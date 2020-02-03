Top 5 Best Dwr Spray in 2020 – Ultimate Buying Guide

The waterproof clothes aren’t permanently waterproof. Wait! Don’t get me wrong!

Actually, waterproof clothes are coated with a waterproof layer. And this layer is created by a solution named DWR (Durable Water Repellant).

DWR is a vital tool for any outdoor enthusiasts’ arsenal. This liquid is basically made of Fluoropolymer and keeps your fabric free from becoming saturated with water. So, if you want to use your favorite garments for a long time, you must use the best DWR spray on that.

Today, we will talk about the top quality DWR sprays of the market that can keep you safe during any adventure.

Our Best Dwr Spray Reviews

In this section, we will take a look at our selected DWR sprays, which are selected after several days of thorough testing. Following that, we will move on to the buying guide of DWR spray.



1. Nikwax TX.Direct Spray

The Nikwax TX Direct is specially designed for use on outwear. You know the water repellency wears off over time, especially when you wash it. And Nikwax helps you to restore it without compromising the color or breathability of your product.

Its unique chemical exposure treats every single fiber of your garment with durable water repellency. And it creates a protective layer that prevents water from penetrating the fabric itself.

Nikwax TX is suitable for use in all weatherproof outerwear such as synthetic sleeping bags, ski jackets, rain jackets, etc. You can use this spray both inside and outside of your clothes.

To ensure an even distribution of this spray on your fabric, it’s better to wear disposable rubber gloves in your hand. The gloves will keep your hands clean while using this spray.

Additionally, you don’t need to tumble dry your clothes after applying this spray. Simple air drying will do the job pretty well.

Besides all of these premium features, we loved its eco-friendly solution. It doesn’t contain any toxic elements in it. Even it is free from optical brighteners, VOC, PFC, etc. Overall, Nikwax Spray-On is a gem!

Key Features :

Environment-friendly formula

Water-based

Works well with synthetic products

Extends the lifespan of your fabrics

No VOCs or PFCs

2. Hardshell Cleaning and Waterproofing

This spray is another Nikwax product, which is called Nikwax Hardshell Cleaning spray.

It’s a soap-based cleaner, and also comes in a liquid form. Nikwax added two different bottles in this package, which are Tech Wash and TX Direct Wash-In.

To get the best result, you must use both of these together. At first, you need to clean the fabric by using the Tech Wash. After completing the washing, it’s time to make it water repellent. And the TX Direct will do that.

You can use the mixture of this duo pack on a wide range of products. But, this spray works well with the sleeping bags, insulated garments, synthetic clothing, raincoats, etc. It can restore the water repellency of your clothes pretty efficiently.

Nikwax didn’t use any toxic chemicals in this spray to make it environment-friendly. It is completely bio-degradable and doesn’t contain any additional elements like VOC or PFC.

In general, most of the cheap DWR sprays generate odd scent on the applied product. But, the Nikwax Hardshell Cleaner is free from that. It doesn’t generate any smell on your dress.

Overall, this is a good spray for the people who want an eco-friendly solution to make their dresses waterproof.

Key Features :

Eco-friendly

Water-based

Easy to use

Maintains proper breathability

Good for technical clothing

3. Direct Wash-in Waterproofing

Want to enhance the water repellent capability of your fabrics? Check this Nikwax TX. Direct DWR spray.

This is a washing machine friendly spray. So, using this spray becomes convenient. To get the best result from this tool, you have to use 300ml of TX Direct for three items.

But, if you use the Front Loading washing machines, 300ml TX Direct will work only for two garments. Try to keep the synthetic cycle in 30oCwith slow spin.

However, don’t use detergents with this DWR solution. The combination of detergent and DWR is harmful to your product.

Just like other Nikwax products, this TX Direct wash-in is also completely eco-friendly. This biodegradable product doesn’t contain any toxic chemicals.

By the way, using this spray isn’t as easy as the previous Nikwax sprays. Its wider mouth might cause you to overspray. And it leads to wastage of the product.

Besides that, make sure that it doesn’t get on your skin while applying. It is harder to remove this spray from your skin.

Key Features :

Scent-free

No harmful chemicals

Washing machine friendly

Repels dust, ice, mud, or other things

Can be applied to a wide variety of fabrics

4. Durable Water Repellent DWR Spray

Gear Aid Revivex is an easy to use spray that can protect your garments from the damage caused by water. Its enhanced formula is effective enough to be used in varieties of products.

The Gear Aid Revivex works well with the ski pants, jackets, bibs, nylon tents, drysuits, backpacks, and especially down jackets. This waterproofing spray can also impart stain repellency, along with making your dress waterproof.

Besides that, it is also good at restoring DWR, resisting abrasion, as well as repelling oil, water, and other stains. It works by creating an additional water-resistant layer on your clothes. And it allows the waterproof and breathable garments to perform exceptionally.

This coating is durable enough and doesn’t fade away for a long time. Thus, you can wash your products without worrying about the durability of this tool.

Gear Aid Revivex also works fine on technical fabrics like NeoShell, eVent, GORE-TEX materials, etc. Furthermore, this formula is completely free from silicon, PFOS, and PFOA. Thus, it suits gently with the technical products.

To apply this spray in your product, Gear Aid uses air-powered spray for this coating. Air-powered sprays are generally easy to use and disperse the last drop from the bottle.

Key Features :

Silicon free

Durable

Long-lasting protection

Air-powered spray

Best for tents and outerwears

5. Concentrated Formula for Outerwear

The last one of our best DWR spray list is Formula for Outerwear. Never miss an adventure because of your non-waterproof outerwear. When you have the Gear Aid Wash-in DWR spray in your hand, you have nothing to worry about your old jackets.

You can use this spray on a wide variety of products. From the technical jackets to the rain gears, it makes everything waterproof.

To make this formula water repellent, the manufacturer uses a fluorocarbon-free formula in this DWR spray. It contains no toxic chemical element in it.

This formula is suitable to use on the high-performance gears like GORE-TEX jackets, ski pants, fleece, softshells, etc.

Gear Aid Wash-in creates an additional water-resistant layer on your clothes. And this layer won’t fade away after washing.

It can withstand heavy rain, moisture, or snow for several months. And, it will repel water without impacting the breathability of your garments.

This spray looks crystal clear and is completely free from harmful chemicals. Further, it doesn’t generate any odor on your fabric after applying.

However, you have to tumble dry your product to get maximum effectiveness. Unfortunately, this DWR spray doesn’t work so great with air-dried jackets.

Key Features :

Repels water effectively

Dries quickly

Fluorocarbon-free

Maximize breathability

Multipurpose

Things to Consider Before Buying Dwr Spray

You’ll find lots of DWR spray in the market right now. But all of those are definitely not worth buying.

If you are a first-time buyer and want to buy on your own, check the guideline below. It will help you to choose for yourself.

Capacity

Before making a buying decision, you must check the capacity of your DWR spray bottle. Different brands come with different capacities. Make sure that your chosen bottle is available in your desired capacity.

Furthermore, the capacity of your spray bottle will help you to approximate the pricing and how long it will last. Thus, you won’t run short while using this spray.

Ingredients

Over the years, the researchers and scientists helped us to determine the toxic and non-toxic elements.

That’s why we should try to get a spray, which doesn’t have any toxic elements in it. But, not all of the DWR sprays are made of eco-friendly ingredients. You should take a close look at the ingredient list while buying a spray.

If it contains any toxic elements, don’t ever buy that. It is not only harmful to our environment but also damages your garments.

To stay on the safe side, go for a biodegradable solution. It will be the best!

Odor-Free

Who wants to travel wearing smelly clothes?

Nobody!

Fortunately, the modern DWR sprays don’t generate any scent in your clothes. But it is always the best practice to check the odor-free ness of your product.

Application Range

You can use a good DWR spray in multiple products. From the down jackets to ski pants, bibs, or gloves, it must be applicable to all of these.

Otherwise, you have to visit the store every time you are going to buy one.

Breathability

Breathability is another major fact to consider while choosing the DWR spray. It maintains ample air-flow, which results in a comfortable feeling devoid of any dampness.

Easy-Application

Most of these sprays come in an aerosol or regular bottle with a built-in spray system. The spray bottle must be quicker, simple, and easy to use.

Stain Prevention

The good quality DWR sprays leave an excellent protected layer over your fabrics. This layer will keep your clothes safe from the soil, oil, or other strains.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Are DWR sprays safe?

Yes.

The DWR sprays are in the market for years, and people are using this spray without facing any difficulties. However, you have to choose a spray that doesn’t contain any toxic ingredients and is biodegradable.

2. Can a DWR spray damage my clothes?

Yes, it can.

If your selected DWR spray contains any toxic ingredient, it might damage your product. Always go for a biodegradable spray to stay on the safer side.

3. Can I wash my clothes after applying the spray?

Well, it depends.

You should check the manufacturer’s instructions before going to wash it. Most of the waterproofing sprays can be washed by using some specific detergents. That means you have to purchase a special detergent in order to wash your waterproof gears.

4. Does the DWR spray work in my tent?

It does.

But you have to be cautious before applying it to your tent. Make sure that your spray doesn’t generate any unpleasant odor or unhealthy gases after drying.

It will be better if you perform the spraying operation in the open air. That is because it reduces the chance of generating odor.

5. How long does a single coating last?

It depends on your environment and usage style.

In general, a typical DWR spray lasts for six to ten months. But if you use your garment several times every week and live in an industrial area, it won’t last that long.

6. How should I know when it’s time to re-coat my fabrics?

To test your fabrics re-coating time, sprinkle some water on it. If the water falls off from the fabric, it is in good shape.

On the other hand, if the water gets soaked in, it’s time to re-coat it. However, sometimes you may notice that the water fell off, but it still makes your fabric wet. It means, the protection layer is fading away and you should re-coat it as soon as possible.

7. Does the DWR spray leave any residue?

Nope.

If you use the right DWR spray on the right fabric, there’s no possibility that the DWR spray will leave any residual mark, stickiness, or strays.

Don’t forget to follow the manufacturer’s instructions before applying them to your fabrics. Also, don’t overwhelm the fabric with too much of the formula at once. It could damage your fabric.

8. What does water-based spray mean?

While reading this article, you may run into the term ‘water-based’ several times.

Well, the water-based sprays primarily use water to create this solution. Generally, the water-based sprays don’t contain any toxic chemicals in it. In this sense, the water-based sprays are more eco-friendly than others.

Final Words

If you ever used a DWR spray before, you might already be impressed by it. However, if you are a new user, get ready to be impressed.

Using a good DWR spray on your fabric will not only make your product waterproof but also extends the lifespan of your fabrics.

Choose a spray from our top 5 best DWR spray list, and stay dry in any weather condition. Hope that these products suit well with your needs and budget.

Start using DWR today and say goodbye to wetness.

