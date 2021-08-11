8 Best Handgun Safes in 2021 [Top Rated Models & All Budget] – An Ultimate Guide

When you’ve bought a handgun, obviously one of your tasks will be figuring out where to store it securely. After all, you don’t just want to put it anywhere where children or your guests can pay with it. You also don’t want a would-be thief to get it and use it for a crime. That’s why you need to make sure you get to pick among the best handgun safes in which you can store your firearms safely.

The best safes for handguns should be secure enough to keep away other people from your guns. At the same time, you should be able to open it quickly for easy access when you need to take your gun out.

Types of Handgun Safes Available in the Market

There are various handgun safe types available online or offline from which you can choose the best one according to your requirement and budget. Following are the common factors based on which various pistol safe types are available:

Locking Mechanism

There are various types of locking mechanisms available in gun safes ranging from traditional mechanical lock to modern electronic/biometric lock, depending upon your preference. Each locking mechanism has its own advantages and disadvantages like the traditional mechanical lock take more time to open and is not ideal for quick access. But at the same time, it is the most reliable locking mechanism for security.

On the other hand, an Electronic Digital Keypad lock or Biometric Fingerprint lock comes with quick and easy access but you need to electricity or batteries to operate them. So depending upon your usage, requirements, and preferences, you can choose the lock type for your handgun safe.

Installation Spot

Based on the location you want to install your pistol safe, there are various types available in the market, like

Under Bed Gun Safe

Want to keep your guns hidden and near to you while sleeping? Then under bed gun safe is made for you. Compact in size, this type of pistol safe allows you to hide firearms underneath your bed using a sliding drawer to retrieve them quickly when needed.

In-Wall Gun Safe

As the name indicates, an In-Wall Gun safe gets fitted into the wall of your home/room to keep it safe from strangers or burglars. In-wall gun safes are generally suitable for long guns and come in various sizes depending upon your requirements. The only disadvantage of this pistol safe type is that it is not portable like other safe types.

Corner Gun Safe

If you want to save space or have limited space in your home, then a corner pistol safe is the right choice for you. Compact and portable, Corner pistol safes are designed to get fit in any corner of your room or between two walls using the spacers provided with it. It also comes in various sizes according to the length of firearms you want to place inside it.

Hidden Pistol Safe

Don’t want to tell anyone that you have a pistol safe installed at your place? Then why not go for the Hidden pistol Safe. As the name indicates, a Hidden pistol safe can be installed anywhere in your room inside the furniture so it doesn’t look like a safe particularly. It looks like a piece of furniture and thus doesn’t grab any unwanted attention to keep your arms safe from people’s eyeballs.

Size

Depending upon the size of your firearms, there are two common types of gun safes available in the market, i.e:

Handgun Safe

If you want to carry only 1-2 small pistols or handguns, then handgun safes are designed for you. Depending upon your requirements, you can either get it installed permanently at your place or can carry it as a portable safe with you wherever you go. There are various lock types available in the handgun safe for quick access that you can choose according to your preference.

Long GunSafe

On the other hand, if you want a pistol safe for large firearms like rifles, long pistols or heavy guns, then a long gunsafe is available in the market. Depending upon the installation spot and lock type, you can choose any of the heavy-duty long gunsafe for your place.

Vehicle Type

Do you know that you can now safely carry your firearms in your vehicle using a vehicle safe instead of leaving them behind at home? Yes, the modern pistol safes are designed to be installed as a vehicle safe in your car or truck so you can carry your protection along with you without any risk while travelling. Depending upon the make and model of your vehicle, vehicle safe varies in design and construction.

One of the best vehicle safes suitable to be installed in cars, trucks or bikes is Hornady Rapid Safe Vehicle safe with Instant RFID access. Hornady Rapid Safe Vehicle Pistol Safe secures your duty-size smaller guns from external damage during transit. Hornady Rapid Safe can be mounted on the driver or passenger side and comes equipped with RFID quick access lock.

Protection Offered

Pistol Safe not only offers you protection from thieves or burglars but also from fire and water damage. Modern gunsafes comes with heat and water-resistant steel layer insulation at the walls so that your firearms stay unharmed in case of sudden fire or flood. Most of the fireproof safes provide protection against heat damage as the material melts up to 2750 Fahrenheit. So while choosing the best pistol safe for yourself, don’t forget to check its water or fire resistance test rating.

One such best gun storage safes that come with fire resistance and water resistance online is SentrySafe EF4738E Fireproof Waterproof Safe. This fireproof and waterproof safe is designed with solid steel construction to provide fire protection at 1400 Fahrenheit for half an hour along with water protection for 72 hours.

Our Top 8 Best Handgun Safes in 2021

1. SentrySafe QAP1BE Gun Safe with Biometric Lock

Let’s start with the fact that Sentrysafe QAP1BE gun safe is certified by the California DOJ. That alone should get your attention. It’s always nice if there’s independent verification of a gun safe’s quality.

Sentrysafe QAP1BE biometric gun safe offers an option for a digital lock, but go ahead and get the one with the biometric lock. This means that it has a fingerprint scanner so you alone can get at your gun. However, if you’re worried about the fingerprint scanner not working properly, you have backup options such as a manual keypad and even an override key.

This works well as a gun safe right near your bed. Do you hear something downstairs when you live alone? Then you can open this pistol safe quickly. It even has a gas strut that opens the lid automatically and keeps it from making noise when you open it. You can open it with just one hand.

This heavy-duty handgun safe is made from solid steel, and it’s tough. You can’t just bash this with a hammer or open it by dropping it from the 3rd floor of the building. Even the door is pry-resistant. Just use good quality alkaline AA batteries and you’re good to go.

Key Features :

It opens very easily even with just one hand

It’s quiet when it opens, so that an intruder isn’t alerted

It’s very tough and the door can’t be prided open very easily

It’s certified by the California DOJ

You have backup options so you don’t need to worry about wonky electronics

2. Vaultek VT20i Biometric, Bluetooth Handgun/Pistol Safe

Vaultek VT20i Smart Pistol Safe not only looks extremely cool, but it works extremely well too. It’s made with 16-gauge steel, with a uni-body design that doesn’t have any welds at all. It’s mountable too, as you have predrilled holes and hardware to bolt it to a wall or to your floor.

Vaultek VT20i Smart Pistol safe keeps your guns from others with its anti-pry bars and interior mounted hinges that can’t be breached from the outside. It features dual anti-impact latches, so it doesn’t just pop open when you drop it.

Inside, the interior is padded with foam so your gun and maybe even your jewellery pieces are protected. There’s an adjustable interior LED light as well so you can see the gun and your belongings inside.

For quick access, there’s a fast and accurate biometric fingerprint scanner that can read your fingerprints right off. This can store up to 20 different user IDs, in case you have more people you authorize to use your guns. For backup, you can use the backlit keypads to put in your number combination lock and there’s backup key access too.

What really makes this a modern gun safe is that it even works with smart technology. You can use an app that lets you set your gun safe settings, check the safe history, and monitor the battery power levels. This uses rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that can work for months, and recharging them takes only 2½ hours.

Key Features :

Accurate fingerprint scanner with up to 20 IDs

Smart app to track usage, check battery levels, toggle sound (on or off) and set interior lights

Backlit keypads with backup keys

Can be used for travel

3. Gunvault Speedvault SVB500 Biometric Pistol Safe

Gunvault Speedvault SVB500 gun safe design doesn’t lie flat on its side. Instead, it stands upright, so that the gun sets up ready for you to draw. There’s no fumbling when you’re trying to get to your gun, and you can grip your handgun right away as you take it out of the safe. If there’s an intruder in your home, it can gain you a few crucial seconds to get ready to defend yourself.

This also comes with a biometric lock, using your fingerprints to open the safe. Its memory holds up to 20 individual fingerprints, so it’s possible to let other authorized users get to your gun. If you’re the only authorized gun user, you can use different fingerprints so you’re more certain that you can open it easily. But to make sure you can use your fingerprints, enter your fingerprint 10 times with somewhat different angles so there’s no fuss about opening the biometric lock. It’ll take only half a second to open it with your fingerprint. It’s powered by a single 9V alkaline battery.

In case you’re worried about any snafus regarding the fingerprint scanner, you have a couple of backup keys that can let you access the safe too. The safe has 18-gauge steel in its construction. Meanwhile, the interior is lined with protective foam. You can mount this anywhere. It comes with a high-strength lock mechanism that basically impossible to pry open with hand tools. When you open this, you get to see what’s inside as there’s a nice interior light.

Key Features :

Stands upright

Uses fingerprint lock with 20 fingerprints in memory

Has interior light

Can be mounted anywhere

Very quick access

4. Stealth Handgun Hanger Safe

Lots of people really hate having to grope for the gun in the safe when there’s trouble inside the home that needs a gun for self-defence. This best handgun safe design takes that tactical scenario seriously, which is why it holds up to 3 guns and they’re all facing you butt-first so you can draw one and be ready to rock.

Stealth Handgun Hanger Safe uses 3 steel rods, which you just insert into your gun barrels. These rods are coated in heat shrink tubing so that they don’t damage or scratch the insides of those barrels.

The manufacturer listened to its customers in the redesign of the safe, so now it uses a 2-piece steel door that’s ⅜ of an inch thick. The heavyweight of the door leads to a quick opening, but don’t worry about making noise. There’s a speed reducer that catches the door right before it hits a hard surface.

This is almost impossible to pry open with hand tools. The latch is extremely strong and the door is extremely thick. What’s more, the door is recessed into the frame. The welded steel lock housing keeps anyone from tampering with the release mechanism.

This uses an electronic keyboard. You can choose any 6-digit combination keypad, and the keypads light up. There’s also a red light inside that shows you your guns while it’s not too bright to alert any home intruder. There’s even a silent mode when you press the keys.

This electronic pistol safe can store up to 5 handguns, and the interior is lined with protective foam. At the back of the safe, there’s also an interior shelf where you can put 2 small clips. The design also features a free security cable and 4 bolt-down holes so that thieves can’t just pick up the safe from your home.

Key Features :

The electronic lock works smoothly and you can change your combination easily.

This can be secured so it can’t be picked up.

It also comes with backup keys.

The red light is a nice touch.

There’s a silent mode.

5. Fort Knox PB1 Handgun Safe

At first glance, it already looks like a very formidable gun safe and that’s even before you recognize the “Fort Knox” logo. The allusion to the legendary Fort Knox seems apt when you consider the huge metal door that’s 3/16 of an inch thick. It comes with a tamper-resistant wraparound design, while the rest of the vault is a solid construct of 10-gauge steel.

Fort Knox PB1 HanGun Safe uses a Simplex pushbutton lock for easy and quick access. Others won’t find it so easy to open, since they’ve to be lucky to find the right combination among more than a thousand possibilities.

Inside, the interior of Fort Knox PB1 Handgun Safe is lined with foam with an egg crate design. The space is big enough for a large gun, or may even 2 smaller ones. Fort Knox PB1 handgun safe also comes with predrilled holes so you can secure it on the floor or in your drawer.

This also exceeds the firearm safety requirements set forth by the California Department of Justice. The quality of the build is so high that it even comes with the manufacturer’s lifetime warranty. It’s made with #8 steel that’s even tougher than the steel in gun safes that cost more than $5,000.

Key Features :

This can be bolted to the floor

It’s compact enough to use in your vehicle (and also bolted into the floor there).

It can fit in 2 guns (like a Colt Commander and a Colt Government) along with 2 extra magazines.

The foam inside is quite thick, so once you close the safe the guns don’t rattle inside.

The button lock is very easy to use.

This doesn’t need batteries.

It has a lifetime warranty.

6. SentrySafe QAP2E Digital Pistol Safe, Two Handgun Capacity

SentrySafe QAP2E Digital Gun Safe is a nice heavy-duty pistol safe for your gun, and that’s only fitting. It comes with a flat layout with enough space for a large gun and extra ammo, or for 2 smaller guns. It uses a digital keypad if you want to open the lock. The gun safe is certified by the California DOJ, so you know it’s the real deal.

This works as a bedside safe, as you can operate it with one hand quickly. You have to press 4 to 6 buttons, and a little blue light blinks for each button you press. The blue light works better than a beep for each press, which can alert the intruders.

There’s a gas strut that opens the safe door fast without making any noise at all. This gas strut keeps the door from banging open, which again leads to lots of noise. For backup ways to open the safe, there’s also a manual keypad and an override key.

You do need to make sure you’re using top-notch batteries for this safe. You’ll need 4 alkaline AA batteries with an expiration date that’s 8 years into the future. Generic batteries won’t really cut it.

The inside measures 14 inches W by 6.5 inches D by 2.2 inches H. You can get 2 compact guns to fit inside with enough room for a spare magazine. You can also use it for lots of jewellery as well as your expensive wristwatches.

Key Features :

It opens reliably

You can open it without making any noise

It has enough space for 2 compact handguns

It’s sturdy yet also portable

7. V-Line Compact Keyless Gun Storage Security Locker

Now we have the first of the 2 V-Line gun safes on this list. V-Line Compact Keyless Gun Safe is quite compact, measuring just 9.5 inches by 7.25 inches by 2 inches. That’s good enough for a compact gun, and it only weighs 5 pounds so it’s quite portable. Because of its mounting hardware, size and weight, it’s perfect for use inside your vehicle.

This compact keyless pistol safe is wholly made in the US, so don’t doubt the quality. This is also approved by the California DOJ. It does look rather nice—even pretty with its semi-gloss black powder coating—but it’s made from tough 18-gauge steel.

The design is inherently tough to break open. The large lid overlaps the sides, to prevent anyone from getting an effective angle to pry it open. In the rear, there’s a prebuilt hole so that you can attach a cable to secure it in place. That keeps thieves from just picking up the portable safe.

Place the gun inside the safe and it’s protected by the foam lining the top and bottom of the safe. This also uses a simple mechanical lock so there are no batteries and electronic glitches to worry about. It’s not all that easy for a thief to open since there are more than a thousand possible combinations to try.

Key Features :

Good for a compact gun

Very portable

Looks nice

The mechanical lock is reliable

It’s tough and durable

8. V-Line Top Draw Locking Tactical Gun Storage Box

Now if your gun isn’t exactly compact, you’ll need a bigger handgun safe. If you still wish to get a nice mechanical vault from V-Line, then you need this V-Line Tactical Top Draw model. It measures 12 inches by 9 inches by 2.5 inches, so it’s a lot bigger than the compact version.

Aside from the size, the other features are similarly excellent. There’s a 5-button mechanical lock that doesn’t need batteries, and it’s strengthened by a stainless steel faceplate. On the outside, it looks great with the low-gloss black powder coating and the glossy logo. On the inside, you have a heavy foam to keep things from rattling.

This also has predrilled holes, so you can secure it in place with bolts. V-Line handgun safe also offers a separate quick-release mounting bracket for this gun safe, making it one of the best handgun safes available online.

Key Features :

The lock works simply and there are no electronics or batteries that can fail

Changing the preset combination takes only 15 seconds

Combination lock provides quick and easy access.

It looks fantastic

It’s large enough for bigger guns

It’s pretty solid, and it can really keep away other people from your guns

Things to Consider Before Buying the Handgun Safes [Ultimate Guide]

Here are some factors that you should consider when you’re looking at various options:

1. Size

The size of the gun safe is crucial when you’re making a choice. This has to be big enough that it can fit in your gun and ammunition properly. You may want to get something bigger if you have several guns or you have extra magazines for your handguns.

Smaller handgun safes are generally more affordable, but then you’re limited in the number of items you can store. If you go with a bigger safe, you may even be able to use the extra space for your other valuables, like your Rolex watches and your crucial documents.

2. Locking System

You have a choice here between an electronic and a mechanical lock for your safe. It depends on your personal preferences. Some wish for mechanical locks because they don’t have to be powered to work, and they have proven reliability. But others like the modern features you can get with electronic locks.

Some safes have biometric locks, and that means they can recognize your fingerprints. However, you need to check that the technology is actually reliable—it depends on the manufacturer reputation.

Others use mechanical locks, and what they offer is utter reliability. There are no electronics that can fail or batteries that can drain. You won’t have to worry about a fingerprint scanner failing to read a fingerprint properly and quickly. You just press a special combination of buttons, and you’re good to go.

3. Ease of Use

It’s important that when you buy a handgun safe online, you have a window of time to decide if you keep it or send it back. That’s because you will need to test the safe to see if it’s easy for you to use. Just how quickly can you get the gun out when you need it? If you’ve got a robber prowling downstairs or trying to break down your bedroom door, your gun safe should be able to open easily for you so you can defend yourself.

4. Durability

Just how well can the safe withstand a thief with a crowbar? Some improper safes are so flimsy that they might open right away if you drop them from the second floor to the ground.

You may also want to check out its waterproofing and fireproofing features. You really don’t want your bullets inside to get affected by your home fire.

5. Battery Life

If you are opting for an electronic or biometric lock-in handgun safe, most of them are operated with 2 AA batteries. To ensure the proper working of your pistol safe, it is crucial to check its battery life while buying. On average, the battery life of a handgun safe varies between 1-2 years depending upon your usage (how frequently you are using the safe). But if you are using it frequently, it is recommended to replace the batteries after every 1 year (as batteries die after this period) to ensure the proper working of the electronic or biometric handgun safe.

Benefits of a Handgun Safe

So why get a handgun safe for your handguns? Here are some very compelling reasons:

In some areas and states like California, you’re required by law to obtain a gun safe for your gun. If you don’t, you can get arrested. Of course, the law of common sense should also tell you to buy one for your gun.

These can make it extremely difficult for other people to get to your gun. These other people can include untrained folks, children, older people, the depressed and suicidal, hot-tempered family members, and even thieves. What you want is only for you to get to these guns when you need them. You only need to check the online news archives about children hurting themselves because they were able to get to the guns unsecured in drawers.

Having these gun safes give you a definitive place to store your guns. You always know where your firearms are, instead of having them all over your house. You can get to your guns quickly instead of fumbling around at night trying to locate your gun. at night also Night Vision Scope work fine for security. So let’s say there’s an intruder. You can automatically head to your gun safe quickly, without having to pause trying to remember where you last placed your gun.

These safes can also protect your guns from various environmental hazards. What if your house has a fire or a flood? These safes can still protect your guns from damage. Of course, it depends on the materials used, but even regular gun safes can provide an extra layer of security in case of fire or flood.

Some safes can be bolted to the floor so that thieves can’t just take them out of the house. Other safes can work to enable you to transport your guns securely when you’re travelling. The versatility of the gun safe can fit your preferences.

These handgun safes are so secure that often you can use them to store other items. You can use a handgun safe to secure your important documents, like your tax papers, passports, and birth certificates. You can also use them for some of your jewellery.

Obviously, as a responsible consumer, you will look at the price of the gun safe. But you can’t just get the cheapest gun safe you can find, nor should you assume that all expensive gun safes are automatically the best.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Are all gun safes are fireproof?

No, not all gun safes are fireproof and many times people get confused with this. If a pistol safe can withstand a temperature beyond 1200 Fahrenheit, only then it is a fireproof safe otherwise not.

2) Are security safes provide the same level of protection as gun safes?

No, Security safes don’t provide the same level of protection as gun safes as they are not fire and water-resistant. Security saves are designed with heavy-duty stainless steel construction to prevent break-ins, but they don’t provide all the security features a pistol safe provides.

3) Can you install a pistol safe in an unheated garage?

Yes, you can install a pistol safe in an unheated garage if you can control the humidity conditions. Most of the safes come with a humidity measure control feature for that while in others you can use silica gel to control the humidity.

Final Words

In some areas, even the law compels you to buy a safe for your guns. But even when there’s no law about it, you should get one simply because it’s common sense. Do you really want your guns freely available to just anyone who happens to be in your home?

A gun safe lets you access your guns—and that’s you alone and anybody else you authorize. No one else gets your gun. The best handgun safes will let you access the guns inside easily and reliably so that you can use them for self-defence when you have intruders. At the same time, the safe keeps even burglars with hand tools from prying the safe open.

So do the right thing and get a gun safe for your firearms. Pick one from our list so you know you get a good one. Some gun safes are bad, as they don’t open reliably or open too easily for just anyone. We’ve picked a nice selection of handgun safes that will work best for you instead.

