6 Best Paint For Plywood Shed Floor in 2021 – An Essential Guide to Deck Up Your Home

Do you believe in look transformations? Have you heard about that fairy tale in which the frog transforms to become a dashing king? Well, you cannot change a frog into a king but you can change the look of your home by painting the plywood shed floor. A newly painted floor can add style and visual appeal to your house. It will also increase the value of your real estate property. The shed floor overlooking the garden can be painted easily without involving professional help. All you need is this guide, a brush, some paint and lots of energy.

The topmost layer of a shed floor, which is the walking surface, is known as a deck. The material with which the deck is made must be damp resistant and sturdy. Usually, there are three types of materials that are used to make a deck, which are Oriented Strand Board, timber, or plywood. A plywood floor is one of the most commonly used materials. Plywood is made with layers of compressed wood, which is a mixture of cedar and pine. A shuttering ply comes with a rough and smooth face. The smooth face forms the exterior walking surface, which is painted.

Some measures should be taken before painting a plywood floor. Moreover, the porous surface of plywood can quickly soak a coat of paint making it difficult to remove if in any case a wrong paint is selected. This means that the buyer needs to be mindful enough to select the right kind of paint and follow the measures correctly to get a perfectly coated plywood floor. This guide compiles all the essential factors that the buyer needs to consider before arriving at the perfect purchase of a plywood shell floor paint.

6 Best Paint for a Plywood Floor – Everything that You Need to Know

One might wonder whether painting the plywood floor is necessary or not. Well, buyers should understand that providing the subfloor with a good quality coat not only enhances it visually but also adds to its life expectancy. There are several other benefits of painting the plywood shed floor like protecting it from harmful ultraviolet rays of the Sun, making it corrosion resistant, and providing it with an anti-slip grip. Let us now understand the steps that are necessary while painting the plywood shed floor.

Painting Your Floor – Essential Factors

When painting the plywood floor on your porch, garden, or garage, there are some stringent measures that a buyer must adhere to. The buyer should understand that there is a variety of finishes, which can be applied to the plywood. Phenolic plywood comes with a laminated coat and does not need a finish. This guide provides the buyer with all the essential steps that should be followed to paint your porch without any glitches.

1. Filling the Holes

The primary step before applying floor paint is preparing the plywood so that it can be applied with a paint of choice. This can be done by filling the holes and then polishing the surface with sandpaper. The buyer should not be concerned with the material of the filling as the color of the filling, need not match the color of the plywood floor. The sandpaper used to polish the surface makes it smooth and plain.

There are a variety of materials that the buyer can use as a filler. However, one should ensure that the surface is free of cracks, splits, and nail holes. These can be removed by using wood putty or drywall mud. These wood fillers might dry up and shrink so the buyer should ensure to do a double coat. In case the plywood floor is placed outside then the painter’s caulk can also be used in place of wood putty. Moreover, the sanding must be done with 120 grit sandpaper. Buyers should be careful to clean the dust off the floor before the primary coat is applied.

2. Plywood Primer

Priming the wooden floor is another crucial step that the buyer needs to consider. The major function of a primer is that it seals the wooden surface. Moreover, the primer does not get as much soaked in by the wood as the paint and also dries faster sealing the floor. The primer-sealer also enhances the bonding between the wood and the chemical paint.

All types of latex paint, enamel-based paint, oil-based paint, and acrylic paint need several coats of primer before the paint can be applied. A primer is available in both dark and light colors and the buyer should apply the color which matches the color of the paint. There are a variety of primers that are available in the market. For instance, the buyer might refer to the primer-sealer named INSL-X AQ040009A Primer-Sealer. Moreover, a perfect example of an oil-based primer-sealer would be GIDDS 800201 which provides an effective prime to the floor against heavy foot traffic.

3. Floor Paint

The floor paint of the garage or garden shed floor will differ from the floor paint of an indoor wood floor. Thus, arriving at the perfect floor paint might be difficult for the buyer. However, with enough clarity and information that this guide will provide, the buyer will be able to arrive at the correct decision.

Water-based Acrylic Latex Paint

Acrylic paint is made out of acrylic resin. Acrylic has a chemical base while latex has a water base. Such a combination helps the paint in expansion and contraction following the exterior temperature and climate. This is why water-based acrylic latex paint is best for outdoor floor plywood. The MINWAX seems like a perfect example.

Enamel Paint

Enamel paints are generally used for a glossy finish. For instance, in case the buyer wants a semi-glossy finish then acrylic enamel paint must be used. In case the buyer wants a super glossy finish then an oil-based enamel paint should be used. Enamel paints are known to provide a harder coating than their other counterparts. Moreover, enamel coatings are best for exterior flooring as they protect from wear and dirt. They also have waterproofing abilities. The Rust Oleum Enamel Paint seems like a perfect example for the buyer.

Epoxy Paint

Epoxy paints can be used when the buyer wants a higher degree of durability. Epoxy paints are generally expensive in respect to other types of paints. They consist of a mix of two chemical components a catalyst and epoxy resin. They provide a very tough plastic coating to the shed floor. Moreover, if the buyer can have another coat of water-based polyurethane then the coating becomes more dust resistant and flexible. Epoxy paint dries up much quicker and the buyer should make it a point to apply it in a single quote. Buyers can refer to this Epoxy paint for better understanding.

Spray Paint

Spray painting is another option that the buyer might avail. However, spray painting is not recommended for plywood floors. This is because a can of spray paint does not have enough of the chemical to cover the entire floor. Thus, the paint will have a much thin coating, not protect against wear. On the other hand, a single coat spray painting on a plywood floor would look like a wood stain.

Emulsion Paint

Emulsion paint is another form of paint that is generally used for drywalls. This is because drywall made up of cement absorbs the coating. However, in the case of a plywood floor, the emulsion paint does not stick to the wooden surface. If at all the buyer decides to make use of emulsion paint then a double coat of primer must first be used before applying the emulsion.

Organic Paint

Organic paint is yet another type of paint that the buyer can consider before arriving at the choice of best paint for the plywood shed floor. It is 100 percent organic and does not have the chemical stench to it. It gives the finish an antique look. The Real Milk Paint seems like a perfect example for the buyer to better understand.

Porch and Floor Paint

Some paints are also named porch and floor paint. These are generally latex-based paints and are ideal for outdoor use.

4. Paint Accessories

The key to a remarkable finish is the type of brush or roller you are using to apply the paint. A good quality brush has uniform-sized bristles and holds more paint at once so that you do not have to make excessive trips to the paint can. Moreover, the buyer here should be mindful to paint with a wet brush and not a dry one as that could damage its quality. A nylon brush should be used for applying latex paint and a Chinese bristle should be used for applying oil-based paints.

These are some of the essential factors that the buyer should be mindful of before purchasing the paint for the ply floor. All of the factors are easy to understand and easier to consider before going in for the purchase. However, the buyer has to keep in mind that an outdoor ply floor would require a stronger coat in comparison to an indoor wood floor. This is because an outdoor wood floor would be subjected to more footfall, wear, and climate variations. Therefore, the outdoor floor must receive at least three heavy coats to seal the wood. Two coats of paint over two coats of primer can also be considered. A good quality coat will also protect the wood from moisture-wicking.

FAQs

How to save paint on large ventures?

Saving paint is one of the essential requirements, especially when working on large ventures. One part of the solution lies in buying a good quality paint, which has more solids and will result in thicker quotes, consequently needing a lesser number of coats. The next part of the solution is to get the primer tinted in the color of the paint from the paint shop. This will also lead to a fine look with lesser coats. Additives like Penetrol or Floetrol can also be used to dissolve the grainy texture and result in an even finish.

How to paint the edges with a brush?

When using a brush to paint the edges of a ply it should be ensured that the brushstroke continues past the edge rather than stopping at the edge of the ply. This is because stopping the brush at the edge of the ply will result in the formation of puddles. After finish the paint, it should also be checked that there was no drip at the corner.

How to maintain the quality of the brush?

To maintain the quality of the brush it should be cleaned completely after each use. Furthermore, after the painting is complete, the bristles should be combed, and then they should be dried and put into its packaging or wrapped in paper so that the bristles remain intact and without damage.

Conclusion

After going through this carefully compiled guide, the buyer should be able to decide on the type of paint that he or she would prefer for the plywood shed floor of his or her house. The different factors that need to be considered might be a little tricky. However, it is recommended to go through each step slowly so that he or she can understand and then apply. It should also be remembered that the best paint for the plywood shed floor depends on the location of the shed floor, the type of coating required, and the budget. Cheaper paint options might initially provide a better finish but gradually, with wear and dust, it might come off very fast. Therefore, it is recommended to go for high-quality paints like epoxy, which has great durability. With that wishing all the best. Happy painting!