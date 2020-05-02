Best 7 Dog Grooming Clippers For Professionals

Grooming is essential for many dogs, and as such, it’s a part of the lives of their owners. There are dog breeds that do not require much more than a quick bath. However, if your pooch is one of those types that need a regular haircut, you likely know that these haircuts are no easy tasks. This is why professionals turn to dog grooming clippers for help.

The struggle of giving your dog a haircut comes from one simple thing: most dogs, obviously, don’t enjoy the process of grooming. But if your pup’s fur is too long, matted, heavy or thick, it means that he or she needs your help.

Grooming is about more than just looking cute. On some dog breeds, an untrimmed coat can cause a lot of discomfort and overheating. As it’s an important part of your dog’s life, regular trimming is crucial. Even if your pet hates it, there’s no way around it. Fortunately, it doesn’t have to be such a tedious activity.

Whether you’re a professional dog groomer or simply a thoughtful pet owner, we want to help you get this task done with as little trouble as possible. There are dog grooming clippers out there that do not hurt or stress your dog while getting the job done efficiently and quickly. Read on to choose one for yourself!

When it comes to making grooming a breeze, we think that not many clippers can top this model by Yebife. It effortlessly combines thorough trimming with a painless, stress-free experience for your pup.

These clippers are suitable for all breeds of dogs, chiefly due to the 6 attached guiding combs. There are left and right combs and each comes in a different size: 3/6/9/12 mm. This allows for trimming the exact amount of fur that is needed without a hassle.

In this grooming set, you will also find a stainless steel comb and a pair of scissors for cutting longer hair, a cleaning brush, and a convenient storage bag. The bag is especially important for professional groomers who often have to work in different places.

Yebife offers a clean cut that is both safe and sharp at the same time. Even if your dog’s hair is quite tangled up, the stainless steel and ceramic blade included in these clippers will make quick work of it.

Every groomer is going to be pleased with the fact that these grooming clippers can be washed directly under the tap. You can also simply remove the blade to wash it. Recharging is made easy; all you need is USB access.

If you’re looking for a one-stop-shop for all things related to dog grooming, make sure you check out Yebife.

Do you often work with pets that require some extreme grooming? Or perhaps your own dog is of a difficult to trim breed? Then you should look into Oster for some heavy-duty grooming assistance.

These dog grooming clippers are equipped with enough power to handle thick, matted coats. The motor installed in them delivers over 2,100 strokes per minute! It’s also manufactured in a way that ensures it will not wear down, even despite frequent use.

Some dogs naturally develop these between trimmings, while some others just simply go too long without one. Whatever the case, you’re going to like the ability to get rid of all the old fur in one quick sweep.

The blade system is entirely detachable and allows for smooth blade changes whenever it’s needed. It’s also compatible with blades that aren’t necessarily Oster products, so if you have blades of your own, you can use them with this one.

We like this grooming machine for both regular upkeep and worst-case scenarios.

Why buy everything separately when you can just get a set of accessories? Ready to use from the get-go, this Kozart set provides everything you need to begin grooming.

What’s included in the package? An electric clipper, a pair of scissors, a stainless steel comb, replacement blades of several sizes, a charger, nail clippers, and a cleaning brush. There are several sets of this type on the market, but none of them include this many products for such an affordable price.

The clipper offers two grooming speeds. This lets you adjust to what your pet is comfortable with, as well as what their fur requires. The blades are made out of upgraded titanium and ceramic. This makes them both sharp and durable.

Another thing that’s not often found in other models is that the grooming clipper machine has a LED screen that indicates when you need to oil it or clean it. This happens when it’s in use for a long time; it reminds you of the required maintenance steps that increase its longevity.

We especially like this set for professional groomers. This is both because it has everything you need to get started, but also because the battery life is pretty amazing. You’ll be able to take care of many dogs before it’s time for a recharge.

This vibrantly colored dog grooming machine looks simple enough on the outside, but it’s super-capable when it comes to actually doing the job. Let’s see what it can do for you.

First of all, Bravura serves more than just dogs. It can be used to groom cats, rabbits, horses, goats, pigs, cattle, and other pets — provided enough caution is applied.

It’s powerful in every sense of the word, starting with its 5-in-1 trademark blade and ending with the durable battery. The battery is made out of lithium-ion and is rechargeable, but you don’t need to worry about that before its 90-minute run is complete. Recharging only takes about an hour. Luckily, the machine will operate at full power until the battery is all used up.

The blade, other than offering a remarkably efficient grooming experience, is quite intuitive. It adjusts between many different sizes, letting you adapt to the needs of your pet.

Bravura comes with a whole set of accessories. Inside the box, aside from the Bravura clipper, you’ll find a set of 5-in-1 blades, a cleaning brush, blade oil, six plastic attachment guide combs, a soft storage case, and a charger with a charging stand.

This is a product made for professional groomers, but made available to us all. If you want to go pro, this is the right first step.

Every groomer, professional and amateur alike, is aware of the noise that is associated with using a clipper. Fortunately, this model by Kartice largely removes the issue, as they have strived to achieve low noise levels.

Achieving a noise below 55dB, Kartice manages to stay quiet enough to not alert your pet. After an initial period of adjustment, the noise shouldn’t bother him or her anymore. This greatly relieves pet anxiety and helps you complete the grooming process.

Like the previous clippers, this one too comes with a full set of essentials, ranging from the stainless steel comb to the nail clippers. All you need to get started is right here, in this box.

The blade has an innovative technology where one part of it is sharp as a knife and one is duller. This makes sure that your dog’s hair is cut efficiently, but stops the blade from ever hurting them if your hand slips a little.

This dog grooming clippers set is very efficient and can work without a pause for over two hours. It’s also lightweight, making it easy to maneuver even around antsy dogs.

Sale 134 Reviews Wahl Professional Animal Chromado Lithium Pet, Dog, Cat, & Horse Corded/ Cordless Clipper Kit, Black & Silver (#41871-0434) The Chromado dog and pet clipper gives professional groomers everything needed in a lightweight, cordless clipper for grooming the feet, face, and finish work on all dog breeds.

This lightweight clipper can also be used for light body clipping on small and medium dog breeds; cat grooming; bridle path, ears, muzzle, and fetlocks on horses; and trimming and show cuts for goats,...

Wahl appears on our list twice, and with good reason. Chromado proves yet again that Wahl is able to create some really solid products. What do you gain when you buy this model?

This is a cordless clipper that can run up to 90 minutes on a single recharge. The surprisingly high battery life is attributed to the fact that this sports a lithium-ion battery. As the battery is efficient, you don’t have to worry about the clippers slowing down while it depletes. This tool will perform at its maximum until you put it away for a recharge.

Chromado is suited to more than just dog hair and, like its counterpart, can help any animal from cats to horses. It’s small (7 inches by 1.44 inches) and lightweight, so you can take it on the go if you’re ever grooming away from home.

Wahl equipped this 5-in-1 blade with a full replacement set, varying by sizes and blade types. There’s also a whole kit to go with, including blade oil and a cleaning brush.

If you’d rather invest in a professional product, check out Chromado.

16 Reviews Sunbeam Turbo Dog Cordless Clipper More power at the push of the button

Cordless Freedom

These powerful dog grooming clippers are some of the best-performing dog grooming clippers on the market. Powerful, cordless, relatively quiet, and very adjustable — this is what you get when you pick these up.

Using Sunbeam is very intuitive. You can increase the power in one simple button press, switching between two speeds: 4200 and 5400 RPM. This allows you to take cues from your dog and take it easy if they ever get scared.

It’s entirely cordless and rechargeable. We all know that when giving your pooch a haircut, staying put in one place is next to impossible. That’s why the lack of a cord is such a nuisance.

Recharging takes a mere hour and lets you keep going until you’ve almost run out. There’s also a full set here, including extra guide combs, clipper oil, a cleaning brush, and some guide combs.

If your pup is in trouble with a bit too much hair, this is a highly affordable option that we fully recommend.

Summary

For many dogs and their owners, grooming is nothing short of a traumatic experience. We’ve all been there. The various clippers we’ve tried have all been put to the test, but ultimately, we were able to narrow it down to just 7.

Give your dog a little love, take care of their fur, and help them feel comfortable. If you perform these steps one after another, he or she won’t even notice until you’re all done!