Plenty of people who don’t know much about guns and shooting are pretty much unaware of the importance of using the best range bags for shooting. But for frequent shooters, trying to find the best bags is a no-brainer. This bag is essential when you want to get to the range with your guns and your various accessories.

Some might think that any old bag can do. That’s not necessarily the case. Just using a large bag (like a duffel bag) can lead to a disorganized mess, and you may have your guns and accessories hitting and damaging each other during the transport. It’s also hard to find what you’re looking for with just any bags for all your stuff. But with a proper range bag, your gun accessories are organized and secured for transport.

So of you plan on spending regular time on the range, you need to think about getting the range bag for you. Here are some of the most recommended range bags today:

Our Top 10 Best Range Bags in 2021[Reviews]

1. Tactical Gun Shooting Range Bag

This bag with lots of room for all your gun accessories. The interior compartment measures 14″ x 8″ x 9″, though the overall dimensions are 15″x12″x10″.It’s tough and water-resistant, as it’s made from heavy-duty 600D nylon fabric. The main compartment also features lockable zippers, though you need to buy your own locks.

The overall space offers enough room for a couple of pistols, your eye and ear protection gear, and all your accessories. The main compartment can carry 2 handguns, lots of ammo, and 2 sets each for your eye and ear protection and you still have space to spare.

You have the molle webbing and Velcro patch area for various items, but the special compartment with slots for the magazines is terrific. Now you won’t have to go fishing for the magazines at the bottom of the bag. You can put in 6 double stack magazines in the magazine pockets with room for more, and you still have the prefabricated magazine holders.

It’s comfy enough to carry, with a large grab handle along with a shoulder strap. It’s tough as well, and it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Key Features :

Plenty of space

Easy access to magazines

Comfy to carry

Lifetime warranty

2. OSAGE RIVER Tactical Bag

This comes in 2 sizes. The standard size measures 18 by 13 by 10, which should accommodate all your gear. But there’s a light duty version that measures only 13.5 by 10.5 by 7.5 inches. These can be carried by the handle, or you can use the shoulder strap.

Both versions are made from 600D ballistic nylon, and they feature heavy-duty zippers. Inside, the compartments are padded to protect your gear and the storage space can be customized. You can adjust the dividers and the pouch is removable, so you can organize your items in the way you see fit.

The storage space of the standard bag can accommodate at least 2 pistols, though you may have enough space for a third. You have a removable pistol pouch, 2 spacious zippered pockets on the outside for your magazines, ammo, and accessories, and a main space inside that you can customize with 2 adjustable padded dividers.

There’s actually enough space to put in your holsters, used brass container, targets, stapler, safety gear (eye protection, ear muffs, baseball cap, and even first aid kit), and ammo. Add to these are accessories like your cleaning cloth, flashlight, Leatherman multi-tool, small cleaning kit, and gun lubricant, plus your pen, masking tape, paper, and markers.

Test everything out and you will notice how well-made this is. The zippers open smoothly, whether you open or close or when using the metal or corded pull.

Key Features :

This comes with a lifetime warranty

Made for heavy duty

Lots of storage space for all your gear

The storage space can be customized

Easy to carry

3. EXPLORER Tactical Range Ready Bag 18-Inch

This is one of the most popular range bags in the industry, and it helps that just about everyone who has bought it gives it full marks in their reviews. The range bag is available in 7 different colors, although they’re all military camo patterns or in black. You need to check that you have the Explorer Tactical keychain attached to the zipper to confirm its authenticity. Since it’s very popular, there are a lot of fakes around.

What really sets this range bag part starts with the nylon material used to make this. Most of the good bags are made with 600D nylon, and some even have 900D. But this time you have 1200-denier nylon making up this tough bag.

It’s large enough for a lot of accessories, with measurements of 18″ x 14″ x 10″The main compartment itself measures 12″ x 12″ x 9″, and you have a total of 13 separate compartments all in all. These include the 2 zipper handgun pouches measuring 13.5″x 1″ x 7.5″, which should accommodate even larger handguns.

Everything’s padded, and the build quality is terrific. The zippers are tough and reliable, and the stitching is great as well. The 2 side compartments unzip flat so you can rest your guns there. You have removable pockets fitting in these 2 exterior pockets, and there’s Velcro at the bottom to keep them in place.

The layout of the bag makes a lot of sense so you can organize your accessories, with appropriate sizes for every compartment. There’s enough space here to put in 4 or even 5 guns if you plan for everything. You have 7 magazine pouches in the front compartment plus 4 magazine pouches in the rear compartment.

It’s also comfortable to carry, with its requisite grab handles and shoulder strap. The shoulder strap is especially nice as it measures 2.5 inches wide so it doesn’t cut into your shoulder.

Key Features :

Looks great and professional

Truly tough material and weather-resistant too

Adjustable and removable partitions in the main compartment

The shoulder straps are very comfortable

4. Pistols and Ammo – Duffle Carrier

It’s always a relief when you notice that the grab handle and the shoulder strap have both been designed to be comfortable to use, so that they don’t bite into your hand or shoulder. Look closer at this Orca bag, and that same care for details can be seen throughout its build.

There’s a roomy main compartment, and it’s padded and features a removable Velcro divider. It also has 2-way YKK zippers that are easier to open and close due to the strong rubber pull handle. These zippers are lockable, though you need to buy your own locks.

The compartment also has a spacious side pouch with a Velcro strap enclosure for accessories. Then there are 2 side pockets shaped like a soda can, which you can also use for various accessories. There are loops as well for shotgun shells.

On one side of the bag, there’s a padded compartment with the YKK zippers as well. This has a roomy pistol pocket pouch with a center support Velcro strap enclosure. Then across this you have 2 more storage pockets with more elastic straps in between for your ammo.

On the other side, there’s another padded compartment with the YKK zippers. This has the elastic band for your large ammo clips. On both ends of the bag you have a flap-covered side pocket for small accessories.

The bag is made from durable 600D polyester fabric, with double-sewing at the stretch points. This can be used for photography equipment as well

Key Features :

13 compartments all in all

Strong lockable zippers

Double-stitched elastic bands

It holds its shape even with a lot of stuff inside

5. Tactical Assault Gear Sling Pack

This one also looks very military, even with the possible colors to choose from. This has been made to offer more space for more bits of gear, and at the same time the designers took note of user comfort as well. This bag one of the most selling Best Range Bags on the market.

This comes in a standard size with the main compartment measuring 10″ x 7″ x 4″, but there’s an even bigger one with a main compartment size of 12″ x 8″ x 4.5″. If you get the large style, you also get a couple of 11″ x 6″ interlayers, a net pocket 11″ x 4.5″ with zipper, a front 12″ x 8″ x 1.5″ pocket with key retention, side pockets with mesh division measuring 7″ x 4.5″ x 3″, and a top pocket measuring 12″ x 4″ x 1″ with an elastic organizer, and mesh pocket.

This comes with your standard grab handle and shoulder pad. But it also offers a concealable padded hip support with and adjustable waist belt. This will fit waists measuring 28″ to 56″.

But if you get the standard size, it’s still an ample option. The standard style also works as a hiking bag and even moms can use it to carry baby accessories.

The material is undoubtedly tough, as it uses strong yet lightweight 1000D High-density Oxford nylon fabric.

Key Features :

Can be carried three ways, as a handbag, shoulder bag, or waist pouch

8 military colors to choose from

Extremely tough nylon material

Lots and lots of space for various items

Can be used for hiking or baby supplies

6. Tactical 12 Pistol Padded Gun and Gear Bag

This is available in several colors, but the options aren’t all masculine and military. There are purple and pink color options as well, in acknowledgment of the fact that many women also like to go shooting at the range.

Regardless of your gender, you can be sure you have enough space here for your gear. The total bag size measures 16″ x 9″ x 11″, with the main compartment coming in at 13.5″ x 7″ x 9″. There are 13 total compartments all in all.

In addition, the bag uses 1000D heavy-duty ballistic nylon while the insides are all padded. It’s a tough bag to be sure, and that material is fairly weather-resistant. It’s designed with law enforcement and tactical operators in mind, and it shows. The zippers are lockable too, so no worries about people trying to pickpocket your guns. The outside pockets are all padded too, and they’re big enough to fit in your smartphone or a pocket-sized camera.

Key Features :

Uses super durable nylon

Padded all throughout

Lots of space and compartments

Have been praised by current operators and former military

Great look with even feminine color options

7. GunMate Bag

Here’s another bag that doesn’t look like a range bag at all at first glance. Even the price doesn’t seem like it’s for a range bag, because it’s so low. Yet the range bag function becomes more apparent when you take a closer look inside, and you can notice how well made it actually is.

The bag isn’t large in itself, as it measures 16″ W x 8″ H x 7″ D. That means you can fill it up without worrying about whether it’ll be too heavy for you to carry. It comes with a grab handle and a detachable shoulder strap that even has a bit of padding.

It’s made of stiff nylon material that holds itself well. The pistol rugs are big enough to get in a Browning Buckmark 5.5″ barrel with attached Primary Arms micro red dot. The padding in these rugs is quite thick and it also has a thicker and more rigid baseplate.

The main compartment has removable hook and loop dividers so you can organize your gear as you see fit, and it has a lockable zipper. The side compartments with the removable padded pistol rugs also have lockable zippers as well. It’s a good idea to lock these zippers, if you don’t want people to reach in and take your guns.

Key Features :

Simple and elegant design for the bag

Holds its shape well

Plenty of lockable zippers

Extremely affordable

8. Tactical Shooting Gun Bag

This may not be all that popular yet, but based on the virtually unanimous rave reviews it ought to be. Perhaps people disregard it because of its price, which is just too affordable. But it’s surprisingly made with very well, which makes a great value-for-money proposition.

This comes with all the standard features that most of the high-quality (and more expensive) range bags are known for. It’s made of 600D ballistic nylon. You have heavy-duty zippers, with double sewing at all the stretch points. It’s tough enough that Sunland offers this with a lifetime warranty.

It’s spacious with measurements of 16″L X 12″W X 12″H and a main compartment measuring 16″L X 12″W X 12″H. You have 10 compartments all in all, and the available space can fit in at least 3 handguns plus all your paraphernalia. All the compartments are padded, and you also have 10 magazine pouches.

These include a main compartment with a 2-way SBS zipper, a roomy side pocket with a Velcro belt case, and lots more pockets for ammo and guns.

Key Features :

It’s extremely roomy so it can fit just about everything you have

Some have been able to get in 5 guns here

The partitions are removable and adjustable, with lots of compartments

It has a removable shoulder strap as well as a reinforced grab handle

9. BlackHawk Pistol Bag

This bag doesn’t look as military as the others on this list, and in fact it’s more like a regular athletic bag. But a closer look at its features and compartments shows that it is a range bag too.

To prove that it’s a range bag, you can start by putting in a large handgun like a full size CZ75 BD in one of the side pockets which has a great gun pouch. In the opposite pocket, you can put in your 2 sets of ear and eye protection, and 5 magazines. Then you can put in various trinkets in the main compartment, and that can include a thousand rounds of ammo.

It’s made with thick durable ballistic nylon, and it’s waterproof. The pockets are zippered, and the ones where you out your gun have lockable zippers. You’ve got various nylon gun rags and Velcro dividers that you can either remove or adjust. You can really set this up so that your gear fits into the various compartments snugly.

Even the shoulder strap is adjustable, and it features some Kevlar-like material in the grommets and buckles. The handle is also double stitched. All in all, a lot of care and attention to detail has been used for the design and manufacture of this range bag. It further exemplifies the Blackhawk reputation for quality workmanship.

So yes, it’s an affordable range bag. For all you snobs out there, that’s a good thing. Affordable doesn’t mean cheap, and that’s certainly not a word you can use to describe the quality of this simple looking bag. When it comes to value for money, this one is a winner.

Key Features :

Really affordable

Looks simple and unassuming

Lots of customizable space for shooting gear

Made with tough materials

Excellent workmanship

Things to consider before buying the range bags

If you’re reading through lots of range bag reviews, try to pay attention to the specs and features concerning the following factors:

1. Size

It should be big enough to hold all your shooting gear in one bag. But it’s nice if you have smaller options if you don’t have too many gun accessories.

2. Number of Compartments

The main compartment should have adjustable dividers, and you should have side pouches for easier access to your guns. Don’t forget that you also need to bring in your eye and ear protection, ammo and magazines, cleaning kit, and targets.

3. Quality of Materials

The bag should be made using at least 600-D ballistic nylon and it should be water-resistant. The zippers should be heavy-duty and the ones for the gun compartments should be lockable. There should be lots of padding for all the compartments, and the bag should hold its shape well. Check the warranty too, as a lifetime warranty often denotes durability.

4. Comfort

The handles and the shoulder straps should be padded and adjustable, so you’re comfortable when you’re carrying your bag. Some have waist pouch options as well.

5. Looks

It’s great if you can find a bag in the color you like. Some people may prefer more feminine colors, but these aren’t usual options for range bags. On the other hand, some bags look very military, and that’s a look that many people like.

Final Words

Stop using regular backpacks and duffel bags for your shooting gear. Choose from our list of Best Range Bags, so that you can have a very organized way of transporting your guns and accessories. With the right locks on your range bag zippers, you can also make sure that no one can dip in to get your gun while you’re not looking!

Additional Sources :

Range bag essentials