10 Best Snap Ring Pliers (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

We all try to find the best snap ring pliers for us. But sadly, most of the time, the pliers we buy break apart easily or are just not sturdy enough.
Choosing the right set of pliers can be quite confusing. If you are new to the world of tools, making a good choice will certainly put you through a confounding dilemma. Which pliers to choose? Which material is the best? What exactly do I use the pliers for?
Not to worry, here in this post, we are going to review the top snap ring pliers on the market so that you can find your ideal pick.
We have researched for you and made a shortlist of top products from the market. Below we're going to review them.
This product is one of the most user-friendly pliers available in the market. The mechanism with which it works is as simple as ever.
It comes with five interchangeable pairs of tips. So, you get a lot of options to choose from depending on the size and strength of your snap ring. These are also color-coded, so you remember which one is for which.
The tips come in 036, .047, .070 straight, 036, .047 90°. The tips are screwed in, so when you need to change a pair, you unscrew the set pair and screw on the one you need. This pair also has a very sturdy and heavy-duty return spring. So, this thing will last you for decades!
Its grips are made out of industrial-strength plastic and will not wear or tear any time soon. It also has an anti-slip technology.
The pliers are also heat treated so that they have a longer life.
Working on both internal and external is not a problem anymore; you can work on both types with just a simple switch of the tab provided.
The best part of it all is that you don’t have to spend a fortune on it either! This thing is super budget-friendly.
With its modern build and high product longevity, this pair is not bad at all.
This thing comes in a very modern and sleek design with black, blue, and yellow colors. Its jaw length is 6.5-inches, and it is 1-inch wide.
The grip is also pro-touch. This provides ease of usage and also cuts down hand fatigue, allowing you to work longer without getting frustrated. If your hand muscles cramp up easily, this is the best snap ring pliers for you.
You can use this thing to work on both internal and external rings. One set of pliers does the job of two! Also, there is no switching or swiping required.
Also provided are four extra pairs of tips. So, you can use it for more than just installing and removing snap rings. This saves you a lot of time and makes this tool very versatile.
Furthermore, you can shift from one project to another in seconds. You save a lot of space in your toolbox, and you do not have to carry around a heavy tool bag if you are traveling.
This thing is also built with fine quality steel and will last you a lifetime.
Now, this is a whole set! You get three pliers in this bundle. These are of 6.25", 8" and 10". You also get five pairs of interchangeable tips. This could easily be all that you need in your tool kit! These are color-coded for your benefit. So that you always know which one is which and never get confused.
Like many other pliers available in the market, this one can also be used on both internal and external rings. So, you don’t need two pliers. All you have to do to shift from internal to external or vice-versa is switch the tab in the middle.
The springs in the middle are a hefty duty and robust. This means that this set of pliers will not break on you easily, no matter how much you use it. It is durable.
Also, the handles, the Channellock blue grips, to be exact, are well known for their comfort. This grip is designed in such a way that it allows for more working hours. Your hands will not cramp up easily; you can get your work done faster. You can shift from one project to another in a matter of seconds.
If you want a good set of pliers that does not break the bank, this set is for you! This set has all the qualities to be termed as one of the best snap ring pliers, and it comes at a very reasonable price.
The set includes four pliers. All are 7-inches. Furthermore, the pliers are made of forged and hardened carbon steel. The building material is so durable that you do not even have to think about buying a new set in the coming ten years. This set is exceptionally durable and will last you a long time.
Besides, the four pliers come in an easy to open and close zipper pouch. You can carry it around with you and also store it so that it does not get mixed up with your other tools.
Usually, you get interchangeable tips with sets like these, but in this one, you get all four in different pliers. You do not have to wait, sit around, and go through the tedious process of changing the tips of your pliers. You can use a different one.
If you are working on a fixed bearing or hole bearing, especially in the machinery industry or vehicle manufacturing, this is the best option for you!
If you do not mind spending a little bit more than usual on your set of pliers to get the only set you will need in your entire life; this is a must-buy!
You can use these pliers for both external and internal rings. In this set, are twelve pliers with fixed tips or jaws. You get almost any type of tip or jaw that you might need in this set. There is no problem or fuss with changing or clipping on different heads; you can shift from one plier to another according to your needs.
Tips that you get in this set are 0.038", 0.047", 0.070", 0.090" and the tip diameters are straight, 45-degree and 90-degree angles. This kit will become a daily essential in your life. You get all that you need in this set.
Besides all that, these pliers have the best quality grips or handle made out of high impact material that is also low-temp. So, this set will last you decades.
These pliers also have a knurled center screw that provides for a secure hold.
For easy storage and carrying around the pliers come in a convenient plastic blow-molded case. This also protects your pliers.
This is a handy one! The set includes four different interchangeable jaw heads. So, you can change according to your needs. It works on snap ring sizes of sizes 3/8-inch to 2-inches (.95 to 5.08 cm).
Additional accessories that you will get in this set are two straight jaws with different sizes of the pin. The first one is a 45° angled jaw, and the second one is a 90° angled jaw.
As the joints can be reversed and are interchangeable, the pliers allow you to work on both types of snap rings. You do not need to run around with a toolset; this plier is all you need.
Moreover, as this set is made with heat-treated steel, this thing will last you years. There is no fuss of changing your tool now and then. No problem with rust or bluntness. This unit will last you a lifetime.
One thing that is truly unique about this set is the mechanism of changing the jaw heads. Usually, you see that the extra tips have to be screwed on or off; in this set, all you have to do is unlock the spring that is in the center of the handle and remove the jaw that is present.
Then you place the new jaw head with the help of the pivot points and use the silver clip to secure the jaw in place.
Although this set is on the more expensive side, it is incredibly durable, and its innovative design makes it stand up in the crowd.
You get eight pliers in this set. You do not get a bag or a pouch, but the set does come in a foam tool storage tray. You can use this tray to store your tools in your working station, to keep them separate and at the reach of your hand.
The tips are made out of high-density spring steel. This reduces the stress and strain caused while working. The pliers are extremely durable, and the building mechanism allows longer hours. These pliers are of heavy-duty.
Included in the set are four pliers for internal snap rings and four rings for external snap rings.
You can work on both with this set.
The handles and the design of the plier are made, keeping you in mind. Even though this kit costs a bit more, it performs better than other kits. You are paying for better service.
As the steel is hardened with 0.8% carbon, the material is very sturdy and strong. This set is made with the best quality products, and you will not regret buying it.
A set that is made with your convenience in mind! Its contemporary design and manufacturing will blow your mind.
This set contains four pliers. Four internal and external, straight and bent tipped pliers are provided. You get all your basics in this set.
The pliers also come in a very compact and minimal storage pouch. This makes the set travel-friendly and too easy to store. It will fit right onto your working station and will not take up much space.
As the pliers are made out of high-quality CR-v steel that is fully polished, the set is exceptionally sturdy. The steel is also electrophoretically coated and has a black finish. These pliers will last long, and you do not have to worry about replacing them.
Handles on this one are made in such a way that you have full control over them. The handles are bi-material ergonomic and spring-loaded. This allows for a better grip, which makes your work safer and more comfortable than other pliers.
It is extremely user-friendly, and you will have no problem shifting from one work to the other. You get a better, smoother, and hassle-free experience overall.
Unique design and a reasonable price are just a few of the qualities if this set.
It is made with high strength steel that is also heat treated. The pliers are corrosion resistant and also blackened. So, these pliers will last you a lifetime. This one’s longevity is highly impressive. Durability is one of the main qualities of this unit.
The tip is a 90-degree bent nose that is very sharp and precise. This can remove or install snap rings within minutes with ease.
The price is also quite reasonable.
One thing to consider is that these pliers only work on internal snap rings. So, you will need another plier for your external snap rings.
You might hesitate to buy these pliers as nowadays you can get pliers that work on both internal and external rings. These types of pliers are available in markets and online stores everywhere.
So, why should you buy this plier which only works on internal snap rings? Well, although it is limited to only one type of snap ring, it does its job exceptionally well.
You will not find the precision that you get in this set on other sets of pliers. This is a must-buy for internal snaps.
This is one of the most budget-friendly sets available in the market.
It is made with very strong heat-treated carbon steel. So, you know that the set will last long and that it is very durable.
You get eleven pliers in the kit. Any pliers that you might need for any snap ring, both internal and external, are provided in the set.
So, all you have to carry with you is this set, and you are good to go. You can change from internal to external snap ring sets in a jiffy.
Handles on this unit are made out of comfortable and insulated vinyl. This ensures a good grip and gives you more control over your work.
When you are comfortable working with your pliers, there is a lesser chance of your hands cramping up or you getting fatigued. This allows you to work for hours without getting tired. You can get work done faster.
This set also comes in a plastic storage case. You can store your tools altogether and also carry them with ease.