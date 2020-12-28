10 Best Portable Band Saws: A Buyer’s Guide For 2021

A band saw is often described as a power saw with a long and sharp blade made of a continuous toothed metal band that stretches between two or more wheels to slice materials into two. This tool is used mainly in lumbering, woodworking, and metalworking and is used to often cut a variety of materials.

For those who like woodworking or any other craftsmanship, this tool may benefit you largely as it is going to come in very handy throughout your project. You will need a powerful and reliable portable band saw tool to make your work that of good quality and help you work easier and faster.

Working with a band saw ensures you get to enjoy much higher quality sophisticated designs compared to working with other tools such as a table saw or miter. It is also suitable for both small and large materials. When cutting metal, the saws used require a coolant that cools the blade as it usually heats up because of friction.

Types Of Band Saws And How They Work

Each kind of band saw is designed to perform a specific kind of work. Examples of band saw models include:

Bench-top

Be it for professional or personal handiwork, a bench-top band saw is an ideal choice mainly because it can be mounted on either your stand, cabinet, or worktable. It is also well portable considering it’s small size. And it works well with cutting both small and large materials.

Floor

A floor band saw is big and powerful and comes with an immense energy capacity, making it the best performing band saw compared to other kinds of band saws. It uses single-phase electricity instead of three-phase, and therefore it’s power consumption is very high and is not recommended for use at home. If you are working on a large project and have enough space and power, this saw may suit you.

Portable

This band saw is small and comes in a lightweight, making it suitable for carrying around anywhere. It is very flexible and universal such that you can cut with it curved lines, irregular shapes, and straight edges. It can also be used to cut large pieces of material that a bench-top or floor band saw cannot.

Quick Overview of the Best Portable Band Saws in 2021

10 Best Portable Band Saw Reviews For a Buyer

BAUER 10 Amp Deep Cut Band Saw Kit

Manufacturer: Chicago Electric

Chicago Electric Item weight: 16 pounds

16 pounds Package dimensions: 21.1 x 14.5 x 8 inches

21.1 x 14.5 x 8 inches Power source: Dc

Dc Batteries included: None

None Batteries required: None

When using a band saw, balance and stability are essential. The BAUER 10 Amp Deep Cut Band Saw offers this and much more. Featuring a high power motor of up to 10 AMP with a speed dial variable of 0 to about 420FPM making this band saw among the most powerful, work efficient and durable tools. The blade comes with a 5-inch deep cutting capacity. Weighing just 16lbs, this portable band saw is one of the lightest saw tools on the market. It is well balanced and therefore ensures that the cuts are neat, precise, and accurate.

Pros

Fairly priced hence affordable Equipped with a powerful motor. Has a great rotating speed for fast working Has a deep blade cutter Is light in weight for easy portability

Cons

Not very adequate for hard work or on heavy materials.

DEWALT Portable Band Saw, Deep Cut, 10 Amp, 5-Inch (DWM120K)

Manufacturer: Dewalt

Dewalt Item weight: 15 pounds

15 pounds Product dimensions: 14.25 x 23.5 x 7.94 inches

14.25 x 23.5 x 7.94 inches Power source: Corded-electric

Corded-electric Voltage: 120 Volts

120 Volts Item package quantity: 1

1 Batteries included: None

None Batteries required: None

This band saw comes with a 10 Amp powered motor, best for cutting through some heavy-weight tasks. It has a high blade capacity and a depth ability of up to 5-inches. Thanks to it’s rubber bumpers, you are able to work safely without the risks of any damages. It is equipped with an LED light for instances where you might be working under low light. The positioning of the LED corresponds with the cutting piece for more precision. And for a steady hold and grip, this portable band saw comes with handlers at the front as well as a position bale.

Pros

Has deep capacity cutting blades Comes with a powerful motor Easy to store since it has hooks for easy hanging of the tool LED light for precise cuts and lighting. Front handlers and position bales for steady holding.

Cons

According to some users, the packaging is not satisfactory

Bosch Bare-Tool BSH180B 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Compact Band Saw

Manufacturer: Bosch

Bosch Item weight: 7.1 pounds

7.1 pounds Style: Bare-Tool

Bare-Tool Power source: Cordless-electric

Cordless-electric Voltage: 18 Volts

18 Volts Item package quantity: 1

1 Batteries included: None

None Batteries required? Yes

This band saw is among the lightest portable tools in the market. It features an LED light that is aligned with the cutting line for more precision. It’s sawing blades have a cutting capacity of about 3-inches. Due to its portability, it works best in making tricky curves and angles around tight spaces. To reduce the chances of rusting, the tool base is made out of aluminum. Additionally, this band saw is equipped with an electric cell protection feature that ensures the battery is preserved from risks which include, overheating, deep discharge, and overloading.

Pros

It has decent cutting blades Best to work with around tight angles Features an aluminum base to limit rusting Has LED lighting for precision Is very light-weight for easy working Equipped with cell protection feature for battery protection

Cons

It can be really challenging to mount the blades.

Milwaukee, 6238-20, Deep Cut Portable Band Saw

Brand: Milwaukee

Milwaukee Item dimensions LxWxH: 21 x 6.5 x 12.5 inches

21 x 6.5 x 12.5 inches Power source: AC/DC

AC/DC Item weight: 14.75 Pounds

14.75 Pounds Voltage: 120 Volts

120 Volts Amperage capacity: 11 Amps

11 Amps Item package quantity: 1

1 Number of handles: 2

2 Cutting diameter: 5 Inches

5 Inches Batteries included: None

None Batteries required: None

The Milwaukee, 6238-20 portable band saw is available in both plastic and metallic. Whereby the plastic is adequate for light cutting tasks and the metallic part is meant for much more heavy-weight tasks. It is lightweight to facilitate smooth movement and is equipped with an adjustable tool shoe that is also lock-free. The blades are able to cut as deep a 5-inches. Moreover, this band saw is quite easy to use. With an 11 Amp motor, which enabled the band saw to provide excellent performance. It is finished with a durable metal construction.

Pros

It is cordless for flexibility and easy movement Is lightweight therefore requires little effort to use Suitable for both hard and soft tasks It is equipped with a powerful motor

Cons

The blade tends to wobble since the idler wheel moves a lot

Milwaukee 2429-21XC M12 Cordless Sub-Compact Band Saw

Manufacturer: Milwaukee Electric Tool

Milwaukee Electric Tool Item weight: 12.4 pounds

12.4 pounds Product dimensions: 13.6 x 18.8 x 8.5 inches

13.6 x 18.8 x 8.5 inches Material: Plastic

Plastic Power source: Battery powered

Battery powered Item package quantity: 1

1 Batteries included: None

None Batteries required: None

This band saw comes with easy handling to fit your specific needs. Featuring a one-hand that allows you to work on one-sided cuts leaving you with one free hand for ease and flexibility. Additionally, it has been made lightweight in order to allow for one-handed use. This reduces fatigue when working. Feeling less weight will ensure you avoid too much exhaustion during work. The motor is run by 12 volts of power while the blade speed is about 0-150 in a minute. It has a cutting depth of 2 inches and is compatible with an XC battery. This band saw also comes fitted with an LED light for illumination and promoting perfect cuts as the light is aligned with the cutting line. It has adjustable tension on the blade.

Pros

It’s favorably light in weight Has adjustable tension on blades Features a powerful motor Equipped with LED lighting

Cons

Has a small cutting depth compared to it’s motor power

DEWALT DCS374B 20V- Best Battery Powered Band Saw

Manufacturer: Dewalt

Dewalt Item weight: 12.4 pounds

12.4 pounds Product dimensions: 24.4 x 13 x 8.27 inches

24.4 x 13 x 8.27 inches Material: Metal

Metal Power Source: Battery-powered

Battery-powered Voltage: 20 Volts

20 Volts Item package quantity: 1

1 Batteries Included: None

None Batteries required? Yes

This portable band saw comes with a 5-inch blade cutting capacity. It makes deep precise cuts easy and fast. It is fixed with LED lighting for the cutting area in case you experience insufficient lighting around your work station. The light is typically aligned with the cutting surface for more accuracy. This DEWALT band saw comes with variable speed equipped with a trigger and a dial. This makes the band saw versatile and at the same time giving you full control of the cutting speed. It has a 20V powered motor which enables the blades to deliver efficient action. It comes with a rubber bumper which helps limit shifting when making cuts and prevents the band saw from wearing out fast. This band saw weighs 12 pounds making it among the lightest tools.

Pros

Deep cutting blades Speed control triggers Powerful motor

Cons

Is expensive

Bosch GCB10-5 Deep-Cut Band Saw

Manufacturer: Bosch

Bosch Item weight: 14.5 pounds

14.5 pounds Product dimensions: 19.7 x 6.5 x 9.8 inches

19.7 x 6.5 x 9.8 inches Style: Saw only

Saw only Material: High-density plastic

High-density plastic Power source: Corded electric

Corded electric Voltage: 120 Volts

120 Volts Item package quantity: 1

1 Batteries included: None

None Batteries required: None

This Bosch comes equipped with a motor that runs at 10AMP. Ensuring cleaner and more tidy results after cutting. It comes with an anti-sparks system that helps reduce chances of fire catching on to your work station. It also delivers nearly spark-free cuts which help reduce staining on the color of your material. The blades have a cutting depth capacity of 41/2 inches in a single cut. Additionally, it’s is a very light tool to work with, weighing 14 pounds. It has strong and stable blades making it an ideal tool to use in heavy tasks. It also allows you to automatically adjust the speed thus giving you control of your workpiece design.

Pros

Powerful motor Has automated variable speed for proper cuts Features an anti-spark feature for safety Has deep single cutting blades

Cons

Does not feature any hooks for hanging therefore storing it safely is challenging

Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless 2.5 in. Portable Band Saw

Manufacturer: Ryobi

Ryobi Item weight: 9.3 pounds

9.3 pounds Package dimensions: 15.47 x 10.47 x 8.23 inches

15.47 x 10.47 x 8.23 inches Item model number: P590

P590 Material: Plastic/Metal

Plastic/Metal Voltage: 18 Volts

18 Volts Item package quantity: 1

1 Included components: Bare Tool

Bare Tool Batteries included: None

None Batteries required? Yes

This Ryobi band saw features a 2-½ inch cutting capacity for a much wider range of applications. It is designed to make cuts on vast materials including wood, plastic, and metal. It has an Integrated pommel handle which delivers more comfort and increased control. Has a bare tool, battery, and charger that are sold separately. It runs on an 18-Volt powered motor. It is favorably lightweight to enhance portability. This band saw delivers cutting power directly to your workstation. It features an adjustable blade tracking knob and its hang hook provides for a safe and easy storage position.

Pros

Is light in weight for portability Built and perfected for cutting of different materials Features a clutch for speed regulation.

Cons

Has low cutting depth capacity

Anbull Portable Band Saw with Removable Alloy Steel Base, 10A 1100W Motor

Manufacturer: Anbull

Anbull Item weight: 33.9 pounds

33.9 pounds Product dimensions: 20.67 x 6.5 x 11.42 inches

20.67 x 6.5 x 11.42 inches Style: With base

With base Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Power source: Ac

Ac Voltage: 110 Volts

110 Volts Maximum power: 1100 Watts

1100 Watts Usage: Metal cutting

Metal cutting Batteries Included: None

None Batteries Required: None

This band saw is equipped with a powerful blade with a cutting depth power of 5 inches. It has a powerful copper motor that runs on 10 AMP. Does not produce sparks when cutting steel to promote safety by reducing chances of fire catching on to your working material in the workplace. It is best suitable to work on metal as well as other materials. It is well balanced allowing for steady and accurate cuts. Has a saw blade guard that can be adjusted to prevent the saw blade from jamming. You can instill three different types of saw blades.

Pros

Powerful cutting capacity Fitted with LED light Very powerful for cutting metal

Cons

A little high prices

Makita XBP02Z 18V LXT Cordless Portable Band Saw

Manufacturer: Makita

Item weight: 15 pounds

15 pounds Product dimensions: 14 x 22.4 x 10.7 inches

14 x 22.4 x 10.7 inches Batteries: 1 Lithium-ion battery required.

1 Lithium-ion battery required. Power Source : Battery Powered

Source Battery Powered Voltage: 18 Volts

18 Volts Number of handles: 1

1 Batteries included: None

None Batteries required? Yes

From the Makita brand comes an affordable yet high-quality band saw.

This portable band saw comes bodied in a thick protective rubber bumper for additional durability. The tool hook comes in handy and helps secure the tool for easy storage when not in use. It has an adjustable stopper plate that protects your working material and provides favorable support for accurate cuts. And for precision, it has a built-in L.E.D. light that illuminates the work area and increases visibility. This portable band saw is also a versatile tool such that it cuts both metal and wood. Additionally, this tool is powered by an 18volt battery. The battery and charger are however sold separately. It had an easily fixable blade that has a cutting capacity of 4-inches.

Pros

Features LED lighting for precise cutting and illumination Used a lithium-ion battery that charges fast Has a deep blade cutting capacity Is equipped with a rubber bumper for limited shifting of the tool Highly powerful motor

Cons

The charger and battery being sold separately make it costly.

Factor to Consider Before Buying a Portable Band Saw

Power

A band saw requires enough power to cut through materials faster, easier, and neater. The amount of power a band saw has is what differentiates it from other saws. If you intend to cut hard and dense wood pieces with ease, you should consider getting a portable band saw with a powerful motor. An underpowered band saw will not maintain speed, precision, and neat work when cutting.

Cutting Capacity

Consider the type of work you intend to do before purchasing a band saw to see whether your band saw will be able to manage your work project. The cutting capacity of a band saw depends on the saw’s throat and width, and it’s ability to cut different capacities. The depth of a band saw determines the kind of thickness it will be able to work on.

Blade

Different band saws come with different blades that cut various materials differently; therefore, if you intend to cut wood, you should consider getting a band saw with the type of blade built for cutting wood. If your work also requires specific edgy cuts, you will need to consider getting the exact blade for that work. Saws with blades that have smaller widths are great for cutting curves, while band saws with hook-toothed blades are best at ripping through hard equipment.

Speed

The speed of a band saw is also a factor to consider before buying one. A certain level of speed is required to cut through certain materials. Therefore you will need to review the materials you intend to work on before buying a band saw. For metal cutting, low speed is required, while higher speed is required for wood. It would help if you buy a band saw with adjustable speed control; this way, you will adjust the speed between different materials.

How to Use A Portable Band Saw

Read The machine Instructions: It is important to begin by first reading the manufacturer’s instructions and recommendations to make sure you use the band saw correctly. Follow the instructions properly and set the tool to a working height comfortable for you and ensure you work under sufficient light. Choose a Suitable Cutting Blade: You need to pick the correct blade width and thickness, and the suitable saw in terms of teeth per inch on the blade, based on the work you intend to do. Thinner blades allow you to make more intricate curved cuts because of the smaller turning radius it has. For smoother curves, you will need broader and thicker saws. Adjust The Saw Blade: While the machine is unplugged, adjust the blades to tighten it enough not to slip from the cut and lose enough not to be damaged. You can do this by pressing the blade ends and applying some pressure. Check the Alignment of The Saw Blade: Open the cover to access the adjustment wheels turn the upper wheel 15-20 times, and check that the blade does not deviate. Use the adjustment knob to set the blade in the correct position. Check The Workplace And Workpiece On Which To Cut: Check whether you have enough space to rotate the material you need to cut without any problem. Then mark the piece you are about to cut with a pencil or marker. Plug in the machine, and while keeping your fingers as far away from the blade as possible, cut the material you are working with. If you notice the workpiece deviate from the cut, stop the cutting and check the settings.

Verdict

A portable band saw is ideal for various works, be it professional or personal projects. This type of tool is mainly famous among woodworkers. The type of band saw you require will depend on the kind of project you’re doing. Different band saws are designed to accommodate specific jobs. Therefore choose a band saw based on the type of materials you are working with while also considering the type of blade, cutting capacity, power, and speed. Consider the versatility of a band saw, and it’s ability to cut curved shapes and edges, making sure you get value for your money.