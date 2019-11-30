10 Best Step Drill Bit (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

How To Choose The Step Drill Bit

Since the drill bit is small in size, it's difficult to distinguish one product from another. And consequently, it becomes tough to determine whether a particular product is good or not. But, if you know about the features that make the tool great, then it will be easier for you to choose a model for yourself.

Let's talk about a few crucial factors that play a vital role in making a product awesome.

Material

A drill bit is used to cut through materials. And some of those materials are tough. Now, if the construction of the bit is heavy, then it won’t be a big deal for it to do the job. However, if the material that is used to make the bit isn’t that strong, then you are in trouble.

Also, a weak material will get damaged in no time once you use the bit to cut through some thick objects. Therefore, you need to make sure that the bit you are choosing comes with solid construction. This way, you can use the kit for years to come without it getting damaged.

There are quite a few materials that make strong bits. I liked the high-speed steel in particular. For, I've found the material to be long-lasting and sturdy. Some of the best step drill bit kits have this material for their construction.

Coating

Another important thing related to construction is the coating. Most of the bits we've reviewed come with titanium. This type of coating gives a bit extra strength so that it can serve the purpose for a long time. So, make sure that the coating on the kit is good.

Versatility

If you have to work on different types of projects, you will have to make holes that have a wide range of sizes. Now, we've found some models to come with bits that can provide tens of different sizes of holes. Buying one of those products will save you a lot of effort, time, and money.

For, if the bits cannot offer you enough size options, then you will end up needing to buy other bits. Therefore, versatility is very precious a feature for this sort of tool. And you need your drill bit kit to offer you that.

Double Flute Design

In our article, we mentioned this feature over and over again. For great products out, there come with this incredible design brilliance most of the time. Now, why is it so valuable? Well, you will know the value of it once you see the chips nicely cleared while doing your work.

And if there’s no such feature, then it will take a bit of effort to keep your workplace clean. For, there would be chips everywhere.

Benefits of Step Drill Bit

This is a popular tool that is used by both professionals and DIY enthusiasts. The step drill bits can drill metals, wood, plastic, and so on. With these tools, drilling is fun and easy. For, they come with different steps for providing the user with varying sizes of holes.

Great for Sheet Metals

The bit works best with the sheet metals. You will be amazed at the smoothness of the holes it offers.

Lesser Mess

Also, there's lesser mess while working with such a tool. For, it comes with a double flute design most of the time that clears the chips nicely.

How to Drill Various Size Holes

Step Bit – How to Drill Various Size Holes – Demo on my Stainless Steel Brew Boiler

Watch this video on YouTube

Tips for Taking Care of Step Drill Bit

If you can manage to take proper care of your tool, it will serve the purpose for a long time. This way, you won’t have to spend extra money on buying a new kit soon. Now, is it too challenging to take good care of a step drill bit kit? Not at all, it's as easy as it can be. Now, let's learn how to do it right.

Step 1: You need to clean the bits at a regular interval during the work. Otherwise, it will be prone to damage faster than expected.

Step 2: You have to wipe the bit once you are done with the work.

Step 3: Scrub any debris off the bits by using a toothbrush.

Step 4: You can apply machine oil afterward to the bits.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will a drill bit easily break?

No, it won’t, if it’s well-built. Therefore, make sure the material is strong to provide durability. Also, do not use the tool to cut through a material that it is not made for.

2. How should the bit turn?

It needs to turn clockwise. If you make any mistake in turning it the right way, then it won’t work.

3. Can I sharpen my drill bit?

Yes, you can. Using a bench grinder will be the way to go about it. However, you should learn the basics of sharpening the bit first.

4. What are the best coatings for drill bits?

I like the titanium and cobalt as the coating of the bits. For, they make the bits strong and durable.

5. What materials does a cobalt drill bit cut through?

It will cut through aluminum, stainless-steel, and sturdy materials like these. Cobalt is one of the hardest of materials as far as drill bits go.

Conclusion

We are done reviewing the products and writing the buying guide to help you in finding the best step drill bit set. Now, you can choose any of these models. For, we’ve studied them hard before choosing them to be on our list of top products. They are great in every aspect.

