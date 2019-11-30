10 Best Anti Seize (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

How To Choose The Anti Seize

Before you decide on which is the best anti seize product for you, there are a few things you should be considering so as to ensure you get the product best suited to your machine and its needs. The following are a few of the most important factors you need to be looking;

Suitability

The first one is fairly obvious. It is absolutely vital you ensure the product you choose is suitable for the part you will be applying it to.

For example, certain parts such as combustion chambers of spark plugs are not suitable for nickel-based anti seize. Then there are others that are not right for copper-based mixes.

It is wise to check the product specifications of the anti seize in question so as to ensure it is the right one for your machine.

Temperature and Pressure Conditions

These products are often tailored to the kind of conditions a particular machine will be subjected to, as was mentioned for several of the products we reviewed. For parts that are exposed to very high temperatures, it is essential you select an item that can function at such heat.

Nickel-based anti seize products are often resistant to higher temperatures compared to, let’s say, aluminum or copper-based products.

The pressure is another important factor to consider. If you are going to use the anti seize on parts that will encounter high-pressure conditions, such as parts of boats that are submerged underwater, then you will have to choose an anti seize that can function in such harsh conditions.

Amount of Anti Seize Required

Not all parts require reassembly or repair with the same frequency. Some are subject to more wear and tear because of the harsh conditions they face during use, while others may go long lengths of time without any real damage.

In this regard, you should buy an anti seize while taking into consideration how often will you be using it. Most anti seize products can last for years. However, if your part requires very frequent repair, then it might be wise to go for a product that offers more quantity compared to its competitors.

Ease of Application

Some parts are obviously harder to reach than others. If you are in need of disassembling a part that is hard to reach, it might be wiser to choose an anti seize that comes with its own brush. That way, you will not have to worry about finding the right means of applying the ant-seize on tightly fit parts.

Ease of Removal

Needless to say, you would want to remove the anti seize as easily as you want to apply it. Grease based products are often harder to remove. Hence these may be unsuitable for parts that are sensitive to harsh treatments such as abrasions, which might be required for removal of the anti seize.

Brand Reputation

As with all products, you should pay attention to the people making them, so as to decide which would be a wiser purchase. Some companies are obviously better reputed among consumers than others and buying their products represents a safer option.

Companies such as 3M and Permatex have built up a very solid reputation among their customer base and are recommended, especially if you are a beginner without too much in depth knowledge.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following are some of the commonly asked queries when it comes to the use of anti seize and their would-be answers.

1. Is anti seize a must for clamped interfaces?

You can use your machine and disassemble its parts without an anti seize. However, an anti seize will greatly increase its life span.

2. Where specifically to apply the anti seize?

Apply the anti seize to both parts of the clamped interface. In the case of fastener assemblies, apply to the thread of the bolt if it is outside the assembly, the unthreaded parts if inside.

3. How much anti seize to apply?

Normally, a thin layer of anti seize will suffice for most parts. Excessive amounts will be forced out during the tightening process anyways. As a rule of thumb, a 0.1 mm thick layer should do the job.

4. What is the best way to apply the anti seize?

A brush is the only tool you will need. It is ideal if your anti seize comes with its own brush. Even if it doesn’t, you can make do with one of your own. However do take care that one brush is used for one type of material only.

5. Do I have to prepare the part in any way before applying the anti seize?

It is advisable to clean the surface before applying your anti seize. Ensure that it is free of grease, oil or any other contaminant and dry it thoroughly afterward. An industrial cleaner such as those produced by ROCOL should suffice for this job.

Final Words

Given the kind of parts that you would normally be repairing with the help of an anti seize, cars, bikes, boats and the like, it goes without saying this is something you would want to choose wisely. The products we have reviewed have all been shown to provide good service to users and cover a wide range of needs.

As a final piece of advice, we suggest you also get in touch with experts specializing in the machine you are repairing, so as to be sure of which exactly would be the best anti seize for it. Happy repairing!

