Top 10 Best Pet Odor Eliminator For Carpet in 2020

If you have just gotten yourself a pet or if you are still in the process of training it, then it’s only normal for the pet to urinate on your carpet accidentally. No matter how much you try to avoid it, such accidents are inevitable.

However, what you can control is the cleanliness of the spot. That is because such accidents usually leave behind stains and bad smells, which need to be taken care of as soon as possible.

For that, you need to get the best pet odor eliminator for carpet. After all, the best one is supposed to have all the qualities that will keep your stained spots clean and odor-free.

Our 10 Best Pet Odor Eliminator For Carpet

There are some great pet odor eliminators available out there, no doubt about that. However, having too many options might as well confuse you even more. Therefore, we have made a list of all the best ones and mentioned their special qualities and benefits.



1. Rocco & Roxie Odor Eliminator for carpet

You surely wouldn’t want your pet to urinate on your favorite sofa from time to time. And you definitely wouldn’t want the smell to ruin your mood. To get rid of this issue, you should rely on a dependable odor eliminator.

This easy to use product is not one to disappoint. It gets rid of stain, odor, and residue at all times. No spot will remain on the surface. Similar products of this brand are dependable and loved by many users. Therefore, you can trust this brand undoubtedly.

On top of that, this stain remover is an enzyme activated. That is what sets it apart from its competitors. You can rest assured that it will eliminate stains because it gets to the root of the problem. Also, the enzymatic bacteria gets activated once in contact with spots or stains.

Are you worried about the color of your rag fading? Well, fret no more. This is color-safe and chlorine-free. You don’t have to worry about exposing it to children or pets either, as the eliminator is safe around them as well.

As a result, the formula can be used on any surface. Whether we are talking about different kinds of fabric, furniture, or other objects, this product will be suitable nonetheless.

Moreover, the product is laundry-friendly as well. Just spray the stained area, let it sit for 10 minutes, and then clean the cloth/rag using the washing machine. You will be surprised by how new it looks.

Key Features :

Enzyme activated formula

Color safe

Free of chlorine

Suitable for every surface

Laundry-friendly

2. Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator

Whenever an out of the blue, your pet starts to urinate on the carpet; it becomes necessary to clean the spot thoroughly. Or else, the smell and stain will exist for a long time. And that is what this product will help you with.

Even the most powerful odor can be removed using this eliminator. It has a nice, citrus smell, which not only helps get rid of the unwanted odor but also leaves a pleasant fragrance instead.

The good news is, this product is bio-degradable, just like most removers of this brand. So, you can already guess that the orange peel oil is non-toxic and hence, good for both the environment and you. The brand makes sure to produce environment-friendly products, so you can rely on it.

More importantly, the formula removes ammonia and methane odors as well. Hence, you can also use it for incidents irrelevant to your pet. For instance, an accident in the kitchen or a child spilling something can be taken care of with the help of this. This aspect makes this remover different from the others.

You won’t believe what a money-saver it is! A little bit of the product can do so much. For instance, one bottle can make up to one gallon of the solution. Just add two spoons to a bowl of water to mix and make a solution.

This is one highly recommended product. Most of its users find it to be commendable. But what makes it even more charming is that it works well removing stains, standing up to its user’s expectations at all times.

Key Features :

Citrus smell

Bio-degradable and environmental-friendly

Removes ammonia and methane odors

Can Make one gallon of solution

3. BUBBAS – Remove Dog Cat Urine Smell from Carpet

Did you just start training your pet? Does your pet mistake your furniture as his toilet spot from time to time? Well, worry, not. This product is here to save you from such unpleasant incidents.

If the urine odor remains on the spot, then your pet might want to urinate in the same place again. This is why this product is very potent, which helps it to destroy pet enzyme odors permanently. In fact, its potency makes it one of a kind.

On top of that, the remover uses natural dormant bacteria. As a result, it won’t become useless as soon as you buy it. The enzyme will be activated when it’s time to clean, so you won’t have to worry about finishing the bottle as soon as possible.

You don’t have to worry about wasting your money at all with this product. Because, once you start using it, you will realize that you invested in the right eliminator. With good value for money, the brand offers trustworthiness and reliability as well.

For more convenience, the remover can be used on any surface whatsoever. Starting from your bed to your chair, you will never have to face an instance where this product doesn’t work.

Using the eliminator is quite simple. Let the formula sit on the spot for 10 minutes and then wipe using a cloth. You will notice no stain afterward and won’t even find any bad smell on the same spot once you clean it.

Key Features :

Highly potent

Enzyme activates after application

Suitable for every surface

Uses dormant bacteria

4. Urine Remover and Carpet Deodorizer

With so many options available out there, you would surely want to go for one that provides a good value for money. That’s the kind of product this is, and you will never regret investing in it.

Are you tired of smell removers that leave a chemical-like odor? Then fret no more, because this spray leaves behind a very fresh and natural fragrance for added pleasantness. Other removers of the same brand ensure a nice fragrance as well after use.

This is partly because the product is made of oranges. So, after using it, your cleaned object will smell like oranges- leaving a very fresh and nice smell. After all, nothing can beat a fruity smell! This is what sets this product apart from its counterparts.

On top of that, you will not have to face the hassle of mixing the formula with water or other solvents anymore. You can directly use it on the spot. The spray will clean every stain and odor when used accordingly.

Unlike its competitors, it has two times more odor fighting power. Hence, no matter how bad the smell is, it will be eliminated effectively. It will work better than most of its counterparts and will keep you satisfied.

What makes it even better is that you can use the product anywhere. It is safe to use on multiple surfaces, and the formula will undoubtedly work on any spot. Therefore, you will not have to invest in different products for different parts of your house.

Key Features :

Has a fresh and natural fragrance

Made of oranges

Can be applied directly into the spot

Two times more odor fighting power

Suitable for any surface

5. Nature’s Miracle Stain and Odor Eliminator

Are you looking for the best pet odor eliminator for carpet? Then, we have some great news for you! While this is suitable for many different kinds of surfaces and objects, nothing can beat how it performs on a carpet.

First of all, this product comes with a powerful enzymatic formula that allows it to eliminate even the most stubborn stains. Your carpet will look as good as new just a while after application. In that aspect, this product is quite unique.

On the other hand, despite its powerful performance, its smell isn’t that strong. The formula has a very fresh and light scent, which is pleasant and not overwhelming. Hence, you don’t have to worry about your family members or your pets getting irritated by the smell.

What makes it even better is that the enzymatic formula in the product will keep on working as long as it is present. For that, the bad smell will not come back anytime soon, or you could say that it will not come back at all.

But don’t worry, thanks to its low chemical content, your pets will stay completely safe around it. There is no chance of this badly affecting any surfaces as well, therefore, making it apt for usage at almost any spot. The brand makes sure all of its products are safe, which is what makes it reliable.

Dogs usually make the toughest messes, which are not only hard to remove but also quite persistent. Well, this product is capable of eliminating even those. So, you don’t have to worry about your pet dog urinating in the same spot again, because it will destroy the pheromones and prohibit that from happening.

Key Features :

Powerful enzymatic formula

Fresh and light scent

Works as long as the formula is present

Low chemical content

Destroys pheromones

6. Pet Fresh Carpet Odor Eliminator

Are you looking for an odor remover that is enriched with freshness and is easy to use all at once? In that case, look no further, because the perfect product for you is right here.

Along with eliminating bad smell from time to time, this remover is capable of removing pet hair and dirt as well now and then. Hence, it can be used in diverse situations, making sure that you won’t need to look for different products for the purpose.

Furthermore, the product helps vacuum lift up to 25% more dirt. Whether we are talking about debris, dust, or any other kind of substance, this one doesn’t fail to get rid of them all. With this, you can look forward to a clean house all the time.

This is one of the best features of the product. Its ability to take care of most unwanted substances is remarkable. Starting from mold to hair, you can get rid of almost anything. This brand ensures you get maximum benefits out of a remover, hence, making it reliable.

Unlike its competitors, it does not leave behind an overwhelming chemical-like smell. You will be getting a pleasant fragrance after you are done cleaning with it. As a result, no one will get irritated by the smell itself.

Moreover, the formula can also absorb the smell from smoke. As a result, you can use it to mask or eliminate smoke odor as well. This aspect sets the eliminator apart from its competitors.

Key Features :

Removes pet hair and dirt

Helps vacuum lift up to 25% more dirt

Leaves behind a pleasant fragrance

Absorbs from smoke

7. Pet Stain & Odor Miracle – Enzyme Cleaner for Dog and Cat Urine

A lot of consumers do not prefer products that are hassle-some to use. Hence, this one is made to be used as easily as possible. But that’s not all. It has much more to offer, and you are about to know about it all.

Once you get this product, you won’t have to worry about pet stains or odors anymore. That is because the eliminator is capable of removing traces of such accidents efficiently. Therefore, leaving you without any worries whatsoever.

On the other hand, the formula is suitable for absolutely any surface whatsoever. Starting from the surface of your carpet to the surface of your furniture, this one never fails to deliver praiseworthy performance.

What makes it even safer is that the enzyme formula in the product is natural. Therefore, your children and pets will remain secure around it. No aspect of the product will cause health problems. This feature truly makes the product unique. In fact, this is the kind of security this brand promises at all times.

Cleaning such spots and getting rid of such smells can be quite time-consuming. However, that is not something to worry about with this product. This will let you spend even more time with your pets, thanks to its quick and efficient cleaning process.

But, its services aren’t limited to pet accidents only. The formula is capable of taking care of other substances as well- such as spilled milk, and that’s not all. It can remove most types of stains and absorb most types of smell while providing a cleaner environment.

Key Features :

Suitable for every surface

Natural enzyme formula in the product

Needs a short amount of time to work

Works for different types of substances

8. Advanced Stain and Odor Remover

Do you want a product that is completely worth the investment? In that case, take a look at this one. This easy to use remover knows how to remove unwanted substances while keeping its users satisfied.

First of all, it comes with a formula that has three times concentrated pro-bacteria and enzyme. This aspect allows it to eliminate any sort of pet stain or odor at all times and keeps them permanently off the spots forever. Overall, this does make it quite different from its counterparts.

But that’s not all. Along with elimination, this plays a vital role in neutralizing nasty smells. Hence, you can depend on it when you feel the need to neutralize any sort of scent.

More importantly, the formula removes pheromones that would naturally draw the pets to use the same spot as a toilet again. This decreases the possibility of your carpet or sofa being used for such purposes anytime in the future. That is the kind of assurance this brand generally offers.

But that doesn’t just apply to new areas only. The removal of pheromones works both on new and old spots, allowing you to rest assured about not having to clean your furniture over and over again. This aspect not only saves the product but saves your time as well.

However, you need to follow the directions strictly. Only then, the eliminator will be safe to use, both around your pets and children. The instructions are quite easy to follow, making the process hassle-free for its users.

Key Features :

Three-time concentrated pro-bacteria and enzyme

Neutralizes nasty smells

Removes pheromones

Works on both old and new spots

Safe to use

9. Bissell Professional Pet Urine Eliminator

You have probably heard about this product being the best pet odor eliminator for carpet out there, and we can assure you that it is true. Now we are about to tell you what makes it so amazing, so embrace yourself!

For instance, the formula is capable of combating every type of smell. Even when it comes to skunk odor, the product never fails to stand up to its expectations. So, you can rely on it whenever you need to. That is the kind of reliability this brand offers.

On the other hand, this spray is perfect for use with a vacuum. You can apply a bit of it on the spot and let it sit. The vacuum can deliver a clean spot soon after. Fortunately, this works with other cleaning machines as well. In that aspect, this eliminator is quite unique.

Bad smells and weirdly visible spots should be removed from the very core for permanent effectiveness. And that is what this eliminator does. With the power of oxy, it removes unwanted substances from the very source.

Interestingly, this is also capable of protecting your possessions from future stains. Therefore, you will not need to face any sort of embarrassment when a guest arrives without any notice.

Speaking of which, the formula discourages your pets from urinating on the same spot again. That is due to its optimum removal of odor, which prohibits your pet from getting drawn to the same spot again.

Key Features :

Efficient against all types of smell

Works with cleaning machines

Cleans the source

Removes odors permanently

10. NonScents Carpet Odor Eliminator

When looking for an odor eliminator, your top priorities will surely include a good scent and convenience of usage. Having good value for money is a bonus on top of that. This product offers it all, and much more.

First of all, this not only eliminates nasty smells but also neutralizes them. As a result, you will never find a trace of the odor once you have used this product properly. This aspect is missing in a lot of its competitors.

If you want a remover that does not give off a very overpowering smell, then this is the one for you. It is fragrance and dust-free- which means, you don’t have to deal with strong perfumes anymore.

What makes it even better is that it is made of biodegradable organic chlorine. Hence, your pets and children will be safe around it at all times. The brand ensures safety and amazing features all at once, making it dependable and trustworthy.

You will be astonished by how long it lasts! Even after 30 days of application, you will see the effects of the formula on the cleaned spot. Therefore, the same spot will not get dirty anytime soon.

Furthermore, you will feel like you just got a professional to clean it up for you! That is just how good this product is at cleaning and eliminating.

Key Features :

Eliminates and neutralizes the smell

Fragrance and dust-free

Made of bio-degradable organic chlorine

Lasts for 30 days after application

Things to Consider before Buying Pet Odor Eliminator for Carpet

A lot of factors play a role when it comes to purchasing a certain product. And all of those should be kept in mind because overlooking even one of them can cause you to be dissatisfied with your purchase.

Hence, we are here to discuss all the key features that you should consider, and we can guarantee that all of them will certainly improve the quality of the odor eliminator.

The Smell of the Remover

This one should be based on your preference. For instance, some would prefer overwhelming smells, whereas others are quite fond of fresh and natural fragrances. However, you should also consider the kind of smell your family members and pets are comfortable with.

Chemical-like odors or overpowering scents can irritate a lot of living beings. Moreover, you can also go for options that contain no smell whatsoever.

The Kind of Surfaces It Works Well with

If you are going to purchase a stain/odor remover, then you must look for one that works on every surface or most, if not all. Pets can accidentally urinate at any spot, and you surely will have no control over it. Therefore, your product should be compatible when it comes to this factor.

Ingredients Used to Make It

Some removers are made of biodegradable ingredients, whereas others are made of environmentally harmful ones. Furthermore, these elements play a role when it comes to efficiency. Some works better than others.

Therefore, before you choose an eliminator, do check the list of ingredients used to make it. You surely wouldn’t want to ignore the foundation of the product itself.

How Safe Is It to Use?

Speaking of ingredients, some of them can be a little harmful to living beings as well. If not individually, the combination can cause some side effects as well. Therefore, you should check how safe it is.

For instance, it should be safe for children, pets, and even fabrics. You wouldn’t want the color of your carpets or sofas to fade, and you surely won’t want your family members and pets to get irritated by it either.

Ease of Application

Some removers can be applied directly, while others need to be made into a solution before application. Following too many instructions is hassle-some when it comes to every product, which is why you need to keep an eye on that before choosing the product.

Efficiency of Application

Eliminators can work in a matter of seconds and hours. Some can keep odors and stains at bay forever, whereas others can’t. Both of these factors depend on how efficient the product is.

The more effective the remover is, the faster it will work, and the longer its effects will last. Besides, the best pet odor eliminator for carpet will make sure the stains and odor never get to bother you again.

Is It Budget-Friendly?

Odor eliminators are not generally supposed to be very expensive. However, you can find products on both ends of the price range.

Whether you should get a cheap one or an expensive one should depend on your budget. Moreover, you should find effective removers. Nevertheless, it mostly depends on how good the brand is.

Benefits of Using Pet Odor Eliminator

Before getting an odor eliminator, you have probably thought about the benefits of it and why you should purchase one. That is what we will be talking about in this sector.

Works on Any Surface

One of the biggest advantages of such products is that these work on almost every surface. Whether we are talking about carpets, hardwood floors, or furniture, the removers will never disappoint you and work efficiently on each spot.

Color Does Not Fade

You might be a little hesitant to use cleaning products on fabrics because of how fast they help in fading colors. Well, that is not what you will have to face with odor eliminators because they will remove stain and odor without affecting the color of the object/fabric.

Dogs Will Not Urinate on the Same Spot Again

These are capable of removing pheromones and odors so effectively that your pets will not feel drawn to the same spot. As a result, your furniture, carpets, and floors will remain protected from urination and feces in the future.

Works Well on Both New and Old Stains

If you have just gotten yourself a new odor eliminator and are wondering about whether or not it will work on old stains, then fret not. Such products work well on both old and new spots. Hence, providing you with a commendable service at all times.

How to Use a Pet Odor Eliminator?

The first and foremost step after getting an odor remover is to know the directions of using it. If you are clueless in this sector, then worry not. We are here to provide you with a sufficient amount of information regarding it. You can simply follow them and get started.

Use a Paper or Towel First

To remove pet urine or feces, use a highly absorbent towel. This is the initial step to eliminate excessive unwanted substances.

Use Warm Water and Vinegar

Afterward, pour a small amount of lukewarm and vinegar water on the spot. Use a thick cloth to wipe the stain. This will destroy the germs and bacteria on the spot. However, you can only use water as well.

Use the Odor Eliminator

Make a solution of the eliminator if necessary, or directly apply it on the stain. Afterward, let it sit for about 1 minute to 30 minutes. The time required depends on the product itself.

Dry the Spot

Clean the remover using a towel or paper, and make sure it absorbs well. You can use an air dryer, or you can let it be. If the remover does not have perfume added in it, then you can use an air freshener on the spot.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Do pet odor eliminators kill viruses and germs?

Yes, of course. One of their major purposes is to kill such germs and bacteria from the source. This eliminates the odor, as well as destroys pheromones (although that depends on the quality of the products).

2. Are pet odor eliminators safe to use around dogs?

That depends on the brand and the product itself. Some of them contain chemicals that might irritate or cause serious side effects on your dog. It is recommended to study the list of ingredients and avoid such chemical-based products as much as possible.

3. What is the price of pet odor eliminators?

Pet odor eliminators usually cost within a range of 20-100 dollars. You can find cheaper ones as well.

4. Do pet odor eliminators work effectively on all surfaces?

Mostly, yes. These products are made to work on every surface. However, that still depends on the brand, and you should research a little on it before deciding to purchase a remover.

5. Can pet odor eliminators be used for anything other than pet urination?

Not all of them can be used, but some can remove other unwanted substances as well- such as dirt, mold, spilled milk, etc.

Final Words

Even with all the information, choosing a suitable product can be tricky. But now that you are aware of the options and the features that are required, finding the best pet odor eliminator for carpet will be easy for you. With this, you can keep your home clean and yourself tension-free.