Top 5 Best Screen Door For Dogs in 2020 – Quick Buying Guide

If you are a dog lover and like to have them as pets, then their happiness should be one of your top priorities. And you already know that these animals hate to stay confined in a place and love to have some outdoor time.

Hence, you should be providing them with as much playtime as possible. If you have open areas surrounding your home, then a playing ground is even more exciting for them. But, more importantly, they need constant outdoor access.

So, what you need is a pet screen door. These doors are capable of offering constant outdoor access for pets.



Our Top 5 Best Screen Door For Dogs

There are many similar options out there, and choosing a suitable one among them can be quite tricky. Hence, we have compiled a list of all the best screen doors with different sizes and materials. You can select the apt one among these.



1. PetSafe Screen Door For Dogs

When looking for the ideal screen door, two of the top priorities is to check whether or not it is easy to install and operate. And both of these aspects are present in this product, along with a lot more.

First of all, for convenient outdoor access, the small door snaps directly into doors or screens at your home. As a result, your dog can come in and go out without any hassle whatsoever, and you won’t need to keep an eye on it all the time either.

What sets this product apart from its competitors is that it works quite well with most metal or vinyl coated screen doors and windows. Hence, you can conveniently install it in any of these places, and your pets can start using it right away.

Are you worried about the product falling apart after a while of use? Well, fret no more. This is made of a safe mesh material, which ensures top-notch sturdiness and resistance to tear. Hence, neither will the product break apart nor will it tear down quickly.

This product comes with diverse uses. For instance, if you feel the need to prevent outdoor access, then you can easily do so, thanks to its lock feature. The product comes with dual sliding locks, which ensures maximum restriction when needed.

Does your pet weigh below 30 pounds? Then this screen door is perfect for it! For small and medium dogs, you can’t find a more ideal product than this one. However, its trustworthy brand does have more diverse options for you. If you already haven’t heard of the brand, then you should know it doesn’t disappoint.

Key Features :

Magnetic system

Suitable for metal and vinyl doors

Dual sliding locks

Medium size

2. OWNPETS Pet Screen Door

Before purchasing a certain tool, it is hard to guess whether or not it’s going to be worth the investment. Well, that is not the kind of issue you will have to face with this product.

First of all, you will not have to keep an eye out for each time your dog decides to get out of the house. This door always guarantees easy access for your pet on their own. Therefore, you will not need to get distracted when it’s their playtime!

That is possible because the door comes with a built-in magnetic system, which allows it to close after access automatically. However, if needed, the product can be locked manually as well for restrictive purposes. In fact, these two aspects are the specialties of the product.

On the other hand, this is made of high-quality ABS material. The screws used to build it are sturdy as well, and they can ensure maximum intactness at all times. Hence, you will not have to worry about the door falling or tearing anytime soon.

But, what makes it even better is that you can comfortably set it up. You will not have to go through any troublesome process if you follow the directions correctly. Moreover, ample instructions are provided with the product itself.

You won’t believe how versatile this one is. It can be used on multiple screened areas, and it is suitable for both small and medium-sized dogs. Therefore, this product can be used for a variety of breeds.

Key Features :

Easy access

Built-in magnetic system

Lock feature

Suitable for multiple screened areas

3. Magnetic Automatic Lock/Lockable Screen Door

Are you looking for the best screen door for dogs that is suitable for all sizes? In that case, you have come across the perfect product for yourself. Along with this feature, it has a lot more to offer, and you are about to know about them all.

For instance, this product includes magnetic properties. As a result, pets can readily use it, and the door will close automatically. However, you can manually lock it as well when you feel the need to do so. Its lock feature ensures maximum restriction when needed.

The best material used to make such products is ABS plastic. And that is precisely what has been used to build this one. Hence, it will remain resistant to wear for a long time. Moreover, it won’t tear down easily either; so, your pets can use it roughly.

Furthermore, you don’t have to worry about whether or not this will be suitable for your doors or windows. That is because this is apt for absolutely any spot that can accommodate it. So, you will not have to waste your time choosing a place for it.

What makes the screen door special is that it is suitable for pets of all sizes. So, whether your dog is little or big doesn’t matter. It can conveniently access the door at all times. This aspect makes it suitable for all kinds of the breed; therefore, increasing its versatility.

Also, to make the installation process as easy as possible, this comes with detailed instructions regarding it. Therefore, you can set it up all by yourself too. The uses and specifications have already given you an idea of how dependable the brand truly is. It is not one to produce disappointing products.

Key Features :

Automatic closing of the door due to magnetic

properties

properties Manual lock

Suitable for every door and window

Can accommodate dogs of different sizes

Easy installation

4. Namsan dog Screen Door

If you are going to get a screen door for your dogs, then you should get one that is reliable and trustworthy. That’s where this product comes in. It offers facilities that keep its users satisfied for as long as they use it.

First of all, this is perfect for small pets. If you want to get one for your puppies or smaller breeds of dogs, then you shouldn’t even think about options other than this one! Both its size and material make it comfortable for small-sized animals. In fact, that is what this product has been specially made for.

Furthermore, the swinging wire mesh door is made of a durable plastic material. Therefore, it can absorb high-impacts, as well as remain intact for a long time. So, you will not have to worry about replacing it anytime soon, all thanks to its durability and resistance to wear.

If you don’t want your pet to run around outside after a specific time, then you can use the door’s sliding lock. This aspect prohibits your dog’s access when necessary and thus, guarantees optimal safety and security as well when needed.

Also, if you are looking for added protection, then you can readily rely on its strong seal. This feature allows the door to be tightly locked when needed. You can easily switch it back whenever you want to.

The installation process is simply a piece of cake! With such detailed instructions, you will not be confused about anything, which will allow you to set it up on your own. Moreover, this product can be used for a number of pets, and it contains all the best features, thanks to its trustworthy brand.

Key Features :

Made for small pets

Highly absorbent of major impacts

Sliding locks

Extra strong seal

Resistant to wear

5. LUYA Pet Screen Door

A good screen door should both allow your pets to get outdoor access on their own and also manually restrict them. Both of these aspects are necessary for different circumstances, which is why this product comes with both.

For instance, this includes an integrated magnetic feature, which makes it self-closing and hassle-free. Your pets will find it convenient to use, allowing them to have a cheerful playtime. This is one of the aspects that sets it apart from its competitors.

But, you can lock it yourself to restrict outdoor access, while making sure your pet doesn’t go out at a certain time. Moreover, the product is designed to be apt for any screen windows or doors whatsoever.

Furthermore, this is made of ABS plastic. So you can rest assured that the product will remain intact and tear-resistant for quite a long time. As a result, you will not have to worry about replacing it anytime soon. Moreover, the brand always makes sure its products are built with authentic materials.

Thanks to all the descriptive information provided with the door, you can install it yourself. In fact, the instructions are so clear that the process will not be time-consuming at all.

Moreover, you can set it up at any place you want. You won’t have to be picky when it comes to choosing a spot for the door. Whether it’s your house’s door or window, it can be installed anywhere!

Key Features :

Integrated magnetic system

Manual lock to restrict access

Tear-resistant

Can be installed at any place

Things to Consider before Buying Screen Door For Dogs

If you are looking to purchase a screen door for your pet, then there are certain factors that you should focus on. While having a screen door is great, you should go for one that will provide optimal convenience and comfort.

Therefore, we are here to discuss the key features that you should not overlook.

Built-in Magnetic Feature

Opening and closing the door each time your pet decides to go out and have a playtime can be a little frustrating. Moreover, keeping the door open might welcome other unwanted creatures as well.

Therefore, it is necessary to choose one that comes with a built-in magnetic feature. This aspect will automatically close the door after it has been accessed by your pet while providing absolute convenience.

Lock Feature

While the feature of automatic access is pretty great, it is also necessary to lock the door from time to time. When you feel like your pet shouldn’t go out, you can use the lock feature to keep the door closed manually.

Otherwise, your pet’s safety might be risked if they decide to go out at night when you are sleeping. Hence, this feature is quite beneficial and mandatory.

Ease of Installation

As much as the door should be easy to use, it should also be easy to install. Otherwise, you may need to take professional help in the installation process, which might cost some extra bucks.

Therefore, you should check whether or not the product includes sufficient information regarding the setup. With proper instructions, you can easily get the task done yourself without any hassle whatsoever.

Dog Size

Even the best screen door for dogs will not satisfy you if you end up buying the wrong size. Now, of course, a large dog will not be able to enter a door made for small pets, and the smaller ones might feel uncomfortable accessing the big framed ones.

Therefore, you should consider the size of your dog. If it’s still a puppy, do consider the size it’s going to grow into and then decide the size of the door.

Construction and Material

If you want the product to last for quite a while, then you should select one that is made of the toughest materials and has been constructed accordingly. ABS plastic is known as the best material used for the purpose, and that’s what you should go for.

However, you can choose any other tough material as well. But, it is necessary to ensure that the screws included will remain tight, and the product itself is tear-resistant.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can you install a dog door in a glass?

Yes, most definitely. The installation process will obviously be a little different, but if the instructions are followed precisely, then you will face no hassle. You can install it on a sliding glass door or window.

2. How much does it cost to install a dog door?

If you plan on installing it in a door or window, then the range can be within 200-350 dollars, depending on the material and construction. Wall installations can range from 400-1600 dollars.

3. Can a pet door be installed in steel?

Yes. However, you will have to cut the steel first (the part in which you will be installing the pet door), which might be a little troublesome. So, you could definitely hire a professional.

4. Can cats use a dog screen door?

Yes, of course. But, they will only be comfortable with doors made for small dogs. Large doors might be difficult for them to access and, therefore, not a good idea.

5. Is having pet doors a good idea?

Yes, it is. If you have a nice area outside your home, then there’s no reason why you shouldn’t have it.

Final Words

Now that you are aware of the best screen door for dogs out there as well as of the key factors that make them convenient, choosing one will not be hard for you anymore. With the right purchase, your dog will enjoy its playtime even more!