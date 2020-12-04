A coping saw makes for an incredible addition to any toolbox. You can use it for precise cuts that take your carpentry to the next level. Woodcutting had never been easier than it will be now, using the correct tools for your project.

And we’re here to help you find yours. Read to choose the best coping saw for your project!

Types of Coping Saws

The best coping saws are simple saws that make great additions to any set of woodworking tools. They utilize a thin, U-shaped blade to create exquisite carpentry cuts. The reason why they’re called coping is that they create coped joints. Most saws have a blade that contains 12 to 20 teeth per inch. The maximum thickness of your cut is determined by the depth of your saw’s frame.

Other than the coping saw, there are a few other types of saws that perform similar tasks. Those are:

Fret saw – These may seem strangely shaped in comparison to other saws. However, they closely resemble a coping saw. This is due to their deep frame that measures about 10-20″ in depth. Conversely, the fret saw has a thinner blade compared to a coping saw. This means the blade is prone to braking and needs to be changed often.

– These may seem strangely shaped in comparison to other saws. However, they closely resemble a coping saw. This is due to their deep frame that measures about 10-20″ in depth. Conversely, the fret saw has a thinner blade compared to a coping saw. This means the blade is prone to braking and needs to be changed often. Scroll saw – These saws are electronic or mechanical. They make elegant cuts in wood, metal, plastic, and other materials. They utilize short, thin blades that produce artful and delicate designs. They are perfect for creating decorations, jigsaw puzzles, and other items that require precision. The downside is that a scroll saw is virtually useless for thick cuts. Use it on thin material.

Short Overview of the Best Coping Saws

8 Best Coping Saws on the 2021 Market Reviewed

It’s time to pick the greatest coping saw for your next project! Read below to see which products we recommend.

Specifications:

Length: 6.5 inches

Dimensions: 9.5 x 5 x 1 inches

Weight: 9.6 ounces

For the perfect blend of “affordable” and “effective”, you don’t have to look too far. This OLSON SAW product is the best coping saw on the current market, and it just so happens that it brings you the best bang for your buck.

As most of the best coping saws do, this OLSON SAW product has replaceable saw blades and they can be tensioned at both ends. They can also be turned 360-degrees in order to saw in any direction. This allows for both push and pull strokes.

The handle is made out of sturdy hardwood and is ergonomically shaped. It will keep your hand from slipping as you work through the material of your choice, delivering precise cuts in wood, plastic, and soft metal. The depth of the cut that this coping saw delivers is up to 4-¾ inches, all of it done with its Olson 15 TPI blade.

Pros

Delivers precise cuts on many kinds of materials

Blades can be turned 360-degrees

Push and pull strokes

Cons

Mainly for softer woods

Tension adjustment could use a little improvement

Specifications:

Length: Varies (3-14.4 cm)

Dimensions: 7.9 x 4.7 x 0.4 inches

Weight: 9.6 ounces

This is a coping saw most often used by jewelers. One of its greatest perks comes in the matter of how versatile it is. It’s adjustable for various blade lengths. Those blade lengths cover every possible need you may have, as they start at a mere 3 cm and end with a 14.4 cm blade, which is massive for a coping saw.

This coping saw is used in jewelry making, but also in woodworking, DIY projects, DIY crafts, and more. It’s a heavy-duty coping saw, meaning that it will endure even tougher cuts & continue to provide great value.

Thanks to the attached thumbscrews, you’ll be able to firmly secure the blades onto the frame. Combined with the ergonomic, non-slip handle, this coping saw provides a strong and steady grip that rewards you with the utmost precision in your cuts.

Pros

Perfect for jewelry-making

Can also be used for other hobbies and crafts

Replaceable & adjustable blades — 144 blades included

Cons

Works better on soft materials

The blades may break after extended use

Specifications:

Length: 6 ½ inches

Dimensions: 11.02 x 11.02 x 7.09 inches

Weight: 4.5 ounces

This is a lightweight BAHCO 301 coping saw that is easy to hold on to and maneuver, even during the most intricate, precise, and delicate cuts. On the other hand, it also features a large blade that enables you to get your work done in half the time it would take with a smaller coping saw.

While not the cheapest option of the ones we review in this guide, BAHCO 301 is on the affordable end of the scale. Fortunately, the extra cost is truly showcased in the build quality and the performance of this saw. BAHCO 301 is sturdy, with trustworthy blades that will aid you in all of your projects.

With a nickel-plated steel flame and an orange-lacquered wooden handle, BAHCO 301 is a reliable coping saw that will look nicely in any tool collection, perhaps on a peg board. It also features interchangeable blades that are fitted on retaining pins. These blades are turnable — you can turn them all around 360-degrees.

Pros

Reliable premium build with nickel-plated steel and wooden handle

Blade made out of hardened and tempered carbon steel

The frame holds the thin blade in place securely

Cons

A little pricey

No extra blades

Specifications:

Length: 6-½ inches

Dimensions: 2.6 x 13 x 6.5 inches

Weight: 0.6 lbs

When it comes to working with coping tools, and delicate carpentry in general, precision is the key. That’s one of the reasons why we enjoy this Irwin Tools coping saw — it provides the most ergonomic & comfortable grip on the market, making it the greatest coping saw if you’re looking to make delicate cuts.

The frame in this Irwin Tools coping saw is strong and reliable just as the grip is. It holds tightness in the blade as well as the tension, ensuring that your cuts come out just right. It’s strong and cuts through several types of material with ease. If you use it with a finer tooth blade, you can even use it for tasks such as installing crown molding.

Irwin Tools features a flat-bar frame combined with a high-speed steel blade. In addition to that, it’s equipped with Irwin Tools DuraSteel pins that tighten the blade just right.

Pros

Super-ergonomic triangular ProTouch blade handle

High-speed thin blade

Sturdy pins that can tighten any blade

Cons

Relatively small blade

The blade is not suited for thick cuts

Specifications:

Length: 6-¾ inches

Dimensions: 6.25 x 16 x 1.25″

Weight: 0.6 lbs

Robert Larson is a brand that makes some of the greatest tools in today’s market. With trustworthy credentials and years of experience in the production of sawblades, it manages to deliver high-quality products every time. This is a 360-degree coping saw that is worth every penny.

This Robert Larson 540 2000 coping saw has a considerable blade length, accompanied by a high teeth-per-inch ratio. The teeth of the Robert Larson 540 2000 saw measure at 5-¼”. This produces a cutting depth of 5 inches, allowing you to make shallow or deep cuts, depending on your project.

It’s worth noting that this Robert Larson 540 2000 coping saw features one-side tightening. This means that you can tighten it near the handle, but you don’t have to tighten it on the reverse side. This makes it easy to use and maintain, but you have to make very sure that the saw blades you get are of the correct length.

Pros

Easy to tighten the blade

High teeth-per-inch ratio on the blade

Great cutting depth

Cons

Doesn’t come with extra blades

Slightly higher price than some other models of saw blades

Specifications:

Length: 1.5″

Dimensions: 1.5 x 8.5 x 1 inches

Weight: 0.01 lbs

If you’ve already got your dream coping saw, all you need is a trustworthy blade. The thing with coping saws, and other such carpentry tools, is that the blades are thin and may break over time. That’s why, when you get yourself a coping saw, it’s equally important to buy a pack of coping saw blades to match.

These Olson Saw coping saw blades are 32 TPI blades and will fit most standard-sized coping saws. Each pack contains four blades, which means that even regular woodworkers will have a refill that will last them quite some time.

Made out of hardened and tempered spring or high carbon steel, these were precision-punched to ensure razor-sharp teeth. You can use them to cut non-ferrous metals, such as copper, brass, aluminum, and mild steel. In addition, you can make intricate, precise cuts in wood, plastic, copper, and other soft metals.

Pros

Pack of four replacement saw blades

Fit most coping saws with 360-degree blades

Precision-punched high-carbon steel with 32 saw blade teeth

Cons

The blades are slightly too wide to make small cuts

May not fit every saw blade

Specifications:

Blade Length: 6-1/2″

Dimensions: 6-½ x 13-¼ x 4-¾ inches

Weight: 0.5 lbs

If you want a coping saw that will fulfill your needs in terms of teeth per inch, this coping saw does the job well. It provides 16 points per inch and 15 teeth per inch, ensuring the most efficient cuts will be made.

The handle makes this coping saw very easy to work with. It’s ergonomically designed and it features a cushion grip handle. This greatly increases your comfort as you work, making sure that your hands don’t slip as you make focused cuts in wood. The handle is made out of a mix of plastic and rubber, once again greatly reducing the risk of slipping.

The blade is hardened and tempered in order to provide only the best cuts. Thanks to the great amount of control you have over your woodcutting, you’ll be able to cut patterns and shapes like never before.

Pros

Super-ergonomic and comfortable handle

15 TPI (teeth per inch) and 16 PPI (points per inch)

Tempered steel blade cuts through most materials

Cons

Only comes with one saw blade

The frame is prone to twisting the blade

Specifications:

Blade Length: Adjustable 6″-6-12″

Dimensions: 12.2 x 7.5 x 0.2″

Weight: 0.56 lbs

This is a large coping saw that will accompany you on your DIY projects that require a bit more cutting than just small precision cuts. This is made even easier due to the fact that it has an adjustable blade length. You can shift between 6 inches and 6-½ inches seamlessly, depending on what you are currently doing.

GreatNeck is rust-resistant due to the fully polished plating. Beneath the plating, you will find the heavy-duty blade capable of making flexible, yet strong cuts. The frame is also trustworthy and it provides you with a 360-degree blade. It sits safely on a hardwood handle, made to fit your hand as you work.

The length between the saw blade and the back is measured at almost 6″ — 5-⅞”, to be precise. With a 149mm cutting depth, it’s bound to cut right into any DIY or professional woodworking project.

Pros

Heavy-duty blade with an adjustable blade length

Rust-resistant blade and frame

Elegant finished hardwood handle & 360-degree blade

Cons

Only comes with one blade

Mostly suited for quick jobs

Best Coping Saw: FAQs

You’ve seen a full selection of the greatest coping saw options, but do you feel like you know all there is to know about these exquisite tools? If you’d rather know more before making your choice, check out our handy FAQ section below. We will guide you through all the remaining knowledge on coping tools.

Who Makes the Best Coping Saw?

There are several companies in today’s market that produce high-quality coping saws. On our list of most recommended tools, we’ve only included the best of the best products, manufactured by the greatest companies.

It’s a good idea to buy from manufacturers you trust. Some of the best brands that make coping sawblades are:

Robert Larson

Olson

Bahco

Irwin Tools

There are others, but these make up the biggest share of the market. However, any of the saws you can find on our recommended list are great and will suit your next project perfectly.

What is the Proper Use of a Coping Saw?

A coping saw has many uses and it’s indispensable in woodworking and carpentry. Whether you’re working on a DIY project or you work with wood for a living, coping sawblades make for a great addition to any toolbox. What can a coping saw be used for?

Coping sawblades have a bow-like structure. The teeth of the saw point towards the handle, which means that the saw cuts on the pull stroke. Thanks to this, they can be used to cut intricate external shapes. They also produce interior cut-outs. The most common use of a coping saw is to create coped joints, as opposed to mitre joints.

Coping sawblades have very thin blades. This means that you will have an easy time changing the direction of your cut, which will help you produce gentle curves when you slowly turn the whole frame.

What is the Difference Between a Fret Saw And a Coping Saw?

Fret saws and coping saws have a few similarities, but ultimately, they are two different tools. Which tool wins in a coping saw vs fret saw competition?

Both of these types of saws are used in detailed woodcutting applications. They both find their use in woodworking and carpentry, delivering precise, intricate designs that clearly set them apart from hack saws.

Fret saws and coping saws have, most of all, some major differences in their construction. Frets have a narrow blade and a very deep frame. The blade itself is rather shallow when compared to other products.

A coping saw resembles a bow in its structure. This makes it similar to a fret saw, so a coping saw vs fret saw dilemma is not that big. Both of these saw types have detachable sawblades. This means you can customize them with specific products in order to expand their use past just woodcutting. With the right blade, both a coping saw and a fret saw can cut through wood, ceramic, plastic, or metal. Their blades can be made from carbon steel or tungsten carbide.

These tools are similar in their structure, but fret saws, as the name itself suggests, are better at the fretwork cut than coping saws are.

Can a Coping Saw Cut Hardwood?

Coping saws are normally used for delicate, gentle cuts on relatively thin material. The maximum thickness recommended for a coping saw is between 30 and 40 mm depending on the saw itself and the blade.

The usual materials you can use a coping saw for are:

Hardwood

Plywood

Softwood

MDF

Furniture board

Chipboard

PVC

Plastic

Acrylic

Almunimum

OSB board

Copper

Tin

Thin sheet materials

Ceramics

Hardboard

Polystyrene

And more!

Conclusion

Whether you love DIY or you work with wood for a living, it’s important to not be limited by using the wrong type of tools. Get yourself the best coping saw today and take your woodcutting to the next level!