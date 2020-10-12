You may not know this yet, but the days of gas-powered saws are slowly at an end. They still have their uses, that’s not up for debate, but many people are choosing a different option now. What would that be? Battery powered chainsaws!

These cordless devices represent the latest generation of chainsaws. Just a few short years ago, you might have thought that it’d be impossible to produce a battery-powered chainsaw that is actually good. You wouldn’t have been wrong. It’s only in recent years that technology has taken such a huge leap and closed the gap between corded and cordless chainsaws.

Going cordless gives you a whole lot of freedom at no loss to performance, so why wouldn’t you want to try the best battery chainsaw? The only issue lies in finding one that suits your needs, and we’re here to help with that. Keep reading to pick up the best battery chainsaw of 2020.

Are battery-powered chain saws good?

A common question future users tend to ask themselves is: “are these battery-powered chainsaws even good”. If this is you, we don’t blame you. It still seems like a novelty and in fact, many brands don’t pull it off. This is why it’s good to do your research before settling on a model of your choice.

The truth is, when manufactured correctly, battery-powered chainsaws are powerful tools that offer far more freedom than their corded counterparts. What are some of the benefits of the best chainsaw?

Battery life

If this is something you were worried about, you don’t have to be. Whether you need a saw for home DIY projects or for your job, you’ll be satisfied with the run time of your chain saw. These days, battery chainsaws are decked out with lithium-ion batteries that hold for much longer than before.

Hassle-free

Gas chainsaws require you to mix gasoline, deal with the power cord, and in general, put up with a whole lot of hassle. Cordless chainsaws, on the other hand, don’t need anything from you than to make sure that the battery is charged.

Noise levels

It’s a well-known fact that cordless chainsaws are quieter than their gas-powered counterparts. They have a similar noise level to corded electric chainsaws, which is completely acceptable when you wear hearing protection. Another benefit is the fact that unlike gas chainsaws, a battery-powered saw will not make noise all the time. It’s only noisy when it’s currently in use.

Price

Once you own your cordless chain saw, you will find it cheaper to run than your old gasoline saw. The reason is simple — you don’t have to buy extra gasoline to recharge it. The maintenance costs are also usually lowered, as lithium-ion batteries are durable and tend to hold for years.

Pollution

Without the use of gasoline, there are no fuel emissions for you to concern yourself with. This is great for the health of yourself and your loved ones. It also limits your environmental footprint on the planet.

10 Best Battery Chainsaws

As you can see, there are many benefits to owning the best battery-powered chainsaw. All that remains is to check out some fantastic ones!

Greenworks G-MAX Cordless Chainsaw

This is a powerful chainsaw that does just as well as a corded one would. It was made with a great deal of care, thanks to which it offers a longer run-time, more torque, and an abundance of power. Some might even call it the best cordless chainsaw out there.

The brushless motor found in this chainsaw is capable of producing up to 30% more torque and power. This directly affects your cutting performance — in a good way. At the same time, the design lends itself to lowering the vibration levels by up to 70%. You’ll be more comfortable & deliver precise cuts with this tool.

One thing you may not know about cordless chainsaw variants is that they are versatile and compatible with other tools. The lithium-ion batteries found within them can be removed and used with other devices, such as a lawnmower. The Greenworks G-MAX 40V lithium-ion system can be applied to a wide range of compatible tools.

For your safety, there’s an added chain brake and a low kickback chain. Additionally, the electronic chain brake prevents accidental kickbacks & keeps you safe. Greenworks has a saw pitch of 0.375″ and is capable of delivering up to 100 cuts on a single charge.

Worx WG322 20V Cordless Battery-Powered Chainsaw

This battery-powered chainsaw delivers impressive performance while cutting down the hassle to an absolute minimum. With features such as automatic chain tensioning, auto-chain lubrication, and a powerful, multi-use battery, it truly excels. Worx just might be the best battery chainsaw on the market.

First of all, this chainsaws battery is highly versatile. Worx uses the same battery for all of their devices: the Worx PowerShare. This technology ensures that the same battery will power 20V and 40V tools efficiently and safely. The battery itself is a reliable & long-lasting lithium-ion. It delivers superb performance without making you change the fuel as a gas-powered chainsaw would.

Worx serves you with some of the fastest and cleanest cuts of all chainsaws. It’s quick and efficient while remaining safe to use. The automatic chain tensioning feature adapts to what you’re doing and saves you time. You won’t have to adjust the bar and chain by yourself.

The same is true for bar and chain lubrication. Not only are the cuts smooth and easy, but the durability of the chain saw is greatly extended. The bar and chain receive bar oil automatically.. All you have to do is keep an eye on the bar oil levels and add more when needed.

DEWALT 20V Chainsaw Kit

Do you want a reliable battery chainsaw that has a low kickback? Would it help if it was also lightweight & easy to carry? If you said yes, DEWALT is a fantastic pick for you. Combining efficiency, power, and portability in one device, it might be the best battery chainsaw right now.

Like many other such devices, DEWALT also utilizes its batteries across all tools. As such, the 20V battery found in this best cordless chainsaw can also be used in other tools, even if they require a 40V battery.

As mentioned, this battery chainsaw is very lightweight. It weighs a mere 8.8 pounds. If you’re dealing with a job or a DIY project that requires you to carry your saw around, you’ll be grateful for this. You’re also bound to love the low, 12″ kickback Oregon bar and chain. This feature lets you use the saw for construction purposes and outdoor cutting applications.

The chain speed is impressive, measuring at 25.2 feet per second. Moreover, DEWALT lubricates the chain without your help & tells you when it’s time to add more oil. You can use this chainsaw for pruning trees if you use vegetable oil.

Husqvarna 14″ Cordless Battery-Powered Chainsaw

We’re sure that if you’re on the market for a new cordless chainsaw, you must have heard of Husqvarna. Purchasing from such a well-known & established brand is a wise choice. If anyone knows how to make the best battery chainsaw, it’s Husqvarna.

This chainsaw is relatively small. It’s definitely portable and easy enough to maneuver. You can use it to prune branches, prune trees, and feel small trees. You can also use it for your own DIY projects, such as furniture making.

It’s powered by a strong 40-Volt battery. The battery itself is compatible with all the other 40-Volt Husqvarna cordless devices. This means that if you commit yourself to the brand, you won’t need to buy extra batteries.

The control panel on this chainsaw is highly intuitive. You can use it to save your mode as well as switch between different power levels. Add to that an automatic chain oiler, and you will find Husqvarna super-easy to use.

BLACK+DECKER 40V Max Cordless Battery-Powered Chainsaw

BLACK+DECKER is yet another company in the chainsaw hall of fame. If you want something powered by a super-strong battery, you’ll consider this the best battery chainsaw out there.

With its 40V lithium-ion battery, this tool provides a lot of use prior to recharging. While it’s hard to measure the exact uptime of the battery (it only runs when you’re cutting, after all), it is quite remarkable. You can expect over 60 4×4 pine lumber cuts per one charge.

This battery chainsaw has a 12″ premium bar and an auto-oil chain. It will automatically add oil to the chain when it’s time, saving you a whole lot of hassle. The chain is also adjustable. Without any extra tools, it adjusts itself to the correct tension, depending on your current project.

If you tend to move around a lot when cutting, you’ll find great use in the full wrap-around handle. It lets you easily switch the cutting orientation into something that suits you more.

Litheli 40V Cordless Chainsaw With Brushless Motor

This stylish chainsaw looks as futuristic as it really is. It offers everything you might need in a battery-operated chainsaw. It also saves you time & a lot of elbow grease as it speeds up your tasks for you.

First of all, it does most of the boring work for you. It’s equipped with two labor-saving automatic systems. The tool-free tension knob easily adjusts the chain tension without the use of extra tools. Instead, the chain is instantly tightened to match your current task. Similarly, this chainsaw has an automatic oiler. It will oil the rod and chain without your prompt.

It’s not the lightest battery-powered chainsaw out there. It weighs 17.25 lbs. On the other hand, it’s very ergonomic. This allows the weight of the tool to be evenly distributed as you carry it. It sports a two-handle and wood-toothed design that makes it easy to both maneuver and transport.

Litheli provides you with a 14″ Oregon double protection steel and chain. The chain itself sports 52 chain drive links and a ⅜” pitch. This, in turn, makes it easy for you to cut even precise projects without much effort.

EGO Power+ CS1400 Cordless Chainsaw

If you’re after the most powerful & best cordless chainsaw out there, this model should definitely be on your radar. It has an impressive RPM, a very strong battery, and a great chain.

To begin with, we must tell you that this chainsaw does not come with a battery and/or charger. However, if you don’t mind the extra expense of buying them yourself, we’re sure you won’t regret it. The battery intended for use with this chainsaw is unmistakably strong. You should pick up a 56-Volt lithium-ion battery for EGO Power+. As a result, it will have the best battery life imaginable.

The brushless motor built into this chainsaw is highly efficient, and most of all, powerful. It runs at 6300 RPM, which is a great result for a cordless tool. It’s accompanied by a 14″ Oregon bar and chain.

The chain features a kickback brake. This keeps you — and your tool — 100% safe. One downside — there’s no auto-tensioning in EGO Power+, which is a shame. However, you can adjust the chain tension by yourself using the knob on the tool.

Worx WG320 JawSaw Electric Chainsaw

If safety is one of your main concerns, this is the best battery chainsaw for you. Its design makes it one of the safest, if not the safest, options available on the current market.

At first glance, you will see why it is called “Jaw Saw”. The design is unique and unlike anything most of us have seen before. The blade of this battery-powered chainsaw is truly shaped like a set of razor-sharp jaws. Other than looking snazzy, it means that the security levels here are much higher than in a traditional saw. The chain is fully encased in a protective guard and when not used, the blade retracts back into the case.

The protective guard allows you to cut directly into the ground. Other, fully-open chainsaws do not allow for that — the danger is much too high. You can treat this as your go-to for extra-risky tasks.

To top it all off, this chainsaw is remarkably light. It weighs a mere 7.1 lbs and can be used overhead to cut taller branches. Again, if not for the unusual design, this would not have been possible.

BLACK+DECKER Cordless Chainsaw with Lithium Battery

While most chainsaws feature highly compatible batteries, they are not all sold with the battery included. This is one of the best things about this tool. For the price of one, you get an amazing battery chainsaw and a multi-use 20 Volt Lithium-ion battery.

BLACK+DECKER utilizes the same technology most other brands do. Once you own one of their batteries, you can use it across all of their lithium-ion cordless tools. Instead of spending money over and over on the same thing, you’ll get to enjoy the battery from your chainsaw for a number of purposes.

As for the saw itself, it’s a rather compact model. With a 10″ premium Oregon bar and chain and a low kickback, this chainsaw can be used for smaller branches, shrubbery, and more. On the other hand, if you’re feeling adventurous, it is possible to tackle an 11″ tree with this tool. Moreover, the tension in the chain is adjusted automatically without any extra effort on your part.

This chainsaw is quite effortless to use. On 20-minute operating battery life, you may feel like you won’t get much done, but it’s not true. It slices through trees and logs like butter, so you’ll prepare all the wood you need before it’s time to recharge.

Anker Roav Cordless Battery Chainsaw

Do you have a number of projects you like to work on as opposed to just one or two tasks? If the answer is yes, you need a versatile chainsaw. Anker Roav presents a cordless option that can be used for cutting almost anything. In terms of compatibility, this is the best battery chainsaw.

Some of the tasks you can use this chainsaw for include: cutting through small trees, cutting branches, trimming bushes and shrubbery, construction woods, and more. It covers most reasons you might want a chainsaw.

The lithium battery found in this saw is removable, reliable, and strong. Anker Roav promises that you’ll be able to get around 148 cuts per charge. This actually proves to be true. As a result, the 30 minutes of continuous power that this battery provides can stretch to many hours.

Anker Roav has a brushless motor that never fails to deliver in terms of speed and torque. You’ll get your jobs done quickly, effortlessly, and flawlessly.

FAQ

As battery chainsaws are still quite new, it’s no wonder if your head is still swimming with questions. We’re here to clear it all up for you in our FAQ section.

Are Stihl battery chainsaws any good?

Stihl battery saws were the first really successful battery chainsaws on the market. They were the first to manufacture a chainsaw that could rival a gas-powered saw on every level. It’s no wonder that even years later, they remain one of the most popular brands for the best battery chainsaws.

In short: yes, they’re good. You can’t go wrong if you get one.

How long does a chainsaw battery last?

Most of the best battery chainsaws last anywhere between 30 and 60 minutes on a single charge. However, don’t be fooled — you can get a lot more work done on that than it might first seem. You won’t keep the saw turned on throughout the full 30-60 minute duration, so the actual uptime is closer to a few hours.

What is the best battery powered pole saw?

A pole saw, just like a chainsaw, has lots of uses and it can truly come in handy. Getting a battery-powered one is a strong choice. If you want the best battery powered pole saw, check out the WORX WG323.

Conclusion

Times change, and so must we, at least occasionally. It’s fortunate that this type of change is only ever positive. Upgrading from old, outdated technology to the ways of the future is a huge step-up. Whether you’re a professional or a DIY hobbyist, we’re sure you’d enjoy the switch from a corded to a cordless chainsaw.

Give yourself the working comfort & reliability you deserve and get the best battery chainsaw out there. You’ll be surprised by the difference it makes!