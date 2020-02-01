Top 7 Best Cr2 Battery in 2020 – Review & Buying Guide

We rely on batteries more than you can think!

From a remote controller to the milk frothers, flashlights, toys, clocks, even the tiny smoke detectors need a battery to flow the power juice.

Overall, it is almost impossible to imagine a world without batteries. To power up the electronic devices, there are different types of batteries in the market right now. Among those, the CR2 cells are the most common ones.

Unfortunately, not all of the batteries can perform as promised. And it’s your duty to find the best CR2 battery for your devices.

Not confident enough to choose the one by yourself? Don’t worry. We have got that covered for you!

Stay tuned to get a detailed review of expert-recommended products and also the tips to choose a good battery.



Our Best Cr2 Battery in 2020

Who wants to change batteries every day? It’s a complete waste of time, money, and energy. In this section, I’ll introduce you to some high-quality CR2 batteries. Let’s begin.



1. Energizer CR2 Lithium Battery

For those looking for a good CR2 battery, the Energizer CR2 batteries are a good contender.

It’s a great choice for powering our frequently used electronics. Even if you have any high-drain products like portable speakers, CD players, or cameras, you can easily use this Energizer battery to power up these products.

This lithium battery comes with precise energy to keep your products in a working condition for days.

In the case of durability, there’s nothing to say about Energizer. Every battery enthusiast knows how durable these batteries are.

If you have an alkaline battery, this Energizer CR2 battery will last longer than that. Most importantly, the slow self-discharge rate keeps the battery in a working condition for years.

Energizer declares that it can hold power up to 10 years at room temperature. I just fall for this!

Though the temperature matters a little bit while storing it, you shouldn’t think about that while using this CR2 battery. It works fine both in high and low temperatures.

With its wide functionality, you can use this battery as the replacement of few other batteries such as RLCR2-2, CR17355, 046LC, CR15H270, EL1CR2, DLCR2, or KCR2 batteries.

Key Features :

Durable

Powerful

Long battery life

3-volt

Slow self-discharging

2. CR-2 Lithium Battery

Energizer is a leading lithium battery manufacturer in the United States. Because of its high performance and reliability, this brand has already become a trusted one for US citizens.

Recommended by the professionals, this Energizer EL1CRBP-2 is specially designed for photographic devices like pocket pagers, calculators, photography tools, or other devices.

Just like the previous Energizer battery, this EL1CRBP-2 is also durable enough to serve you for several years. Most importantly, it lasts more than alkaline batteries.

Besides that, you can use this battery in any weather condition. It delivers reliability and endurance in both high and low temperature. There’s nothing to worry about your surrounding temperature while using this battery.

However, if you want to store this battery, try to keep it at room temperature. You can store this battery safely at room temperature for up to 10 years! Because of its lower self-discharge rate, it won’t get discharged a lot while storing.

Overall, there’s no doubt that this Energizer EL1CRBP-2 is one of the best CR2 battery for use in electric devices.

Key Features :

Lightweight

Durable

High performance

Good for tech products

Lower self-discharge rate

3. Lithium CR2 3V Batteries

This Lithium CR2 3V battery by AmazonBasics is an excellent choice to power the frequently used electronic devices.

It provides good support to your flashlights, night-vision goggles, rifle scopes, calculators, or other everyday electronic devices.

This cylinder-looking lithium battery lasts for a long time than ordinary alkaline batteries. With an extremely slow self-discharge rate, you can store it for a long time in your house. To get the best results, try to store it at room temperature.

However, the temperature won’t be a big deal while using this battery. You can use this battery both at high and low temperatures.

As the temperature doesn’t affect its life, so you can use your devices for a long time without switching the batteries.

AmazonBasics CR2 Lithium battery comes with an 800 mAh capacity. 800 mAh is enough to support your everyday used tools.

However, there is a single drawback of this cell. It is not rechargeable. Once the battery gets completely drained, you have to buy a new one.

Other than that, this is a decent battery that you can use on your tools.

Key Features :

800 mAh capacity

3 volts

Heavy duty

Robust build

Reliable performance

4. Panasonic CR2 Lithium Battery

Looking for a good disposable battery? Check this out.

Starting in 1918, this brand is renowned worldwide for its quality product. Just like their other products, the Panasonic CR2 battery is also a high performer, durable, and definitely a lightweight tool.

This silver colored Indonesia-made battery comes in 3V nominal voltage. You know, 3V batteries are compatible with most of our household electronic items.

A single packaging of this battery contains four batteries in it. Thus, you can run several products by ordering a single package.

However, if you need only one or two batteries, still it’s a better idea to get a full package.

As it is a non-rechargeable battery, it’s a wise decision to store the spare batteries. The spare batteries will help to continue your work when the battery dies in the middle of your project.

While talking about the spare batteries, you might start thinking about the shelf life of this Panasonic CR2 battery. Well, there’s nothing to worry about this one.

This long-lasting battery comes with 10 years of shelf life. But, you have to store it at room temperature to get the best out of it.

In fact, this battery is compatible with several models, such as CR2R, KCR2, DLCR2, EL1CR2, etc.

With the wide functionality, this Panasonic battery is really a good deal for saving you from any power shortage.

Key Features :

Eco-friendly

Industrial quality

10 years shelf life

Long-lasting

Works in any weather condition

5. Duracell – CR2 3V Ultra Lithium Battery

Duracell is a name of trust among the battery users since 1924. Till then, they kept producing batteries of different varieties and capacities to satisfy their ever-growing customer base.

As the last product of this top 5 CR2 battery list, we will talk about Duracell CR2 Ultra Lithium Battery.

This Duracell 3V battery is a reliable power source, especially for techy products like digital camera, remote controller, portable flashlight, GPS tracker, key fob, child locator, etc.

Once you purchase this long-lasting battery, it stays in excellent working condition until the next 10 years. Thus, you can use this battery whenever you need those.

Its 750 mAh power capacity is suitable enough for running your electronic devices efficiently for a long time.

This Duracell 3V cell is compatible with ELCR2, DLCR2, and CR17355. Because of its wide variety, you can use this single battery on multiple devices.

Besides powering your device, it can also protect that from damaging leaks. It ensures that there is no possibility of damaging your product by using this battery.

With all of these features, I think this is the one you should count on.

Key Features :

High performer

Long-lasting

Can preserve power for 10 years

Keeps your device protected

Equivalent with multiple other models

Things to Consider Before Buying CR2 Battery

As you are seriously searching for a decent CR2 battery for your device, there are few things that you might check before opting to buy one.

Compatibility

Before choosing a battery, at first, you should check whether it is compatible with the device or not.

As most of the CR2 batteries are compatible with several other batteries, that’s why few consumers pay no attention to the compatibility.

But, checking for the compatibility should be your very first concern. If the battery isn’t compatible, it will be nothing but a white elephant.

Lifespan

Though the service-time of a battery depends on your usage time, still a few batteries offer better service than others.

To get an authentic idea about the actual lifespan of a battery, you may read the online reviews or ask a friend who used that particular cell.

Who wants a cell that stops working just after a few months?

Shelf Time

A significant advantage of the CR2 batteries is its longer shelf time. Once you purchase a battery, you can store it for several years. Most of these cells support 10 years of shelf time without losing its juice.

However, you need to store those at room temperature to get a better result.

Authenticity

The battery is the powerhouse of your electronic devices. That’s why you should use an authentic battery to operate your tools smoothly.

Unfortunately, a huge number of counterfeits are available in the market nowadays. So, you should avoid those and buy only the authentic ones. You know, using a faulty cell might damage your product permanently.

If you are confused about choosing the right CR2 battery, you might check our recommended cells above. The experts tested all of these cells and declared our reviewed products as the best ones.

Capacity

Who wants a dead battery in the middle of a project?

To avoid these scenarios, you must use a battery with high capacity. According to my experience, around 800 mAh capacity is good enough for the CR2 batteries.

Because of the slow-discharging rate of the CR2 batteries, you can use a single 800 mAh batteries for years.

Safety

Always try to purchase the battery that has built-in protection against circuit fault or overcharging issue. It keeps you and your device safe from any unwanted incidents.

Further, batteries aren’t toys!

If you have toddlers in your house, keep the batteries away from them. Children are curious by nature. Thus, they might try to swallow your battery, which will result in a great health risk to your infant.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How long does it take to charge two CR2 batteries?

It depends on your charger. On average, a standard charger (60 mA) can charge two CR2 batteries in around 15 hours.

On the other hand, you can reduce the charging period within 2.4 hours by using a Quick charger (300 mA).

Your charger must have a level that includes all of the specifications along with its charging speed.

2. Can I use CR2 lithium batteries in my digital camera?

Most of the entry-level digital cameras support CR2 lithium batteries. To stay on the safe side, check the user manual of your camera before buying a CR2 battery.

3. How long do the CR2 3-volt batteries will last in a film camera?

Generally, the CR2 batteries come with a slow-discharging rate. Thus, it lasts for a long time.

However, the exact time of a battery depends on your usage. If you don’t use the flash, the battery will last for a long time.

In the sleep mode, the CR2 batteries will last for 12 months.

4. What type of equipment uses CR2 batteries?

CR2 batteries are used for wide applications.

The CR2 lithium battery can be used in digital cameras, clocks, flashlights, toys, GPS trackers, remote controllers, etc.

5. How can I dispose of lithium 3-volt batteries?

The batteries are made of sensitive chemicals and heavy metals. These elements can cause a fire in the landfills by leaking chemicals into the ground. That’s why you should recycle your battery properly whenever possible.

To stay on the safe side, you may drop-off these batteries in the battery recycling centers. Even you can submit a battery pick-up request on your local government website.

Whatever you do, ensure that you aren’t exposing the battery chemicals in the open air.

Final Words

There is nothing more aggravating than a dead battery in your electronic appliance. To get continuous battery juice on your device, you must use the best CR2 battery in it.

No matter which battery you’ve chosen for your device, make sure that it is compatible with your device and definitely eco-friendly.

