Top 7 Best zipper lubricant in 2020 – Review & Buying Guide

Zippers are like cockroaches. Both of these didn’t change much since they land on the earth, neither the problems we have with them.

And a stuck zipper might be the worst way to start a fresh morning. But great problems come with a greater solution.

Lucky for you, we have an exceptional solution for your zipper issue right now.

For a quick fix, you may rub the graphite-made pencil head on the chain. In case it didn’t work, you should go for the best zipper lubricant.

Keep reading to know more about the top-quality lubricants of the market, along with the process of choosing the best one.

Our Best Zipper Lubricant Reviews

A good zipper lubricant can save your favorite clothing items or baggage from the garbage can. Let’s take a quick look at our top zipper lubricants and save your clothing zippers.



1. Snap and Zipper Lubricant

Star Brite is one of the most popular manufacturers of polishes, brushes, oils, and cleaners since 1973. Among their other big tools, the Star Brite 089102 is immensely popular because of its unique features and quality.

Today we’re going to provide a short overview of this tool to inform you whether it’s a worthy choice or not. First of all, I was amazed by its versatile usage. You can use this lubricant on multiple products.

From the metal to plastic made zippers, this lubricant can work with almost any zipper. You can use it on your jeans closure, car spare tire cover, laptop rolling case, jacket zipper, tennis bag, or any other zippers. It smoothens the zippers of any product.

Star Brite will not only remove the jamming faster but also protects your zipper against further corrosion, and repels salt spray deposits.

Though it works fast, it doesn’t contain any toxic elements. Rather than that, it’s made of completely natural ingredients. So, it won’t get stained and washed off.

Another major problem of these lubricants is temperature compatibility. Fortunately, this Star Brite 089102 can withstand a temperature ranging from -65°F to +650°F, which is truly great!

Key Features :

Made of non-toxic elements

Protects against corrosion

Can be used on all zippers

Doesn’t leave any residue

No odor

2. Zipper Ease 227 Lubricant

If you are a professional or hobbyist scuba diver, diving into the kingdom of salty blue waters might be your long-cherished dream.

Well, there’s nothing wrong about diving in the salty water. But, salty water is one of those significant culprits which will damage the zippers of your wet suits or other scuba diving gear.

However, you don’t need to worry about that till you have Zipper Ease 227 in hand. It’s a powerful lubricant that can save your tools from any unwanted deposits.

This blend is highly heat and water-resistant. So, you can expose your gears into the water without any double thought. I think that’s a big deal for the divers.

Even if you don’t dive but live in a coastal area, there’s a higher possibility that your zippers will get rusted. The air of coastal city contains a higher amount of water vapor. And vaporized air accelerates the rusting.

Fortunately, Zipper Ease 227 can remove the rusts from your zippers. Further, you won’t face any problem to apply it on the zipper. Just rub the lubricant on the chain, and it will get smoother automatically.

Key Features :

Good for professional repairers

Removes rust

Protects zipper from saltwater

Works well with cooler zippers

No smell

3. Bestop Zipper Cleaner

Starting as a small trim shop in Boulder, Colorado, the company Bestop is running successfully for over 50 years. Today I’m going to represent the Bestop 11216 Zipper cleaner as the third-best zipper cleaner in our list. Get ready to be amazed by its superb quality.

Just like the other tools of Bestop, this Bestop 11216 is also renowned for its long service time. With proper care, this best zipper lubricant will last for several years.

However, the lifespan of this product depends on the storage temperature. Try to keep the temperature between 40°F to 90°F to get the best out of this lubricant. Remember, excessive heat or freezing cold will hamper the product.

Another significant improvement of this lube is its bio-degradable formulation. This unique formulation works well on boat tarps and marine fabrics with zippers. No other lubricant can do this job as efficiently as Bestop.

Besides lubricating the zippers, you can also use it for cleaning purposes too. Though most of the people use it for cleaning the zippers, you can also use it for glass cleaning, windows cleaning, etc. However, it won’t remove the scratches or fogginess from your window.

Most importantly, Bestop doesn’t use any toxic ingredients like silicone oil and wax ingredients. Getting such a quality result without any kind of toxic elements is really astonishing.

Key Features :

Long-lasting lubricant

Soft tip

Bio-degradable

Safe for environment

Suitable for metal and plastic zippers

4. LEONIS Zipper Wax

Leonis 1 is a beginner-friendly wax. If you don’t have any prior knowledge about the usage of zipper lubrication, Leonis 1 should be your first choice.

This lubricator is made of Methyl Paraben, Carnauba wax, Deionized water, and Silicone oil. The combination of all of these high-profile ingredients will help you to keep your zippers free from verdigris or other metal corrosions.

Fortunately, it doesn’t generate any strong odor. So, there’s nothing to worry about the smell.

Leonis 1 also suits with every zipper material like metal, copper, plastic, resin, etc. So, even if you are confused about the building material of your zippers, you can choose it without any confusion.

Because of the Silicone oil, this lubricant can keep your zipper safe from water splashes. Thus, you can use this glue without worrying about rust or verdigrises.

The tip of Leonis 1 is rounded and feels so soft when applying. This tip is equipped with a spring-loaded applicator, which allows you to control the fluid release rate. It ensures that no harm will occur to your zipper.

However, you have to open and close the zipper several times to spread the wax through the chain. This wax will remove the stuckness of your zipper.

With all of these premium features within a small budget, this is definitely one of the best glues to release your stuck zippers.

Key Features :

Contains natural ingredients

Easy to apply

Spring-loaded applicator

Round-top

No strong odor

5. Gear Aid Zipper Cleaner

If you want instant relief from a jammed zipper, the Gear Aid Zipper cleaner should be your first choice.

Gear Aid is ideal for use with nylon, plastic, or metal-made zippers. It comes with a brush-top that can remove the debrides, oxidants, sand, dirt, and other junks. Thus, you can enjoy a soothing zipper opening-closing experience.

Only removing the dirt doesn’t mean the end of its duty. This lubricant is also renowned for its promising aftercare support. It leaves a protective lubricant layer on your zipper, which protects your tool from further issues.

This protective layer protects it from any kind of damages that might occur by chlorine and saltwater or even from the UV rays. As a result, you can say this lubricant can prolong your zipper.

Gear Aid Cleaner doesn’t contain any toxic elements. The manufacturer even didn’t use the paraffin wax and silicone oil in it. So, you can stay relaxed by using it.

Working with this lubricant is pretty efficient. It works by the push-pull mechanism. So, the brush stays secured while not using it. And the brush-top system allows you to apply it on the zipper without any complication.

This lubricant suits well on multiple products like tents, wetsuits, sleeping bags, luggage, etc.

Key Features :

Easy-to-use brush

Non-toxic ingredients

Protects from UV ray

Ideal for metal zippers

Things to Consider Before Buying Zipper Lubricant

Zippers can be used anywhere you want. With so many different variants and brands, it’s tough to decide which one is the perfect shot for a specific task.

To shed some light on this, we have explained some of the most common things you need to consider before buying a lubricant. Let’s have a look at them.

Zipper Material

Determining the zipper material should be your very first concern. Though most of the zippers are made of metal and plastic, there are few other materials too. That’s why it’s a good practice to check the zipper materials first.

You just need to ensure that your chosen lubricant is compatible with your zipper material.

Design of the Top

Lubricant tubes are mainly available in round-top and brush-top style. Both of these are used for multiple purposes.

Round-top lubricants are suitable for the narrow zippers. Because of the round top, lubricants can reach any tough-to-reach place. Thus, you can lubricate every inch of your zipper.

And you may use the brush-top lubricants if you want to remove the zipper as well as clean the zipper.

Besides that, the brush-top lubricants can remove the zipper jamming as well as clean the chains too. Choose the one you are comfortable with.

Ingredients

Most of the zipper lubricants are made of non-toxic elements only. However, few lubricants contain silicone wax in it, which isn’t completely eco-friendly.

That’s why the researchers suggest using only the non-toxic formulation. The non-toxic formulation is environmentally safe. And if your wax contains biodegradable ingredients, that will be pretty awesome.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How to lubricate a zipper?

Lubricating a zipper isn’t rocket science. Simply take your lubricant in your hand and follow the instruction below –

At first, unzip the zipper as far as you can.

ii. Then rinse the whole zipper with clean water. Water will remove almost all visible grimes. Remember, water won’t remove the rust. So, don’t even try it.

iii. Now, wipe it properly with a clean cloth. Wipe it until there exists a single splash of water.

iv. When the zipper dries properly, it’s time to apply your sprays or lubricants on it. But you have to apply the lubricant on both sides of the zipper.

v. Moving forward, just zip and unzip the zipper several times after applying the lubricant. It will distribute the lubricant to throw the whole zipper.

vi. When the zipper gets smoother, just wipe away the leftover lubricants with clean water.

vii. You can start using the zipper just after it dried completely.

2. Do zippers need to be lubricated?

Lubrication isn’t mandatory until the zipper gets jammed. But, using it regularly will help you to get a smoother zipping experience.

3. How can I fix a rusted zipper?

Not every lubricant comes with rust removing capability. If you have a rusted zipper, try to purchase a lubricant that is strong enough to remove rust.

You may try the Zipper Ease 227 of our list for faster rust removal.

4. Why do I need a waterproof lubricant?

There are several lubricants that leave an oily layer on the zipper. This layer can protect the zipper from water.

If you live near a coastal area or work as a fisherman, you must go for the waterproof lubricants. Otherwise, you have to change the zipper again and again.

That’s why a waterproof lubricant might be a good solution that allows you to use a zipper for years.

5. How frequently do I need to lubricate my zipper?

Most of the people don’t use any lubrication until they face a stuck zipper. But, researchers recommend applying the lubricants at least once per month.

It keeps your zippers in working conditions throughout the whole year.

Final Words

Global Zipper Market report 2020 and Research shows that about 4.5 billion zippers are being consumed per year only in the US.

And unfortunately, almost 8 out of 10 zipper users have to face the stuck zipper issue at least once in its service life. Try to use one of the best zipper lubricant I’ve described above, and stay happy with your zipper.

Have a lovely day!