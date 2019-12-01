5 Best Double Flare Tool (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

If you are working with pipelines, flare tools will be a definite necessity. You will have to find the strongest and the most resilient tool in the market to work with. Otherwise, there will be too many replacements, and that’s a lot of hassle.
We suggest you get a double flare tool, which is the beast of flaring due to the rigidity of its performance and the quality of its workmanship.
So, here we talk about the best double flare tool kits available in the market. Keep reading to find out the right one for you.
If you are on the lookout for the finest double flare tool in the market, then we can definitely help you out. By considering quality, versatility, and durability, we have compiled a shortlist of the best flare tools available currently, and we hope you will find the right match for yourself from here. Please, read on.
This set contains a positioning bolt, a can of lubricant-dye, a bolt for positioning the flaring points, a double-ended punch, and, of course, the double flaring tool itself. The tool is 3/16 inches and has removable handles that make it easier to work with. It goes a long way in terms of functionality.
You will get to use these on your vehicle as well as for pipeline work. It creates an inverted angle of 45 degrees with steel and nickel-copper brake lines. However, it is inadvisable to use these tools on soft elements such as stainless steel. On points of versatility, you will be at great advantage here.
Nowadays, most vehicles have brake lines of 3/16 inches, which makes them all workable with this tool. The compact design of this model also proved to be very helpful when it comes to working in tight areas that require a great specificity to detail. What adds to the ease of usability are the removable handles.
It is very helpful to detach and keep them aside when you need to work on a bench vise, where handles would just decrease functionality.
Five adapters, plated construction, heavy-duty, durable design, and a sturdy hard plastic case to store it all. Not much remains untouched by this double flaring tool kit by Neiko. You will get a great degree of versatility and great ease of usage out of this comprehensive tool kit.
Many flare tools in the market have a limitation on the type of tubing that they can be worked on. Not this tool kit, though. It works efficiently and gives optimum results with a wide range of materials, the likes of which are aluminum, magnesium, brass, and even soft steel.
The tubing is done with great skill owing to the unique mixture of alloy steel and chrome, which are then used to serve as the plating on the swivel. Moreover, the tool has been treated with heat to add strength and compactness to its construction.
There is nothing that the kit cannot handle. Due to adapters of different sizes, you will be able to use the tool to flare brake lines of different measurements.
This is a very thorough flaring kit for those who need to use different adapters for various manners of work. You get a total of 5 adapters here - 3/8, 3/16, 5/16, 1/4, and 1/2 inches. The advantage here is that you can do a whole lot of different applications using these adapters.
No time soon, will you need to venture out and get extra adapters no matter how wide-scale the nature of your work. What adds to the expansive range of uses of this kit is that this flaring kit can be applied to make both single and double flares. Yes, you can do both with one kit.
Flexibility is in the type of elements you use, as well. You will get to use the tool on three different types of elements - aluminum, brass, copper, and also on soft steel brake lines.
The yoke that comes in the package is made with forged steel that has been treated with heat to make sure that they give solid performance through many long years.
Also, due to the strength of the tool and the quality of the attachments included in the kit, this could easily be called the best double flare tool in the market.
If you want a quick and easy operation, then this might be the end of your search right here. This line flaring tool is very simple to use, and it provides great satisfaction in terms of ease of use. Flaring is not a very simple task in itself.
You have to maintain your hold on the tools while changing bits and ensuring the right number of turns of the swivel. The sizes of the dies are 3/16, 5/16, ¼, and 3/8. With these 4 dies, you will be able to achieve functionality for many types of uses.
Another great benefit of getting this flaring tool is that you can do single, double, and bubble flares with this kit. Most flare kits in the tool do not go as far as to support bubble flaring, so if you are looking to tap into different styles of tubing, then this is definitely the best tool for you.
This is a very versatile and detail specific tool that we have right here - it comes in a family of kit that includes a double flaring brake lines for aluminum, copper, and soft steel brake lines. You will also get a brass tubing tool kit inside. Two types of flaring that can be done with this tool are single and double.
The swivel is made with alloyed steel and has been layered on top with a coat of chrome to ensure that some of the friction encountered while working is reduced. Too much friction would cause the tubing to chip off, and that would result in indefinite and inaccurate flares.
Inside the kit, you will find a high-quality steel yoke that has been put to shape through intense heat treatments. The heat makes the construction of the tool all the more solid and gives it durability. You will get a multitude of adapters of the following sizes - 1/4, 3/16, 5/16, 1/2, and 3/8 inches.
Flaring tools of corresponding sizes are also included in the package.