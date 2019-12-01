5 Best Header Paint (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

In today’s time, where all the prices are inflating like crazy, we are all just trying to get by using as many DIY projects as possible. That’s because they cost you much less than a professional help would. And we feel the same about header paints.
For people like you who want to do their work themselves, there are many different header paints you can use to get great results. But, it is our job to help you find the best header paint for the work you want to do.
And if you want to know more about the top header paints on the market, keep reading on.
Now, there are many different types of paint headers you will find out there. But, not all of them will perform the way you want them to. Also, they mostly will not give you the same kind of output. So, to pick out the best one for yourself, we have a list of header paints you might like.
It’s important that you get a quality head paint even if you have to spend a bit extra. Thankfully, you won’t have to pay any extra bucks for this one, as it isn’t overpriced.
And what’s more, this header paint we have here for you will check off all the criteria of a great header paint and is considered as one of the best paints out there.
Design Engineering promises that the coat of their paint will stay put and remain unchanged even when the pipes or tubes go up to a temperature of 1500°F. Even though the engine cylinder is not likely to go up to that temperature all that often, but it is always much better to be prepared for a situation such as that.
Along with tolerance of high temperature, this header paint will be protected from rust, oil, and sometimes even dirt particles from the engine. On top of all that, the paint is VOC compliant in all the 50 States.
Even though it is marketed to be used only for headers, but in reality, it can be used to paint other objects as well, even your kitchen grill! So, you can get many uses out of this one bottle.
Internal parts of cars and other automobiles require top-quality. And that is exactly what you will be getting from the header paint from Rust-Oleum.
Since these parts have to endure a lot of heat, you need to make sure that the paint is up to the task. Thankfully, this paint can withstand 2000°F and will remain unchanged for a long period.
Rust is one of the main reasons why the engine cylinders do not last for a very long time. You’ll be glad to learn that this one can help you with that problem. It prevents any type of rust from collecting on the metal surface.
The outcome of the paint is very positive; the same can be said about the spray can too. The way the nozzle and the can has been made enables the painter to get a very clean and accurate result. On top of all that, the paint will dry in 30 minutes.
And as it dries quickly, you will be able to coat and layer the paint for the most opaque result.
This brand has an amazing reputation and has a loyal customer base, and their paints are said to be the best. And this one is no exception as it’s also counted as one of the best header paints out there, if not the very best.
One of the reasons why you would want to buy the VHT paint would be because it ensures a long lifespan of the header; thanks to the ceramic and silicon finishing. You will have to spend a lot less on your headers or exhaust pipes thanks to this paint. It lasts longer as the coating does not allow rust to collect on the surface.
Along with the quality, visual aesthetics can be one of the major deciding factors when it comes to buying paints. The VHT paint leaves a matte finish after the paint dries and cures, which is something more and more people seem to prefer nowadays.
You will also get the opportunity to choose from a few different colors, something you will not find in most other header paints.
Now for one of the most important parts of the paint is its ability to stay unchanged when put through heat. Well, in this case, you will be happy to know that the paint will be able to endure heat up to 2000-degrees Fahrenheit. So, you should put your mind completely at ease because the paint is going nowhere.
Rust-Oleum produces some of the best paints and primers available in the market. Now, just as you need a good header paint, there is also a need for primer whenever paint is being used.
Primers are essential when it comes to almost all types of paint jobs on walls, furniture, and even car parts. The ones produced by Rust-Oleum are the best you will find.
The reason why you should always paint the surface of the header with some primer is that it helps the actual paint to adhere better to the metal. There is no chance of the paint chipping away or peeling off.
Another reason why this thing is very beneficial is that it can help the tube or cylinder to withstand a lot of heat up to 2000°F to be very exact. With this one, you can remain assured that your exhaust pipes are going to stay in good shape for a long time.
Also, the primer is oil-based, so the formula of the primer will stop rust from spreading across the surface of the metal. So, you can save the part from an untimely retirement due to rust.
Just as the paint comes in a can, the primer too has the same application method. Therefore you will have a very easy time applying it over the header.
All this time we looked into header paint that came inside spray cans, those are the most common ones available. But the POR-15 paint is not like that, this is more like regular paint that comes in a bucket, and you have to apply it with a brush. And for many reasons, this is preferred more than the others.
First and foremost, you will not have to worry about the paint chipping away or peeling off once it is applied to the header. The paint is oil-based, meaning that it will adhere better to the surface.
Now, how much heat the paint will be able to endure is a very important question in situations as such. That is because the inside of the car engine might reach a very high temperature. This one, however, will stay put even at 1200°F.
Last but not least, the POR-15 is said to stay intact through humidity too. When in many cases, we see the paint jobs have a hard time and end up forming moisture when there is a lot of humidity in the air.