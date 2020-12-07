Best Waterproof Spray: Best 10 Water Repellent Reviews

Are you tired of buying outdoor gear that keeps washing out in terms of quality and easy cleanability? Even if your gear is made of heavy-duty fabrics, there is a chance that it will succumb to the harshness and sludge that the wet outdoors can threaten it with.

An extra layer of waterproofing applied with a waterproof spray will protect your boots and make them look fresh, dry, and clean for a more extended time.

The primary purpose of waterproof sprays is to protect your gear from soaking moisture droplets. We have formed a list of the best products available in the market for your buying convenience.

How Do Waterproof Sprays Work?

No matter what fabric your outdoor gear is made of, there is a good chance that it has pores. It is through these pores that moisture seeps inside. Since the purpose of waterproofing sprays is to make sure that no water droplets enter your gear’s interior, they cover all the pores.

Due to the hydrogen composition of water, it is a universal solvent. Therefore, when water comes in contact with surfaces that can absorb it, water diffuses through it like a magnet pushing each other to make more way for the magnetic substances to join. Hydrophobic substances such as wax and oil are electronically neutral. Therefore, they do not allow them to break their composition. Resultingly, oil or wax molecules stick together and block water entry into the surfaces that they rest on.

A water repellent puts a hydrophobic substance on the surface that has the capacity of making water slip rather than settle and seep. Therefore, while some waterproofing sprays are made of wax, others are made of oil or synthetic glue.

Almost all non-polar hydrophobic materials have a glossy touch to them. Therefore, applying a waterproofing spray layer on a surface makes it shiny and accentuates the surface’s dark colors. This is why many people like to apply a coat of waterproofing spray over their dark shoes and jackets.

The Best Waterproof Sprays – Product Reviews

Whether you have been using water repellents for a while or are new to adding a water-resistant layer to your outdoor gear, it is always advisable to read some product reviews before buying a waterproofing spray. Given below are some of the best waterproofing sprays that you can buy today. So without further ado, let us hop right into the list of the best waterproofing sprays you can find on Amazon.

Product Specifications

16.9oz bottle

Spray-on application

Dries quickly

Nikwax TX Direct is the best waterproofing spray for you if you want to increase your gear’s water repellency without trading the breathability of the fabric. You could apply it over a jacket or shoes and be assures that you will not feel stuffy or soggy inside. This waterproof spray can be used on delicate fabrics such as Gore-Tex and simple fibers used to make sleeping bags and ski jackets.

Neither do you have to worry about stains nor toxins with the Nikwax TX Direct. It is a water-based solution that can not leave stains and lacks VOCs and PFCs. The spray is also environmentally friendly because the formula is completely biodegradable.

This waterproof spray is perfect for your outdoor apparel because it does not clog all the pores of the fabric. It will allow your shoes and jacket to be breezy without letting any water in. It does not even emit any foul odor but perfectly restores the water repellency of old products.

Pros

Environmentally friendly

Non-toxic

Does not harm the breathability of fabrics

Water-based formula for synthetics

It can be used on Gore-Tex fabrics

Cons

Might not last for a long time over synthetic surfaces

Product Specifications

9.12oz bottle

Slow-drying and anti-stain

Jewelry and high-end suede compatible

Unlike popular belief, not only do old products require a protective layer, but new shows should also be sprayed with one. Most renowned shoemakers agree that the Frech brand Saphir is the elixir of life for leather products such as jackets and handbags.

The great thing about this waterproofing spray is that it can be used on leather shoes and other premium materials. It is safe to use on leather suede, nubuck, cotton, silk, and other fabrics. This spray is also perfect for those who do not want to alter their garments’ look since it does not change the color of the surface it is applied on.

This spray is slow-drying and anti-stain. It is also easy to apply and completely safe from chemical interference. Therefore, you could also use it over delicate jewelry for ultimate protection.

Pros

Does not leave any stains on the surface

Does not change the color of the surface

Can be used on products without ruining their quality

Cons

Might need some extra layers to work in harsh weather conditions.

Product Specification

12oz bottle

Silicone-based formula

Drying time is 24 hours

The Kiwi Camp Dry Heavy Duty Waterproofing Spray is a genuinely versatile spray that works for almost all outdoor products. It can be used on tents and jackets alike. If you do not only go out in good weather, you must buy the kiwi camp dry heavy duty waterproofing spray.

The Kiwi Camp Dry does not leave any sticky residue behind and has absolutely no odor. While the spray requires multiple coats for optimum efficiency, it is one great moisture-resistant option for your outdoor fabrics.

The countless benefits of this fabric guard come with pocket-friendly feasibility. Therefore, this is one of the greatest waterproofing sprays available on Amazon. The silicone-based formula is long-lasting.

It is also easy to handle as it comes in a comfortable and handy spray bottle that can be carried anywhere. As a camper, you would appreciate the size of this waterproofing spray.

Pros

Versatile

Budget-friendly

Does not leave a sticky residue

A pocket-sized bottle that can fit anywhere

Longlasting protection with slow dry time

Can be used on leather and fabrics

Cons

Needs multiple coats for best results

Cannot be used on sensitive fabrics

Product Specifications

10.5oz bottle

Dry time is 2-4 hours

Sun-block properties

There are very few waterproofing sprays on Amazon that can also protect your surfaces from UV rays. The Scotchgard Water and Sun Shield Waterproofing Spray is one such spray that you can use for both moisture and UV protection.

This waterproofing spray does not leave a darkened layer on products. It also protects the fabric from losing color due to exposure to UV rays. This heavy-duty water repellent resists yellowing, provides stain repellency, and blocks UVA and UVB rays from any surface, including suede, nubuck, and leather.

This single-step-application water repellent is easy to apply and great to protect any fabric from early aging and fading. Another great thing about this spray is that it does not leave any unpleasant smell. This spray can become your savior if you have a lot of sun-exposed furniture or if you like to use expensive umbrellas that are prone to fading.

Pros

Provides UV protection

Prevents oil and moisture-based stains

Prevents yellowing of the outdoor fabric and increases breathability

A clear application that is odorless

Cons

The spray nozzle is not durable

Product Specification

8oz bottle

Dry time is 30 minutes

The Simple Shine Premium Water Repellant Spray is one of the water repellent sprays that will make you feel wonderful when put to use. This waterproofing spray is the best to be used on luxurious leather products such as heavy-duty outdoor fabrics.

Since this waterproof spray allows the leather to breathe, it lasts for a long time. It is also a strong barrier between the outdoor fabric and the disturbing substances. Therefore, it does not allow your fabric to be stained if you spill sometime on it and restores the garment’s natural color.

This waterproof spray can last for such a long period because it dries within 30 minutes of application. It needs to be applied twice for best results, however. This one is a highly rated water repellent that is sure to give you 100% satisfaction on use.

All you need to do to get waterproof materials is to apply the spray on the surface. With the help of this waterproofing spray, you do not have to worry about discoloration and spills since it has got them all covered.

Pros

Can be used on multiple surfaces such as suede and nubuck

Great for providing protection to any luxury fabric

Clear coating

Increases the breathability of the materials

Quick-dry time

Easy to apply

Protects the fabric from water and stains

Cons

Needs to be used twice for best results

Product Specifications

32ox bottle

Drying time: 6 to 13 hours

The 303 Fabric Guard Waterproofing Spray is one of the best water-resistant sprays available on Amazon because it is excellent for any kind of surface. This heavy-duty waterproofing spray makes sure that your patio furniture, natural fibers, Gore-Tex, suede, and nubuck last longer. You need to let it dry and see how it puts a protective layer over your fabrics.

The 303 Fabric Guard is not only waterproof but also provides stain protection. It also helps increase the breathability of the fabric without making it sticky or flammable. It is an easy to apply spray that helps to make the material easy to wash.

You can protect your gear from not only water but also oil-based stains. The 303 Fabric Guard does not even change the color of the fabric and keeps the originality of the fabric to the point.

This spray provides protection to almost all surfaces, including Subrella products, without causing them any harm.

Pros

Can be used on patio furniture

Repels oil and water-based stains

Increases breathability of the materials

Maintains original fabric color

Cons

Needs multiple layers for optimum use

Product Specifications

11oz bottle

Silicone-free formula

Drying time is 2 hours

You can browse endlessly on Amazon, but you will not find a waterproofing spray that is as delicate on sensitive materials such as this one. The rust-Oleum neverWet Waterproofing Spray has a completely silicone-free formula that allows it to be appropriate for application on sensitive materials. The waterproof spray is great to make sure that your materials last longer than usual.

This waterproofing spray is great at repelling water, ice, and mud. It has a clear application that does not tamper with the natural appearance of materials that it is applied on. A single direct spray application of this heavy-duty water repellant spray can last for an entire day without issues.

Since this waterproofing spray is great for repelling stains, it allows you to use all your gear tension-free. It is a great spray to be used on materials such as leather, canvas, nubuck, suede, and many others.

Pros

Crystal-clear direct spray

Great for all kinds of gear materials’ protection

Even the application nozzle

Best option to make sure that your materials are completely waterproof

Easy to use on any kind of gear

Cons

Might not last for the desired amount of time

Product Specifications

12oz bottle

Silicone formula

Drying time is 24 to 28 hours

The Kiwi Boot Protector is one of the greatest shoe protecting solutions since it has the capability of bonding with any shoe material. A single-use of multiple sprays will make sure that your shoe is complete mudproof and waterproof. It will make your footwear last longer than any other similar product in the market.

This is an excellent solution to save your hiking, camping and hunting gear from weather-beating. The company advices to use this spray on dry and clean surfaces to see the best results.

The drying time of this spray is optimum to save your shoes for an entire adventurous trip without any issues. Since this spray has a clear application, it will not change the appearance of your gear. It also does not have any foul smell that would make your gear undesireable to use.

If you are a fan of outdoor activities or live in a moisture intensive area, this is the best product for your shoes’ protection.

Pros

Great choice to protect your outdoor foot gear

Bonds with any kind of shoe material

No odor

Protects shoes for a long period

Cons

Might be sticky on the surfaces until completely dry

Product Specifications

16.9oz bottle

Only a couple of minutes of a washing machine dryer is enough to dry this spray

A single even application of this waterproof spray can restore the waterproof layers of anypreviously water repelling fabric. It can be used on all kinds of outdoor gear materials such as eVent, Gore-Tex, fleece, hardshell, and softshell.

A great thing about this spray is that it does not leave any odor and does not necessarily require a well ventilated area for application. This waterproof sary has an increadibly light formula that does not affect the breathability of the cloth negatively. It cangive a windshutter jacket waterproof protection without making you feel suffocated inside.

The lack of odor and brightness makes it the ideal gear for a hunter’s use. Since this waterproof spray does not have any fluorocarbon and is completely water-based it is safe for direct application over sensitive cloths, and if even your skin gets exposed to the spray, it won’t be harmed.

This one of the the best waterproofing gear that you can use according to hundreds of reviews.

Pros

Even application nozzle

Environmentally safe

A few sprayswill make even technical clothing water resistant

Does not have any scents or brightners

Cons

Might need multiple sprays for perfect results

Product Specifications

8oz bottle

Silicone-based formula

Durable spray nozzle

Most waterproofing sprays change the color of the gear fabric after multiple applications. Some products can even bleach materials. However, this is not a problem that you will face with the Apple Brand Garde Spray.

This spray is specifically formulated to keep fabrics and materials from discoloring. It has the capability of preserving the original elements of the gear by only sitting on the surface as a water repellant. This is why it is one of the greatest productthat you can use to safeguard your dress shoes and jackets.

Much like the other water repellants in this list, this product is free of undesirable odor and wil protect your garments and shoes from splash and rain-based staining.

This budget-friendly spray has a silicone-based formula that can bond to any material to form a water barrier on the surface. It only needs to be applied every other month to safeguard the already formed barrier. Therefore, it acts as an umbrella over your shoes.

Pros

One stop solution for shoe protection needs

Does not interfere with the original appearance of the base material

Long lasting application

Great for dress shoes and jackets

Cons

Needs careful application for an even finish

Things To Consider When Buying a Waterproof Spray

While purchasing a waterproof spray, thereare some crucial things that you must consider. The best kind of waterproof sprays are those that do not change the color of the fabric, so not have an unpleasant odor, and can be used on multiple materials.

Keep the following things in mind before you buy a spray and you will surely make the right purchase according to your requirements.

Suitable Materials

the very first thing you must consider while buying a waterproofing spray is which materials it is suitable to be used on. The list of materials that the spray can be used on is generally listed on the label.

This is an important thing to consider because you surely do not want to buy a spray for suedes that is only compatible with silk and vice-versa. if you specifically need a spray for shoes, you can consider the Kiwi Boot Protector Waterproofing Spray. However, if you require a spray for sensitive materials such as nubuck, you can use the Rust-Oleum spray.

Fabric Alteration

Due to the inherent composition properties of waterproof sprays, it is normal for them to either have a pungent odor or vary the color of the fabric they are applied on. If you are a fan of giving your black shoes extra shine with a waxy coating of the spray, that is the kind of spray you must choose.

Most people do not like sprays that change the appearance of their garments or gear. You must choose the right spray according to your own preferences.

Protection

All waterproof sprays have different levels of durability while and different levels of water protection. You are the right judge of the kind of waterproofing that you will need according to your activities and the place that you live at.

Some sprays such as the Scotchgard Water and Sun Shield provide not only water protection but also UV protection. Such a spray is great if you want to use it on patio furniture.

There is a huge difference between shoes that can resist splashes and shoes that can be submerged into deep snow. Therefore, you must choose the waterproofing strength of the spray that you will be using.

Durability

Durability is an important factor to consider while buying a spray. You must see how long an application of a waterproof stay can last for.

Durability is important because if you are planning to use the spray on dress shoes, you are likely to use them less, therefore, less durability would not matter as much. However, if you are using it on a jacket, you are likely to use it every day. In that case, you won’t want to re-apply the spray every single day.

Ingredients and Safety

It is important to note the kind of ingredients that the spray is made of. Water-based sprays are easy to use and do not leave stains on the products. However, silicone-based sprays are great for their versatility since they can bond with almost any material.

Most sprays are made of heavy chemicals, therefore they need to be used in well ventilated areas. However, there are some premium varients that can be used safely.

You can also opt for environmentally safe products. These sprays do not have VOCs in them, and are therefore neither odor-emiting, nor material damaging. you can also invest in sprays that do not harm the human skin on contact.

Verdict

The list given above mentions what the greatest quality of each product. However, for the sake of a final word, there are a few things that need to be mentioned for your optimum buying experience.

If you want a spray that needs to be used on furniture or fabrics that are sensitive to UV rays, you can buy the Scotchgard Water and Sun Shield.

If you want to get a spray that is perfect for all application, the Nikwax TX Direct is the right product to buy.