10 Best Anti Seize (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

Be it a bolt or flange, iron, or aluminum; wherever you have a clamped structure, you will need to protect it from degrading processes such as corrosion. To meet that end, you will want to choose the best anti seize for yourself so as to protect your possessions from such damage.
It is either that or replacing them entirely, which is, of course far more money consuming. In this review, we will be listing the finest of the anti seize products out there today and help you choose the one that best suits your needs.
In addition, we will also explain some of the key factors you should consider before buying and answer some FAQs related to anti seize products.
We have chosen our shortlisted products according to the range of metals they can be applied to, ease of disassembly of parts after the product is applied, the kind of protection it offers, range of parts it can be applied to, and others.
Right at the top of our list is this ever-reliable anti seize lubricant from Permatex. There are several factors that make it one of the best, if not the best anti seize available today. The product is subjected to rigorous refinement and can be used on graphite, aluminium, and copper.
It is particularly suitable if you want to disassemble the parts, especially parts that can face high levels of heat due to their action.
This product can cover a wide range of temperatures (-80°F to 1600°F) and is also very useful for assembling parts. In the case of the latter, it can help prevent corrosion or galling.
As expected of one of the finest products out there, it can be used for a variety of parts.
The anti seize can be used for spark plugs, exhaust head bolts, and brake assemblies; thanks to its capacity to function at high temperatures. It’s also great for U-bolts, hinges, sprockets, rollers, and more.
Its use reduces the amount of torque needed to work on the bolts, lowering the risk of breaks. It is also suitable for helping thread steel into aluminum, such as spark plugs into an aluminum head.
The aluminum composition also means that it does not stick to surfaces and comes off easily.
Coming next on our list, is yet another Permatex product. This lubricant is made of a highly refined mix of aluminum, copper, and graphite. The product can be used on most kinds of metals, such as brass, stainless steel, or others, or in fact other surfaces such as silicon.
The ideal anti seize also needs to be a good conductor. This product’s composition ensures it is, in fact, an excellent conductor. Its functions include protection against corrosion, galling, and salt. It is resistant to moisture, making it suitable for use on machines that are used in water.
This is especially useful for the components that will get submerged in water and will be subject to harsh maritime conditions. The temperature range is slightly narrower at -60F to 1600F.
It does, however, harden and thus does not evaporate at high temperatures. The grease-based formula ensures it is suitable for high load applications such as moving parts of vehicles.
That said, it is advised to use the product limitedly on the slower moving parts. The anti seize is especially useful when it comes to the disassembly of these parts.
Specific examples of parts on which it can be used include spark plugs, cylinder head bolts, exhaust bolts, tire valves, upstream oxygen sensors, printer nozzles, etc. it's making a comparatively cheaper option from many of the other competing products.
Third in our rankings is this copper anti seize lubricant, also from Permatex. Much like our number 1, this one too has several features that make it one of the best options you can get your hands on.
Its main constituent is copper, and its functions include stopping corrosion and galling, especially when the parts build up a lot of heat. That provides electrical conductivity to the area where it is applied and is additionally modified with chemical agents that help prevent rusting.
Any good anti seize must also have a wide temperature range. This one has a range of -30F all the way to 1800F. Examples of parts where it can be applied include spark plugs, thermostat bolts, oxygen sensors, knock sensors, fuel filter parts, aluminum exhaust manifold bolts, and many others.
Compared to a lot of products, this can last for a longer period of time, usually in the range of years. It also comes with its own brush that makes application easier. One thing to keep in mind is that it is a petroleum-based product, so might not be suitable for some surfaces.
The temperature resistance also means that it can sometimes be used for purposes that were not originally intended. For example, if you need to lubricate parts of your wooden stove, then this can be the thing for you.
Fourth on the list is yet another lubricant from Permatex. Similar to the previous entry, this one also comprises of a refined combination of aluminium, copper, and graphite.
Once more, other kinds of surfaces, ranging from steel to non-metallic ones such as silicon, can be treated using this lubricant. The mixture is a good conductor and is suitable for parts that require this particular characteristic from any anti seize is used on them.
The product offers similar protection against corrosion, galling, salt, and moisture. Maritime use is one of its main applications. The material is not sticky and hence is easy to use and remove if need be. Something that also makes it safer to handle.
The temperature range is once more -60F to 1600F. It offers a similar function of hardening and hence not evaporating at high temperatures.
Again, the composition is a grease-based one, which is ideal for slow-moving vehicle parts. Lastly it is also very useful for the disassembly of parts. Examples of use are also identical to the previous product on this list; spark plugs, cylinder head bolts, etc.
Next up is this copper lubricant from Tribology/Tech-Lube. As the name implies, it comprises of a copper and graphite mix. Versatility is key when it comes to picking the best anti seize. This particular blend offers just that. It is micro-fine and suitable for all kinds of metals.
As with other anti seize products, it protects against rust and corrosion. Beyond that, however, there are some additional utilities on offer that make it a worthy inclusion on our list.
This is a silicon-based lube compared to the petroleum-based lubes that are otherwise available and used. It has highly desirable plating properties that help with getting rid of welding on the metallic surfaces of machine parts.
The lubricant is designed to minimize friction, and its action is extended over a long period of time and is very useful for assembling and disassembling parts. Finally, it comes with its own brush that can be used by the consumer for applying the anti seize.
The brush itself is also modified with an extended structure that allows for better dispensing of the product onto the metal surface. The container is enlarged, with a wide opening and dipper, allowing for easier access to the lubricant inside.
The type of parts it can be used for includes bicycle fasteners, door seals, tire valves, window tracks of vehicles, and many others.
For our next pick, we have this copper based product from Loctite.
As the name suggests, it is a mix comprising mainly of copper with smaller amounts of grease to act as a binding agent and has a temperature range of -30F to 1800F, making it suitable for use on parts that are subject to high temperatures.
The primary functions are to protect various parts from corrosion, galling, rusting and seizing. The type of surfaces it can be applied to include plastic, brass, stainless steel, and of course, most kinds of metals.
It is resistant to high temperatures and aids in the assembling and disassembling of parts.
The reported shelf life is very long. A part-time mechanic, for example, could be using one 8 ounce bottle for several years. It is also suitable for use on wooden surfaces such as stove handles.
This product also comes with its own brush, meaning you won’t have to get extra utilities to help apply the anti seize on your parts.
it's a little expensive, placing it at a somewhat more expensive category than some of the other entries in this list. However, it is often a case of you get what you pay for, and anti seize are no different.
Permatex is back as our next. This time it is for this nickel based lubricant. As obvious from its description, this is primarily a nickel mix and is designed to do all the jobs you would expect from your anti seize; prevent galling and seizing.
The lubricant is suitable for use on surfaces made of titanium, and nickel alloys. And it is especially useful for surfaces where copper lubricants are not suitable.
Its most important feature, and perhaps what makes it one of the best products on the market, however, is its temperature resistance. It can function at up to 2400F, one of the highest in this list. Making it very useful for machine parts that get extremely hot.
Examples of parts where it can be used include tailpipe assemblies, exhaust manifold bolts, muffler clamps, oxygen sensors, brakes and mounts, and exhaust system bolts.
You are advised to be careful when using it on parts that may be sensitive to nickel, such as combustion chambers of spark plugs. It is relatively long-lasting, with one container usually lasting several years for an average user.
The container comes fully to the brim, so it is wise to scrape from the inside of the neck when extracting anti seize for use.
We are into our final three now and coming in at number eight is this copper anti seize from 3M, a company known for creating some of the best products on the market today.
The mix is primarily copper and it can be used for assembling and disassembling parts, protect metallic parts from corrosion; thanks to its lubricating action, and is functional at high temperatures.
Regarding the temperature range, it can work at up to 1800F, which is up there with the finest options on the market. Owing to its copper composition, it does not form a gum like texture after being applied and is not prone to drying up.
It helps guard against galvanic corrosion that can result from contact with foreign metals.
As far as applications go, this product is especially designed for use on tight fitting parts. These parts on which it can be used include wheel studs, caliper guide pins, disk brake calipers, the threads of fasteners, spark plug wire terminals, bulb bases, seat tracks, and many more.
The cap also has a built-in brush that can be used for extracting and applying the anti seize. Its brush is bent at the bristle end, a modification designed to aid the user when the can becomes more and more empty. Each container can last multiple years for a regular user.
For our penultimate entry, we have this anti seize compound from Park Tool. Coming in the form of a tube, this one is designed to be used on titanium, aluminum, and steel surfaces. One of its main function is to protect metal parts from rusting and corrosion, as is customary for any anti seize.
This particular item can also be used for sealing said parts so as to protect them from damage due to extreme conditions that they may be exposed to during the course of use.
Another of its highlighted features is that it can be used to lower the amount of friction experienced in threaded and press-fit connections. It does not leave any distinctive smell and should be used in moderate amounts, so as to stop the excess amounts from building up.
It isn’t a grease-based compound and hence is closer to thread lock, protects against water entry, lowers the amount of creaking, and is overall far less sticky. The types of parts it can be applied to include pedal threads, chainrings, bottom brackets, limit screws, cone nuts, axles, axle nuts, and many others.
Given the cost, you will be paying more for a given amount of this product, compared to some of the others we have reviewed here. However, quality wise, it certainly warrants its spot here.
Finally, rounding off our list is this thread lubricant from Verachem. Like the previous entry, this one also comes in the form of a tube and is a semi synthetic grease based lube.
It is designed to work at high temperatures, and one of its main functions is to protect parts that are subject to highly pressurized conditions. The mix is mainly comprised of copper.
This product contains the copper in the form of micro-fine flakes and is additionally modified with chemical agents that serve as inhibitors of rust and corrosion. Like most of the other products on the market, it also serves the basic functions of preventing galling, sticking, and seizing.
This one can be used in the assembly and disassembly of various parts and is non-flammable. The latter means it is suitable to apply to automobile parts that may contain flammable fluids. It also offers good electrical conductivity.
As for temperature range, it is 2000F, which is standard for copper-based anti seize products. It is recommended to use this in small amounts. Ideally, apply using an art brush in order to avoid using excess amounts. The types of parts you can use this on include brakes, spark plugs, etc.