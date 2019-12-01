5 Best Header Paint (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

Things to Consider Before Buying Header Paint

Whenever you want to buy something, there are certain features and aspects you look into before to make a final choice. All these features you tend to look through are different for different people.

Some of them might want one which the other person might not think of to be important, all of these will help you find the best header paint.

Heat Endurance

You already know that the parts on the inside of the car have to withstand a lot of heat, especially the ones attached to the engine. That is where all the work happens, and thus, that is where the heat is generated as well. The temperature might reach over a thousand degrees.

So, for any normal paint, this level of heat is not regular, and they are not made for temperature as such, so they will vanish when the header becomes too hot. Now, to make sure such a situation does not occur with you, you need to analyze which paint would stay put on the cylinder.

There are various different kinds of header paints that claim even to stand temperature of 2000° Fahrenheit. For many, this claim might be true, but in most cases, the theory is never really tested because the heat never reaches that level. But, if you want to be on the safer side, get a header paint that can tolerate temperature up to 2000° F.

You will also find ones that have temperature resistant of up to 1200° or 1500°, these are very good options as well. Anything lower than that might prove to be problematic as the tubes can reach a temperature of about 1000° often.

Ease of Application

We always want things to be easier for us, we do not want to put in additional effort. So, for the paints, we often look for the ones that make the application much simpler. Now, the question is, what do you find easy?

For many, spray cans might be the way to go. There are many reasons why one would opt for that rather than a normal kind of paint. The first would be that the application is much smoother and quicker. All you have to do is hold down the nozzle and move your hand.

Now, you might be opposed to spray cans and might want to use regular paint with brushes to do the job because the spray can creates a lot of mess. But the situation is much more controlled with a brush.

Chipping

After putting in time and effort, you would obviously not want your work to chip away quickly with time. But that is the case for a lot of different header paints. So, before you buy something, it is essential to analyze and read through the reviews to ensure you will not have to face that problem.

Chipping is a very big issue as the metal part of the pipe gets exposed, and at times that is what might lead to a collection of rust. And you have to know for sure that if the metal catches rust, you will have a very tough time getting rid of it. Otherwise, you might have to replace the header altogether.

Quality of the Paint

You will obviously want to make sure that the product you are using is worth the money or is of the best quality. And for headers, that is extremely important because you will be able to determine whether or not it will protect the metal from different elements.

The elements might include the weather too. In some countries, the weather might be too extreme. In that case, the paint needs to make sure the pipes are safe from the humidity of the outside heat.

Another thing the quality will ensure is whether the paint allows any impurities to reach the metal. If the paint is good and there are no gaps, then it will keep everything away from the metal.

Benefits of Using Header Paint

There are many advantages you will get from using paint headers. And those benefits are as follows;

Prevents Discoloration

The headers are made of steel, and often we see some serious discoloration on them if they do not have a good primer and paint job, then there is a very strong chance that the pipes will lose their color very fast. And for metal, that is one very big problem.

The reason why this might cause a problem is rust. Without the paint, the probability of the tubes or pipes catching rust is very high. And that means they will soon start getting bad. You will have to spend a lot more money on repairing or replacing them.

Improves Tolerance to Heat

The tubes will reach a very high temperature when the exhaust gas leaves the engine cylinder. It might reach a very high degree. And most commonly, it is seen that the cylinders are not very good at retaining the heat that is created.

So, if you paint the headers with ceramic paint, then you will see that the cylinders will become much better at tolerating the heat without going out of commission or needing to be replaced.

The ceramic itself has the capability of withstanding very high temperatures, and once painted on the tubes; you will surely be able to get some of those advantages.

How To Coat Headers With High Temperature Paint

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can the header paint be used to paint over objects other than the header?

Yes, you can use the header paint on objects other than the header itself. But in most cases, try to keep in mind that the paint was made to be applied on metal, so make sure it goes on top of the metal.

2. Will I have to layer the coats of paint on top of one another?

As it goes with almost all types of paint, you will have to layer the paint in coats. It is important to remember that each coat has to be completely dried first before another coat is applied on top.

3. Do I have to prime the metal object before I start painting over it?

You always have the option of forgoing the primer. But, for the best results, it is better to prime the surface before you apply the paint. It will help the paint to stick much better, and it will also make sure the paint lasts longer.

4. Do these paints have UV protection?

Even though the paint can protect the metal from many things, but there is no information about protection from UV rays.

5. Will it break apart in salty water?

This would depend from manufacturer to manufacturer, there are some that can survive salt water, but there are some that cannot.

Final Thoughts

The header is an integral part of a car's mechanism. So, it is important that it stays in good shape. For that to happen, you need to get the best header paint for you. If our article helps you do that, we will consider our efforts successful.