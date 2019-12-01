10 Best Strap Wrench (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

How To Choose A Strap Wrench

Buying a strap wrench is not very difficult, but you need to know what are the criteria you are looking for in your strap wrench. You will have to align all of your requirements and then have to evaluate which one would be the most worth it according to your wants and needs.

The Length

When it comes to buying the right kind of strap wrench, you have to see and understand how long you want the strap itself to be. Because the length is going to determine the kind of work you will be able to do with the tool you end up buying.

If you buy a wrench that has a very long strap, then you will be able to make use of it in order to manage items that are very large in size. Well, the diameter of the object in hand is the main issue. So, the longer strap can help you work on things that will not be possible for a normal-sized strap wrench.

However, you will not always need a long strap for your work. There are actually times when you need the shorter one more. In cases where you have to take out small nut and bolts. You cannot use a long strap to take these little objects out; a shorter one will be far more useful.

The Material

By now, we know that the strap part of this wrench is the most important. So, you have to be very careful about what you pick for the job you have in hand. The wrong strap material might prove to be more costly than you might think.

Most of the straps nowadays are made of rubber as opposed to any other material. The reason behind this is pretty simple; they are much stronger in comparison to most other materials that can be used for the job. As it is stronger, it will be able to withstand a lot of force without breaking.

The rubber also means that the hold it has around most objects is stronger than others as well. There will be very little chance of it slipping or you losing control of the wrench.

Now, just as the rubber has its advantages, there are certain reasons why you might opt to buy a nylon strap wrench. Well, the main reason behind this would be its non-scratching and anti-marring qualities that make it an attractive option. You will not have to deal with messed up surfaces because of the wrong tool.

The Handle

People do not give this part of the wrench enough importance, but that should not be the case as there is a lot that depends on the handle. Now for handles, there are two things you should be looking for; first is the right length, and the second is the design and comfort of it.

Both of these are very important to consider because firstly, the length is what you will need to make use of when you need some leverage. The longer the handle is, the better leverage you will be able to get from the tool. However, a strap wrench with a longer handle will be heavier than a shorter one.

Now let’s talk about comfort in the design of the handle. Many people start feeling cramps in their hands after holding on to something for a very long time. That is also the case for strap wrenches. But, if you are able to find one that has a cushioning in the handle, then you have found a winner.

If you are able to get all your requirements in order, then you will be able to find the best strap wrench for the job you have.

Benefits of Using a Strap Wrench

Strap wrenches are actually very helpful for the task of tightening and loosening different types of pipes and household items. Now there are several benefits you will get from using strap wrench as opposed to any other type of wrench to do the job.

Compatible with Objects of All Sizes

The very first advantage you have of using the strap wrench is you can fit just about all sizes of objects between the strap. This is not possible for most other wrenches. They have a much smaller mouth, meaning that, not most larger items can fit inside it.

Not only will you be able to get larger objects inside the mouth, but you can also adjust the strap on the tool. You will be able to tighten the strap or the mouth of the wrench around the pipe or lid you are opening or closing. Something like that is not possible with other types of wrenches.

Allows You to Reach Difficult-to-Reach Spots

Also, as the strap wrench is much longer, you will be able to reach a lot of hard-to-reach spots and finish your work. Not only will you be able to reach the spot, but you will also be able to maneuver the strap around the object with ease as it is made of rubber or other flexible material.

Now, these are the most significant benefits of using a strap wrench as opposed to other tools for the job.

How to Take Care and Maintain It Properly?

If you are worried about finding a whole lot of information and steps for the proper maintenance of the strap wrench, then you really do not have anything to worry about. It is because you do not have to do many things to keep them good and healthy for a long time.

If you buy a good quality strap wrench, then it should be able to work for a long time and take on a lot of abuse before it starts showing signs of degradation. But we do not want our tools to reach that point before we start taking care of them.

Clean Your Strap Wrench after Every Use

You might use the strap wrench around a lot of different objects, and you should wipe them down after each use, so the dirt and impurities do not get stuck in the nook and crannies.

Keep Them Away from the Heat

The strap wrenches sometimes have plastic components in them, so if they are kept in the heat for a long time, then you might have to deal with some melting.

Oil up the Metal Bits

Most of the time, we tend to oil up or use a lubricant on the metal bits of our tools. So, if your strap wrench has some kind of metal on it, then there is a chance that it may start to rust. In that case, the oil will help prevent it from happening.

Now, if all these fail, then you can always make use of the warranty you get from the manufacturer of the tools.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here we have some of the most commonly asked queries regarding strap wrenches:

1. What sort of material is usually used to make the strap of the wrenches?

Well, in most cases, you will find the straps of the wrenches are made of rubber as they happen to the strongest as well as the most effective in getting the job done. But, nylon is also often used for the task.

2. Do these wrenches come with a warranty?

Yes, you will see that most of the manufacturers do provide a warranty with their product. It might range from 2 to 5 years.

3. What is the average diameter they can be wrapped around?

Most of the medium-sized strap wrenches can be used around objects that have a diameter of 6 inches. But you can find longer ones for larger items and shorter ones for smaller items.

4. Where are the strap wrenches usually made?

Well, the answer to this question varies based on the different manufacturers. But, the ones made by Craftsman are manufactured in China. However, that does not mean the quality is bad or not up to the standard.

5. Will I be able to adjust the strap of the wrench according to how big or small the item is?

Yes, of course, you will be able to adjust the strap based on the object you will be working with. However, if the pipe happens to be too large, then you cannot make the strap length accommodate it. Also, a very long strap will not work that same around a smaller object.

Final Thoughts

Each and every one of the strap wrenches mentioned and spoken about above have their own advantages as well as flaws. However, in order for you to be able to pick out the best strap wrench for yourself, you must understand the aspects you are looking for in the item. Our buying guide will help you with that.

