Having a Gun is one thing, but keeping it like new forever is another. Whatever is your reason to buy a gun or rifle, its regular cleaning is really important to maintain its shooting range and functioning.

When you fire a gun, the gunpowder (containing lead, carbon, copper) left inside the barrel leads to rusting and non-functioning of the firearm. That is why the regular cleaning of a gun or pistol is required using a suitable gun cleaning kit. If you have a variety of rifles, guns, and firearms, it is always better to opt for a Universal Gun Cleaning Kit instead of buying a dedicated one for each.

But with so many options available online, choosing the best universal gun cleaning kit for your firearms is not an easy task at all! To sort things out for you, here is our detailed buying guide with the top 9 best suggestions you can choose from to get the right gun cleaning kit for yourself under budget.

What are the essential items included under Gun Cleaning Kits?- Buying Guide

Based on the brand you opt for, the items available in the Gun Cleaning Kits can vary slightly, but all the kit contains some essential must-have items required to clean every part of firearms from barrel to chamber. Here are some of the necessary things you must look for while buying the universal gun cleaning kit for yourself:

1) Bore Brushes (Bronze/Nylon)

Almost every cleaning kit comes with either Bronze or Nylon bore brushes (some have both) to remove gunpowder residues from hard-to-reach points. Bronze bore brushes are generally more effective than nylon ones as they effectively remove heavy carbon extract from the barrel of various sized firearms. The quality of the bronze brush plays a crucial role in cleaning to ensure that it doesn’t leave scratches on the barrel. On the other hand, if you have a wooden-framed or polymer gun, a nylon brush does a much better job by quickly reaching out to the hard-to-reach areas.

2) Cleaning Swabs

Also known as Bore Mops or Gun Mops, Cleaning Swabs are the essential part of the universal cleaning kit used after Bore Brushes to remove any leftover residue or oil inside the barrel. Like Bore Brushes, they also come in various sizes, depending upon the barrel’s size you want to clean. Whenever you use cleaning swabs or bore mops, always clean them properly with water or solution to avoid deterioration.

3) Cotton Swabs

Cotton swabs are the popular choice for detail cleaning of various firearms due to their convenient design. Comes with a long wooden handle, Cotton swabs can be easily pushed inside the barrel by applying more pressure to clean any solvent residue left within. Usually, they come up with a 6-inch wooden angle and a pack of 100 cotton tips in mostly gun cleaning kits.

4) Cleaning Jag

Cleaning jags are thin cleaning rods made usually from brass, nickel, or plastic. They are generally used along with the cleaning patches at the last stage of gun cleaning to remove any leftover residues or solvents to prevent your firearms from corrosion. You must use a cleaning patch every time you use a cleaning jag to remove the firearms’ residues or dirt.

5) Cleaning Solvent

Clearing solvent is the most essential gun cleaning lubricant you need to protect and clean your firearm. It is generally placed inside the barrel and action of the gun to remove a large amount of residues and loosen it up for the perfect shot. Depending upon the type of arm you used (steel, brass, or copper jacket), various solvents are available in the market. But not all solvents are equally effective and might make your firearm worse if left for a long time. Always check the ingredients present in solvents (avoid harmful chemicals or ammonia) to protect your firearm from rust or damage.

6) Cleaning Patches

Cleaning patches are the small, soft cotton patches used by mounting on cleaning jag to clean the leftover residues of solvents on the bore and other parts. They are part of almost every cleaning kit, and you must always use a new cleaning patch to clean the firearms (never use the cleaning patch more than once).

7) Cleaning Rod

A cleaning rod is a vital part of any cleaning kit as it pushes the brushes, cleaning patches, or other cleaning accessories to the bore to clean the residues or deliver the solvent for proper cleaning. It has two parts: Handle at one end for gripping and bristles on the other side to attach with the cleaning accessories. Depending upon the barrel size, Cleaning rods also come in various sizes and materials like carbon fiber, metal, or plastic.

8) Bore Snakes

Bore Snake is a flexible cleaning rod to provide additional cleaning for your firearms. It is made from a nylon chord consisting of an integrated bronze brush woven into the body and a cleaning swab onto the tail. It is pretty handy and acts as a quick gun cleaner.

9) Slotted Patch Holder

Slotted Tip Patch Holder is a traditional alternative of cleaning jag and generally comes under cheap and low-quality gun kits as it is cost-effective. In the slotted patch holder, the cleaning patch is inserted through and wrap around the holder for effective cleaning. It is not as handy as cleaning jag but does a pretty similar job.

10) Double End Brushes

Just like your regular toothbrush, Double End Brushes have a similar appearance with two-sided bristles to clean the exterior of the firearm. Almost every cleaning kit consists of double end brushes, but the material can be different, ranging from stainless steel to nylon or brass, depending upon the material type of your firearm’s exterior.

Top 9 Universal Gun Cleaning Kits in 2021 to Buy Online

Items Included:

Bore Brushes: Bronze Brushes of different Caliber sizes- 17 /.20 /.22 / .40 /.45 / .243 / .270 / .35 / 9mm / .30 / .38 / .410 / .50 / 5.56mm / 12GA / 16GA / 20GA / 28GA; Mops: .17 / .22 / .30 / .35 / 9mm / .40 / .410 / .50 / 12GA / 20 GA; Jags: .17 /.22 / .248 /.35 / 9mm / .25 / .270 / .30 / .338 / .375 / .40 / .44 / .45/ .50.

Cleaning Jags/Slotted Patch Holder: High-Quality Brass Jags of various sizes- .17 /.22 / .243 /.35 / 9mm / .25 / .270 / .30 / .338 / .38 / .40 / .44 / .45/ .50mm. Also has 4 slotted patch holders of sizes 12GA, 0.410GA, 0.30CAL, 0.22CAL

Cleaning Patches: 50 2″ and 3″ Cleaning Patches

Double End Brushes: 3 double end brushes of high-quality Nylon, Brass, and Aluminium

Bore Mops: Cotton mops of various sizes- 17 / .22 / .30 / .35 /.38 / 9mm / .40 / .50 / 12GA / 20 GA /410 GA

Solvent: Not Included

Cleaning Rod/Flex Cables: 1 High-Quality Reinforced Cleaning Rod and 7 ropes

When buying a gun cleaning kit, the quality of its tools is our top-most priority, and Gloryfire will not disappoint you in that case. Unlike other China-made low-quality cleaning kits, this Gloryfire Universal kit consists only of high-quality brass, nylon, and copper brushes & tools, made in the US.

The kit is suitable for those who have various firearms of different calibers as it consists of all the tools you require for the proper cleaning, comes under a high-quality, easy-to-carry protective bag. All the brushes, jags, and mops come under a transparent case with the caliber size mentioned on it so you can maintain the tools easily.

One of the best things we liked about this kit is that it gives you two cleaning methods: Rop and Rod. After testing around 600 rods, the team has come with this high-quality cleaning rod to ensure longer service life. If you don’t feel comfortable with the rod, you can use flexible cleaning ropes to clean hard-to-reach areas of the barrel and chamber.

It is our top-choice universal cleaning kit because of its high-end service and quality tools provided under budget.

Items Included:

Bore Brushes: 16 bronze brushes of sizes- .17, .22 limited breech, .22/.223, .243-.260, .270/7mm, .30-06/.300/30-30/.308, .338-.35, .375-38cal/9mm, .40/10mm, .44/.45, .50cal, .410ga, 28ga, 20ga, 16ga, 12/10ga

Cleaning Jags/Slotted Patch Holder: 3 slotted patch holders of .30 cal & .22 cal Tips

Cleaning Patches: 2″ and 3″ patches

Double End Brushes: 1 nylon double end brush

Bore Mops: Consists 4 firearm specific Ripcords for quick one-pass cleaning in the field (.22/.223cal, .30/.308cal, .38cal/9mm & 12ga) instead of Bore Mops

Solvent: (2) 0.5 fl.oz. Shooter’s Choice FP-10 Lubricant Elite

Cleaning Rod/Flex Cables: 8”, 12” and 36” aircraft grade Memory-Flex cables

Designed to clean rifles of various calibers from .17 to .50, pistols, gauge shotguns, and muzzleloaders, Otis Elite Gun Cleaning Kit has everything you require for the proper cleaning of your firearms.

Apart from the high-quality cleaning rod, the kit also consists of various memory flex cables of different sizes for different barrel lengths, having an additional coating to prevent bore damage.

The different caliber sizes brush are designed to address all kinds of guns with denser bristle to collect as many residues as possible in a single stroke. Also, to remove the gunpowder and other detritus like mud, stuck casings, etc., from hard-to-reach areas, you can use small & large obstruction removers available in the kit.

The only thing you might not satisfied with is the carrying bag. Instead of the hard case, the kit comes in a high-quality nylon bag, which can be less durable yet easy to carry than solid cases.

Items Included:

Bore Brushes: 3 shotgun bore brushes: 12, 20, and .410 bore, 13 rifle and pistol brushes: .17, .22, .243, .270, .30, .35, .338, .375, .40, .44, .45, .50, .54 calibers

Cleaning Jags/Slotted Patch Holders: Brass Jags of 0 . 50, .45, .44, .375, .35, .338, .30, .270, .25, .243 and 6mm, .22 and .17 calibers

Cleaning Patches: Cotton Patches (1.5″x2.5″, 1″x3″)

Double End Brushes: 1 single end and 1 double end brushes

Bore Mops: 6 cotton mops

Solvent: NA

Cleaning Rod/Flex Cables: 3 brass cleaning rods of 4mm and 6mm.

Allen Universal Cleaning Kit is a professional high-grade quality cleaning kit designed for traditional shooters to clean 12 gauge, 20 gauge, and .410 bore shotguns, handguns, and rifles. Comes in a hard-plastic casing, the kit has a compartment with label and size mentioned for every tool.

The kit doesn’t contain any solvent, which is its drawback, but it has ample space to carry extra cleaning swabs, clothes, and chemicals after purchasing them separately.

Compared to other kits, this is the most sorted and more extensive kit with different bore brushes that can be easily detachable from the cleaning rod to clean barrels of various sizes.

The kit also has T-grip handles to control the rods while applying extra pressure for cleaning to avoid breaking. It is a travel and budget-friendly kit for beginners with enough tools.

Items Included:

Bore Brushes: Five bore brushes (0.22-0.223 caliber; 0.30, 0.30 to 06, 0.300 Mag; 0.9-millimeter, 0.357, 0.40 caliber; 0.45 caliber, 0.410 shotgun; 12 gauge shotgun)

Cleaning Jags/Slotted Patch Holders:

Cleaning Patches: 50 2.5″ patches

Double End Brushes: NA

Bore Mops: NA

Solvent: One 4-ounce bottle

Cleaning Rod/Flex Cables: 1 multi-section cleaning rod with folding handle

Whether you are a newbie or an occasional shooter, this Hoppe’s universal cleaning kit is suitable to you that comes in a portable hard plastic casing with all the necessary tools required to clean barrels of various sizes along with solvent and lubrication oil.

The kit comes with a single cleaning rod but an adjustable/folding one sufficient to clean barrels of various lengths. Also, to clean the firearms’ exterior, the kit has utility brushes to remove any residues or gunpowder left.

Also, not many cleaning kits come with solvent and lubrication oil, which is a plus point of this kit. It contains Hoppe’s Elite Gun Cleaner (solvent) and Gun oil with T3 to maintain the smooth lubrication of the gun.

Items Included:

Bore Brushes: 14 Bronze Brushes for .17 – .54 cal. & 12GA & 20 GA

Cleaning Jags/Slotted Patch Holders: 12 Plastic Jags for 0.17 – 0.45 cal. & 0.50 cal.

Cleaning Patches: 50 Cleaning Patches – 3″x3″, 50 Cleaning Patches- 3″x1.5″

Double End Brushes: 3 single-end brushes- stainless steel for non-blued surfaces, phosphor bronze for blued metals, nylon for wood surfaces

Bore Mops: 9 Mops for .17 – .50 cal. & 12GA & 20 GA

Solvent: NA

Cleaning Rod/Flex Cables: 6 solid brass gun rods for 0.17, 0.30 and 0.270 cal

This high-quality gun kit is suitable for beginners comes under an affordable range. The bore brushes are of high-quality brass to avoid damaging the gun’s exterior or interior. Six solid brass rods are enough to clean the barrels of various lengths of rifles, pistols, shotguns, etc.

To prevent the high-quality gun cleaning tools from damage, the portable well-organized case is a benefit. Also, the kit comes with a free manual for beginners to learn how to use each item available in the kit.

All the tools available in the kit are built for high-performance and long-lasting. The only drawback is it doesn’t contain solvent for cleaning firearms, but apart from it, the kit is enough to keep your guns or rifles in a new position.

Items Included:

Bore Brushes: 10 bronze brushes

Cleaning Jags/Slotted Patch Holders: NA

Cleaning Patches: 10 Squeeg-E sizes – eliminates the need for patches

Double End Brushes: 2 single end brushes (Nylon, Brass)

Bore Mops: NA

Solvent: Rem All In-bore cleaner (0.5 fl oz.)

Cleaning Rod/Flex Cables: 4 pcs 38″ brass rods

The best thing about the Remington Cleaning kit is its quality and popularity in the market. The kit comes in a highly organized easy carry bag which you conveniently carry wherever you go. All the tools available in the kit are labeled with caliber size so you can quickly grab the right one you need to clean your firearms.

This is the first kit on our list that comes with a cleaning mat and gun cloth to enhance your cleaning experience. Unlike the other kits, it doesn’t contain the cleaning mops or patches as they are replaced by barrel cleaners (which save both your time and efforts).

This kit is known for its unique cleaning ends, known as Squeeg-E-tips, which help eliminate residues from the barrel after using the brush. The 36-piece set includes almost everything you need to perfectly clean the variety of firearms without causing any damage at an affordable price.

Items Included:

Bore Brushes: 9 Bronze brushes of 17-cal, 22-cal, 270-cal, 30-cal, 9mm/38-cal, 40-45-cal/10mm, 410-ga, 20/28-ga, 10/12-ga

Cleaning Jags/Slotted Patch Holders: 6 Spear pointed jags of 0.17-0.45 cal

Cleaning Patches: 50 cotton patches

Double End Brushes: 3 single end brushes

Bore Mops: 5 Mops of .22-25-cal, .38-357-cal, 410-ga, 20/28-ga, 10/12-ga

Solvent: NA

Cleaning Rod/Flex Cables: 6 brass rods of 0.17-30 cal

The 62-piece cleaning kit of Outers comes in a nice hard plastic case with dedicated slots for each cleaning tool, even for cleaning solvent and oil (though it doesn’t contain solvent or oil).

The two brass cleaning rods have sturdy quality and suitable to clean various firearms of different barrel lengths. All the bore brushes and jags available in the kit can be easily attached and detached from these rods to a clean variety of guns, pistols, or rifles.

All 62 pieces are enough to clean all the dirt, gunpowder residues, or any other residues are there on your firearms to keep them new and protected.

Items Included:

Bore Brushes: 5 phosphor bronze brushes

Cleaning Jags/Slotted Patch Holders: 4 slotted patch holders

Cleaning Patches: 50 cotton patches

Double End Brushes: NA

Bore Mops: NA

Solvent: 2-ounce gun bore cleaner

Cleaning Rod/Flex Cables: 3-piece brass rod

For those who have fewer firearms inventory, this kit will be the ideal one with all the necessary tools and brushes required to clean various barrels of different sizes and lengths. The best thing about this kit is it comes in a superior-quality wooden case, which keeps your cleaning accessories protected and gives you classic royal vibes.

Most of the cleaning kits don’t come with a gun cleaner solvent, but fortunately, this kit has high-quality Hoppe’s gun cleaner to keep your firearms like new. The brush quality is also good and cleans the interior and exterior of guns, pistols, and rifles without leaving any scratches or damage.

The only drawback we have found in this kit is that it doesn’t have bore brushes or accessories to clean 9mm or .45. Cal firearms. Otherwise, it is an excellent kit for beginners and occasional shooters under the budget.

Items Included:

Bore Brushes: .357Cal./.38Cal./9MM, .40Cal., and .45Cal. phosphor bronze bore brushes

Cleaning Jags/Slotted Patch Holders: .357Cal./.38Cal./9MM, .40Cal., and .45Cal. jags

Cleaning Patches: 100 pcs

Double End Brushes: 1 single end brush

Bore Mops: NA

Solvent: NA

Cleaning Rod/Flex Cables: 2 Piece brass cleaning rods of 10.5″

The reason we have included this kit in our list is its compact size, affordable range, and quality tools. Light-weight and nicely organized, the kit is travel-friendly and ideal for carrying anywhere for hunting or shooting.

It is a handy kit for handgun owners with excellent quality cleaning rods and bore brushes of different calibers. The quantity of cleaning patches is more than enough. The kit doesn’t contain many tools, but all the necessary ones you could need to clean a handgun or pistol of various calibers.

The one thing they could add to the kit is a good-quality gun cleaner. But apart from it, if you are not looking to carry a heavy and oversized gun cleaning kit, then this super-comfy and compact kit is just the right option for you.

FAQs

1) Which is the best Universal Gun Cleaning Kit available online for various firearms?

There are many good-quality universal cleaning kits available in the market depending upon the barrel and bore size of various firearms. But if you have a variety of guns, pistols, and rifles, and you are looking for one cleaning kit for all, then here are some of our top suggestions you can choose from:

Gloryfire Universal Cleaning Kit

Allen Ultimate 65-Piece Cleaning Kit

Outers 62-Piece Universal Cleaning Kit

Otis Elite Universal Cleaning Kit

2) How does Gun Cleaning Kit works?

The Universal Cleaning Kit contains all the necessary tools like a solvent, bore brushes, cleaning jags, cleaning rods, and patches to clean your firearms both from inside and outside without leaving any gunpowder trace or dirt. Depending upon the kit, few components can differ, but almost all cleaning kits works in the following manner:

First, dismantle your gun by reading the instruction manual that comes in the kit.

Then soak a cleaning patch in the solvent and, with the help of a cleaning rod, push the patch inside the barrel to stand there for 2-3 minutes.

After removing the residues using a cleaning patch, push the bore brush/cleaning jag up and down inside the barrel for additional cleaning.

Now use lubricating oil to lubricate the barrel, bolt, and other surfaces of a firearm and your gun will work like new every time after cleaning.

3) How often should you clean your gun?

If you are not a frequent shooter and use your gun once in a month or so, you must have clean the gun every time before heading to shooting to prevent it from corrosion or other damage. But if you are a frequent shooter (use gun twice or thrice a month), you can clean only the gun’s exterior using a clean cloth or patches. And once a month, you can clean the gun properly using the kit.

Conclusion

Universal Gun Cleaning Kit is a great option to clean a variety of firearms and save some money. But to choose the right one, you must take care of few things we have mentioned in our ultimate buying guide. Check the reviews, warranty, and specifications of the kit before buying. If you have any other questions about cleaning kits or other gadgets, share with us in the comments and stay tuned with us for must-have gadget suggestions!