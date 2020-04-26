Many people are usually unaware of electric string trimmers and how they work. But before we delve on electric string trimmers, let’s familiarize ourselves with what string trimmers are. A string trimmer, also sometimes called a weed whacker or a weed whip, is a tool that cuts unwanted plants or grass, ensuring your garden is clean and beautiful.

This is an essential tool that every household needs, especially those with gardens or lawns. Weeds tend to flourish in gardens, and eliminating them is critical in keeping it in good shape. And, it isn’t simply cutting out the weed; it is about ensuring the weeds are eliminated so that it doesn’t look ugly or hurt the garden’s overall look.

It is important to note that today’s market is flooded with a lot of electric string trimmers, all of which claim to provide unique and outstanding performance. To be honest, searching through this wide range of electric string trimmers can be very confusing. It is, therefore, highly recommended to get yourself a product that delivers exemplary results without having to go through lots of choices, avoiding confusion.

Factors to Consider When Choosing The Best String Electric Trimmer 2020

Some of the attributes you ought to consider when choosing the best electric string trimmer include;

The trimmer should be able to cut the weeds down as short as possible, as well as the long grass.

The string trimmer should be very effective in performing its functions and should be easy to carry around.

String trimmers are available in so many forms, including gas-powered, electric trimmers, and brush cutters. They, however, vary in functionality, meaning that you find out which trimmer suits your purpose and intentions of use. We recommend going for an electric string trimmer. This is a great choice, especially if you don’t want to ruin your hands with oil and gas. As much as electric trimmers have the same power as the oil and gas ones, they are more portable. They use either an extension cord or a battery. They are also not so common to making a mess or damaging your garden.

The trimmer should be affordable or budget-friendly.

Its efficiency should be unmatched, and it should also be easy to handle and carry around. Additionally, its weight should be light, so that you can carry it easily.

Based on these factors, you will easily be able to buy the best electric string trimmer of your choice. However, due to stiff competition in the market, choosing the best string trimmer can be quite challenging. In this regard, we have curated a list of the top 6 electric string trimmers available in the market today to help get a clear view of the latest and best-performing string trimmers.

1. Greenworks PRO Cordless String Trimmer

Sale 798 Reviews Greenworks PRO 16-Inch 80V Cordless String Trimmer (Attachment Capable), Battery Not Included GST80320 Up to 45 minutes of run time with fully charged 2.0AH Battery, battery not included

DigiPro brushless motors are more reliable and delivers gas equivalent performance to a 32cc gas engine

This is an electric string trimmer with versatile nature and gives a variety of options for users who wish there could be more. It has a front mount motor that promotes its versatility and broad use. The Greenworks Pro cordless string trimmer is also easy to carry because it is very lightweight. A trigger for the power on button is located on its handles, making it easy to start and operate. This string trimmer is specially designed to withstand heavy-duty tasks and also last longer.

Design

The Greenworks PRO Cordless String Trimmer is a heavy-duty tool and promises more extended durability since experts need a tool they can use for long periods. Its dark green color adds freshness and lush to your mind every time you are running it.

Specifications

It is a 16-inch machine that runs up to 45 minutes, equipped with a fully charged 80V 2Ah Battery with a fast charger that takes only 30 minutes.

Its high performance and durability are provided by its lethal Dual Line Bump Feed Head Brushless Motor.

It has a Split Shaft design that provides you the option of compact storage.

For maximum ergonomics and balance, the trimmer has a Front Mount installed.

This trimmer includes an 80V 2Ah battery that provides around 30 minutes of charging time.

Pros

It has a pretty impressive battery life.

You are free to remove and add its shaft.

The front mount design makes balance outstanding.

Cons

Its motor needs intensive care.

Weight and Dimensions

The dimensions of this product are 65 x 7.5 x 9.2, while its weight stands at 11 pounds.

2. Worx 13″ Cordless Grass Trimmer

This all-new electric string trimmer is an ideal tool that you need for your lawn’s beauty. Just with a simple button, you will be able to cut down unwanted grass without necessarily waiting for action. This tool is a durable professional trimmer and also has a new method of switching instantly from edging to trimming grass. It is equipped with a set of twin wheels that help guide the trimmer.

Design

The Worx 13″ Cordless Grass Trimmer’s overall design is pretty impressive. It is very tough and can withstand long operating hours in almost any environment. Its orange ends and black body adds a bright look to its overall shape.

Specifications

This trimmer delivers gas-like performances with no emissions!

It has a variable function that lets you control the speed, giving you better versatility and additional runtime.

The Worx 13″ Cordless Grass Trimmer handles even the toughest of tasks with so much ease.

It has a lithium power battery fitted with an indicator.

Its rotating rear handle gives you added comfort while cutting and performing.

Pros

It is easy to maneuver.

It can survive in any environment, no matter how tough.

A simple push-button saves you a lot of time.

Cons

It is prone to battery issues.

Weight and Dimensions

Its dimensions are 37.8×8.7×7.3 inches while its weight is 13.5 pounds.

3. BLACK+DECKER Weed Whacker

1,898 Reviews BLACK+DECKER LST300 Weed Whacker 20-volt Lithium Ion battery pack for 33% more run time

The PowerDrive Transmission delivers more power from the motor to the cutting string so you can get the job done faster

Handle all your trimming issues with this mind-blowing electric string trimmer that meets all of your demands and expectations. The tool is not only sturdy and slim but also has a light design, making it easier to carry around anywhere and anytime.

Design

Its design is very manageable, simple, and beautiful as well. The quality of materials used to build it is of high standards, making it very durable and able to handle any kind of environment.

Performance

When it comes to performance, this undeniably smart trimmer works perfectly and rapidly. It is also not prone to mishaps and can even endure long operating hours. Everything runs smoothly and on point!

Specifications

This electric trimmer has a 20-volt Lithium battery that provides an additional 33% run time.

You can get more power out of the motor through the cutting string so you can do everything at a fast pace.

Its automatic Feed Spool doesn’t allow the machine to bump into obstacles so that you can work without any distractions.

Pros

It has a fast, smooth, and accurate performance.

It is extremely easy to assemble.

Its battery is amazingly good.

Cons

It requires extra care.

Weight and Dimensions

Its weight and dimensions are 8.5×36.4×4.9 inches and 7.06 pounds, respectively.

4. BLACK+DECKER Max String Trimmer and Sweeper

This electric trimmer features a 40V Lithium-Ion battery that gives you a longer lifespan. It is also fitted with an indicator that tells you the percentage of battery charge left. Black + Decker is Known for its advanced technology and innovative style in the string trimmers industry. It started as a small shop, and now it’s one of the leading brands in the world.

Design

Its overall design is very elegant yet so stylish. With its beautifully done orange streaks in black shafts and silver stick, the design suits its green color nicely well, a color you’ll always find in gardens. BLACK+DECKER Max String Trimmer and Sweeper also has a couple of other tools that will help get your job done.

Specifications

This trimmer contains a 40V MAX Lithium battery that provides you with an extended lifetime.

It includes a 13 inch String Trimmer as well as a sweeper.

It comes with two tools in one device.

The BLACK+DECKER Max String Trimmer and Sweeper can be easily converted to an edger for cutting sidewalks as well as driveways.

It is not only powerful but also light, making it easy to clear debris from hard surfaces like patios and garages.

Pros

It is easy to swap one tool to another in a split second and efficiently does both jobs.

Its battery life is perfect.

It is beautifully and uniquely designed.

Cons

Its tools are light duty.

Weight and Dimensions

Its weight and dimensions are 13 × 43.3 × 7 inches and 13.45 pounds, respectively.

5. DEWALT String Trimmer

Sale 1,189 Reviews DEWALT DCST920P1 Brushless Trimmer Brushless Motor maximizing motor efficiency and durability

Dual 0.080" line with bump feed, with 13-inch cutting swath

The Dewalt string trimmer is a portable, innovative machine in the market that makes you want to carry it anywhere, especially if you’re a professional. It has a high capacity battery that makes it go for a more extended period. It makes you obsessed with maintaining the garden and cleaning it.

Design

The string’s design is easy to manage and very light. It can be carried anywhere without much deliberation. The yellow in the silver stick of this string trimmer looks pretty good, and due to its brightness, this yellow adds more beauty to your garden; thus, it’s considered one of the best electric string trimmers in 2020.

Specifications

This Dewalt string trimmer has a 40V MAX 6.0Ah Lithium-Ion battery and comes with a single charger. It’s long lasting and good-looking.

The full variable trigger gives you complete control over speed and the noise.

Pros

It has an excellent power holding mechanism.

It’s a beast that gets rid of all unwanted plants in the garden.

Cons

The battery life is not as good as the description says.

Weight and Dimensions:

The dimension and weight of this product are 77.8 ×8.9×11.1 inches and 13.9 pounds, respectively.

6. EGO Power +Cordless Brushless String Trimmer.

This machine is beautifully designed and provides a comfortable design with world-class quality performance to look and deliver the best results.

Performance

This string trimmer is a beast and whacks all unwanted plants without a single hitch. The trimmer is sturdy and made with heavy-duty steel to deliver the best.

Specifications

It’s a 15-inch weed whacker.

The 56-Volt Lithium-ion string trimmer does it all at a single go.

It has a 2.5 Ah Battery.

It has a charger along with the battery for charging it when the need arises.

Pros

It’s good for a low price.

It’s very powerful and gets rid of the most robust weeds.

Cons

Replacement tools are challenging to install.

Weights and Dimensions

The weight and dimensions of this trimmer are 59.7×11.2×6.3 inches and 11.9 pounds, respectively.

The Best Electric String Trimmers 2020: Our Verdict

Based on our reviews and research, we believe that BLACK +DECKER WEED Whacker is the best electric string trimmer of 2020 because it’s easy, portable, and highly effective in its functions.

We hope you found our article on the best electric string trimmers 2020 useful and informative. For any questions, let us know we will be glad to help.