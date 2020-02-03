Top 7 Best 14500 Flashlight in 2020 – Ultimate Buying Guide

Though the headlamps are becoming popular nowadays, still the flashlights are holding their own appeal.

According to a Market Watch study, the global flashlight market became $425.2 million in 2019. With the 2.7% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), it is estimated to reach $485.3 million within 2024.

And 14500 batteries are the most used product to power up this huge flashlight market.

But choosing a good flashlight is still challenging because of the dizzying lineup of options and choices.

That’s why we’ve built this guideline, which consists of the top 7 best 14500 flashlight with some essential tips to buy a good one.

Jump in to know more about 14500 flashlights.



Our Best 14500 Flashlight Reviews

If you are in a hurry and don’t want to crawl through the market in search of a 14500 flashlight, check the following list to find yours.



1. WUBEN LED Flashlight with 14500 Battery Included

WUBEN E05 is a well built, smart, and powerful LED flashlight with a robust body. Its 6061 aircraft-grade Aluminum alloy body and compact build feel so solid at hand.

Besides the solid body, it’s quite lightweight. WUBEN E05 is only 88mm long and 23mm in diameter (excluding the clip). You might get several AA lights in this size. But they could be longer than this one.

Though it looks small, its brightness can reach up to 900 lumens with a max beam distance of 426 ft!

WUBEN E05 flashlight comes in 4 basic and 2 emergency brightness modes. The basic modes are –

Turbo (900 lumens) High (150 lumens) Mid (30 lumens) Low (1 lumen)

And the two emergency modes are Strove and SOS mode. Both of these modes will deliver 150 lumens.

A 3.7V USB rechargeable 14500 battery powers this tool. However, a 1.5V AA battery will also work fine. In the “Low” mode, this battery will last for 115 hours!

Besides being quite powerful, it is very easy to operate. There is only one side-switch to access every function of this light. You can lock/unlock, turn on/off, or change the light modes by using only that switch.

To keep your hands free while working, there’s a dual pocket clip attached to it. Just attach it with your pocket or hat and keep your hands free from the lights.

Furthermore, you can easily attach this light with any metal board because of its magnetic tail cap.

With all of these functionalities, you may want to use it everywhere you go. And the IP68 rating allows you to travel with it in any weather condition.

Key Features :

IP68 rated

Lightweight

Single-button operation

6 operating mode

Up to 900 lumen

2. 3 Pack UltraFire Mini Flashlights

If you want to purchase an LED flashlight without robbing your pocket, the UltraFire SK68 might be a good deal for you.

This mini flashlight is made from a durable aluminum alloy. Furthermore, this anti-abrasive coating with a toughened ultra-clear convex lens makes it the right choice.

To get an ultra-clear view, there’s an anti-reflective coating on the lens. It makes the light crystal clear and vibrant. This mini light is made of high-efficiency LED chips. And this chip can produce up to 300 lumens with 100,000 hours of lifetime.

Moreover, to make this tool user-friendly, UltraFire uses only one mode in it. Thus, you don’t need to get sweated by thinking about the operating process. Simply press the tail-cap to turn on/off this product, and that’s it.

Just like the previous WUBEN E05, this UltraFire mini light is also suitable for outdoor activities. From hiking to midnight camping, it works well everywhere.

This IPX6 rated flashlight is entirely water-resistant and designed specially to withstand any weather condition. However, you can’t submerge it in water because it will damage the circuit.

You’ll need a 14500 3.7V battery to run this light. But, you won’t get the battery in the package. You have to purchase the battery separately.

Key Features :

Efficient LED chip

Clear convex lens

IPX6 certified

Water-resistant

Zoomable

3. Kootek 5 Pack LED Waterproof Flashlight

If your kid demands a good flashlight for his/her next adventure, you might gift your youngster this Kootek Mini Flashlight, which is a kid-friendly, robust, and powerful enough flashlight to accompany your kid during his/her adventure time.

It contains XPE-Q5 LED light bulb that can produce an intense bright beam. The maximum brightness of this light is 300 Lumen. That’s a decent amount for your kid!

To assist the whole team, Kootek added 5 LED lights in this package. Thus, every member can carry his/her own light during the camping time or during a power outage.

Because of the smaller size, even the youngest member of your family can hold his/her own light during camping.

The overall weight of this tool is 8 ounces only. If you want to go hands-free, you may attach it in your pocket, purse, handbag, or belt.

To control the lighting, you can switch the light in three different modes. They are Bright, Dim, and Strove.

Kootek attached an adjustable focus controller with this light. You can observe the distant objects or illuminate a large area by controlling the focus.

For using the tool in every weather condition, Kootek made this flashlight IPX6 certified. Thus, you can use this product for any rough adventure, camping, hiking, etc.

Furthermore, its Aluminum alloy body is completely corrosion-proof. So, using it in different weather conditions won’t cause any problem to your tool.

A single AA battery or 14500 battery is enough to power up this Kootek Mini Flashlight. However, try to always use the 14500 option on it. It is rechargeable and suitable for long time usage.

Key Features :

IPX6 certified

Rustproof body material

Can illuminate a large area

300 Lumen brightness

XPE-Q5 powerful LED bulb

4. ThruNite Magnetic 550 lumens Flashlight

ThruNite T10 is a smart companion for the people who mostly work in the darker area. Its relatively compact body and high-end construction made it one of the best 14500 flashlights in the market.

Taking advantage of its 3.4-inch long lightweight body, you can carry it anywhere without even noticing its existence. It weighs only 1.4 oz!

Another significant advantage of this torch is its clipping facility. You can easily clip it anywhere you want while working with both hands.

There’s a magnetic tail cap that makes the clipping system even easier. You can attach this light against any metal surface by using this magnetic tail.

Offering five different light modes makes T10 a perfect choice for both indoor and outdoor activities. The modes are –

Intelligent Firefly Low Medium High Strove

By interchanging these modes, you can get the maximum brightness up to 550 Lumen.

A 2450mAh AA battery or 14500 battery can power up this EDC flashlight. But, the 2450mAh battery can reach only 160 Lumen. To get the best out of this light, you must need to use the 750mAh 14500 battery.

Key Features :

Magnetic tail cap

Smart light modes

14 days run time

IPX8 certified

Extremely lightweight

5. ThorFire 500 Lumen Flashlight

If you need an all-around solid flashlight, the professionals vouch for this ThorFire Mini Flashlight.

It can be powered by a single AA battery. Also, a button top 14500 rechargeable battery is enough to produce 500 Lumens. That should be enough to go for a night walk through the woods or camping.

Before choosing the battery, ensure that you’ve chosen the button top 14500 batteries. The flat-top one isn’t compatible with this flashlight.

ThorFire uses Aluminum to build this light. Aluminum is corrosion-proof and suitable for working in any extreme weather condition.

The ThorFire TG06S is relatively small and lightweight. It weighs 1.3 oz only. Being a lightweight tool, you can carry it anywhere. Even the airport authority won’t stop you from carrying this smaller flashlight.

To attach the light with your cap, backpack, or handbags, there’s a reversible and removable clip in it. However, you can use this light with or without using the clip.

You know, holding a light without the clip feels good at hand.

Key Features :

Aluminum body

Lightweight

Removable clip

500 Lumen max output

XPG2 R5 LED

Things to Consider Before Buying 14500 Flashlight

Buying a 14500 flashlight isn’t a big deal if you have enough knowledge about it. Otherwise, it may cost you a fortune to find a suitable one.

If you are still confused about choosing the right one, check our buying guide below. Hopefully, it will clear your confusion about choosing a good flashlight.

Lumen Rate

The lumen rate represents the intensity of the light. It is measured on the highest brightness of the measuring flashlight.

Lumen rate might be a good tool to measure the brightness, but it doesn’t tell the whole story about brightness measurement.

The brightness mainly depends on the beam intensity, distance, and the effectiveness of light on different surfaces.

You should choose the lumen rate based on your activity. If you go camping frequently or work at night, you’ll need the lights with a higher lumen rate.

On the other hand, a light with a lower lumen rate works well if you need light only for night time walking.

Beam Type

The lens that determines the dispersed system is called the beam. In general, there are three different beam types.

Floodlight

The floodlight is used for illuminating the maximum area. This beam is suitable for night walking or camping. Spotlight

Spotlight comes with a single beam. Spotlights are used for focusing on a particular object. It’s a good choice for route-finding or other fast-paced activities. Adjustable The adjustable beam offers both floodlight and spotlight in a single lens. Users can change it if needed.

Size and Weight

Another top thing to consider is the size and weight of your 14500 flashlight. Try to get a product as lightweight as possible.

In case of weight, I’ll recommend using the lighter ones under 5 inches. You can easily carry that in your pocket or attach it with your cap, purse, backpack, or any other kits.

Impact Resistance

Lights are meant to be durable and serve the users for several years. That’s why the manufacturers make the modern flashlight highly impact resistant.

The manufacturers test the resistance by dropping the light at least six times on a concrete floor. Thus, the impact resistance is measured in the meter unit.

A higher impact resistance rate ensures that your flashlight is safe from the accidental drops.

Water Resistance

The 14500 flashlights must be water-resistant. Before purchasing the light, ensure that its IPX certified. IPX certification has several parameters. These are –

IPX4

The IPX4 certified products can be used in almost every weather condition. It is dust and splash resistant. Also, it can resist water splashes from any direction. IPX5

IPX5 certified products resist only the low-pressured water sprays. IPX6

It can resist heavy water jet spray. Most of the campers use the IPX6 certified flashlights. IPX7

This unit allows the user to submerge the light up to 1 meter in the water for 30 minutes. Submerging it more than 30 minutes might cause permanent damage to your product. IPX8 The IPX8 certified products can be submerged in water for more than 30 minutes and deeper than 2-meter. However, the exact time and depth are specified by the manufacturer. So, before choosing an IPX8 certified product, make sure that you are informed about its ability. The IPX8 certified flashlights are mainly used by the divers and underwater repair mechanics.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the perfect lumen rate for flashlights?

The perfect lumen rate depends on your activities. Overall, the specialists suggest that 100 Lumen is the ideal lumen for everyday chores.

But if you want to go camping, you must need a product with a higher lumen.

2. Can I use an AA battery instead of a 14500 battery in flashlights?

Technically it’s not possible.

The 14500 batteries are rechargeable, with an output of 3.6 volts.

On the contrary, the AA alkaline batteries can produce only 1.5 volts, and the NiMH cells can generate only 1.2 volts.

Thus, it can’t generate enough power to run the flashlight.

3. Can I use a 3.7V 14500 battery instead of a 3.6V one?

Yes!

There is no difference between the 3.7 and 3.6-volt cells. It is simply a NOMINAL voltage. As the chemistry of both of these Li-ion batteries is the same, so it doesn’t matter which one you are using.

4. Can I mount the 14500 flashlights with my bicycle handlebars?

Yes, you can.

Nowadays, most of the flashlight comes with the clips or magnetic tails. Simply attach the clip on the handle, and it will stay attached to your bicycle.

If your handle is metal-built, you may attach the light with the handle by using the magnetic light.

5. Can I fly by air with my flashlight?

There are some flashlights which can be used as a weapon. That’s why the authority will definitely check your flashlight.

You are allowed to travel with your light only if it is less than 7 inches when fully assembled.

Final Words

You probably think that purchasing the best 14500 flashlight is a pretty simple task. Technically it is, once you know what to look for.

As you can see, choosing a good flashlight is more than just picking a pricier one. You have to consider several other factors in order to find the best one.

After reading this article, hope that you’ll purchase one of our recommended flashlights for your next adventure.

Until then, have a great time.