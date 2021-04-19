Best Electronic Hearing Protection for Hunting of 2021 for Adventure Lovers

Hearing Protection while shooting or hunting is essential to prevent ears from hearing damage as any sound above 120dB can be harmful to ears. Most of the rifles or arms produce sound above 120dB, which can cause hearing loss to the ears. There are various kinds of electronic hearing protection devices with different protection levels to opt for hunting or shooting.

Based on customer reviews, specifications, and price range, we have curated some best electronic devices for protection during hunting that you must buy to avoid any hearing damage. Check our complete buying guide to choose the best hearing protection devices for hunting or shooting in 2021.

After extensive research, we have divided these devices into two categories which you can opt from:

1) Ear Plugs- Portable and Smaller in Size, earplugs fit in your ear and made from foam to protect the ear’s inner part. Good quality earplugs block the external noise up to some extent and preferably suitable for hunting, not shooters. It can be both disposable and non-disposable.

2) Ear Muffs- Unlike Earplugs, Ear Muffs fit over the ear to protect both the ear’s inner and outer parts. In terms of noise-canceling, they are more effective than earplugs and thus a little expensive. You can use Ear muffs again as they are not disposable, and for better results, you can use earmuffs and earplugs. Shooting earmuffs use Noise Reduction Rate (NRR) to determine the effectiveness of noise prevention. The higher the NRR score of the earmuff, the better hearing protection it provides.

Based on your requirement, budget and specifications, you can choose from these top 10 protection devices to enjoy shooting or hunting without any hearing loss.

Top 10 Electronics Hearing Protection for Shooting or Hunting in 2021

Colour: Green

Model Name: Impact Sport Sound Amplification Electronic Shooting Earmuff, Classic Green (R-01526)

Material: ABS Plastic

Connector Type: 3.5mm Jack

NRR: 22dB

During shooting or hunting, the primary protection our ears require is from external noise and gunshot sound. Howard’s Impact Sport Earmuff solves this problem by muting any sound above 82dB.

The latest sound amplification technology and microphone help shooters clearly hear shooting instructions and conversate with other co-workers without removing earmuffs during hunting/shooting.

One best thing about Howard Leight Impact Sport Earmuffs is its comfortable and lightweight design. The adjustable headband and earcups are padded with a soft cushion to adequately block external noise without putting extra pressure on the temple and ears.

The earmuff can fit anyone from children to adults because of its adjustable padded headband that provides over-ear support.

Pros Adjustable Headband

Ultraslim Cushioned Earcups

Automatic Noise-Blocking

Excellent Sound Amplification

Foldable Compact Design

350 hours of battery life with alkaline batteries Cons The fitting is not as good as expected and can loosen over time with a thin pad quality.

Slight Lag can occur on adjusting volume.

Colour: Black

Model Name: Peltor Sport Shortgunner (97040-PEL-6C)

Material: Plastic

NRR : 24 dB

3M Pro Peltor Sport Shotgunner is perfect for 2-3 hours of outdoor shooting session with an excellent NRR of 24dB. 24dB NRR is enough to block the shotgun sound of 0.44 Magnum and rifles.

The soft-cushion earcups are not too tight or too loose and perfectly fits around the head through its adjustable headband. If you are looking for an earmuff for outdoor shooting or hunting, then it works right for you. But if you need hearing protection for indoor shooting, earmuffs with 30dB NRR will be the right choice.

Pros Comfortable fit for 2-3 hours shooting session

Suitable for shooting low range rifles or arms that produce less noise as its NRR is less.

Economical

Compact and Travel-Friendly

Moderate Noise Cancellation Cons Not suitable for extensive rifle shooting sessions as it can only block moderate noise up to 24dB.

Colour: Black

Model Name: Peltor Sports Tactical 500 Smart Hearing Protection (TAC500-OTH)

Material: Synthetic

Connector Type: 3.5mm Audio Jack

NRR : 26 dB

Peltor Sport Tactical is exclusively made for forest hunting with an excellent NRR of 26dB. While the earmuffs effectively block the shart shotgun sound to protect your ears, their sound amplification technology amplifies the surrounding sound so you can conveniently locate your prey or become aware of the surroundings.

Its headband is entirely adjustable and can be the perfect fit for all age people (even those with a big head). The low-profile cup design helps shooters to wear the earmuffs conveniently during hunting without leaking the noise.

Its soft cushioned ear cups maximize noise reduction and can be wear for long hours. But the device makes a strange clicking sound every time it goes in protection mode, which can be disturbing for other purposes except hunting.

Pros Comfortable Cushion Earcups with Vented Design for long and comfortable wear

Easily adjustable headband with a compact design

Actively cancel external noise and gunshot sound to enhance the shooting experience

Intuitive Buttons and Voice Guidance

Auto Shut Off

Wireless Bluetooth technology to sync with mobile phone

Active voice tracking to make voice clear within the noise

Suitable for indoor gun shooting sessions Cons Battery life is less, and you have to replace batteries often.

Not suitable for high-range shooting

Doesn’t come with a hardcover.

Colour: Black

Model Name: Walker EXT Shooting Folding Muff

Material: Soft PVC pad with Plastic design

NRR: 30dB

Comes with excellent noise reduction quality, Walker’s EXT Range Shooting Earmuff is perfect to use for indoor shooting sessions or any industrial activity where you need high NRR (above 30 dB) for ear protection.

Its cut-out cup design and soft cushions are comfortable with the perfect fit for small heads. If you have a large size head, the earmuff might not fit perfectly, but for small heads, it will leave no space for sound leakage.

Its padded headband ensures a comfortable fit for long hours of shooting or hunting without putting much pressure on your temple area.

Pros Padded Adjustable Headband with hook and loop closure

Soft and comfortable PVC earcups for excellent sound reduction

Actively reduce shooting sound and external noise up to 30dB

Ultra Light-Weight and Comfortable

Pocket-Friendly and Travel-Friendly

Durable

ANSI certified Cons Suitable only for low-range shooting

Colour: Black

Model Name: ClearArmor 141001 Shooters Hearing Protection

Material: Plastic

NRR: 31 dB

Certified by ANSI standards, ClearArmor’s 141001 earmuff is made to work in a harsh environment or for hunting by blocking large rifle or gunshot sound incredibly.

The three-layer noise-dampening foam and the latest SonicSeal sound technology remarkably reduces high gun shooting sounds and external noise to prevent ears from hearing loss or damage. The sound blocker shell in cushioned earcups avoids the leakage of sound, amplifies the surrounding sound like leaves crushing, etc., to help you guide in hunting.

Its vertical adjustable headband fits conveniently to small and large heads, and super soft ring cushioned ear cups make it comfortable to wear for long sessions. Compact in size, the earmuffs can fit safely in your hunting bag without taking much space.

Pros Premium Quality and Durable

Comfortable, Slim and Light-Weight

Adjustable Padded Headband

Excellent Noise reduction and sound cancellation

Compact folding design

ANSI S3.19 & CE 352-1 Tested Certified

Cushioned ear cups with three layers of proprietary noise-dampening foam Cons Fit a little bit too tightly and might hurt after a few time

Colour: Orange and Grey

Model Name: Howard Leight QB2HYG Quiet Band

Material: Plastic

NRR: 25 dB

Howard Leight by Honeywell is the pocket-friendly ear protection headband that comes in a set of 3 units with one extra pair of replaceable earbuds, a total of 6 units. Unlike Earmuffs, Howard Leight Quiet Band provides in-ear protection at places where there are intermittent noise hazards.

Light-weight and portable, the soft ear foam effectively protects the ear from shooting sound without hurting the ears or putting pressure on the neck. When used along with earmuffs, soft foam pads protect your ears from shooting sound and noise cancellation.

Its quick insertion design gives your ears the much-needed breaks between the shooting or hunting sessions. The soft ear pods fit partially in the ear for a convenient shooting session and block intermediate gunshot sound with NRR 25dB in a pocket-friendly way.

Pros Comfortable neckband design with soft ear pads

Replaceable earplugs

Economic and Durable

Suitable for mid-range shooting sessions with earmuffs

Light-Weight

Supra-Aural banded protection Cons Not suitable for long-range shooting sound cancellation

Colour: Multi

Model Name: Walker’s Molon Labe FDE Razor Electronic Muffs Sound Activated Compression Slim Design

Material: Plastic

NRR: 23 dB

Latest Walker’s Razor Slim Electronic EarMuff comes with excellent noise reduction of 23dB and sound-activated compression technology that automatically compress the gunshot sound and other noises to a safe level, so you clearly hear hunting instructions or communicate with your partners in the woods.

The latest technology amplifies the natural sound to conveniently communicate with the mic even when shots being fired around you. Also, Its sleek and cut-out earcup design with an adjustable headband reduces the pressure during gunshot on the neck and head so that you can wear the earmuff comfortably for long hours. Its sound-dampening ear foam prevents sound leakage, so you don’t miss your prey during hunting.

Pros Slim and super-soft rubberized cups

Microphone to hear the voice of other people while shooting

Operates on 2 AAA batteries

Excellent Noise Reduction with sound amplification

Comfortable and Durable

Compact and travel-friendly

It comes with a hard case Cons None

Colour: Army Green

Model Name: Pro for Sho 34db Shooting Earmuff

Material: HIPS+High Protection Foam

NRR: 34 dB

Pro for Sho Noise-reducing earmuffs is perfect for protecting your ears during outdoor sports, shooting sessions, hunting, woodworking, etc. The noise-dampening technology effectively mutes heavy gunshot sound with an NRR of 34dB, which means that you can easily hunt your target without haring your ear while using a rifle or gun.

While muting the gunshot sound, they protect your hearing so you can converse well during hunting or shooting. Compact in size, they can fit anywhere in your hunting bag and extremely lightweight to carry.

Its stylish and sleek design comes with soft-padded ear cups and an adjustable headband for proper noise blockage to wear all day long.

Pros Provide excellent noise reduction up to 34dB for shooting and hunting

Compact and Light-Weight

Durable and Stylish

Comfortable earcups with an adjustable padded headband

Suitable for young and adult people

High-Quality Build Cons Small in Size for some age

Colour: Black & Pink

Model Name: Tradesmart Pink Earmuffs & Clear Safety Glasses

Material: Plastic

NRR: 28 dB

Tradesmart Pink Ear Muffs come with non-rigid front glasses pair for complete eye, head, and ear protection for shooting, construction, hunting, industrial work, etc.

Specially designed for girls, the collapsible earmuffs have soft-cushioned ear cups and an adjustable headband to dispense pressure over the temples for a comfortable fit and excellent noise reduction.

The kit contains one microfiber pouch as well to protect the device from damage while traveling. The anti-scratch coating of glasses prevents damage to lenses and protects eyes from UV rays glare.

Pros ANSI Certified Earmuffs with 28dB NRR protection

Soft ear cushions with cushioned adjustable headband

Comes with 6-layer noise protection and sound amplification

Anti-Fog and Anti-Scratch eyeglasses for low-light and humid conditions

Travel-Friendly Microfiber Pouch

Adjustable 1-size-fits-all headband for all sizes people

Soft Rubber Nose Guard

Durable and Pocket-Friendly Cons Mediocre Battery Life

Colour: OD Colour

Model Name: Gloryfire Professional Shooting Earmuff

Material: Plastic

Connector Type: 3.5 mm jack

NRR: 25 dB

Gloryfire Professional Electronic Shooting Earmuff comes with a unique Omni-directional microphone to amplify environmental sound and reduce shooting noise for better communication during hunting/shooting. The earmuffs are designed with advanced technology that automatically shut down all the sound when the noise reaches up to 82dB.

Pros Excellent Noise Reduction with deep ear pads

Stereo Microphone for sound amplification (6 times)

Compress Technology in cushioned earmuffs reduce the noise level

Operates on 2 “AAA” batteries

Premium Quality Padded Adjustable Headband

Light-Weight, Compact and Durable Cons Short Battery Life

Electronic Hearing Protection Buying Guide- Things to Take Care

While buying the electronic device for hearing protection during shooting/hunting or woodworking, take care of the following things for ultimate ear protection and comfort:

Comfort- Always take care of ear muffs’ comfort if you want to wear them for a long time. A good-quality earmuff must have a comfortable and adjustable headband with a soft cushion/pad on earcups and headband, so it doesn’t hurt if you wear it for an extended period. Also, the fit should be perfect for excellent noise reduction and blockage. Weight- The more lightweight will be the earmuff, the more comfort it will provide. Always choose the lightweight and compact earmuff that you can conveniently carry during travel, which doesn’t hurt after wearing it for 4-5 hours. Battery Life- Always go for an earmuff with a decent battery life that can at least lasts for 4-5 hours, so you don’t have to charge the battery after every few hours.- NRR- A chainsaw produces around 80-120 dB, and the recommended level under the ear cup must be below 85dB. Therefore you need an earmuff of at least 20-25 NRR standard.

FAQs

1) What is the best electronic hearing protection for Shooting?

There are many excellent electronic earmuffs and earplugs for shooting/hunting available online. We have mentioned some best quality earmuffs and earplugs for shooting and hunting in the above article. Based on your requirements, specifications and price range, you can choose the one. Here is the list of some best shooting earmuffs 2021 you can pick:

3M Peltor Optime 105

3M Shotgunner II Earmuff

3M Optime 101 (Behind the Ear)

Howard Leight Impact Sport EarMuff

Howard Leight Impact Pro EarMuff

Walker’s Razor Slim Muff

2) Are electronic ear muffs worth it?

Electronic earmuffs block the external noise and shooting sound and amplify the surrounding sound to provide you with better hearing protection and sound experience during hunting or shooting. Any good-quality earmuff with NRR 25 dB or above is worth shooting or hunting.

3) Are earplugs or earmuffs better for shooting?

Earplugs only provide an in-ear intermediate level of protection during shooting or hunting, while ear muffs offer a better noise reduction level and complete ear protection. Ear Plugs are less expensive than earmuffs and can be disposed of after using once or twice. For adequate hearing protection during shooting or hunting, you can use both earplugs and earmuffs together.

4) What should I look for in-ear protection when shooting?

While buying the hearing protection devices for shooting/hunting, look for the following things for in-ear protection:

Ear-Cups or Ear Pads Quality- Should be of soft cushion or foam for better comfort.

Lightweight and durable to wear for extended shooting sessions.

Compact design that can be easily carried during travel.

High NRR level (at least 25dB) for better ear protection and noise blockage.

Excellent battery life that can last for at least 4-5 hours.

Must be ANSI certified

Economic and Comfortable

Conclusion

Our ultimate buying guide of best electronic hearing protection 2021 for shooting/hunting will help you out to buy the right earmuff or earplug for your shooting session under your budget.

Always look for specifications, features, and NRR certification while buying a hearing protection device for shooting or outdoor activities. All the links and recommendations we have mentioned in this article are genuine and reliable.

We have done an extensive research to pick the best hearing protection earmuffs online for you. If you have any other queries related to technical gadgets or shooting ear muffs, share them with us in the comments.