5 Best Spark Plug Gap Tool (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

What is that one thing to keep in mind while buying a spark plug gap tool? To mind the gap! The accurate size of the gap is very crucial to ignite the whole system.
Various gap tools come in various patterns to satisfy different sort of necessities. For instance – some come with a feeler gauge, some with ramp-style while the others may have a wire-loop style.
Measuring and setting up the gap tool is not a hard job, but trying to find the best spark plug gap tool that fits all your necessities may need some research as there are way too many options available in the market. So, let’s not waste time and start digging the right gap tool for you!
The availability of the gap tools in the market is not a few. So, you have to go through the description of some tools before selecting the right one for you. In this article, I tried to narrate and give you an overall idea about the gap tool options.
If I have to mention one company that has been serving for a long time and earn the customer’s trust then undoubtedly, I will recommend A&E. So, when they came up with a spark plug gap gauge, which is universal, it does ensure high quality indeed.
This one is one of the best gap tools as it covers not only the newest vehicle options but also the oldest ones as well. Thus, it helps both the models to stay in the market and help buyers of both kinds.
Another unique feature of this tool is that it is literally "pocket-friendly.” Here, I did not mean this is cheap. What I meant is that it can fit in your pocket easily. You will also find a bonus scale that will help you to calculate the length. And you will find it just on the back of the device.
It is a simple yet very functional tool. The handle used in this tool is made of hard plastic, which does not get broken easily. Also, you will see an adjustment hole on the bottom of the product that will come in handy to make the gaps wider.
What I don’t like about the product is that it is not the most compact spark plug gap tool. But overall, I would recommend giving this fantastic tool a shot, and it will not disappoint you.
If you are looking for an affordable spark plug gap that will finish your work with perfection and will not empty your pocket at the same time, this gap tool produced by Lisle is a good one to consider.
This one has a strong base structured for endurance and more working capability. It is a ramp-style gauge that is similar to silver dollar with sizes marked circularly.
They are the cheapest and most handy type of gauges since you can change the distance or space between the spark plug and also can reshape the electrodes with them. So, in that term, it is one of the best tools to be considered while purchasing.
The subside border it comes with is for gauging spark plugs. It has a custom-designed hole along with adjusted side wires of the plug so that the center electrode doesn’t end up taking too many loads.
It also has an easy to read scale, which makes it more convenient. Furthermore, this one allows for quick adjustment of spark plug clearance.
This one has some shady sides, as well. If you judge based on quality, I will not recommend this very highly as this one comparatively bears a poor quality. But at the same time, it is cheap, so it is wise for the newbies to practice with this tool first.
The next gap tool I have nominated for your consideration is the Ramp-type spark plug gapper manufactured by CTA tools. This company has been serving since 1978, so definitely, there is no question of reliability.
It uses a ramp-type spark gauge tool that comes in a round shape. Furthermore, the rotation structure leaves room for more flexibility. This one has a range from 0.02 to 1 inch. Additionally, this fantastic product is inexpensive compared to other products.
This tool comes in two different measurement tools. It gives both inches and millimeters readings. The slight problem this one has is that it is a little bit hard to ready the least accurate gauges. So, a person may face difficulties to read the numbers on it.
This one is undoubtedly the best wire spark plug and gauge tool manufactured by Performance Tool. It is a wire-type spark plug gap tool which is designed to give an accurate measurement.
Furthermore, this one is both enduring and enhances the engine's capability. It uses dual-measurement scales. The sizes come in both SAE and Metric system.
Also, the new models of engines that are developing now are target customers for this one. This tool is modified to cope up with modern tech engines that have high powers. The outer exterior is smooth, where the inner one is heavily constructed.
Although this one is not an issue but this product may include wire rings that can be feeble and may need to reassemble.
Manufactured by Hotop, this one is a very high-quality product. It is also easy to use since it is foldable, easy to carry. The weight is approximately 4 to 5 ounces, which is not at all heavy to carry.
This tool has an outer texture that looks more like a pocket knife. As per the name suggests, this one has thirty-two blades. The blades are made of thin steel called manganese. Since the blades come all together, the makers designed a small circular hole for your fingertips to separate the blades and use them more flexible.
Dual units of measuring are one of the highlighted features of this tool. The tool comes with two universal measurement systems. One is the metric system, and the other comes in inches. The size varies from 0.04mm to 0.88mm.
The best buyers for this product could be people who deal with engines or sparks daily say for the people working in the engineering sector or the mechanics as well. Also, if you want to give your inner designer a shot, you can easily go for this one.
To protect this tool from rust and enhance its durability, they used some anti-rust oil. So, don’t get doubts if you see rust oil on this material.