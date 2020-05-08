Silicone Stretch Lids: How To Use and Buyer’s Guide

Are you tired of never having the right solution to the problem of leaving open containers? Be it a store-bought cup of cream or a salad in a food storage container that you’ve lost the lid for, it can be a nuisance when you can’t store your produce properly. After all, keeping food tightly sealed will ensure that it’s good to eat for quite some time. Some people turn to plastic wrap as a possible solution, but this is far from ideal. We should all aim to reduce the amount of disposable plastic that we use and then throw away. As the years go by, it becomes more and more important to minimize our environmental footprint on the planet. If you’d like to solve both of these issues at once, look into picking up some re-usable silicone stretch lids.

These flexible lids are made from food-grade silicone and can be used hundreds of times over. They are made in many shapes and sizes, covering all different kinds of containers. Silicone stretch lids keep your food safe from harm while being eco-friendly and reducing waste.

It’s time to get rid of the nuisance of lacking lids. In this guide, we will talk about the best silicone stretch lids and showcase a few of our favorites.

How to use silicone stretch lids?

Silicone lids are very simple to use, easy to store, and flexible. They’re also often see-through, so you are able to tell at first glance what is inside.

Using them should not pose a problem regardless of the type of container you want to close. They will keep your food or beverages delicious and fresh, prolonging the time you have left to consume them.

Here are a few helpful tips for using these unique lids.

Use the right size: If the lid is too big, you won’t be able to vacuum seal the container. As such, the food inside will not be kept safe from spoiling.

Dry the container: Silicone doesn’t adhere to wet surfaces, so don’t try to close a wet container. Dry it thoroughly first.

No heat: Do not use silicone on the stove or in other hot areas, such as the microwave, unless it is specifically stated that you can.

One size smaller: For the tightest fit, try to use a lid one size or half a size too small. However, don’t make it too small. It might slip off later inside the fridge.

Wash regularly: Wash the lids after every use and store them dry.

We’re not done here yet! It’s time to check out the best silicone stretch lids currently available. We’ve prepared a list of five just for you — pick yours below!

[14pcs] longzon Silicone Stretch Lids (Include 2 Exclusive XXL Size up to 12''), Reusable Durable Food Storage Covers for Bowls, Fit Different Sizes & Shapes of Container, Dishwasher & Freezer Safe 【Exclusive XL Size Bowl Lid 】-- Longzon offers you a silicone lid with a maximum size of 9.8 inches (can be stretched up to 12 inches). Our flexible silicone lid is compatible with many...

【14piece,7 different size】 – Longzon Silicone storage covers come in 7 sizes (2.6", 3.8",4.5", 5.7",6.5", 8.1" and 9.8’’). NOBODY ELS has a 7 different sizes and 14 piece lids set for you...

This is a full 14-piece set of stretch lids that will keep your food safe regardless of container size. From extra small to really large, these round lids cover most universally used bowl sizes.

The biggest lid measures at 9.8 inches, but can be stretched up to 12. This is huge enough to cover a pot of soup or a really large bowl of salad. However, aside from the massively sized 12-inch lid, you also receive several more: 2.6″, 3.8″, 4,5″, 5.7″, 6.5″, and 8.1″. Each of the lids is doubled, which means that you get a total of 14 pieces in this set spanning across 7 different sizes.

These lids do an excellent job of replacing plastic wrap and are thus highly eco-friendly. They’re also dishwasher safe, saving you the trouble of having to wash them by hand. For those of you that are feeling conscious about the health side of things, you can rest easy — the lids are LFGB + FDA approved and entirely BPA-free.

You can keep them in the refrigerator and the freezer, allowing you to store food for a long time. We recommend this set if you want a one-time purchase that will last for years.

Sale Maxi-Matic ECL-3016 Rectangular Silicone Suction Lids and Food Covers Fits various sizes of casseroles, baking pans, dishes or containers, Set of 3, Multi Set of three 100% pure food-grade silicone lids, no chemical coatings: 3 x 15. 75" x 11. 5"

Reheat or steam food in the microwave, on the stove, bake with them in the oven - heat resistant to 440 F

Not all food containers are bowl-shaped. Sometimes, for those casseroles and baking pans that we store leftovers in, we need something rectangular. This set of three vibrantly colored silicone lids will do the job.

Maxi-Matic lids are 100% pure food-grade lids. They’re entirely BPA and PVC-free, and of course, they meet all FDA and LFGB standards. Most of that is a given, but these stand out because they are particularly resistant to temperatures.

You can use them in the microwave, on the stove, or in the oven. They’re heat-resistant up until 440 degrees Fahrenheit, which is very rare for silicone. The resistance stretches in the opposite direction too — they’re good for use in the fridge and in the freezer. Lastly, they’re completely dishwasher safe.

They will minimize the wasteful use of plastic wrap and aluminum foil while keeping your food safe from spoiling. Everyone should have at least one set of these — you’re bound to find a good use for them.

Silicone Stretch Lids, 12 Pack Reusable Durable and Expandable Lids to Keep Food Fresh, Fit Various Sizes and Shapes of Containers Food Covers or Bowl Covers, 6 Sizes, White SAFETY SILICONE STRETCH LIDS- The silicone stretch lids used food grade material, non-toxic, durable, soft texture, which is 100% Phthalate, Lead, Plastic and BPA free without worrying about yours and...

SIZE FIT- 12 pcs, 2 pieces each, a total of 6 sizes(2.6", 3.8", 4.5", 5.7", 6.5", and 8.1"), fit various sizes for cowl covers, cups, canned, pots and pans.

This is a 12-piece set of silicone stretch lids that are entirely transparent. They make it very easy to peek inside without actually uncovering your food. If you tend to store many different things at once, these are a huge time-saver.

Like the previous lids, they are made out of non-toxic, food-grade material that is BPA, plastic, phthalate, and lead-free. These will never do any harm if touching your food, so you can fill your containers to the very brim.

Ranging from glass jars to large bowls, these lids span across six different sizes, two pieces each. The sizes included here are: 2.6″, 3.8″, 4.5″, 5.7″, 6.5″, and 8.1″. As they are flexible and durable, you can stretch them out to match a higher size without any problem.

You can use them anywhere, from the freezer to the oven. These silicone stretch lids will do their job well in temperatures from a freezing -40℃ to a scorching 230℃. This makes them a solid pick if you like to bring lunch to work — all you need to do is put it in the microwave and you’re done!

Don’t need a massive set of stretch lids? No problem — these delightful pink lids come in a set of six. Ideal for smaller kitchens, they are super-durable and flexible.

With stretchable sizes ranging from 3.5 inches to 10 inches, you can use these round lids for a lot of different storage options. They create a tight seal around the edge of your bowls and other containers, safely storing your food until it’s ready to be eaten.

Even if you stretch them out a fair bit, they shouldn’t break. You can also rely on them not to suffer from deformations, corrosion, or scratch marks.

The durability factor stretches on to the temperatures these lids can withstand. Whether it’s the oven or the freezer, you’ll be pleased to hear that they’re good for use in temperatures from -70 °C to 230 °C.

Summary

If you are able to store your food securely, it often keeps its taste and nutritional values for days. Picking up some of the best silicone stretch lids is going to make you waste less: not just food, but also plastic.

Help both the planet and your own household by getting yourself a good set.