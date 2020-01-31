Top 7 Best Hat Clip Light in 2020 – Quick Buying Guide

Going for a casual night walk, camping, hiking, or working at the darker places requires some additional lighting.

In general, we prefer bulky torches to enlighten those areas. But it’s not a good choice while traveling light or working in a narrow basement.

Using the best hat clip light will be an excellent alternative to work efficiently in the low illuminated area. Besides, the hat lights are lightweight, brighter, and efficient to use anywhere.

But, today’s market is crowded with lots of lousy lights. It is harder to choose a good clip light, which is really worthy of your hard-earned money.

To reduce your hassle, our professional research team ran various experiments on the available clip lights of the market. And after a thorough analysis, we finally picked the top five lights for you.

Keep reading to get an in-depth review of those lights.

Our Best Hat Clip Light Reviews

Here goes the detailed review of our professionally selected hat clip lights that work well in any low illuminated area.



1. Rechargeable, Waterproof Hat Clip Light

We have selected the LHOTSE Ultra Bright Mini Cap Light as the best one. It becomes the champion because of quality features and functionality. Let’s check the reasons behind choosing it.

First of all, this LHOTSE hat light offers almost everything you may need from a cap light at a minimal price. Don’t worry! The smaller price tag doesn’t reduce the quality even a little bit.

LHOTSE Ultra Bright Light offers three different lighting modes, which are –

Spotlight Floodlight Motion Sensor

And all of these modes are available in both ‘High’ and ‘Low’ modes. In short, you’ll get six lighting modes from this light. Just use the one that suits the best with your surroundings.

In fact, LHOTSE uses high-grade CREE LED in this headlamp. The combination of the CREE LED, and the higher lumen is able to produce brighter light for you. Thus, you can watch any tiny object even in the darkest nights.

There’s a built-in 500 mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery to power up this device. Thus, you don’t need to change the batteries too often. In case you are running out of battery juice, simply recharge the battery and start working again.

I’m also pretty happy with the charging speed of this battery. You can use this clip light up to 30 hours only by 2 hours of charging.

To use this product outdoor, LHOTSE made this light completely weatherproof. It is IPX5 waterproof certified, so water from splashing and rains will not cause any hindrance whatsoever. Thus, your outdoor activities will become more convenient.

Another significant advantage of this cap light is lightweight. It weighs only 0.88 oz. You may not even feel the weight while putting it on your cap.

Key Features :

IPX5 certification

featherweight

Six lighting modes

Fast charging

Longer battery life

2. Dual-Output Slim EDC Flashlight

The darker nights require brighter lights. And you can pick the Olight I3T EOS flashlight for more glittering lighting needs.

Undoubtedly, the most impressive feature of Olight I3T is its brightness. You can toggle the light from 5 to 180 lumens by using its convenient tail switch. Its max output is pretty brighter for working in the darkest places.

This LED light is equipped with a TIR optic lens. It produces a softer and balanced beam to focus on a particular object.

A single 1.5V AAA Alkaline battery powers this light. However, it isn’t compatible with the Li-ion batteries. It will help you to get a decent battery backup from this tool.

The battery life actually depends on the brightness. If you use the light in the brightest (180 lumens) mode, it will last for 21 minutes. But, it will last for 16 hours if you choose 5-lumen output.

To work in any weather condition, Olight builds this light with a durable Aluminum alloy. It also has an IPX8 certification, which makes it completely waterproof. This IPX certification ensures that Olight I3T will stay safe even under 2 meters of water.

Olight uses Aluminum alloy to build the outer portion of this light. Aluminum alloy is a quite reliable, lightweight, and durable material to work even in extreme weather conditions.

And the last but not the least remarkable fact of this light is its weight. The overall weight of this product is only 1.04 oz. Because of its weight and tiny size, it stays almost invisible on your cap. Thus, you don’t need to be tensed about any blockage of your view.

With all of these quality features in a small body, this is definitely an excellent product to use.

Key Features :

IPX8 certification

180 Lumen max output

900 CD light intensity

Balanced beam

Compact size

3. TOMOL Clip Headlamp

Here goes another amazing clip light that is compatible with every hat. If you are looking for a simple and effective light for long time work, this TOMOL Clip Headlamp might be a good solution for you.

The TOMOL lamp is renowned for its versatile usage. You can use this light for walking at night, hunting, camping, fishing, or other outdoor activities. Because of the compact size, it is suitable for use in the attic/crawl spaces.

There are five brighter LEDs to illuminate your surroundings. You can increase the brightness up to 30 lumens. This brightness is enough to enlighten even the tinier objects of your path.

You’ll need two CR2032 batteries to power this torch. And a single pair battery can serve you up to 24 hours in a row.

Besides this powerful yet lightweight battery, TOMOL also uses high-grade plastic to manufacture this flashlight. The combination of this tiny battery and lightweight building material weighs less than an ounce.

Furthermore, the rugged body with a powerful battery makes it a decent companion while working at night. Thus, clipping this torch in your hat won’t cause any additional burden on your viewing angle.

This TOMOL hat light is specially designed for beginners. It offers a 90-degree rotation facility to focus on anything tinier without tilting your head.

To operate this product with ease, there is a one-click power button to turn on/off the light. As a result, even beginners can operate it without facing any hard time.

Overall, this is a good deal for the novice hat clip light users.

Key Features :

Adjustable up to 90 degree

Easy to control

Brighter

Longer working time

Lightweight

4. Streamlight Hat Clip and USB Cord

The minimalist design with a comfortable headband makes the Streamlight 61702 Bandit more unique than any other hat clip lights in this list.

It comes in a hands-free design that allows the user to illuminate a specific area. That’s how you can use both of your hands to do other essential tasks while enlightening the area.

Streamlight 61702 uses polycarbonate to manufacture the body and lens of this headlamp. Polycarbonate is impact resistant and suits well with any weather condition.

The IPX4 weather-resistant certification makes this product even more functional to work in any weather condition.

Besides the rugged construction, it is also engineered with top-quality LED electronics chips. Its chip-on-board LED technology helps the product to meet 50,000 hours lifetime.

This Streamlight 61702 offers three different lighting modes, which are High, Low, and Flash. The ‘High’ mode uses 180 lumens, and the battery will last for 2 hours. And you will get 9.5 hours of extended battery life while using “Low” mode. But it will offer you only 35 lumens.

A non-replaceable 450 mAh Lithium Polymer battery runs this device. Because of the fast charging support, you can charge this battery within 2.5 hours.

You can use the standard USB phone charger to charge this battery. There’s a charging indicator attached to this headlamp. The indicator will turn red in the charging stage and becomes green after getting fully charged.

Even the charging port is protected by a tethered rubber cover, which keeps this hat light dust free and weatherproof.

Along all of these features, it is also pretty easy to use this clip light. There is a detachable headband included in the box. You can attach the band with this hat lamp by using the clip.

Key Features :

Lightweight

Durable

Weather-resistant

Standard USB charging facility

Rechargeable Lithium Polymer

battery

5. Blackube Clip Headlamp

Here goes the last one of our top 5 best hat clip light list. For this position, our researchers choose the Blackube USB Rechargeable Cap Light.

If you are already familiar with Blackube, you must know how much they are concerned about the user’s safety.

To ensure optimum safety, Blackube used a sturdy circuit board in this light. This circuit can prevent overheating, explosion, and burning issues.

Because of this secured and highly engineered circuit, it owns both CE and RoHS certification. How safe it is!

This industrially designed product has three different lighting modes; High, Low, and Motion Detection. These modes allow the user to use this on various outdoor activities like hiking, running, fishing, hunting, etc.

Besides being extremely lightweight (0.88 oz only), you can easily carry this tool anywhere you want. Even if you’re going to travel by attaching it in your cap, you might forget about its existence just after a few moments.

And the long battery life allows you to use this light for several days. Only 2.5 hours of charge is enough to serve you 29 hours in a row.

To make this product more adventure friendly, Blackube added IPX5 certification. This certification ensures that you can use this hat clip light in any weather condition. It is capable of resisting a blizzard or heavy rainstorm.

With all of these features and functionality, this is a praiseworthy hat clip light.

Key Features :

Safe circuit

Motion detector

IPX5 certification

Lightweight

Great battery life

Things to Consider Before Buying Hat Clip Light

Hat clip lights are the most efficient solution to work in darker areas. But, unless you choose a good light, your night-friend will turn into a nightmare for you.

To assist you in this situation, we’ve listed a range of factors that will help you to choose the best hat light.

Durability

Lights aren’t something that we buy every day. While purchasing a flashlight, we all expect to use it for several years in a row.

But, the light must be durable enough to serve you for a long time. To check the durability, you must check the material first. Most of the lights are being made of high-quality plastics or Aluminum alloy.

Both of these materials are good for durability concerns.

Weight

You cannot work properly with a 200gm weighted torchlight in your head. More weight will result in instability while working for a long time.

That’s why you should choose a lightweight hat clip light so that you can work for a long time with ease.

The weightiest part of a hat light is its battery. Fortunately, the modern hat clip light manufacturers remove the cells from the main body and allow the users to put the batteries in their pocket via an extension cord.

It reduces the hassle of extra weight and makes the product featherweight.

Brightness

Measuring brightness is another top factor that you should consider. You will know the intensity by checking the lumens indicated in the packaging. Most of the hat lights are as bright as 100-300 lumens.

Battery

Batteries are the primary power source of the hat clip lights. Different manufacturers use different battery types for their products, such as Li-ion, Lithium Polymer, Alkaline, etc.

However, Li-ion batteries offer better functionality than others. It also runs longer than the lithium polymer batteries.

Besides purchasing the Li-ion batteries, make sure that the battery is rechargeable. The rechargeable batteries remove the hassle of purchasing new batteries every time you run out of battery juice.

Battery Life

The modern Li-ion batteries are tested to last up to 50,000 hours of continuous use. However, the battery life of your headlamp depends on the brightness settings. The brightest lumen setting will cost more battery juice.

LED Types

The headlamps are available in multiple LEDs. Most of those are available in the spotlight and floodlight system.

Almost all manufacturers allow the users to adjust the lumen setting. It will not only save the battery juice but also allow you to adjust the lighting.

You know, we don’t always need blindingly bright light to work. Sometimes only soft glow lighting does the best job.

Weatherproofing

Different types of weather cannot hamper your outdoor activity if you use a weatherproof headlight. A weatherproof headlamp is resistant to different kinds of weather, such as water, dirt, and other materials.

And the easiest way to check the waterproofing is by checking the IP rating. The higher the rating, the more weatherproof it is.

Extra Functionality

The hat lights come with different additional functionality such as zooming facility, motion sensor availability, higher lumens, tilting functionality, etc.

To focus on a smaller object, the zooming facility will come in handy. The motion sensor is used for multiple purposes. Several lights allow the user to turn it on/off by using that sensor. Just wave your hand in front of the light, and you are good to go.

And the freedom of tilting the light from various angles boosts your working efficiency. It allows you to focus on a particular object without moving your head.

Don’t forget to check the reviews to know whether your desired feature is available in your selected product or not.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why should I use hat clip lights?

There are several reasons to use a lamp on your hat. Some of them are listed below –

Improving the working efficiency while working in a darker area

Driving overnight

Hiking in the deep forests

Building the underground house

Camping

2. Are the hat clip light waterproof?

Not every hat clip light is waterproof. Therefore, you should choose the lights properly so that you don’t end up with a non-waterproof item.

Check the IP rating to determine whether your chosen light is waterproof or not.

3. How to recharge the batteries of headlamps?

Most of the headlamps come with rechargeable batteries. However, there are lots of lights in the market, which don’t support the recharging facility.

So, at first, make sure that your battery is rechargeable. Otherwise, you have to buy a new one once the battery juice ends.

If the battery is rechargeable, you will get a charger in the box. And you can also charge these batteries via the standard USB charger.

4. How to take care of the lamps?

Though the hat clip lights don’t require frequent maintenance, proper maintenance will make the product last longer.

Try to follow the tips below to keep your light in a tip-top condition:

Always detach the battery while you aren’t using the flashlight.

If you work in a humid area, try to dry the whole product before storing it.

Store the light in a dry place.

Don’t let the lens get steamed.

5. Where to buy a good-quality hat clip light?

Hat clip lights are pretty common accessories, and you will find it almost anywhere. Simply locate a local retail shop, and you will find it there.

If you want to check your product by hand, local shops should be your primary destination.

Unless you have enough time to visit the stores, you can easily order it online. Ordering online is time-efficient, offers multiple choices, and definitely a convenient way to compare the prices of a single product.

However, don’t forget to check the user reviews of your selected product before buying it finally.

Final Words

Hat lights can provide you an excellent working experience while working in a dark constructed area. It helps you to stay safe from unwanted incidents while working uninterruptedly.

By reading the guideline above, hope that you have already chosen your best hat clip light for the next adventure!

Stay safe!

