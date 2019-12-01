5 Best Spark Plug Gap Tool (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

Factors To Consider Before Buying Spark Plug Gap Tool

Well, it may seem easy to shop a gap tool now after knowing the varieties and highlighted features. But there are some things you need to consider before buying your gap tool. Here, we will tell you about the features that will help you to find the best spark plug gap tool.

Types of Materials

There are different types of spark plugs. Let’s get to know them.

Copper and Nickel Spark Plug

This one is used widely and the most generalized plug among all. The outer texture is made of copper, and the inner texture is coated with a mixture of nickel. Though this one is cheap and common, it cannot serve long time purposes.

Platinum Spark Plug

As per the name suggests, this one uses platinum as a coating. The benefit of using platinum anywhere is that it will not hamper your product structure or fade away if you keep using it. Platinum is an excellent and long-lasting material. So, the shelf-life of your spark plug will automatically increase with this material.

Iridium Spark Plug

Iridium makes the plug stay working for a long time. Although it is a hard material, it will break easily, so it is a better choice to go for a wire-loop style rather than a circular shape one.

Silver Spark Plug

Among all the materials, silver or Argentum is the highest electrically conductive element. They show very little resistivity towards the charge. The buyer of this plug is mainly the European people.

Brand

It’s good to buy the tool from a famous brand as they are known to be more reliable in terms of quality. The products reviewed here are from reputed brands so that you can choose any of them.

Calibration

When you are purchasing a spark plug gap tool, make sure the measurement system is calibrated in a method that you prefer. Otherwise, you will have difficulties using it.

Markings

The markings on the tool should not be difficult to read. It's best if they are made by laser as it can create clear markings.

Why Buy a Gap Tool?

If you want your car’s engine at its best and enhance the air-fuel ratio, you need to create a bright spark, and that is where the tool shows its charisma. A proper spark plug gap tool helps you to achieve that required gap given by the company or the customized gap you want.

If the gap expands too much, then it might resist the spark or not create a spark at all. On the other hand, if the gap is too tiny, then it may create a feeble spark that may not be sufficient.

Another important thing is that it protects your electrodes from burning away as it gives the specific direction of alignment. That is why to make sure your machine works properly; it will be thoughtful of you to spend a few bucks on a useful gap tool.

How to set the gap on a spark plug

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What gap should my spark plugs be?

The plugs should be in a specific range gap. The ideal gap varies from one to another. But in general, try to keep it in between 0.55”. Sometimes, the manufacturer can set different measurements.

2. What happens if the point gap is too small?

If the gap is too tiny to fit, then the plug will not create an efficient spark, and thus the product will not serve its cause.

3. What happens if the point gap is too broad?

If the area of the gap is too expanded, then it may not release fire.

4. Do one need to change the spark plug regularly?

Every metal product comes with an expiration date. So, you should check the manufacturer’s given time first, and sometimes the material may fade and lose conductivity. Then you need to change it or upgrade it for a better outcome.

5. Do you gap Iridium spark plugs?

It's not required. But if you do, you have to be very cautious.

Conclusion

All the information I have provided, consider all of these as a guidance system to find the best spark plug gap tool for you. This basic knowledge will help you make the decision precise and accurate. But at the end of the day, it is all about your choice and how you want your tool to work.

I hope this article helps you to reach the final verdict and ease up your dilemma.