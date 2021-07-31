9 Best Aftermarket Car Antennas in 2021 [Reviewed & Rated] – Ultimate Guide

Are you one of those people who tend to spend the majority of their time on the road? If that is the case, chances are that radio stations have become your best friend. While it’s cool to play some radio stations via your phone, all of us know that the quality of the sound produced from your phone never does justice to the listening experience at all.

In such cases, your car’s audio system is what you need to keep your focus on. However, to listen to uninterrupted radio in your car, you need to have access to the radio signals seamlessly. And, one of the best and likely only ways to get that done is by using an aftermarket car antenna.

However, with so many different types of car antennas available in the market, choosing the right one becomes extremely challenging. More than catching a signal, the car antenna also adds a stunning look to your car’s aesthetics. It doesn’t matter whether you want to upgrade your existing OEM antenna or buy a new one for your car, there are a lot of options to choose from.

With so many available options in the market, we wanted our list to be inclusive and contain versatile and compatible options for every car type. Following thorough research, we have managed to shortlist the top available products that we think are worth investing your money in.

9 Best Aftermarket Car Antenna in 2021 – Reviews

While curating this list of the best aftermarket car antenna, we wanted the list to contain a variety of options, so it isn’t surprising that this does contain some of the absolute best options around. Following thorough research, we have managed to bring down the list to the top picks.

1. AntennaMastsRus – The Original 6 3/4 Inch Antenna

Colors – Available in multiple colors

Material – Aluminum

Antenna – Radio

We had to start the list off with the bestselling car antenna, and the AntennaMastsRus – The Original 6 3/4 Inch Antenna is hands down the best one that you can get your hands on.

Both the engineering and the construction of this antenna are worth every penny you spend. It is stable and perfectly capable of catching the radio signals so you can listen to some of your favorite radio stations without any interruptions.

If you have suffered from car washes before while having an antenna, you wouldn’t have to worry about the same anymore, especially with this product. It is car-wash proof, which means that you can get the car washed with the antenna intact.

Aside from the basic aluminum construction, the antenna also features durable and high-quality stainless-steel threading that ensures a premium connection to the car. The EPDM rubber construction keeps the antenna in place without breaking it in half.

This German-engineered antenna uses some of the best materials, including a conductive copper coil that ensures superior transmission of the signals without any comparison or complaints. The copper coil is 85% more conductive, allowing you to have the best signal transmission.

The exclusivity of this material is another thing that makes it stand out from the crowd. You wouldn’t have to compromise purchasing at all, especially because it is specifically designed and manufactured for the needs of the users. Also, the installation process is pretty simple.

Pros Car-wash proof

Durable and high-quality construction

German-engineered design

Copper ensures higher signal transmission

Easy to install Cons Doesn’t pick up signals over 25 miles

2. CravenSpeed Stubby Antenna

Color – Black

Antenna – Satellite, Radio

Size – 4 inches

Not everyone wants to install the high-rise and larger aftermarket antenna for their car. If you are one of those people who want to get their hands on a compact yet powerful antenna that can catch all the signals and ensure seamless radio communication, the CravenSpeed Stubby Antenna is the one.

Not just for the cars, this antenna works equally well for bikes. So, the next time you plan to set off on a road trip on your bike, this is just the thing you need to keep yourself occupied. The installation procedure doesn’t require tools and takes a few minutes only.

Aside from the standard Harley Davidson bikes that this antenna is made for, it works on the standard Ford vehicles too. Not only is it built to last, but this compact antenna doesn’t compromise on the quality of the performance too.

The antenna is constructed with a blend of billet aluminum with stainless steel for long-lasting usage without any risks of rusting and damage in the long run. Even this one is car-wash safe, which means that you wouldn’t have to worry about damaging it while getting your car cleaned.

The insides of this antenna are constructed with high-quality copper wires to ensure that you wouldn’t have to worry about distorted signals. Not just the FM signals, it ensures clear reception of the radio signals with amplification.

The only downside to this product is the lack of clarity while catching the AM signals. There are signs of static, which means that you would have interfered signals at some point, however, you wouldn’t have to complain about the same at all.

Pros Durable aluminum and stainless steel construction

Integrated with high-quality copper material

Seamless radio communication

Durable construction

Compact design Cons Doesn’t receive AM signals well

3. AntennaMastsRus – 7 Inch Black Short Antenna

Color – Black

Antenna – Satellite, Radio

Material – Stainless steel, aluminium

Another popular antenna from Masts Rus that is worth considering is the AntennaMastsRus – 7 Inch Black Short Antenna. This one is unlike any other option in the market, especially if the quality of the product is anything to go by.

This is an external antenna with a standard mast-like design that you need to fit right outside of your car. Unlike most of the other available options in this price range, this short antenna is constructed of 304 stainless steel.

The mast-style design ensures superior FM reception. Aside from all the features and functions in this antenna, the one thing that stands out is its noise cancellation feature. This allows you to listen to your favorite songs without any hassle.

The antenna reduces the whistling sound that often comes around when you are listening to your favorite songs on the radio. The Wind Noise Cancellation Wire Wrap function in this antenna coils around the outer part of the antenna.

From the standard cars like Ford to some of the high-end options, this antenna is pretty much compatible with every car that you can witness around. The only downside to this car antenna is that it’s prone to breakage, especially during car wash.

Pros Compact and high-quality construction

Rust-proof stainless steel material

Superior FM radio reception

Highly compatible

Budget-friendly Cons Prone to breakage

4. RONIN FACTORY – Chevy Silverado & GMC Sierra Denali Short Antenna

Color – Black

Size – 4”

Antenna – Satellite, Radio

If you can go over $30 when buying a replacement antenna for your car, the RONIN FACTORY – Chevy Silverado & GMC Sierra Denali Short Antenna is an option worth considering. This is another compact and highly compatible option that you can consider investing in.

The 4-inches size is compact and extremely durable, not to mention that the antenna has M7 threading on its exterior. The all-black design of this product adds a premium look to your car without any complaints.

The antenna is compatible with most of the car models after 2007, so you might have to make the purchase accordingly. In case there are compatibility issues with the product, you won’t have to worry, especially because it offers replacement options.

Aside from all the basic features, one thing that stands out is the anti-theft design. The special locking system prevents the thieves from unscrewing them and stealing them away. The product is also car-wash safe, which is another benefit.

The only downside to this product is the fact that it is not universally compatible. You can use this product for a few different models only. So, make sure that you check the compatibility of your car before you end up buying one.

Pros Compact and durable construction

Sleek all-black design

Easy to install

Comes with an anti-theft design

Car wash safe Cons Not compatible with most cars

5. CravenSpeed Bullet Style Stubby Antenna

Color – Black

Antenna – Satellite, Radio

Material – Anodized material

Although the CravenSpeed Bullet Style Stubby Antenna comes with a very unique and one-of-a-kind design, it isn’t surprising that it has managed to catch the attention of the users, especially with the one of a kind design.

This is an amazing replacement antenna if you are tired of using the same boring options throughout the discourse. The all-black sleek design and look give it a modern and premium look to the car, something that you wouldn’t experience otherwise.

Although this is more or less compatible with a few models of Nissan, the brand is known for manufacturing car antennas that are highly compatible with other cars too. Also, the installation process works like a breeze.

The exterior and the build of this antenna features anodized metal with a high-quality finish, something that you wouldn’t regret buying for your car’s long-term use. The best part of this antenna is that it doesn’t affect the reception at all.

The only downside to getting this replacement antenna is the fact that it only receives signals from close-range radios, which means that you will eventually have to compromise on that or switch to your other pre-recorded songs to listen to.

Pros Unique design

Durable anodized construction

Compatible with multiple models

Uninterrupted reception without noise distortions

Affordable Cons Only covers short-range radio signals

6. ACDelco 10370211 GM Original Equipment Radio Antenna

Color – Black

Ideal for – Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, etc.

Antenna – Satellite, Radio

The ACDelco 10370211 GM Original Equipment Radio Antenna is hands down the best aftermarket car antenna if you are looking for something affordable in the market. This comes with an OEM-approved part, which means that you wouldn’t have to complain about the compatibility at all.

This is a GM-approved antenna and is highly compatible with the various GM vehicles that are available in the market. The twist design in this is perfect to extend the design of the antenna for a superior user experience.

The OEM-approved part ensures that not just for a new car, this can also be used as a replacement for an old or broken antenna that you had installed in your car before this. However, there are quite a few limitations to this product.

This is not a universal fit for all the types of cars that you find in the market and is mainly compatible with GM vehicles. So, before making the purchase, check whether it is compatible with your car.

Pros Sleek and premium construction

Affordable option

Can be used as a replacement

OEM-approved part

Easy to install Cons Not a universal fit

7. Dorman 76866 Antenna Mast

Color – Black

Materials – Metal

Antenna – Satellite, Radio

Coming round to another option in the list, we have the Dorman 76866 Antenna Mast. This one is one of the best, especially because of how amazing and one of a kind the construction and design of the mast are.

This durable and high-quality antenna acts as an OEM replacement and comes with a universal fit that you wouldn’t regret splurging out on. Unlike the other antennas, this one isn’t a small or compact option but that contributes to seamless signal reception.

The combination of the thicker base with the thinner antenna portion ensures superior installation for long-lasting usage. Also, the brand ensures to pass every antenna through extensive testing to ensure that there is no compromise when it comes to the quality.

Since this is a direct stock replacement, you might have to check the compatibility before you go ahead with the purchase. It has a very dull stock antenna design, which can be a downer for some users, especially if they have a nice-looking car.

Pros Sleek and long design

Durable construction

Seamless signal reception

Direct stock replacement

Sturdy and noise-free experience Cons Design is underwhelming

8. Dual Electronics MAR16W Radio Antenna

Color – White

Maximum range – 10 miles

Antenna – Radio

Another superior and high-quality antenna that you can consider buying is the Dual Electronics MAR16W Radio Antenna. The white color can be a little underwhelming but the quality does make up for the design.

The flexible mast with the long-range design allows you to experience coverage of up to 10 miles, which might not seem like a lot, to begin with, but does get the job done. The durable construction of this antenna is another attribute worth considering.

The best part of this radio antenna is the fact that it comes with weatherproof construction. The sealed rubber on the exterior reduces the risks of damage caused due to the varying weather conditions, especially during rain and snow.

The unique design of this antenna comes with a range of mounting options with a 180-degree swivel base that makes it a lot easier for you to install the antenna onto your car. The product is backed with a 1-year warranty, in case you witness any kinds of discrepancies.

Pros Durable construction

Flexible design

Long-range coverage

Comes with multiple mounting options

Weatherproof construction Cons White color gets dirty easily

9. Votex Original 6 3/4 Inch Rubber Antenna

Color – Black

Size – 3.4 inches

Material – Stainless steel

Last but not least on the list is the Votex Original 6 3/4 Inch Rubber Antenna. This one is an Amazon bestselling product, especially because of the quality and the range of functions that it comes with.

The durable and highly tensile construction makes it a stable and long-lasting option that is car wash safe as well. The product is backed with up to 2 years warranty, allowing you to get the product replaced, in case of damage.

The exterior of this antenna features stainless steel threading, which is another reason why you never once have to worry about the quality of construction and the durability of the product at all. Also, the EPDM rubber construction ensures a safe and stable installation.

The German-engineered antenna doesn’t make the users complain about the reception, which is one of the main reasons why it is one of the bestselling car antennas on Amazon. The conductive copper-gold coil also ensures smoother radio reception for clear hearing of the songs.

Compared to the other options, the copper in this is 85% more conductive, which allows you to listen to all your favorite radio channels. It is also a premium OEM manufacture, which assured heightened quality of the product.

Pros Flexible and durable construction

Backed with 2 years warranty

Comes with a conductive copper-gold coil

Safe and stable installation

Easy reception Cons Not universally compatible

Ultimate Buying Guide

With the best products out the way, we must dive into discussing the best features to look out for. We have included all the important factors that you need to be mindful of, especially when it comes to the quality of reception and the overall construction.

Some of the most important factors to look out for are:

1. Design

It goes without saying that when looking for an aftermarket car antenna, you can’t compromise on the design of it. You want to invest in options that are not just durable but come with sleek and premium construction, something that will feature a standard mast-style or a compact bullet-style design as found in a range of the available options now. If you are considering buying one, check out the options that would fit your car’s needs and design the best.

2. Material

Aside from the design, another factor that is worth considering is the material of the antenna. There is stainless steel, aluminum, and even anodized metals. While all of them are pretty amazing, you need to ensure that the product does feature the copper wiring inside to ensure seamless and uninterrupted transmission of the signals while you are trying to listen to your favorite radio stations.

3. Installation

No one likes to invest in options that are hard to install. The same goes for the car antenna as well. The last thing you want is to get an option that is impossible for you to get into the car’s hood. If possible, read through the instructions or talk to someone who has an idea about these. Sometimes, installing them without proper knowledge can end up damaging them. Most of them will come with the installation procedure written on them, so you can check that out too.

FAQs

What affects the performance of the car’s antenna?

If this is your first time using a car antenna, there are quite a few issues that you can face. From poor reception of the AM and FM signals to the loose connections, there are a lot of factors that can wrongly affect the quality of the car’s antenna.

How do I pick the best car antenna?

When choosing a car antenna, you need to be extremely mindful of the quality of the product. Aside from that, check the compatibility of the antenna as well. The last thing you want is to end up with an option that doesn’t even fit your car right.

Are car antennas expensive?

No, not necessarily. The majority of the car antennas available in the market are priced under $30, which means that you wouldn’t have to worry about paying a lot.

Conclusion

Finding the right car antenna for your vehicle is crucial to have a fun and exciting ride. Not only are they good to help you listen to your favorite radio channels, they often help with radio communication when you need help. With so many different types of aftermarket car antennas available in the market, we wanted to bring the absolute best options to our readers. Just ensure that you check through the features, check the compatibility with your car before you move ahead with the purchase. If possible, compare the prices too for getting the absolute best deal for yourselves.