10 Best Wood For Whittling (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

Factors To Consider Before Buying Wood For Whittling

Before you go out there and buy that wood to get started on your carving, there are a few things you should keep in mind that will help you make the decision.

The Type of Wood You Want

The first one is fairly obvious. Before you buy wood, you need to decide what kind of wood you want. The most popular choices of wood for whittling are basswood, balsa wood, and pinewood.

These three are most well suited for carving in terms of their texture, coloration, and availability. Although you can still carve on any kind of wood that is available to you.

Your Specific Interests

It is useful to first decide what kind of whittling you want to do. Will it just be casually carving wood by the campfire, or do you want to work on intricate, detailed, wooden structures. Your choices of wood should, of course, reflect the kind of application you have in mind.

Brand

Like all products, when you buy best wood for whittling, it is useful to look at the company profile for each brand available to you and their customer reviews. If you are a new user, you might want to buy from a company that offers consultation services on how to best use the wood.

You might also want to buy products that have a refund policy and hence should be seeing if a product comes with such a policy before buying.

Finding the Right Size of Block

Carving kits usually come in varying sizes of wood. Users often prefer to work with a specific size of wooden block, and hence, you might want to consider what your ideal size is before buying. Because if you get the size wrong, even the best whittling wood won’t be of much help.

Your Own Level of Experience

Many carving kits are specifically marketed as suitable for beginners. If you are indeed a beginner, you should choose one of those as opposed to something that is better suited for more experienced users.

Additional Accessories

The first thing you will need for whittling wood, aside from the wood itself, of course, is the knife. Generally speaking, this does not have to be anything specialized.

So, it would be great if the unit comes with a knife for the process.

Nevertheless, if they don’t provide one, you’ll have to get one for yourself.

Most folding and Swiss Army Knives will work just fine. However, if you do want to spend the extra money and get better results, then you can go and buy a specialized Whittling Knife.

The Price

Wood is an easily available resource. Hence be wary of companies overcharging you. Look at the amount of wood being sold in a given kit and lookup if it is indeed a good deal at that price.

Different Types of Wood for Whittling

There are three main types of wood that are used for whittling. As mentioned previously, these are basswood, balsawood, and pinewood. The following describes them in more detail;

Basswood

Basswood is often the preferred choice due to it's easy to work texture and the fact that it produces very little grain during whittling.

Found originally in Europe, this has become the favorite choice for those engaged in wood carving and can be used for creating all kinds of wooden designs and the like.

Balsawood

An alternative option to basswood would be balsawood. Grown in Central and North America, this particular type of wood is also soft and light and very popular for whittling.

In fact, the high demand for it is a sign ensuring you are able to buy at a relatively cheap price. Its most prominent use is for making model airplanes, vehicles, and other structures that are made from pre-cut wooden frames.

It is, however, comparatively more grainy and thus requires you to keep your knives and other tools sharpened so as to achieve the desired results.

Pinewood

Lastly, we have pinewood. Now, this is arguably the most readily available type of wood among all the options. The ready availability ensures relatively cheap pricing, as well.

However, pinewood is less suitable for maintaining the details of intricately cut structures. Its grain can become flaky more easily when the wood gets dry and ruin the detail you worked so hard to create.

Freshly obtained pine solves this problem but does bring with it the issue of sap, which will be flowing out as you cut in. This creates the additional need of cleaning up. One reason why many people do choose pine, though, is the characteristic smell that it brings to your carvings.

Wood Whittling Tips for Beginners

If you are just starting out in wood whittling, then there are a few things you need to keep in mind from the very beginning. The following explains;

Take it Slow

Wood Whittling is a task that requires patience as well as skill. So, it is important you take time with your first few projects.

Knife Sharpness

This one is a safety tip. You have to ensure your whittling knife is sharp at all times. A dull knife will not cut through the wood but may rebound and cut your hand instead.

The Need for Gloves

Another safety tip. In case you do struggle with your knife, it is advisable to be wearing cut resistant gloves. At the very least, you should wear these until you have become confident with the knife.

The Kind of Projects You Undertake

As with any skill, you can’t jump straight into the complex stuff. Start your wood whittling journey with simple, basic projects such as a wooden egg.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following are some of the most commonly asked questions related to wood whittling and their answers;

1. What is the best wood type for whittling?

You should start with wood that has a soft texture and hence is easier to work on. We mentioned a lot of basswood products, balsawood is also a good option.

2. Is pinewood a good option?

This one has a complicated answer. For beginners, pinewood is not advised. The sap flow can be a difficult problem to deal with, and when dry, pinewood tears easily. Once you have gained enough experience, however, you may find a preference for it. Many professionals like it for its more natural makeup.

3. What is the best choice for a whittling knife?

This does not have a single answer and varies from person to person. Pocket knives are fine as readily available options, while specialized whittling knives offer advantages such as electrolyte coated grips. In the end, it comes down to what kind of knife you, as a user, are comfortable using.

4. What is the best sized wooden block I should buy for whittling?

Again, it depends on your use and the kind of structures you are carving. However, buying blocks that are comparatively larger in size is a safer option, especially as a beginner.

5. Where to buy wood?

There are numerous places you can purchase wood carving sets and kits from; both physical stores and online. However, Amazon, Walmart are widely considered the best place to shop for these.

Final Words

Whittling can be an extremely peaceful and rewarding experience. It is an ideal hobby, especially if you are trying to escape stress during your free time. The best part about it is how simple it is to start and learn.

However, an important aspect of that is picking the right wood. We hope our reviews guide you to the best wood for whittling. Happy whittling!

