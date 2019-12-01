5 Best Double Flare Tool (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

Titan Double Flaring Tool

Auto Double Flaring Tool

Double Flaring Tool Kit

If you are working with pipelines, flare tools will be a definite necessity. You will have to find the strongest and the most resilient tool in the market to work with. Otherwise, there will be too many replacements, and that’s a lot of hassle.

We suggest you get a double flare tool, which is the beast of flaring due to the rigidity of its performance and the quality of its workmanship.

So, here we talk about the best double flare tool kits available in the market. Keep reading to find out the right one for you.

Top 5 Best Double Flare Tool In 2020

If you are on the lookout for the finest double flare tool in the market, then we can definitely help you out. By considering quality, versatility, and durability, we have compiled a shortlist of the best flare tools available currently, and we hope you will find the right match for yourself from here. Please, read on.

1

Titan Tools 3/16-Inch Double Flaring Tool

This set contains a positioning bolt, a can of lubricant-dye, a bolt for positioning the flaring points, a double-ended punch, and, of course, the double flaring tool itself. The tool is 3/16 inches and has removable handles that make it easier to work with. It goes a long way in terms of functionality.

You will get to use these on your vehicle as well as for pipeline work. It creates an inverted angle of 45 degrees with steel and nickel-copper brake lines. However, it is inadvisable to use these tools on soft elements such as stainless steel. On points of versatility, you will be at great advantage here.

Nowadays, most vehicles have brake lines of 3/16 inches, which makes them all workable with this tool. The compact design of this model also proved to be very helpful when it comes to working in tight areas that require a great specificity to detail. What adds to the ease of usability are the removable handles.

It is very helpful to detach and keep them aside when you need to work on a bench vise, where handles would just decrease functionality.

Key Features :
  • Easy to work with
  • Has a very compact design
  • Can be used to work on vehicles
  • Removable handles allow greater versatility
  • Comes with all the attachments necessary for flaring
2

Auto Double Flaring Copper with Aluminum Steel Brake Line

Five adapters, plated construction, heavy-duty, durable design, and a sturdy hard plastic case to store it all. Not much remains untouched by this double flaring tool kit by Neiko. You will get a great degree of versatility and great ease of usage out of this comprehensive tool kit.

Many flare tools in the market have a limitation on the type of tubing that they can be worked on. Not this tool kit, though. It works efficiently and gives optimum results with a wide range of materials, the likes of which are aluminum, magnesium, brass, and even soft steel.

The tubing is done with great skill owing to the unique mixture of alloy steel and chrome, which are then used to serve as the plating on the swivel. Moreover, the tool has been treated with heat to add strength and compactness to its construction.

There is nothing that the kit cannot handle. Due to adapters of different sizes, you will be able to use the tool to flare brake lines of different measurements.

Key Features :
  • Comes with a good case for storage
  • Can be used for both double and single flaring
  • There are adapters of 5 different measurements
  • Will work on brake lines made of a variety of metals
  • The alloy and chrome plated on the steel cut down on friction
3

OTC Stinger Double Flaring Tool Kit

This is a very thorough flaring kit for those who need to use different adapters for various manners of work. You get a total of 5 adapters here - 3/8, 3/16, 5/16, 1/4, and 1/2 inches. The advantage here is that you can do a whole lot of different applications using these adapters.

No time soon, will you need to venture out and get extra adapters no matter how wide-scale the nature of your work. What adds to the expansive range of uses of this kit is that this flaring kit can be applied to make both single and double flares. Yes, you can do both with one kit.

Flexibility is in the type of elements you use, as well. You will get to use the tool on three different types of elements - aluminum, brass, copper, and also on soft steel brake lines.

The yoke that comes in the package is made with forged steel that has been treated with heat to make sure that they give solid performance through many long years.

Also, due to the strength of the tool and the quality of the attachments included in the kit, this could easily be called the best double flare tool in the market.

Key Features :
  • Packaged in a high-quality, robust case
  • Can be used on the tubing of all different types of elements
  • Intended to be used for all manners of professional projects
  • Comes with all the other attachments required for flaring as well
  • A range of different adapters with different sizes are included in the kit
4

TGR Brake Line Flaring Tool - Double Flares

If you want a quick and easy operation, then this might be the end of your search right here. This line flaring tool is very simple to use, and it provides great satisfaction in terms of ease of use. Flaring is not a very simple task in itself.

You have to maintain your hold on the tools while changing bits and ensuring the right number of turns of the swivel. The sizes of the dies are 3/16, 5/16, ¼, and 3/8. With these 4 dies, you will be able to achieve functionality for many types of uses.

Another great benefit of getting this flaring tool is that you can do single, double, and bubble flares with this kit. Most flare kits in the tool do not go as far as to support bubble flaring, so if you are looking to tap into different styles of tubing, then this is definitely the best tool for you.

Key Features :
  • Very easy to operate
  • Has 4 different types of tubing options
  • You will be able to work with this on a bench vise
  • Can make bubble flares as well as single and double flares
  • Has a T-handle which clamps tightly and keeps tubing secure
5

ABN Auto Double Flaring and Brass Tubing Tool Kit

This is a very versatile and detail specific tool that we have right here - it comes in a family of kit that includes a double flaring brake lines for aluminum, copper, and soft steel brake lines.  You will also get a brass tubing tool kit inside. Two types of flaring that can be done with this tool are single and double.

The swivel is made with alloyed steel and has been layered on top with a coat of chrome to ensure that some of the friction encountered while working is reduced. Too much friction would cause the tubing to chip off, and that would result in indefinite and inaccurate flares. 

Inside the kit, you will find a high-quality steel yoke that has been put to shape through intense heat treatments. The heat makes the construction of the tool all the more solid and gives it durability. You will get a multitude of adapters of the following sizes - 1/4, 3/16, 5/16, 1/2, and 3/8 inches.

Flaring tools of corresponding sizes are also included in the package.

Key Features :
  • Very easy to operate and maintain
  • Can be used for many different types of brake lines
  • Very high-quality tools that will last for many years
  • Comes in good, rigid box case that keeps it all together
  • Reduced friction on the swivel really adds to the comfort of use
How To Choose A Double Flare Tool

Take your time to understand the different factors that go into the making of a good flare tool. We will help you do that by talking about some specific essentials that just have to be taken into account while choosing the best double flare tool for yourself.

Leaks

This is an obvious one - but also the most important. You just can’t have a brake line flaring tool that allows leaks, as that would defeat the purpose. With regard to this, you have to focus on the build quality, the strength, and the durability of the fittings to make sure that your tool is not viable to any form of corrosion.

Compatibility With Your Vehicle

If you are buying a double flare tool for the brake system in your car, then you have to be aware that the tool and the brakes are compatible. Check the pipes and fittings of the brake lines in the car, and buy flare tools that are coherent with the measurements.

Ease of Application

Even the professionals would get bogged down by a double flare kit that is not easy to work with. This task involves a lot of handiwork, so your tool needs to have the least amount of friction in order to ensure that you can work on it with maximum ease.

Good Adapters

These are the most vital parts of the flaring system. If you do not have good adapters in the sizes you need, then the whole kit will just be useless. It’s better to buy a kit that comes with multiple adapters, as they will give you a wider scope of work.

Degrees of Efficiency

If your tool is not efficient, you won’t be able to use it comfortably for long periods of time. The main components of the tool, that are, the metal piece, the metal bar, and the crew, have to individually be high quality while also be in unison with each other to ensure that they produce work effectively.

Price in Relation to Function

Double flaring tools are a bit on the pricier side of the spectrum, but they will also last very long. Generally, these tools can do both single and double flares. Tools that are more costly should also, ideally, be able to make bubble flares.

So, if you are investing in an expensive tool, make sure that it can do different types of flares and is compatible with different materials.

The Benefits of Double Flare Tool

To know this, you need to have a clear understanding of what flare tools are. These tools are used for adapting pipes according to the expansion necessary for different fittings. Pipes need to be connected to each other. In that regard, you have to use a flaring tool to modify the ends of the pipe width-wise.

There are single flare tools in the market too. And they will also come at a cheaper rate. However, a lot remains undone with those. But let’s not go in that direction. We’ll talk about some of the benefits of using a double flare tool, and you will, by extension, be able to tell why these are always more preferable for such work.

More Tenacious Flaring

Double flaring tools usually come in sets that include all the other necessary equipment you need - a yoke, handles, forcing screws, flaring bars, and adapters. They also give a double flare to the edges, which makes the modification even more tenacious.

For More Exact and Specific Flaring

Without a strong modification of the width, you will not be able to work with the pipes in all conditions. The flare is with great exactness. Take the help of a line fitting to mark the specific points where the flaring will be done. 

Stronger against External Threats

Some environmental and pressure factors have to be taken into account when dealing with pipelines. Any change in these factors will cause damage to single flaring. Brake lines with double flaring, on the other hand, will easily be able to withstand these forces and retain their shape.

Greater Permanence in Effect

These allow you to exert a much greater force on the pipes. The pipes stay permanently flared irrespective of the changes in external conditions. And therefore, results are more satisfactory than what you would get with a single flare tool. 

How To Double Flare A Brake Or Fuel Line

How To Double Flare A Brake Or Fuel Line

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the advantage of double flaring?

The pipes and the brake lines have to remain intact against natural factors such as time and pressure. Double flaring is a stronger version of flaring that can withstand these conditions in the long run.

2. How to reduce friction during seals?

You have to apply a very thin layer of oil on the threads of the screws. This will ensure that you can thread in the nuts more easily without causing any sort of damage.

3. How to get rid of loose pipes?

You may clamp up the loose pipes, or just snap them off by using the ring spanner to remove the attached nuts.

4. Do I have to buy any additional attachments if I buy a tool kit?

Most of the necessary equipment comes in the kit. But you might need to buy some oil for lubricating any parts that have a lot of friction.

5. Is it necessary to cut the line before flaring?

Yes, you have to cut the brake line, ensuring that the end is smooth and clean. Otherwise, you won’t be able to crank down on the wheel. 

Final Word

The best double flare tool kit in the market will be the one that comes with a multitude of different sizes of adapters and is made of durable materials. Make sure that all the individual attachments are also compatible and functioning properly before you make the deal.

Best of luck, have fun, flaring!

