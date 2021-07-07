7 Best Glue for Cork Board in 2021 – [Listing Out All the Details]

It’s one thing working with wood and cardboard pieces and it’s one thing working with a corkboard. They are dense and extremely rough on the edges, which makes it harder for you to choose the best glue to stick the sticky notes or other important papers on. These types of changes are especially important for businesses or offices that are looking to integrate fabric or glued embellishments on the corkboard.

If you are wondering what kinds of glue would work the best for corkboard, there are a few different options that you can consider looking into. For the users with smoother corkboards, craft adhesive works pretty well. However, if you are into those thick and uneven surfaced corkboards, you might need to get your hands on the more durable kind, especially gorilla glue or wood glue.

Here, we will be discussing everything there is to know about the different types of best glue for a corkboard and how you can use them to your advantage.

What are the best types of glue for Cork Board?

When talking about the best glue for a corkboard, there are quite a few different variants that you can consider looking into. There are your less intimidating options and glue to use for the cork projects and then there are the super durable options like contact cement and gorilla glue that offer amazing results to stick the materials.

Let us delve into some of the best glue options for permanent bond:

1. Hot Glue

Unless you are living under a rock, chances are that you have heard of the heavy-duty hot glue options. If you want to stick on fabrics or wood pieces to your corkboard with a permanent bond, this is your best bet without any compromise. This versatile glue type can affix on multiple surfaces, including the rough one of the cork boards.

Not just for paper, fabric, or wood pieces, hot glue also works pretty well with foam elements, which is quite a needful and harder element to stick for the cork projects. If you are using foam materials, make sure that you check out the quality of the glue first before you put it on the foam because the hot glue might end up burning it.

General-purpose hot glue guns like Gorilla Dual Temp Mini Hot Glue Gun Kit work pretty well for your heavy-duty sticking and work. It works on a variety of materials, including wood and the best part is that it’s waterproof.

2. Spray Adhesives

Although not the most economical or common option for the recent posts, spray adhesives work amazingly if you have a larger corkboard. The commonly used spray adhesive that students use for their projects often works quite well with the cork boards too. So, if you are looking for something that’s accessible and easy to work with, this is your best bet.

If you want to attach a layer of lightweight plywood to your corkboard, the spray adhesives work pretty well. However, if you are trying to attach smaller elements like paper pieces and fabric cutout, we’d recommend sticking to hot glue or the other best glue for similar results.

If we had to recommend the best spray adhesive to purchase, we’d suggest sticking to Gorilla 6301502 Spray Adhesive or the 3M Super 77 Multipurpose Permanent Spray Adhesive Glue.

3. School Glue

Sometimes, all you need to invest in are simple products that work with heavy-duty surfaces like cork boards. This is ideal for the students who are always on a budget and don’t want to spend unnecessarily on items that aren’t worth spending on.

The standard school glue might not be the same as Gorilla glue but it does glue cork so you wouldn’t have to worry about durability anymore. This adhesive is potent enough to glue cork and wood without any issues, provided that you are doing things the right way. This type of glue is also perfect for repairing thin corkboard sheets that have pulled away from the mainboard.

So, if you can get your hands on the standard glue for cork boards like the white and yellow glue, you are pretty set for life. The Elmer’s Products, Inc E7000 Carpenters Wood Glue and Elmer’s Craft Bond Wood Craft Glue are pretty great options for you to consider investing in. Both of them are waterproof, non-toxic, and easy to work with.

When you are using craft or school glue, just ensure that you put the adhesive on the back of the element that you want to stick on the corkboard. In case you have excess glue seeping out of the sides, make sure that you wipe them out with a paper towel.

4. Craft Adhesives

School glue and craft adhesives are pretty similar. However, craft adhesives include a range of products, including the staple white glue. It can include wood glue options, contact cement, and even epoxies if you want something more durable. The kind of craft adhesives you choose depends on the project you are working with and the materials you want to paste on the corkboard.

Generally, there are variants of adhesives that work individually with paper, fabric, and wood, so you need to get the options depending on your requirements. If your corkboard is designed with bond materials or metal, you might want to invest in super-style craft adhesives instead of the staple ones. These also work well when you want to attach plastic or ceramic materials to your corkboard.

The Bearly Art Precision Craft Glue and Mod Podge CS11304 Waterbase Sealer are two of the best options that we can recommend with our eyes closed.

How to Pick the Best Glue for Cork Boards?

Working on a corkboard project isn’t as common as it might seem. So, if you are here sitting and wondering what kind of factors you need to keep a check on before getting your hands on the products, we have a few factors that are worth considering:

1. Quantity

Although quite a general factor, you can’t expect to make the most out of the glue or the results if the quantity isn’t the best. The last thing you want is to run out of glue halfway through the project. It doesn’t matter whether you are using the glue to put corks together or work with different other elements to stick on it, you must get the right quantity of material to get you through.

2. Formula or Composition

When looking at the formula of the material, you are looking at the durability, how resistant it is to water, and its longevity.

When assessing the composition, you need to look into the options that would offer a strong and permanent bond. Also, if the glue is not of the best quality, it won’t hold for longer periods. Also, when looking at the composition, make sure that you assess the drying time of the product too. The last thing you want is for the glue to take hours before it dries.

Also, another point of consideration for the formula is the toxicity. While it is true that entirely non-toxic find glue is next to impossible, we’d recommend that you at least try finding something that won’t emit harmful fumes and impact your health and well-being.

3. Usage

Effortless usage is another factor or consideration that you need to be mindful of when buying a bottle of glue for your corkboard. The last thing anyone wants is to spend hours on the crafts. Also, you want to invest in lightweight options and of the best quality. If you can, get your hands on products that come with a nozzle-like design for easier application and usage.

FAQs

1. Can you stop the glue from becoming dry in the bottle?

Glue indeed tends to dry out faster than you can imagine. You could leave it out unintentionally and end up with a dry glue bottle within a matter of hours. So, how can you prevent that? The safest bet is to seal the lid of the glue container tightly. This is to ensure that the moisture doesn’t get inside the glue bottle.

2. Should I be worried if glue gets stuck to my hands accidentally?

Most of the glue available in the market is non-toxic, which means that you wouldn’t have to worry about spilling excess glue on your hands. However, we’d still recommend that you first wipe it out with a paper towel and then run it underwater to get rid of the excess glue.

3. How much glue should I use on corkboards?

This is an extremely subjective question and depends on what you are sticking on the corkboard. If you are sticking something tedious and heavy on the corkboard, you need to be generous with the amount of glue you use.

4. What kinds of glue are effective on corks?

More or less everything works on the cork boards. You just need to ensure that you get your hands on the top-quality glue options. If you are thinking of sticking wood or plastic, try out the wood glue. If you are sticking metal, try out the gorilla glue that has proven benefits in sticking metal scrapes. You need to adjust the requirements depending on what you are sticking on the board.

Conclusion

The best glue for cork boards is abundant in the market. All you need to do is find the right options for your needs, be it the standard school glue or the heavy-duty gorilla glue. While you are out there selecting the best option for your corkboard, keep a check on the composition, level of toxicity to be safe. The last thing you want is to end up investing in the glue that affects your health for the worse. If required, put on gloves before you are using any type of glue for such projects.