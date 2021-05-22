10 Best Blood Tracking Lights for Hunting in 2021

Unless you are a professional hunter who goes beyond their normal measures to ensure a successful hunt, you’d probably not know what blood tracking lights are. Since animals are subjected to wildlife and they know how to survive in some of the most extreme conditions, it isn’t surprising that one of the trickiest parts of hunting is tracking down a shot animal, especially if the show isn’t a severe one.

Despite being shot, animals have a heavy fight or flight response and they will try to run to shield themselves from further threats as much as they could. For the hunters who take their chances at night to track down some of the best hunts, you’d know how hard it is to track down these animals to finally get them in your hunt count.

One of the easiest ways of tracking down a wounded animal is to follow the blood drops that they shed along the way. This allows the hunters to track down the animals without any hassle. With the growth of technology, researchers have come out with a gadget that helps with just that. The Blood tracking lights are an amazing way for you to track down the animal’s path and probably get your hands on them in case they couldn’t run for a longer duration.

When you are looking for some of the best options available in the market, chances are that you wouldn’t come across a lot of options, especially when we are tallying quality and effectiveness. That entire aside, our research done has done the hard work for you and sorted through the available products to narrow down the list to the top ones that you wouldn’t regret splurging out on.

10 Best Blood Tracking Lights in 2021 – Reviews

Our primary objective with the article is to bring you a list of products that are accessible, good on the budget, and also well-reviewed by customers who have used them.

Color – Red and black

Light intensity – 600 lumens LEDs

Power settings – 2

On the top of the list of products, we have our bestselling product, the Primos Bloodhunter HD Shadow Free Blood Tracking Light. This one is a staple in every hunter’s kit, beginner or a pro. The sturdy build and superior quality make this an option worth investing in.

The flashlight is powered by the 600 lumens CREE XM LEDs, which are the absolute best materials that you can get in the market, no doubt. The blood tracking light is extremely lightweight and weighs around a pound, which comes in handy.

The best thing about this blood tracking light is that it works on different types of surfaces. Also, it comes with an optical filter that you can use to customize depending on the appearance of the blood in the jungle.

Aside from the basic functions, the tracking light also comes with two different power settings that you can choose from. One is the illumination setting and the other one is an intense HD tracking function for superior functions.

Also, the flat handle design ensures optimal grip with belt straps for seamless carrying. The light does require CR123 batteries for functioning.

Pros Dual settings

Non-slip grip

Detects on multiple surfaces

Lightweight and compact design

Bright light with LEDs Cons A little overpriced

Color – Black

Number of items – pack of 2

Material – Aluminum

Gerber is another popular brand that you can consider buying, especially if you are worried about not spending too much on a flashlight. More than a flashlight, this blood tracking light helps you track down your wounded animal easily.

This compact and lightweight light is made of aluminum and is available in a pack of two, which comes in handy when you are trying to make the most out of the light. The unique feature of this flashlight is the adjustable focus that comes in handy when you are trying to focus on the light around.

Not just for blood, this lights up when focused on any other kinds of bodily fluids too. The game tracker function in this light allows you to track down the faint blood trails in the deepest jungles too.

The flashlight is a perfect accompaniment for the gun, bowhunting, and other kinds of hunting trails that you find yourself subjected to. The device runs on AA batteries, however, they aren’t included in the package.

Pros Lightweight and durable construction

Compact and sturdy design

Adjustable focus

Comes with a game tracker function

Ideal for different hunting Cons Brightness isn’t the best

Color – Black

Lights – LED

Battery – 2600 mAh

The VASTFIRE Deer Hunting Blood Tracking Lights is another high-quality and multipurpose blood tracking light that you can consider investing your coins in. If you know someone who is into hunting, this is the perfect gift for them.

The warranty details for this tracking light are amazing, especially because it is backed with a 1-year warranty on the product and a lifetime warranty on the pressure switch, which comes in handy when you are looking for a replacement.

This versatile flashlight supports three different colored lights with UV support to track down the blood tracks along with the wood without any issues. The different kinds of lights most definitely work for up to 50 yards.

The press switch in this tracking light allows you to easily change the lights without any issues. The clicking sound of the light allows you to keep a check on the changing modes in the light. Also, the 2600 mAh battery lasts for up to 4 hours, especially with 2 AA batteries.

Pros Compact and durable construction

Comes with different colored lights

Ideal warranty details

Easy press switch control

Covers up to 50 yards Cons Battery life isn’t the best

Color – Black and blue

Light modes – 3

Power source – Battery powered

If you are tired of using the handheld tracking lights for blood in the woods, the Gai Gai Mall Store Blood tracking light is a good alternative for you to check out. This comes with a headband that allows you to track down the light without any issues.

The light’s LED spectrum is specifically designed and optimized to enhance the overall visibility in the darker spaces. So, if you are tired of not being able to track down the wounded animals, this is likely one of the best ones around.

The three different light modes with the ultra-bright LED come with the staple zoom function that allows you to adjust the focus on the light depending on your needs. The blue headband comes with an adjustable strap that you can make depending on your needs.

Also, the tracking light is water-resistant, which means that you wouldn’t have to complain about wearing it out during rainy days. The device also runs on 3 AAA batteries for long-lasting usage without any complaints.

Pros Compact and lightweight design

Adjustable focus

Comes with a zoom function

Water-resistant

Adjustable strap for the head Cons Colored lights don’t work the best

Material – Aluminum

Color – Black

Lights – LED

The Rayovac Sportsman Blood Tracking Flashlight is one of the most underrated blood tracking flashlights, even though it is one of the best products around. Although the product does look like plastic on the exterior, it is made of anodized aluminum.

The overall design and construction of this blood tracking flashlight are quite compact and are water-resistant as well. Also, the flashlight comes with a separate holster that allows you to carry it around without any issues.

One unique feature of this flashlight is that it comes with three different modes with different colored lights for separate night vision, blood tracking, and the standard tracking mode. Also, since the product is made with the best quality material, it is impact resistant up to 7 feet, which is impressive too.

Pros Compact and durable construction

Comes in three different modes

Impact-resistant up to 7 feet

Comes with a holster for easy carrying

Anodized aluminium Cons Brightness isn’t adjustable

Color – Black

Material – Aluminum

Lights – 3 changeable modes

The WINDFIRE Red Green Hunting Lights Blood Tracking Light is another quintessential addition to your hunting kit that you wouldn’t regret splurging out on. Unlike the other options, this one stands out because of its quality and construction.

The aluminum construction of this blood tracking light is not just durable but extremely lightweight as well. Also, these integrated CREE LED lights to come in three different color variants with a UV light setting with three interchangeable colors, including red, green, and UV.

This tactical portable LED flashlight works amazingly, all thanks to the integrated CREE LED lights. Also, this is a multipurpose tracking light that you can use for not just hunting or for other kinds of requirements.

The flashlight is designed with aviation-grade aluminum construction, which is not just durable but extremely good-quality and lightweight. It is a waterproof product, which means that you can take it out on rough rainy days.

Pros Aviation-grade aluminum material

Integrated with CREE LED lights

Multipurpose tracking light

Lightweight and easy to carry around

Waterproof material Cons Quite pricey

Color – Black

Light modes – 4

Power source – Battery powered

Another popular blood tracking flashlight that you can consider investing your money in is the iProtec Night Commander Blood Tracker Flashlight. This one is unlike anything else, especially thanks to the quality of the product.

This blood tracking flashlight is integrated with four different light modes with 250 spot lumens and other colored lumens for comfortable tracking around the deeper ends of the jungle. This multipurpose tracker flashlight can be used for tracking and hunting both.

This dimmable white spotlight is integrated with 250 different lumens of light for comfortable light and tracking. The design of this flashlight is easy to handle, especially because the head twists at a right angle for smoother movement.

The side of this blood tracker flashlight comes with a steel clip that you can attach to the side of your pocket or belt for easy carrying and a comfortable user experience. Also, the bundle comes with four AAA batteries to power the flashlight.

Pros Compact and sturdy construction

Supports four light modes

Integrated with bright 250 lumens LED light

Lightweight construction

Easy to carry around Cons Battery life isn’t the best

Color – Black

Battery life – 5 hours

Material – Aluminum

Coming to another popular blood tracking light, we have the BESTSUN Blood Tracker Light. This one is another budget-friendly option that you can blindly consider splurging out on. The light supports multiple light settings for different kinds of functions.

The single-lens design comes in pretty handy, especially with the different kinds of LED light settings. Also, the battery life in this tracking light is one of the best and easily lasts for up to 5 hours without any complaints.

The integrated 2000 lumens in the tracking light supports different kinds of color settings, including red, blue, and even UV for tracking down the blood trails and marks. The best thing about this tracking light is the fact that it comes with a separate carrying case.

Also, the lightweight aluminum construction makes it rust-resistant and waterproof, especially when you are out and about hunting in rough weather conditions. This is one of the few blood tracking lights that is rechargeable and doesn’t run on batteries.

Pros Lightweight aluminum construction

Comes with multiple light settings

Integrated with 2000 lumens

Available in multiple light settings

Waterproof material Cons The battery doesn’t last as long as mentioned

Color – Camo

Material – Plastic

Battery life – 5 hours

Designed especially for the police and security professionals, the Police Security Trac Tact Bright Blood Tracker is another popular and high-quality blood tracking light that you can use for your hunting expedition.

The camo print on the plastic casing of this blood tracker is one of a kind, something that you wouldn’t necessarily regret splurging out on. The light is integrated with 280 CREE LED lumen lights for enhanced brightness.

This tracking light comes with a unique soft switch technology that allows you to switch between high, low, and SOS modes, depending on what you need in the surroundings at that moment. The night vision feature comes in pretty handy, especially when you are stuck in the deeper portions of the wood.

One of the best things about this blood tracking function is that it comes with two AA batteries that can last for up to 3 hours when in use and lasts up to 5 hours when running on the energy-saving mode.

Pros Durable plastic construction

Lightweight and waterproof

Integrated with soft switch technology

Enhanced brightness

Comes with night vision Cons Battery life is not the best

Color – Camo

Number of lights – 3

Material – Aluminum

Last on the list of products is the iProtec Night Commander Blood Tracker Light. Although we have mentioned another blood tracking light from iProtec, it is worth mentioning again in the list. However, this one is unlike anything else.

This blood tracking light is meticulously designed and is quite compact, thanks to the aluminum construction. Also, the product is quite easy to handle, especially if you are a complete beginner with hunting.

This is a 4-in-1 LED light that features a dimmable lumen spotlight with three different colored lights, including blue, red, and UV light. Also, these dimmable lights can both cover light distance and run time without any complications.

The unique design of this blood tracking light allows you to turn the head of the flashlight with a simple twist. Also, the anodized aircraft-grade aluminum makes this one of the best available options for you to invest your coins in.

Pros Compact design

Four in one design

Dimmable functions

Made with aircraft-grade aluminum

Comes with a twistable head Cons Brightness isn’t the best

Buying Guide

With the basic list of the products of the blood tracking flashlight out of the way, the next thing that we need to focus on is the buying guide. This is one of the factors that will eventually make a difference in the long run. Knowing about the factors of consideration before purchase makes it easier for you to make the final purchase without any complications.

Following are some of the best factors that you need to consider before buying a blood tracking light.

1. Accessibility

With a blood tracking light, you need to invest in an option that is accessible not just during the daytime but comes with night vision function. This will allow you to track the blood tracks especially during the night when there’s darkness around and you can’t keep track of the animal that you have likely wounded.

2. Construction

Aside from the night vision function, you also need to keep an eye out for the blood tracking flashlight that comes with durable construction. Aluminum is the most common option, especially since it is a lot more lightweight and compact yet sturdy and durable. So, while choosing a blood tracking light, keep a check on the construction and material of this product.

3. Light range

The last thing you need is a flashlight that doesn’t cover a good light range. So, when coming to making the final purchase, we’d recommend that you opt for the ones that come with a long light range, especially if you have a habit of hunting in longer ranges. With the light range, you also need to keep a check on the battery life of the tracking light. This is crucial to check; especially if you don’t want to be stuck with a tracking light that doesn’t last for long, you will eventually end up regretting buying it.

4. Price range

Not every blood tracking light is going to be available for cheap. While there are a few select options that are affordable, there are also a few other options that can be a little pricey than some of the other standard options. However, we’d recommend you select the best blood tracking light based on the features and not the price range. This ensures that you get your hands on nothing but the best product despite the price range.

5. Reviews

If this is your first time buying blood tracking light for your hunting expeditions, you will want to check out the reviews. This helps get a better understanding of the kind of product it is and whether it is even worth the investment in real-time. Especially for beginners, this one does work like magic.

FAQs

1. What color light is ideal for blood tracking?

If you haven’t gone out hunting a lot and you don’t have a lot of experience using blood tracking flashlights, you might not know this. But red and blue lights are considered the best when it comes to blood tracking, especially during the night time.

2. Are blood tracking lights worth it?

Yes, very much so. Despite you not using a blood tracking light, you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the fact that the blood tracking lights are perfect if you don’t necessarily want to go around disappointed with your hunt.

3. What does blood look like under UV light?

Under UV light, the blood appears as fluorescent lighting, so you can most likely watch them in spots, even if someone has washed it away.

Conclusion

With so many different kinds of blood tracking flashlights in the market, choosing just one can become a hassle. Don’t worry though because we have managed to sort out some of the best options for you along with every possible guide that you need to know before buying these kinds of the flashlight. If this is the first time you buy a tracking flashlight, consult with someone who has good knowledge about the same, especially a professional hunter. Aside from that, you can always refer to buying guides to get a better understanding of the kinds of factors that you need to look out for.