10 Best Strap Wrench (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

If you happen to be someone working to repair and replace parts and pieces as a profession, or if you want to take care of all the repairs at your home by yourself, then you will need various different types of tools and equipment.

And one of the tools you would need is a strap wrench.

There are several different types of strap wrenches available for purchase, but you will need to evaluate which is worth the money.

To make the search easier for you, we will provide you with information about the best strap wrenches as well as all the tidbits you need to know about the tool.

Our Top 10 Best Strap Wrench In 2020

We will be reviewing the top ten strap wrenches available for you to assist you with your task so that you have all the insight you need before you make the purchase.

1

Craftsman 2 Piece 16 Inch Rubber Wrench Set

Craftsman 2 Piece 16 Inch Rubber Wrench Set

If there is one tool that all the DIYers should have, it is a strap wrench. And, the ones produced by Craftsman are the best of the lot. The kind of facilities and services you will be able to avail from them is unmatched by most other brands in the market.

The amount of work you can do with a strap wrench like this one is endless. And that is especially true as you will be getting two wrenches of different sizes. You will be able to reach very tight spots or pipes, which would be next to impossible with a metal wrench.

Now, the handle of the wrench is made in such a way that you will not feel uncomfortable while holding on to it for a long duration. Along with that, these straps are made with Grade A rubber, meaning they will not break if too much pressure or force is exerted on them.

In case you buy this set of strap wrenches, then you should be assured that the tool will do the job as perfectly as possible. As I have mentioned before, the rubber is of the best quality, and this is exactly why the friction from the strap will help you to twist and turn any object with ease.

With all the benefits and uses of the wrench, some might call this the best strap wrench.

Key Features :
  • You will be able to work with objects that are up to 6 inches in diameter
  • The smaller one is good for items that have a diameter of 4 inches
  • Reinforced and strong rubber is used to make the strap wrench
  • The handle is comfortable to hold on to become part of the cushioning
2

2pcs Wrench Set-for Oil Filter,Jar Opener,Pipe Wrench

2pcs Wrench Set-for Oil Filter,Jar Opener,Pipe Wrench

TuffMan tools are known for their versatility and a wide range of products. And the strap wrench they make can be appropriate for any job. It is specifically good for performing tasks such as opening jars, working on pipes and plumbing works.

One of the many great features of this strap wrench is that it can be used for multiple works, like opening jars, lids, or even pipes. If you happen to be a mechanic, a plumber, woodworker, or even an electrician, you can make use of this tool for your profession. This means that investing in this tool is a great option for you.

In this set, you will get strap wrenches of two different sizes. That makes it a very useful and handy product to have when it comes to tasks. The larger one can be used in order to grip and grab on to objects with a greater diameter, whereas you can use the smaller ones to get a hold of items with a smaller diameter.

A very important aspect of wrenches like is one is its adjustability. The straps of the tool can be changed and fitted according to the item you need to get a hold of. Now, that is not all there is to this wrench, the handle on this one has been designed in a way so that you do not feel uncomfortable holding on to it for a long period.

Key Features :
  • The tool is used on different types of objects and by different professionals
  • The large wrench can be used to manage items with a 6’’ diameter
  • The small one can hold one that has a diameter of 4’’
  • You can use the smaller wrench to take out nuts and bolts
  • This is easier on the wrist as it does not cause any strain
3

BOA Constrictor Aluminum Strap Wrench

BOA Constrictor Aluminum Strap Wrench

There is a range of strap wrenches you have the opportunity to select from. However, not all the options are going to give you the same kind of results. So, you have to buy a wrench that will do exactly what you want it to. The BAO strap wrench will give you one of the best outputs.

This tool has a very long strap, much longer than most other strap wrenches. With this, you will be able to easily grab on to objects with a diameter of around 10 inches. This is not possible for most products. Due to the long strap, you can utilize this to get a lot of work done.

Now, a strap wrench such as this is not as useful for the at-home fixers or people who are using it for smaller jobs. If you are a professional working on very large industrial-scale projects, then you will be able to make the most out of this product.

Sometimes, you will see that not all strap wrenches can be used with all types of shapes or material. However, that is not the case for the BAO strap wrench. You will be able to use this to grip, tighten, or loosen just about anything as long as you are able to get the strap around the object.

Key Features :
  • The strap is made of reinforced industrial material
  • It can withstand a lot of force as well as pressure
  • Can be used to maneuverer almost all shapes
  • You can use this on glass, steel, metal, plastic, and wood
  • The strap, as well as the handle, are made of high-quality, durable material
4

Titan Tools 12-Inch Strap Wrench

Titan Tools 12-Inch Strap Wrench

Strap wrenches are made with different types of materials, even though rubber has become more and more common in the process of the making of the straps.

Along with rubber, we often see nylon as a material used to make the strap of the tool. There are various advantages you will be able to get from using the nylon strap wrench from Titan Tools.

Among the many reasons to like this wrench, one advantage is that the nylon will not leave behind any scratches or imperfections on the surface it is used to grip. This is not the case for all nylon strap wrenches. Titan Tools has made its product keeping this aspect in mind.

One reason why people enjoy using this very much is because of how long the strap on this is. Where we see most wrenches like these can grab items that have a diameter of around 6 to 7 inches max, but for this one, it is 9 inches. So, you will be able to pry this on objects that are far bigger in size.

Key Features :
  • The nylon strap is non-marring, so the surface of the object is safe
  • It has one of the longest straps you will be able to find
  • Can be used for various different types of jobs
5

5-inch Capacity Adjustable Strap Wrench

5-inch Capacity Adjustable Strap Wrench

Being practical about our choices is important when we are buying tools for our work. And in case of a strap wrench, the practical choice would be the RIDGID strap wrench. This is especially true if you happen to be a plumber, as this tool will give you the tightest grip required to work with pipes.

The strap of the wrench is made of nylon, which has been specially designed so that it can grab hold of all kinds of pipes. Even if you are working on a sleek and slippery pipe, the strap will be able to enclose itself tightly around the pipe. So, you will not lose control over it.

Moreover, the strap on the wrench is very long, meaning that it can be used to manage objects of great diameter. That is not all; you will also be able to replace the straps of the tool if they break or have some sort of problem. This tool will last you a very long time.

Even though you do not have to worry about its durability, but in case the strap does break, then you can get it fixed. This means you can get your tool repaired whenever you face any problem with it. What more can you ask for from a product such as this one?

Key Features :
  • Can be used on pipes of all types of finishes
  • The nylon used to make the strap is extremely durable
  • It can endure a lot of pressure
  • Has a handle of 18 inches, meaning you will have greater leverage
  • Has the capacity to maneuver large items
6

EcoPure EPUSW Universal Wrench

EcoPure EPUSW Universal Wrench

We buy strap wrenches that are good for just about all types of tube-like objects such as pipes. They are also made to fit many sizes of pipes. However, that is not the case for this particular wrench. This tool is specially made for the home water filtration system.

So, you might not be able to use this strap wrench to tighten or loosen pipes with a greater diameter than an average filter pipe, but you should not have any difficulty with working this on your water filter. Well, you can also use this if the item you are working with has a similar diameter as the one the wrench was designed for.

The strap of the tool is made of rubber, making it more durable than most other materials used to make this type of tool. Also, a rubber strap means that it will have a much easier time grabbing hold of things, making it much easier for you to open lids or tighten or loosen the pipes without slipping.

And finally, even though most strap wrenches are not expensive, all of them are very affordable. However, this one has the lowest price point. This means you will not have to spend as much money to use the services of a wrench such as this.

As mentioned before, even though the wrench is specifically marketed for water filtration systems, you will be able to make use of it for various different purposes as long as you are able to fit the strap around the object you are working with.

Key Features :
  • It is a universal fit- a perfect fit for just about all types of water filters
  • You will be able to use this around filters that are both large and small
  • Compatible with the filters made by most water filter brands
7

Craftsman Rubber Wrench, Small

Craftsman Rubber Wrench, Small

Much like the very first strap wrench we spoke of in the very beginning, this wrench, too, is made by Craftsman. This is actually the same as the other one. However, the one we previously discussed was a set of two, and for this, we just have the smaller strap wrench.

You will be able to do just about anything with this strap wrench. You can open jars, tighten or loosen pipes that are in place, which are very hard to reach, and you can also use this to manage oil filters. So, this is an all-rounder tool that you must have in your toolbox.

Now, comfort is also something we all seem to chase after. Even though the handle of the tool will not make our life any more cozy or easy, but the job in hand will surely become much more comfortable with the cushion added to the handle. Your hand will not start hurting after holding on to it for a long time.

And, we all know by now that rubber straps are much better and easier to work with as they are much stronger than other materials and they do not slip and slide around the item you work with.

Key Features :
  • The tool can be used for multiple purposes
  • Very handy to have if you want to work with smaller objects
  • The handle has some special cushioning; it is comfortable to hold
  • The strap is made of reinforced rubber, making it almost unbreakable
8

OTC Multi-Purpose Strap Wrench

OTC Multi-Purpose Strap Wrench

First off, most of the strap wrenches we do get in the market can be used in various ways and for various purposes. Just like most of the ones we find, this one by OTC can also be used to perform tasks on different items.

Now, as this tool is marketed as multi-purpose, the strap on this is made in a way so that you can use this with all types of materials. That is not something you will be able to get from all types of strap wrenches.

The strap they have attached with the wrench is one of the longest you will find. It has a length of 54 inches. So, you should be able to wrap this around most objects without facing any difficulties.

Also, the strap here is made of nylon. Even though it is not as tough as rubber but with this, you will not have to worry about any scratches or marring being left behind on the item it was used to grip. But if you were to work with rubber, you might have had to deal with the marking on the surface.

Moreover, the handle they have installed with the wrench is 12 inches long, meaning it is long enough to give you the leverage needed to work with different items. Even though the handle is pretty long, the weight of the wrench is not much in comparison, so it will not feel like you’re carrying a lot of weight around.

Key Features :
  • It has a 54-inch strap, so you will be able to use this on very large objects
  • Self-tightening feature as there is a special design at the head of the wrench
  • You can avail replacement straps if this breaks
  • It is lightweight
  • You will be able to use this for different purposes and tubes
9

Performance Tool 2-Piece Wrench Set

Performance Tool 2-Piece Wrench Set

There are numerous strap wrenches you can find when you look around on different websites. However, not all of them are going to be good. Actually, there are many things that can go wrong with them. Now, this tool from Performance Tools is not one of those that will prove to be problematic in the future.

You will be glad to know that the tool's strap is made of rubber, and rubber seems to be the most popular type of material used for these straps. And there is a good reason behind it. The rubber will be able to attach itself nicely around any item it is wrapped around.

Not only will it stick to the surface far better than anything else, but you all also be able to get much more use out of the rubber straps as opposed to nylon. They are much stronger and last for a very long time. So, you will be able to get your money’s worth if you get this.

The strap wrench is also very versatile in the ways it can be used for different purposes, like you can use it for household work, for plumbing, even on cars. So, if you get the Performance Tools wrench, then you have an all-rounder in your hand.

Key Features :
  • The strap is flexible enough to be molded to any shape
  • Made with reinforced industrial grade rubber for long use
  • Can fit items with a diameter of 4 inches and 6.5 inches
  • You can use them for various tasks that involve tightening and loosening
10

2 Pack Multi-Purpose Adjustable Wrench

2 Pack Multi-Purpose Adjustable Wrench

Up until now, all the strap wrenches that we have come across are all pretty much either black, white or ash in color. However, the Swpeet strap wrench is different and has an amazing look. The bright green and red colors of the handle along with the yellow belt is sure to catch your eye.

Now, the color might be a fun factor when it comes to this strap wrench, but there are actually many aspects of it that make it one of the best strap wrench options on our list.

First off, you should know that both the handle as well as the belt of the tool are made of top quality material. They will be great for heavy-duty industrial work. You will also be able to make great use of it if you work with heavy items that need to be worked on a daily basis.

They have some kind of anti-skid system, which makes this the perfect tool for a good grip around the object in hand. That, along with the rubber used to make the strap, you are good to go.

Key Features :
  • The bright colors are really a selling point for this tool
  • They are very easy to use as it has been designed to be user-friendly
  • Can be used by people of different professions
  • You get a lot of things in the kit for the price you pay
How To Choose A Strap Wrench

Buying a strap wrench is not very difficult, but you need to know what are the criteria you are looking for in your strap wrench. You will have to align all of your requirements and then have to evaluate which one would be the most worth it according to your wants and needs.

The Length

When it comes to buying the right kind of strap wrench, you have to see and understand how long you want the strap itself to be. Because the length is going to determine the kind of work you will be able to do with the tool you end up buying.

If you buy a wrench that has a very long strap, then you will be able to make use of it in order to manage items that are very large in size. Well, the diameter of the object in hand is the main issue. So, the longer strap can help you work on things that will not be possible for a normal-sized strap wrench.

However, you will not always need a long strap for your work. There are actually times when you need the shorter one more. In cases where you have to take out small nut and bolts. You cannot use a long strap to take these little objects out; a shorter one will be far more useful.

The Material

By now, we know that the strap part of this wrench is the most important. So, you have to be very careful about what you pick for the job you have in hand. The wrong strap material might prove to be more costly than you might think.

Most of the straps nowadays are made of rubber as opposed to any other material. The reason behind this is pretty simple; they are much stronger in comparison to most other materials that can be used for the job. As it is stronger, it will be able to withstand a lot of force without breaking.

The rubber also means that the hold it has around most objects is stronger than others as well. There will be very little chance of it slipping or you losing control of the wrench.

Now, just as the rubber has its advantages, there are certain reasons why you might opt to buy a nylon strap wrench. Well, the main reason behind this would be its non-scratching and anti-marring qualities that make it an attractive option. You will not have to deal with messed up surfaces because of the wrong tool.

The Handle

People do not give this part of the wrench enough importance, but that should not be the case as there is a lot that depends on the handle. Now for handles, there are two things you should be looking for; first is the right length, and the second is the design and comfort of it.

Both of these are very important to consider because firstly, the length is what you will need to make use of when you need some leverage. The longer the handle is, the better leverage you will be able to get from the tool. However, a strap wrench with a longer handle will be heavier than a shorter one.

Now let’s talk about comfort in the design of the handle. Many people start feeling cramps in their hands after holding on to something for a very long time. That is also the case for strap wrenches. But, if you are able to find one that has a cushioning in the handle, then you have found a winner.

If you are able to get all your requirements in order, then you will be able to find the best strap wrench for the job you have.

Benefits of Using a Strap Wrench

Strap wrenches are actually very helpful for the task of tightening and loosening different types of pipes and household items. Now there are several benefits you will get from using strap wrench as opposed to any other type of wrench to do the job.

Compatible with Objects of All Sizes

The very first advantage you have of using the strap wrench is you can fit just about all sizes of objects between the strap. This is not possible for most other wrenches. They have a much smaller mouth, meaning that, not most larger items can fit inside it.

Not only will you be able to get larger objects inside the mouth, but you can also adjust the strap on the tool. You will be able to tighten the strap or the mouth of the wrench around the pipe or lid you are opening or closing. Something like that is not possible with other types of wrenches.

Allows You to Reach Difficult-to-Reach Spots

Also, as the strap wrench is much longer, you will be able to reach a lot of hard-to-reach spots and finish your work. Not only will you be able to reach the spot, but you will also be able to maneuver the strap around the object with ease as it is made of rubber or other flexible material.

Now, these are the most significant benefits of using a strap wrench as opposed to other tools for the job.

Strap wrench – a must have tool

Strap wrench – a must have tool!

How to Take Care and Maintain It Properly?

If you are worried about finding a whole lot of information and steps for the proper maintenance of the strap wrench, then you really do not have anything to worry about. It is because you do not have to do many things to keep them good and healthy for a long time.

If you buy a good quality strap wrench, then it should be able to work for a long time and take on a lot of abuse before it starts showing signs of degradation. But we do not want our tools to reach that point before we start taking care of them.

Clean Your Strap Wrench after Every Use

You might use the strap wrench around a lot of different objects, and you should wipe them down after each use, so the dirt and impurities do not get stuck in the nook and crannies.

Keep Them Away from the Heat

The strap wrenches sometimes have plastic components in them, so if they are kept in the heat for a long time, then you might have to deal with some melting.

Oil up the Metal Bits

Most of the time, we tend to oil up or use a lubricant on the metal bits of our tools. So, if your strap wrench has some kind of metal on it, then there is a chance that it may start to rust. In that case, the oil will help prevent it from happening.

Now, if all these fail, then you can always make use of the warranty you get from the manufacturer of the tools.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here we have some of the most commonly asked queries regarding strap wrenches:

1. What sort of material is usually used to make the strap of the wrenches?

Well, in most cases, you will find the straps of the wrenches are made of rubber as they happen to the strongest as well as the most effective in getting the job done. But, nylon is also often used for the task.

2. Do these wrenches come with a warranty?

Yes, you will see that most of the manufacturers do provide a warranty with their product. It might range from 2 to 5 years.

3. What is the average diameter they can be wrapped around?

Most of the medium-sized strap wrenches can be used around objects that have a diameter of 6 inches. But you can find longer ones for larger items and shorter ones for smaller items.

4. Where are the strap wrenches usually made?

Well, the answer to this question varies based on the different manufacturers. But, the ones made by Craftsman are manufactured in China. However, that does not mean the quality is bad or not up to the standard.

5. Will I be able to adjust the strap of the wrench according to how big or small the item is?

Yes, of course, you will be able to adjust the strap based on the object you will be working with. However, if the pipe happens to be too large, then you cannot make the strap length accommodate it. Also, a very long strap will not work that same around a smaller object.

Final Thoughts

Each and every one of the strap wrenches mentioned and spoken about above have their own advantages as well as flaws. However, in order for you to be able to pick out the best strap wrench for yourself, you must understand the aspects you are looking for in the item. Our buying guide will help you with that.

