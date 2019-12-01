10 Best Zip Ties (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

Things to Consider Before Buying Zip Ties

Multiple functionalities could affect your choice when buying zip ties. The tiniest of details can be classified as important information when choosing between products. So, let’s find out the features you need to keep in mind while buying zip ties:

Tensile Strength

This specific functionality is one that is often disregarded the most when making a choice. Most people generally believe that cheap plastic item is perfect for most applications.

Not all zip ties have the same amount of tensile strength. The most common strength being (40 lbs) among cheap plastic zip ties.

Carefully think about the purpose you are going to use it for before making the purchase. Perhaps you might need a product that has more tensile strength and is capable of industrial work. These small bits of information are most commonly printed onto the packages of the products.

Read the specification sector for each zip tie and match their ability with the work you need to be done. Maybe you will not require industrial length and could opt for a cheaper solution.

UV Resistance

Particularly some product reviews mislead you with false information. In most cases, however, a product is not always UV resistant.

If you are planning to use cable ties outdoors, then perhaps you should choose a product that is UV resistant. These things aren’t always as expensive and can be particularly useful.

Usually, when products are UV resistant, it will be printed on the packaging of the item. Study the labeled information on them before purchasing.

Working Temperatures

Temperature resilient items are usually beneficial. Especially when it comes to zip ties, understanding the temperatures they can withstand is very important.

Most products on the market can tolerate temperatures from 5 degrees F to 140 degrees F. Commonly; some manufacturers tend not to state the amount of temperature resilience. If the information is not stated on the packaging, study about your product beforehand.

If your application requires the unit to be in outdoors, then it's preferred to buy something that can withstand harsh heat. Apart from UV resistance, temperature resilience is also equally important.

Colored products available on the market tend not to be UV resistant or temperature resilient.

Quantity

The quantity you will receive from a product is also essential when buying zip ties. Most products available on the market sell zip ties in bulk amounts. These products usually tend to be made with brittle and cheap plastic material.

Products that cost more are usually made from (PA66) heavy-duty nylon. Understanding the quantity you require is not only a deciding factor but also an important one.

Benefits of Using Zip Ties

There are many kinds of zip ties, each with their functionality and use. All zip ties, however, have a universal set of benefits.

Excellent for Creating a Tidy Workspace

Reusable wire ties are handy for holding together cables in one stationary place. This functionality will help you avoid a cluttered and messy work environment.

Exceptionally Strong

One of the most crucial benefits of using zip ties is their incredible tensile strength. For example, cable ties with metal inserts are made to withstand high temperatures. The best zip ties will be sturdy and can be used for heavy-duty industrial applications.

Can Be Used in a Versatile Manner

Velcro cable ties, as well as nylon cable ties, are not limited to holding material sturdily. These specific products can be used beyond their limitations, indifferent, and unique ways. For example, some people use regular cable ties for tightening garbage bags to avoid spills.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How long is the average lifespan of a zip tie?

If the item is UV resistant, then their minimum life expectancy is seven years - 9 years.

2. What is the difference between stainless-steel cable ties and regular cable ties?

The main difference between the two is the materials used to make them. The stainless-steel cables are usually made with metallic materials. Regular cable ties, however, are made with nylon or plastic.

Moreover, the stainless-steel cable is usually preferred for industrial use and can withstand harsh temperatures. The regular cable ties, on the other hand, are made for domestic applications.

3. Are zip ties and cable ties the same?

Zip ties and cable ties are both the same. This specific tool is a fastener made for various and versatile use.

4. How to get out of zip ties?

One of the most common ways of getting out or breaking open a regular zip tie is to cut them with scissors or knives. This procedure, however, refrains you from reusing the product.

If you choose to reuse these cable ties, push down the locking mechanism inside the head of the zip tie. This functionality allows you to depress the locking mechanism inside, and unwind the tie.

5. Do cable ties melt?

Cable ties do melt once they exceed their temperature resilience limit. In most cases, however, stainless-steel cable ties have higher temperature limits. Regular zip ties have lower temperature limits and can melt easily when heated up.

Final Words

As we have seen through this article, different types of zip ties can have different types of functionality.

Perhaps the zip tie that is perfect for you is somewhat cheaper with a lower temperature resilience. Maybe, on the other hand, it could be the one that is much more expensive with better locking systems.

Both hobbyists and business people alike can use zip ties. Not only are zip ties excellent assets for a hobbyist, but they can also be beneficial for the general homeowner.

We hope this article has helped you to get the best zip ties on the market.

