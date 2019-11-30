10 Best Clay for Sculpting (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

Things to Consider Before Buying Clay for Sculpting

Sculpturing finesse all comes down to the quality of the clay. You can possess the best skills, but without good clay, that skill might fall short of good.

So to be a sculptor, you need to identify the good clays from the bad. It is best to buy them by feeling and inspecting them first-hand.

Here's a look at the essential features to keep in mind before you buy it:

Types of Clay

You can't expect to purchase good clay if you aren't accustomed to the types. But this is where it gets tricky. There's a wide variety of sculpting clays that will confuse even the eyes of a pro.

While terms like ceramic, oil-based, or water-based may confuse you, it is important to remember your objective is to make a sculpture. So, don't let it cloud your mind and look for the best ones that will help you with the type of work you wish to do.

Therefore, learn about the types of clay and their advantages and disadvantages before buying anything.

Softness

Beginners assume right away that the softer the clay, the easier it is to carve. But that perception is incorrect. A dough that's too soft might not retain the shape that you hone.

But being hard is not good either as then you won’t be able to shape it without hurting your hands. Therefore, the right consistency is indispensable for a good clay.

Stretchable and Pliable

A good dough should be able to stretch itself without splitting. Also, it should be pliable so that you can bend it or fold it as you like.

Drying Process

Quick-drying clay is suitable for small projects or kids playing. If you're working on DIY projects or making decorative ornaments and accessories, then you should buy clay that is quick to dry.

But for modeling or sculptures, you should buy wet clay that will be wet till you're finished with your work.

Ease of Use

Sculpturing is the work of your hands. The delicate and subtle changes that your hand makes need to be backed by the clay. So, the clay needs to be easy to work with. If not, you will be straining your fingers unnecessarily.

How to Use Clay for Sculpting?

Sculpting with clay can become easy or hard, depending on the preceding decisions. But if you somehow end up on the wrong side of the door, you might not want to sculpt ever again.

So, follow these steps to be on the right side of the door:

Step 1: Select the Right Type of Clay

There are many types of clay that you can use for sculpting. All the varieties might confuse you. But the decision comes down to a very simple factor. That is, whether you own a kiln or not.

If you don't own one, then you are left with polymer, air-dry, or oven-bake clay options. In accordance with the product we have reviewed, we will be focusing on how to use the clays that don’t require the use of a kiln.

Step 2: Preceding Measures

Before you get all excited to start, there are a few necessary to-dos. First of all, cover the workspace with disposable paper or clothe. So that you can throw it away afterward. Sculpting can get messy, so you don’t want to create a mess.

Secondly, whether you are going to do it yourself or let your kids do it, wear older clothes that you don’t mind throwing away if they get dirty. That way, if you get clay on it, you don’t have to get worked up.

Step 3: Start Sculpting with Smaller Pieces

There is no shortcut to practice. You can take the help of books or videos to decide on what you want to work on.

But don’t take up big projects. Cut the clay into small pieces then start working on them.

Step 4: Practice the Common Techniques

Once you start, we recommend practicing the standard techniques to get the hang of it. Start by practicing with the thumb. Use the traditional pinch technique to create different shapes.

Next, you can create coils as a design to put around the shape you have created. Use a lump of clay and roll it on the hard surface and then coil it to get your desired shape.

Similarly, you can try other common techniques.

Step 5: Let it Dry Then Use Paint

Once you’re satisfied with the form. Let it dry or bake it according to instruction.

Clay art for kids

Types of Sculpting Clay

There are many different types of clays that you can use for sculpting. Here, we will talk about the popular ones so that you easily find the best clay for sculpting:

Oil-Based Clay

They are made using oil, clay, and waxes. Since water isn’t a component here, they don’t dry off easily and can be kept soft for a long time. So it is easy to work with this type.

These are used for making sculptors by animators who need the reference of different poses.

Water-Based Clay

This is water and clay. If you don't keep this kind in sealed boxes, they will dry up and become hardened. However, you can use water to bring them back to their malleable state slowly.

Also, water-based clay is cheap and can be used for different projects.

Polymer Clay

Also known as oven-bake clay. This type will harden when baked in the oven and not otherwise. These usually have a permanent shape after baking. But before baking, they are soft and squishy and can be shaped according to wish.

These are used for different art and crafts modeling. You can also make decorative ornaments and accessories with this.

Air-Dry Clay

You don’t need a kiln or an oven to dry off this clay as it hardens on its own if kept in the open for long enough. The advantage and disadvantage of this type is the same thing. They get hardened on their own.

Because of that, you don’t have to spend additional effort on it. But if you don’t keep them stored, you are likely to waste a lot of dough.

But they have other things going on for them. They come in a variety of colors, and kids love to play with these colorful clays.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is an excellent clay for a beginner sculptor?

For beginners, we recommend air-dry or oven-baked clays as these are among the best sculpting clays. This type can be reused, so it's useful for practicing. Also, they're soft, and you have to exert less effort on them.

2. Can air-dry clay be reused?

It differs from product to product. Most air-dry clay can be reused by applying wet hands to mold them back to their dough form slowly.

3. How to avoid cracks in your sculpture?

Your best bet is buying premium clay. If that is not an option, then you can use water to dampen the cracked areas and use a coat of clay on it. But if you’re using good quality clay, you’re unlikely to end up with cracks.

4. What sort of glue should I use with my clay?

It is safest to use glues that can be baked. If so, then it can firmly hold the pieces together. If baking isn't needed, you can use flexible superglue too.

5. Is clay toxic?

Clay is non-toxic and harmless. But if you aren't convinced, then see if any institution certifies the clay. Most clays usually have a safety certificate.

Final Words

If you don’t have too much expertise on clays, then you will have trouble in finding the best clay for sculpting. But hopefully, after reading this review, the task won't be challenging since we have narrowed down the options for you.

