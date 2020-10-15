Best Fire Extinguisher For Home: Our Top 7 Picks

When it comes to your family and your home, we know that nothing is more important than keeping them safe. There are multiple ways to do this. You may install an alarm system, a camera, or even work with a security company to ensure full protection. But how can you protect your home from a fire? The answer is simple — with a fire extinguisher for home.

Fire extinguishers are often associated with the fire department, or at the very least, with businesses. People tend to forget that you can keep them at your very own home. In fact, you more than can — you should!

Acting fast when there is a home fire is as crucial as making sure everyone is safe. Be it an electric fire or another kind of disaster, it’s good to be prepared. Don’t leave your home up to chance and risk having to wait for the emergency services to arrive. Buy the best home fire extinguisher today to be safe for the rest of time.

Should You Have a Fire Extinguisher in Your House?

This question, while seemingly straightforward, gets asked a whole lot. Do you really need a fire extinguisher in the house? Is it going to be enough if, touch wood, there is a small fire? Is it easy to use? Before we send you off to find the best fire extinguisher, let’s talk about everything there is to know about them.

Do I really need a fire extinguisher?

Short answer: yes, absolutely. Owning a home fire extinguisher is a vital part of fire safety in any household. Allow us to elaborate.

While there are many ways of preventing fire damage to your home, a fire extinguisher is the quickest and most hands-on method that you can own. A smoke detector is another handy thing to own, as it will alert you of each and every danger. However, a fire extinguisher lets you act immediately and put out a small fire all by yourself, before the arrival of the fire brigade.

Just as many people carry small extinguishers in their cars, there is no reason not to have one in your home. Oftentimes, you will be able to avert a crisis by simply using your home fire extinguisher. This will help you avert a disaster before the fire department arrives.

Things to consider when buying a fire extinguisher

Many factors come into play when choosing the best fire extinguisher. To always beat the best alert, read on to make sure yours is ready for anything.

Size & weight

It’s convenient to keep a small fire extinguisher in your home. Small, lightweight models allow for easy storage. However, you should still aim to have a full-sized model as well for bigger emergencies, such as electrical fires.

The most recommended fire extinguishers weigh over 9 lbs. They’re heavy and sometimes difficult to hold, but no other home-owned device will bring you the same level of protection. Such extinguishers should be held in their designated bracket and preferably in plain sight. Remember to keep them far out of reach of your children.

Certification

You should never buy a fire extinguisher that does not provide proper certification. Legit extinguishers need to go through a series of tests. If they pass them all, they are then certified by a nationally recognized testing laboratory, such as UL, CSA, ETL, and FM Approvals.

Class

You will notice that every fire extinguisher has a class listing on its surface. Depending on the intended use, you should pay attention to the class and buy the one that suits you best. The most well-known classes are Class A, Class B, and Class C. The last one is Class A, B, and C.

Class A extinguishers are designed for putting out wood, paper, and rubbish fires.

Class B is intended for flammable liquids. This includes oil and grease fires.

Class C is made for electrical fires often caused by the malfunctions of electrical equipment.

Class A, B and C encompasses all of the above and works on all fires.

What is The Best Fire Extinguisher For Home Use?

Fire extinguishers, while absolutely vital to have, are not often found in homes. Part of the reason why is quite simple — they’re difficult to shop for. Not widely available, difficult to tell apart, and a little intimidating, fire extinguishers aren’t all too easy to buy.

To make things easier for you, we compiled the following list of 7 best fire extinguishers for home use. Check them out and pick the right one for you!

Kidde FA110 Multi-Purpose Fire Extinguisher

When it comes to shopping for a fire extinguisher, most people choose to go with multi-purpose extinguishers. This means that they buy extinguishers of the “ABC” class. This multi-purpose product from Kidde is exactly that — a reliable extinguisher that can fight just about any fire.

This home fire extinguisher is capable of fighting Class A, B, and C fires. It’s UL rated 1-A:10-B:C. This makes it suitable for use on most household fires. As it’s intended for home use, it’s very user-friendly and easy to get accustomed to.

The instruction label on Kidde is extremely easy to read. It guides you step by step through the process of using your extinguisher for the first time. Although you’ve hopefully never had to use one before, you will find that this one is suited for everyone.

The gauge in this fire extinguisher will alert you when the tool is ready to use and fully charged. While some fire extinguishers have safety pins that are almost impossible to pull, this is not the case here. The safety pin is easy to pull, and it is combined with a commercial-grade metal valve & trigger combo.

Last but not least, this fire extinguisher is durable, made out of 100% metal. Even so, it’s lightweight and easy to handle in case of emergency.

Amerex B500 Dry Chemical Fire Extinguisher

Most homes should be equipped with more than just one fire extinguisher. Even if you live in a small apartment, there are certainly at least two places that can hold an extinguisher. If anything should ever happen, you and your family will be grateful for the extra safety measure. If you want to buy two extinguishers at once, this is a very good deal.

These Amerex dry chemical home fire extinguishers are multi-purpose. As they are assigned the Class ABC, they can be used to put out most household fires. Oil, grease, paper, wood, electric fires, and more — all of those are no match against a top-notch extinguisher.

They have a 2A10BC rating and they’re of the dry chemical type. These home fire extinguishers have a sturdy, reliable construction that is bound to stand the test of time. Moreover, they come with a wall mount which makes it easy to hang them up in a visible place.

The instructions on these Amerex fire extinguishers are easy to follow, but very comprehensive. If you’re buying your first extinguisher, these are a good pick simply due to the fact that they truly teach you how to use one.

First Alert Kitchen Fire Extinguisher

Kitchen fires are amongst the most common fires in any home. A small mishap with some flammable liquids such as grease and oil, a faulty microwave or another piece of electrical equipment, a stove left on for too long… Your kitchen can be a real fire hazard. This is why First Alert, a company well-known for their quality fire extinguishers, made these kitchen fire extinguishers.

Unlike the previous models on our list, this one is not multi-purpose. It’s UL-rated 5 B:C, which translates to Class B & C. This means you can use it on grease and oil fires as well as Class C fires. Class C encompasses electrical equipment failures that end in a fire, while Class B covers flammable liquids. This First Alert fire extinguisher uses sodium bicarbonate as an extinguishing agent to put out flammable liquid and electric fires.

This First Alert home fire extinguisher is more of a compact-sized option than most full-sized home fire extinguishers. It’s small enough to fit in a kitchen cabinet, but it can also be mounted on the included mounting bracket. The extinguisher itself, as well as the mounting system, are both aesthetically pleasing. Putting one on display will not hurt the decor in your kitchen.

It comes with a number of safety measures that make using it even simpler. For one, there is a metal pull pin with a safety seal. This helps you make sure that there is no chance of an accidental discharge. There’s also a pressure gauge available when you push a button, allowing you to quickly check on your First Alert home fire extinguisher.

The how-to instructions on the bottle are waterproof and easy to follow. For all of the aforementioned reasons, this is the best fire extinguisher for home use, especially for the kitchen.

Amerex B402 Dry Chemical Extinguisher – 6 Pack

If you live in a large home, you definitely need more than one, or even more than two fire extinguishers. Although these tools are often not too pretty and may stand out like a sore thumb, it’s much better to have them than to not have them in your time of need. For those that want to equip a large home to the max and perhaps even have some extinguishers for the car or for the garage, we recommend this 6-pack by Amerex.

While it is kind of pricey, it offers six times the protection of a single fire extinguisher. There’s no better way to keep your family and your home safe than to keep your place decked out with six durable and dependable fire extinguishers.

All of the extinguishers come with a wall bracket, which makes mounting them easy. If you don’t want to mount all of them on the walls of your home, you can always take one or two on the go — they’re perfect car fire extinguishers.

Amerex home fire extinguishers are 3-A:40-B:C rated, which means they can be used for all kinds of household fires. This translates to Class A, Class B, and Class C all in one. From wood, paper, to oil or electrical fires, these will keep you and your family safe. You can use them with Class B fires as well Class C fires such as electrical equipment failures. They’re easy to use and lightweight, each weighing about 14 lbs.

First Alert Large Home Fire Extinguisher

The best fire extinguisher for home use is such a vital purchase that it shouldn’t be overly expensive. If you’re fine with just one, you will be happy to see that this First Alert product is highly affordable. At the same time, it does the job just as well as a more expensive model would.

This First Alert fire extinguisher is UL-rated 2-A:10-B:C. It meets all the code requirements for minimum 2-A:10-B:C rated extinguishers. You can use this heavy-duty extinguishing tool for fighting wood, trash, paper, plastic, gasoline, oil, and electrical fires. As it’s so multi-purpose, you can safely use it in your home, the office, or the car.

First Alert comes with a mounting bracket that makes it easy to install on the wall. Once installed on the wall, it will keep your family safe for years to come. Thanks to the use of mono ammonium phosphate extinguishing agent, it’s astonishingly effective. It’s also rechargeable after use, so you won’t have to buy a new one even if you need to use this one. However, keep in mind that only certified professionals are allowed to recharge fire extinguishers.

The construction of this First Alert fire extinguisher leaves nothing to be desired. It’s made out of industry & commercial-grade metal which is extremely durable. The metal valve, pressure gauge, and trigger are also both made of metal, which reinforces the typical weakest points of any fire extinguisher.

Buckeye 10914 Multi-Purpose Handheld Fire Extinguisher

Buckeye is yet another company renowned in the industry for its top-quality fire extinguishers. If you want to buy from a brand you can trust, this is definitely it. This tool combines the strength and effectiveness of industry-grade models while remaining safe for home use.

Buckeye is an ABC fire extinguisher made for use on all kinds of household fires, including wood, gasoline, and electrical. It uses dry chemical as an extinguishing agent to put out all types of fires safely and efficiently. It has an agent capacity of 5 lbs, which makes this a large, albeit still handheld, fire extinguisher.

The gauges are color-coded, so checking the operating status is now easier than ever even if you’ve never had to use one of these. The instructions were also made to suit inexperienced users. As long as you read them carefully, you’ll be all set to use this tool if the time ever comes.

The valve assemblies are made out of anodized aluminum. This extends the lifespan of your fire extinguisher. Anodized aluminum improves the build strength and increases the levels of corrosion resistance. For the aforementioned reasons, this is one of the best fire extinguishers when it comes to prolonged fire safety.

Kidde Fire Extinguisher 5-B:C Gauge

As long as you don’t see yourself dealing with fires caused by wood or paper, you’re bound to like this compact extinguisher. It’s not an ABC Class tool, but that doesn’t make it any less effective on the fires it is intended for.

This extinguisher is UL-rated 5-B:C. It’s made to be used on flammable fuels, such as gas, oil, and grease. We don’t recommend trying to use this on electrical or wood fires. With such a set of fires, you can safely use it in the kitchen, although you may wish for extra protection from electrical hazards.

It has a durable construction and it uses dry chemicals as an agent to extinguish fires. The cylinder is powder-coated — this improves the corrosion resistance of this tool. You’re also bound to enjoy the pressure gauge, as it provides real-time updates on the pressure levels. It’s remarkably easy to read.

The instructions are bilingual, which makes this extinguisher not only great for home use, but also for offices or hotels. They’re easy to follow, with a full-length description on the side and a quick how-to on the front for emergencies. All of the above reasons make this a very well-rounded product that will be sufficient for many homes.

FAQ

As the subject of fire extinguishment is so important, we believe that it can’t be exhausted. To make sure you know as much as possible, we’ve prepared some frequently asked questions. Hopefully, our answers will help guide you to complete fire safety.

How many fire extinguishers do I need in my home?

This depends on the size of your home. However, it’s recommended that every home has at least one fire extinguisher. For bigger homes, we recommend picking up as much as three. One full-sized extinguisher will suffice, but it can be supplemented with smaller extinguishers throughout the house.

If you live in a home that has multiple floors, every floor should be equipped with a full-sized fire extinguisher. Add smaller extinguishers to rooms that are far away from the main extinguisher. That way, you and your family will be able to reach all of your home fire extinguishers whenever needed.

Where should you put a fire extinguisher in your home?

Every fire extinguisher found in your home should be placed in areas that you know you can easily access. Don’t put them in cupboards or in the closet. Do not hide them or put them up in the attic or the basement. Your extinguisher needs to be accessible within seconds.

The first location for an extinguisher is usually the kitchen. This is a logical place, as many house fires start in the kitchen. You can also put one in the hall or in another part of the house that is easy to reach.

What is the best type of fire extinguisher for the kitchen?

As kitchen fires may range from paper to electrical, you may find that the best extinguisher for you is one that is multi-purpose. This means extinguishers capable of handling Class A-B-C fires. However, if you cannot get your hands on one of those, settle with one that can handle Class B and C.

Conclusion

Fire extinguishing, also referred to as fire exting, is one of the most important considerations for any homeowner. Your family and your home deserve the highest degree of protection. There is no such thing as “paranoid” when it comes to house fires — there’s only “extra safe”.

In order to sleep peacefully and put your family first, get and use a fire extinguisher for home use. Odds are that you will never have to use it… but it’s always better to be safe and prepared ahead of time.