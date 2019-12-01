5 Best Header Paint (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

header paint Spray

header paint Spray

Rust-Oleum Spray Paint

Rust-Oleum Spray Paint

Black Paint Can

Black Paint Can

In today’s time, where all the prices are inflating like crazy, we are all just trying to get by using as many DIY projects as possible. That’s because they cost you much less than a professional help would. And we feel the same about header paints.

For people like you who want to do their work themselves, there are many different header paints you can use to get great results. But, it is our job to help you find the best header paint for the work you want to do.

And if you want to know more about the top header paints on the market, keep reading on.

Our Top 10 Best Header Paint In 2020

Now, there are many different types of paint headers you will find out there. But, not all of them will perform the way you want them to. Also, they mostly will not give you the same kind of output. So, to pick out the best one for yourself, we have a list of header paints you might like.

1

High-Temperature header paint

High-Temperature header paint

It’s important that you get a quality head paint even if you have to spend a bit extra. Thankfully, you won’t have to pay any extra bucks for this one, as it isn’t overpriced.

And what’s more, this header paint we have here for you will check off all the criteria of a great header paint and is considered as one of the best paints out there.

Design Engineering promises that the coat of their paint will stay put and remain unchanged even when the pipes or tubes go up to a temperature of 1500°F. Even though the engine cylinder is not likely to go up to that temperature all that often, but it is always much better to be prepared for a situation such as that.

Along with tolerance of high temperature, this header paint will be protected from rust, oil, and sometimes even dirt particles from the engine. On top of all that, the paint is VOC compliant in all the 50 States.

Even though it is marketed to be used only for headers, but in reality, it can be used to paint other objects as well, even your kitchen grill! So, you can get many uses out of this one bottle.

Key Features :
  • Can be used to paint other metal objects too
  • Increases the lifespan of the header
  • Can withstand 1500°F temperature
  • Gives protection from oil and dirt
2

High Heat 2000 Degree Spray Paint

High Heat 2000 Degree Spray Paint

Internal parts of cars and other automobiles require top-quality. And that is exactly what you will be getting from the header paint from Rust-Oleum.

Since these parts have to endure a lot of heat, you need to make sure that the paint is up to the task. Thankfully, this paint can withstand 2000°F and will remain unchanged for a long period.

Rust is one of the main reasons why the engine cylinders do not last for a very long time. You’ll be glad to learn that this one can help you with that problem. It prevents any type of rust from collecting on the metal surface.

The outcome of the paint is very positive; the same can be said about the spray can too. The way the nozzle and the can has been made enables the painter to get a very clean and accurate result. On top of all that, the paint will dry in 30 minutes.

And as it dries quickly, you will be able to coat and layer the paint for the most opaque result.

Key Features :
  • Extremely durable, it locks down on the metal and seals it properly
  • Can withstand a temperature of 2000°F
  • Very quick to dry
  • Prevents from rusting of any type
  • Stops anything from reaching the metal pipes
3

FlameProof Coating Flat Black Paint Can

FlameProof Coating Flat Black Paint Can

This brand has an amazing reputation and has a loyal customer base, and their paints are said to be the best. And this one is no exception as it’s also counted as one of the best header paints out there, if not the very best.

One of the reasons why you would want to buy the VHT paint would be because it ensures a long lifespan of the header; thanks to the ceramic and silicon finishing. You will have to spend a lot less on your headers or exhaust pipes thanks to this paint. It lasts longer as the coating does not allow rust to collect on the surface.

Along with the quality, visual aesthetics can be one of the major deciding factors when it comes to buying paints. The VHT paint leaves a matte finish after the paint dries and cures, which is something more and more people seem to prefer nowadays.

You will also get the opportunity to choose from a few different colors, something you will not find in most other header paints.

Now for one of the most important parts of the paint is its ability to stay unchanged when put through heat. Well, in this case, you will be happy to know that the paint will be able to endure heat up to 2000-degrees Fahrenheit. So, you should put your mind completely at ease because the paint is going nowhere.

Key Features :
  • The paint and primer combination is an unbreakable duo
  • Will last even through a temperature of 2000-degrees
  • The lifespan of the header will be much longer than others
  • It will give a matte finish on the object
4

Automotive High Heat Primer Spray Paint

Automotive High Heat Primer Spray Paint

Rust-Oleum produces some of the best paints and primers available in the market. Now, just as you need a good header paint, there is also a need for primer whenever paint is being used.

Primers are essential when it comes to almost all types of paint jobs on walls, furniture, and even car parts. The ones produced by Rust-Oleum are the best you will find.

The reason why you should always paint the surface of the header with some primer is that it helps the actual paint to adhere better to the metal. There is no chance of the paint chipping away or peeling off.

Another reason why this thing is very beneficial is that it can help the tube or cylinder to withstand a lot of heat up to 2000°F to be very exact. With this one, you can remain assured that your exhaust pipes are going to stay in good shape for a long time.

Also, the primer is oil-based, so the formula of the primer will stop rust from spreading across the surface of the metal. So, you can save the part from an untimely retirement due to rust.

Just as the paint comes in a can, the primer too has the same application method. Therefore you will have a very easy time applying it over the header.

Key Features :
  • The primer can be used on all types of metal surfaces
  • Will prevent rust from depositing on the surface of the metal
  • Can tolerate high temperature
  • Helps paint to last longer on the header
5

High Temperature Heat Resistant Paint

High Temperature Heat Resistant Paint

All this time we looked into header paint that came inside spray cans, those are the most common ones available. But the POR-15 paint is not like that, this is more like regular paint that comes in a bucket, and you have to apply it with a brush. And for many reasons, this is preferred more than the others.

First and foremost, you will not have to worry about the paint chipping away or peeling off once it is applied to the header. The paint is oil-based, meaning that it will adhere better to the surface.

Now, how much heat the paint will be able to endure is a very important question in situations as such. That is because the inside of the car engine might reach a very high temperature. This one, however, will stay put even at 1200°F.

Last but not least, the POR-15 is said to stay intact through humidity too. When in many cases, we see the paint jobs have a hard time and end up forming moisture when there is a lot of humidity in the air.

Key Features :
  • Can easily be layered on
  • It works well on headers, exhausts and even on the griller of kitchen
  • Works fine under the temperature of 1200°F
  • Can work well with just about all seasons
Things to Consider Before Buying Header Paint

Whenever you want to buy something, there are certain features and aspects you look into before to make a final choice. All these features you tend to look through are different for different people.

Some of them might want one which the other person might not think of to be important, all of these will help you find the best header paint.

Heat Endurance

You already know that the parts on the inside of the car have to withstand a lot of heat, especially the ones attached to the engine. That is where all the work happens, and thus, that is where the heat is generated as well. The temperature might reach over a thousand degrees.

So, for any normal paint, this level of heat is not regular, and they are not made for temperature as such, so they will vanish when the header becomes too hot. Now, to make sure such a situation does not occur with you, you need to analyze which paint would stay put on the cylinder.

There are various different kinds of header paints that claim even to stand temperature of 2000° Fahrenheit. For many, this claim might be true, but in most cases, the theory is never really tested because the heat never reaches that level. But, if you want to be on the safer side, get a header paint that can tolerate temperature up to 2000° F.

You will also find ones that have temperature resistant of up to 1200° or 1500°, these are very good options as well. Anything lower than that might prove to be problematic as the tubes can reach a temperature of about 1000° often.

Ease of Application

We always want things to be easier for us, we do not want to put in additional effort. So, for the paints, we often look for the ones that make the application much simpler. Now, the question is, what do you find easy?

For many, spray cans might be the way to go. There are many reasons why one would opt for that rather than a normal kind of paint. The first would be that the application is much smoother and quicker. All you have to do is hold down the nozzle and move your hand.

Now, you might be opposed to spray cans and might want to use regular paint with brushes to do the job because the spray can creates a lot of mess. But the situation is much more controlled with a brush.

Chipping

After putting in time and effort, you would obviously not want your work to chip away quickly with time. But that is the case for a lot of different header paints. So, before you buy something, it is essential to analyze and read through the reviews to ensure you will not have to face that problem.

Chipping is a very big issue as the metal part of the pipe gets exposed, and at times that is what might lead to a collection of rust. And you have to know for sure that if the metal catches rust, you will have a very tough time getting rid of it. Otherwise, you might have to replace the header altogether.

Quality of the Paint

You will obviously want to make sure that the product you are using is worth the money or is of the best quality. And for headers, that is extremely important because you will be able to determine whether or not it will protect the metal from different elements.

The elements might include the weather too. In some countries, the weather might be too extreme. In that case, the paint needs to make sure the pipes are safe from the humidity of the outside heat.

Another thing the quality will ensure is whether the paint allows any impurities to reach the metal. If the paint is good and there are no gaps, then it will keep everything away from the metal.

Benefits of Using Header Paint

There are many advantages you will get from using paint headers. And those benefits are as follows;

Prevents Discoloration

The headers are made of steel, and often we see some serious discoloration on them if they do not have a good primer and paint job, then there is a very strong chance that the pipes will lose their color very fast. And for metal, that is one very big problem.

The reason why this might cause a problem is rust. Without the paint, the probability of the tubes or pipes catching rust is very high. And that means they will soon start getting bad. You will have to spend a lot more money on repairing or replacing them.

Improves Tolerance to Heat

The tubes will reach a very high temperature when the exhaust gas leaves the engine cylinder. It might reach a very high degree. And most commonly, it is seen that the cylinders are not very good at retaining the heat that is created.

So, if you paint the headers with ceramic paint, then you will see that the cylinders will become much better at tolerating the heat without going out of commission or needing to be replaced.

The ceramic itself has the capability of withstanding very high temperatures, and once painted on the tubes; you will surely be able to get some of those advantages.

How To Coat Headers With High Temperature Paint

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can the header paint be used to paint over objects other than the header?

Yes, you can use the header paint on objects other than the header itself. But in most cases, try to keep in mind that the paint was made to be applied on metal, so make sure it goes on top of the metal.

2. Will I have to layer the coats of paint on top of one another?

As it goes with almost all types of paint, you will have to layer the paint in coats. It is important to remember that each coat has to be completely dried first before another coat is applied on top.

3. Do I have to prime the metal object before I start painting over it?

You always have the option of forgoing the primer. But, for the best results, it is better to prime the surface before you apply the paint. It will help the paint to stick much better, and it will also make sure the paint lasts longer.

4. Do these paints have UV protection?

Even though the paint can protect the metal from many things, but there is no information about protection from UV rays.

5. Will it break apart in salty water?

This would depend from manufacturer to manufacturer, there are some that can survive salt water, but there are some that cannot.

Final Thoughts

The header is an integral part of a car's mechanism. So, it is important that it stays in good shape. For that to happen, you need to get the best header paint for you. If our article helps you do that, we will consider our efforts successful.

