How to Clean Golf Clubs: A Step-By-Step Tutorial

After all the swinging, chipping and putting when playing golf in the lush green course, your clubs often get a little grimy. Also, the club grips tend to absorb sweat, oil, dirt and moisture with time making it lose its effectiveness.

The importance of cleaning golf clubs cannot be over-emphasize. Regularly cleaning your golf clubs will not only ensure that they last a long time but also enhances your performance. A well-clean clubface has been found to more effective than a filthy clubface full of grass, dirt and other debris.

For any avid golfer, it’s crucial to regularly clean your clubs for enhanced durability and optimum golfing performance. But how do you clean your golf clubs and grips without damaging them? For starters, cleaning golf clubs can a little bit challenging.

From driving range contraptions to traditional cleaning methods involving a bucket of soapy water, there are different ways to clean golf clubs and grips. Here’s an expert tutorial on cleaning golf clubs and grips.

Why Clean Your Clubs Regularly?

Golf is indeed an expensive sport and you wouldn’t want to ruin your quality sets of golf clubs let alone perform poorly due to dirty clubs.We recommend that you clean your clubs after every shot and a deep clean after every golfing round.

Golf clubs state lays bare your golfing personality. Your golfing partners would conclude your about by just looking at your set of golf clubs. You wouldn’t want a dirty club to ruin your reputation as a decent golf player. Cleaning golf regularly prevents rust and possible damage to the club.

Grips are an essential part of a golf club and functions to offer control so that you can swing the club more freely. Unknown to many golfers, the grips absorb sweat, dirt, oil and moisture with time making you lose control of the club during your swing.

Cleaning your grips would confer you the right control enabling you to play your best golf.

Why Clean Grooves?

As mentioned earlier, grooves tend to accumulate grass, sand, dirt, dust and other debris thanks to their design involving horizontal and parallel indentations. Grooves are vital for providing the needed control and spin by acting like tire treads on a car. Grooves enable you to achieve a perfect shot by eliminating air, liquid and debris from the contact of the clubface and the golf ball.

Grooves full of dirt and other debris could fall short of offering an ideal control and spin leading to off-shorts and higher scores. Clean grooves would offer just enough spin needed for longer shots thanks to better aerodynamic lift and enhanced stability.

Why Clean Grips?

Grips assist golfers to firmly hold the club in their hands and achieve a free swing. They are usually constructed from a single piece of rubber than is stretched over the top portion of the shaft of the club. Whether putter grip or regular iron grip, grips accumulate oil, sweat, dirt and debris making them sought of slippery.

Dirty grips can make you lose control of the club leading to a poorly executed swing and consequently a poor shot.

Clean grips offer plenty of benefits including:

Improved Grasp – Clean grips offers you a better grasp of the club enabling you to achieve a free swing more easily. In turn, you’ll achieve a crisp, error-free shot.

Better Moisture Control – In hot conditions, your hands tend to sweat uncontrollably making it difficult to have better control of the club due to slippery hands. Clean grips offer a better moisture control by efficiently absorbing your sweat living your hands dry and comfortable. In turn, you’ll better be able to control the club for an accurate shot.

Durability – Cleaning your clubs grips eliminates corrosive sweats, perspiration and dirt enabling them to last much longer.

How to Clean Golf Clubs

After having looked at the importance of cleaning your golf club, it’s necessary to then look at how to clean a golf club effectively. There is no formula for cleaning your golf clubs. In fact, there are several ways you can clean your clubs living then sparkling, functional and durable.

One thing you can be sure off is that cleaning your golf clubs is very easy to do and there is no need to seek the services of a golf club cleaning service; you can do it yourself. For better results, you might need to purchase a dedicated golf cleaning kits which are widely available in golf shops across the globe.

Nonetheless, if you can’t access the professional golf cleaning kit, you can still clean your clubs using locally available materials. To give you a head start, below we’ve outlined the necessary materials as well as a step-by-step full tutorial that will make it easy for you to effectively clean your clubs.

Cleaning Materials

There are several basic materials you need to clean your golf clubs as follows:

Bucket- Preferably a plastic bucket

Warm Water

Dish soap or a mild dishwasher detergent

Soft Bristled Brush i.e. toothbrush

A piece of cloth or rag for washing

An old towel for drying the clubs

A water source to rinse your towel

Chrome or steel polish

Steps in Golf Club Cleaning

Step 1- Create Foam i.e. Suds

The first step is to prepare the cleaning solution i.e. foam. Do this by placing a reasonable amount of the dish soap or dishwashing liquid in the bucket. Then add warm water to the soap in the bucket ensuring that the water is not too hot to damage your clubs specifically the ferrule that connects the clubheads to the shaft. Hot water tends to melt the glue that holds the ferrules leading to breakages or dislocations. Therefore, make sure that the water cools before using to clean the clubs.

Step 2- Start by Soak the Irons and Putter

After the cleaning solution is ready and at the right temperature, deep the clubheads (irons and putter) into the water ensuring that the clubheads are submerged under the water. Make sure that the ferrules and woods are not covered under the water to avoid the weakening of the glued connection.

Leave the clubheads to soak in water for some time (5-10 minutes) to eliminate the grime and dirt harbored between the grooves of the club. The foam will work on the buildup of oils and grime that have accumulated on the surface of the clubheads.

Step 3- Clean and Rinse the Grooves

Removing one club at a time, clean the grooves with the soft-bristled brush (toothbrush) to scrub the dirt and grime out of the grooves on the clubface. The dirt and debris should easily come out as they have been loosened by the cleaning solution. While the sole may not enhance performance, it imperative that it’s cleaned to prevent the build-up of rust and enhance the durability.

Similarly, make sure to clean the back of the clubhead using the rug ensuring that you remove the buildup of dirt and grime.

After you’re done with rinsing, spread a large clean towel on a clean, dry surface. Dry the clubhead using a clean old towel and place it atop the surface with a clean towel. Let it air-dry for close to an hour. Repeat this step on each of the clubs in your bag and your putter.

Cleaning Woods and Driver

Woods and drivers are cleaned in a slightly different way. Unlike the irons and putter, woods and driver are not soaked as they would lose their shiny lustier or easily damage their glossy finish. Instead, briefly dip the clubhead in the warm soapy water, remove and immediately wipe it with a damp rag to rinse the soap from the club. Then, dry the clubhead immediately using a dry towel and place it back in its bag.

In case your wooden clubheads have grooves in them, it would no harm if you remove any dirt and debris from the grooves using a soft-bristled brush such as a toothbrush. Look in the clubface for any debris on the clubface or any remaining muck on the grooves and gently scrub them. Then, rinse and dry the clubhead and place it back to your bag.

How to Clean Golf Club Grips

As mentioned earlier, golf club grips easily accumulate sweat, dirt and grime over time. If left uncleaned, this build-up would cause compromise on your swing quality and shot accuracy. It’s therefore imperative to regularly clean golf club grips to prevent dirt buildup.

You can easily clean golf club grips by using scoping some foam from the bucket using a cotton rug and gently rubbing the surface of the grip until it’s clean. Then, rinse the grip in warm water making sure that all the detergent is washed away. While rinsing, try to prevent water from coming in contacting the shaft.

In case of genuine leather grips, avoid cleaning them using detergents. Instead, simply moisten the towel with warm water and wrinkle out the excess water. Then, wipe down the grasps to remove dust, sweat and grime.

Cleaning the Shafts

Just like the clubhead and grip, the shaft needs to be cleaned as well. To clean the shaft, simply use a damp cloth to thoroughly wipe it down. Then, use a dry towel to completely dry it to prevent the formation of rust.

In case you notice rust formation on the shaft, you can apply some vinegar on it and then gently rub the affected areas with a dry cloth. Make sure that the shaft is completely dry before placing it back to your bag.

The Do-Nots When Cleaning Your Golf Clubs

When cleaning your golf clubs, there are several things you should not do. Here are some don’ts in golf clubs cleaning.

Do not use hot water or cold water- One crucial thing to consider when cleaning golf clubs is the water’s temperature. Hot water can destroy golf clubs by damaging the ferrules-the joint between the shaft and the clubhead. The ferrule is kept in place by an underlying glue which can easily be melted. Similarly, you shouldn’t use cold water when cleaning your golf clubs as it’s less effective in removing dirt build-up. Make sure to always use warm water and dish soap or detergent.

Don’t use steel wool or wire bristled brush- Never use steel wool or wire bristled brush to remove stuck-on dirt on your golf club as they will scratch or damage the surface. Instead, use a soft-bristled brush to gently scrub out though, sticky dirt. Dirt and grime become loose when soaked for 20-30 minutes therefore always start the cleaning process by soaking the clubheads in warn water.

Don’t store golf clubs with moisture- Golf club irons tend to rust when stored while still damp. Therefore, to prevent rusting, ensure your golf clubs are completely dry before storing them. You can always wipe your clubs with a dry towel and let them air dry for some time so that they can dry completely.

Closing Words

Most golfers fail to realize the importance of regularly cleaning their golf clubs. The buildup of dirt and grime negatively affects your performance specifically your club swing, distance and accuracy of your shot. Cleaning your golf clubs will ensure that they function the way they were designed to do.

The benefits of cleaning your golf clubs are indisputable. By cleaning your clubs; you are not only protecting your expensive golfing equipment but also ensure that you achieve your best-golfing potential.