11 Best LED Strip Lights on Amazon: Top-Rated Lights Reviewed

If you love experimenting with light designs, you might want to try the LED strips. They are a popular way to improve your decor and have a vibrant appearance. They also provide additional lighting. Their attractiveness has made them even more famous and led to more versatile designs.

There are waterproof models for use in the bathroom, and maybe when you’re out camping, other designs are flexible and well suited for corners while others are rigid. You can also choose either multi-colored or just one color. Their lengths also vary depending on your needs.

While you can trim some to your ideal length, others can not. All these variations cater to different consumers with different needs. So you can be sure to find one that appealed to you.

From patios to kitchen cabinets and bedrooms, you can use these light strips anywhere to create any mood. Others are even compatible with Google Home and Alexa, while others can sync to the music. There are very many options, and deciding which model to buy can be hard. We have come up with this list of the best LED strip lights on Amazon.

Which LED Light Strips are the Best on Amazon?

If you’ve searched Amazon and you can’t seem to make up your mind, this might help you find the best LED strip lights.

LED Strip Lights, L8star Color Changing Rope Lights 16.4ft

This LED light strip spreads vibrant colors all over. Made from quality and environmental-friendly material, it is one of the best LED strip lights available. Its design is pretty simple and useful in bedrooms, kitchen, PC desk, Christmas, holidays, and gifts.

Package Contents

1 * 16.4ft LED strip

1 * 24-Key remote control

1 * Remote control receiver

1 * 12V/3A AC/DC adapter

1 * User manual

It generates 16 million colors that you can change depending on your mood. You can control the light settings using the remote control or a smartphone app (available for iOS and Android). You can also enable Microphone Mode and Music Mode on the app.

The strip has a flexible and compact PCB, and you can trim it after every 3 LEDs. You should only use a 12V/3A adapter (included in the kit). It has all the required features to save electricity and give you a sense of luxury at the same time.

Pros

Affordable

Plug and play

Adjustable brightness

Color changes with microphone inputs and music beats

Several color options

Cons

Not waterproof

Pangton Villa USB LED TV Backlight Kit

One of the most common uses of LED strips is backlighting your TV, and this is one of the best LED strip lights for your TV.

It is best suited for 40-60 inch TV and can you can operate from a USB port. There’s no assembly of this kit as all you need to do is plug the USB cord on a port on your TV. It features color-changing mood lights that give you a home theater-like phenomenon.

If you are looking for an affordable kit that’s easy to install to change your watching experience, it will be of service.

Package Contents

1 * 6.56 ft LED strip

1 * 24-key remote controller

1 * USB cord

1 * Lithium metal battery

3 * connection cable

Pros

Easy to install

Plug and play device

Cons

Can only be powered using the USB port (5V)

Adhesive has problems

Nexlux LED Strip Lights

162 Reviews Nexlux LED Strip Lights, WiFi Wireless Smart Phone Controlled 32.8ft Waterproof Light Strip LED Kit 5050 LED Lights,Working with Android and iOS System,Alexa, Google Assistant Work with Alexa:Voice control your led light strip by speaking to Echo, speak out your demand,control your light strip through voice commands, you can turn on/off , change the color , dim/brighten the...

Wireless Smart Controller: Nexlux wifi light will wake up you at certain time. By using your APP you can turn on the light before you come home or turn off the lights after you leave

The Nexlux LED strip lights have a smart wireless controller that can wake you up when you want, switch on the lights before you get home, or even switch them off after you have left. You can also control them through a smartphone app that supports both Apple and Android. They pair with Google Home and Alexa, allowing you to change colors, adjust brightness, and turn them on and off.

These premium strips connect to wi-fi and sync with your music and microphone giving you a great experience. They are great for indoor use, events such as parties, making them look like colorful night clubs.

Package Contents

1 * 32.8ft Nexlux LED strip lights

1 * Mini IR controller

1 * Wi-Fi controller

1 * Power adapter

1 * 4 pin connector

1 * User manual

Pros

Connects to wi-fi

Can pair with Google Home and Alexa

Smart controller

Syncs with music and microphone

Multifunctional

Cons

Can only be used indoors

Govee Smart Wi-Fi LED Strip Lights

The light strip features 5050 LED bulbs that are brighter and long-lasting. You can control the lights through the Govee app or your voice using Google Home and Alexa. They can also sync to wi-fi.

If you’re in the mood for more vibe, the lights change colors, and you can set them to change color at a certain time or switch them on or off even when you’re away from home.

That’s not all. They can sync to music and ‘dance’ along to the beat, giving you a nightclub-like experience.

Package Contents

1 * 16.4 ft LED light strip

1 * Wi fi controller

1 * Power adapter

5 *Support Clips

Pros

Easy installation

Fast-pairing with connected devices

Connects to Wi fi

Timer mode

7 scenes option

Cons

No IR remote control

Sometimes they lag in responding after changing a setting

Daybetter LED Strip Lights 32.4ft

These strip lights have low power and long lifespan making them ideal for use in entertainment, kitchen, bedroom, and other indoor places since they are not waterproof. They feature 16 million multicolored options and a 44-keys IR remote.

There are 20 dedicated color keys and 8 light pattern keys; Auto, Flash Slow, Quick plus 4 color jump keys. There are also 6 keys for customizing your colors and brightness control.

The strip light has 300 5050 LEDs that you can trim into threes and comes with 3m adhesive tape.

Apart from its highly customizable nature, the strip is also very affordable, long-lasting, and saves energy.

Package Contents

2 * 16.4 ft LED strip

1 * IR box controller

1 * 12V/5A power supply

1 * 44-keys remote controller

Pros

44-keys IR remote controller

Safe for children

Cons

No app or virtual assistant control

Not waterproof

Does not sync to Wi fi

OxyLED OxySense Stick-on Wireless Motion-Sensing Cabinet LED

We all have that dark hallway that we don’t use much or a dark closet, kitchen cabinets that could use lighting. The OxyLED Motion Sensing LED senses any motion using the infrared technology for up to 10ft.

The light turns on when you enter a room or open the closet and turns off 15-17 seconds after you have left. You don’t have to worry about looking for the switch in the dark or forgetting to switch them off.

The lights are battery-operated, environmental-friendly, and a great way to save energy. However, the 4 AAA batteries are not included in the package. Installation is pretty easy as you don’t require any screws or tools. You only need to attach the adhesive tape to a smooth surface.

Made with high-quality aluminum casing, it is more durable. It has a better heat dissipation performance, making it ideal for use in the storage room, stairs, hallway, and probably the best LED strip lights with motion sensors.

Package contents

1 * 10 LED IR Closet Sensor Light

1 * User Manual

Pros

Motion detection

Easy to install

Energy efficient

Cons

Short battery life

Govee Dreamcolor LED Strip Lights Music Sync

This LED strip light is also from Govee but differs in that it doesn’t support voice commands from Alexa, Google Home, etc. Nonetheless, it adds decorations for computer lighting, party lighting, and festive decorations.

You can only control the lighting effects through the Govee Home app. You get a small controller, but it’s limited to switching them on and off or increasing and decreasing the brightness. There’s also a timer setting.

It has 12 scene modes to choose from through the app to give you perfect ambiance. However, you cannot trim the strip into pieces. It lights up different colors at the same time, creating a rainbow-like effect.

There’s a built-in microphone used in a party scene when in music mode and syncs to the beat. The strip can be used both indoors and outdoors as it’s waterproof. However, the provided adapter is not waterproof.

Package contents

1 * 16.4ft RGB LED Light Strip

1 * Power Adapter

1 * Control Box

5 * Supporting Clips

Pros

Very bright colors

Multiple scenes, DIY colors, and timer setting

App control

waterproof

Music mode

Cons

No IR remote controller

Can’t be trimmed into smaller lengths

Adapter is not waterproof

Supernight LED Strip Lights

To make your car stand out from the rest, give it a unique look with Supernight LED Strip Lights. Though not specially made for cars, they are ideal for cars and motorcycles because of their waterproof nature, especially on the wheels where there are splashes. probably making them the best LED strip lights for cars. They have a double layer of copper, which helps maintain the mixed colors for a longer time.

You can customize both the interior and exterior of your car using these them. They have 16 million colors to offer a party on wheels experience. You can use the remote control to change colors, select different speed modes, and adjust the brightness.

The strips have markers where you can trim them into smaller pieces. All items, including the LED light strip and the power supply, have short circuit protection. The strip of LED lights helps make cars and motorcycles visible even in foggy weather and during the night.

Package contents

1 * 16.4 ft LED Strip Light

1 * IR Remote Controller

1 * 12V/2A Power Adapter

Pros

RGB color changing

Waterproof

Remote controlled

Ideal for use in the car and motorcycles

Cons

The adhesive is not so strong

Lighting Ever 12V LED Strip Light

For people interested in plain white strip lights, this Lighting Ever option will do just fine without breaking the bank. The 16.4 ft strip uses 12V and is extremely low heat. It’s safe to touch for children and adults.

It is easy to install with adhesive tape, can be trimmed after every 3 LED lights, very flexible, and you can DIY into various shapes. You can install it in continuous rows or bendable angles. However, you should take care when installing to avoid any tear as the strip is very fragile.

Package contents

1 * 16.4ft LED Strip Light

Pros

Energy-efficient

Easy to install

Affordable

Cons

Not waterproof

Power adapter is not included

Very fragile

Single colored

No remote control

Ustellar Dimmable LED Strip Light Kit

This is a white strip light kit from Novostella. You can use it for lighting and decoration in the kitchen, garden, restaurants, shopping malls, etc.

It’s a 16.4ft strip made of 300 LED lights. There is no remote control but a dimmer switch where you can switch on and off and adjust the brightness.

The strip lights have no smartphone or app integration, no waterproof information, which is somewhat disappointing,

The daylight white light is perfect for lighting the stairs, living room, under-cabinet, kitchen, dining room, and many more places. It comes with an adhesive tape that makes it easy to install.

If you are not fascinated by colors and want a simple but elegant strip lighting that saves you energy, this LED strip light is the way to go.

Package Contents

1 * 16.4ft White LED Strip Light

1 * Power Adapter

1 * Dimmer

6 * Mounting Brackets

Pros

Excellent heat dispassion

Easy to install

Super bright

Dimmable

Cons

Not waterproof

No warranty information

WenTop LED Light Strip Kit

This strip produces vibrant colors to light up your space effortlessly. It’s made with a double layer material, making it durable. It’s also easy to install and has super viscosity.

It comes with a 44-key remote controller to power on and off, adjust brightness, customize the colors, pause, and change into different dynamic modes. The kit also includes a power supply and a control box.

It is ideal for indoor lighting in the kitchen, shopping malls, theatres, living rooms, and other places. It’s, however, not waterproof thus not suitable for outdoor events.

Overall, the strip lights are an excellent value for your money, affordable, and functions well to light up your world.

Package Contents

2 * 16.4ft LED Strip Light

1 * 12V/5A Power Adapter

1 * 44-key Remote Controller

1 * Signal Receiver with Controller

Pros

Plug and play type

Made with quality materials

Adhesive works in high temperature

44-key remote control

Cons

No smartphone use

No music mode

Not waterproof

How Do You Set Up LED Light Strip?

LED strip lights are a great way to add subtlety to the rooms and different locations in the house. You can install them even without any electrical experience. You require some planning to ensure you have everything you need.

Pre Installation: selecting the Lights

The lights you select will depend on the length you require and the power supply to ensure they are not underpowered or overcharged.

When selecting them check the labels to see whether they require 12V or 24V of power. Pick the one your power supply provides.

Some strips are trimmable, while others are not. Also, purchase the length you require and the lights, whether RGB, multicolored or single-colored, and brightness.

Installation Process

Clean and Dry the Area

Most strips use adhesive tape to stick to surfaces. It won’t work on dirty and wet areas—clean and dry the area where you intend to stick the strips.

Unroll the Strip Light and Cut if Necessary

Strip lights come in rolls of different lengths. You may want to cut to the required length to fit the area.

Stick the Strip Light

You can now peel the adhesive tape and stick the strip light. Ensure the tape holds firmly, and there are no air bubbles in between the tape. If the strip is still long, cut the excess length at the marked point.

Connect the Light Strip to the Power Supply

Link the strip lights to the controller and connect the power adapter. You can then plug in the power adapter to the power source then switch on the lights.

You can customize the lights to your liking; the brightness, music mode (if it’s supported), and other functionalities.

How Do I Choose the Best LED Strip Lights?

Length of the Strips and No.of the LEDs

Choose a length that will fit your required area. The number of LEDs may vary from 150-300. In some strips, you can trim the lights after several LEDs.

Waterproof Feature

Where you intend to use the lights will dictate whether you’ll need to purchase a waterproof one. If you intend it for outdoor events, then consider going for a waterproof design.

Power Supply

It is essential to ensure your power supply will not be too much. If the power adapter overcharges, it can cause damages. Make sure your power supply matches the strip you are looking to purchase.

Smart App, Voice Assistant, and Wi fi Connectivity

Some strip lights have advanced technologies that allow them to connect to Wifi, your voice assistant like and Alexa, and smartphone control. The functionalities add more luxury, although they might be a bit expensive.

Price and Warranty

Depending on the features, strip lights have different prices. If you are on a budget, you can go for the cheaper models though they may lack some features like RGB. Other models with more advanced features are more expensive but offer excellent functionalities.

Quality of the Material

The quality of the material may make the strip lights last longer or waste away faster. The best LED strip lights have double-layered copper, which tolerates extreme conditions unlike those made from plastic material, which is not only easily damaged but also consumes more power.

FAQs

1. Are LED strips safe?

Most strips are safe for pets and children. They usually don’t pose any risks when used in the house.

2. How far can an LED strip be installed from the power supply?

Although they are safe to use, the recommended length is a maximum of 15m away from the power supply. This is mostly dependent on the length of the strip and the availability of other power outlets.

3. Is LED strip waterproof?

There are both waterproof and non-waterproof. The waterproof can be used in bathrooms and outdoors as well as on vehicle wheels.

Conclusion

LED strip lights make your surroundings beautiful and ambient. If you are looking for a way to spice up the place or revamp your bathroom, do not hesitate to consider adding these lights. There is a wide variety of strips to choose from with different features. Also, don’t forget to consider the essential factors that make up the best LED strip lights when purchasing.